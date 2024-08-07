Blake Lively wore Britney Spears’ 2002 Versace to the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of It Ends With Us. I’m also including some of Blake’s flower-intensive promotional looks from this week too. As we discussed, Blake’s IEWU character is named Lily Bloom. She works as a florist. Blake is Captain Obvious. Blake chose a very special “floral” look for the premiere – a vintage Versace dress once worn by Britney Spears in 2002. Blake told People Mag at the premiere that it was actually the same dress Britney wore. The fact that Blake can fit into that dress after four kids? Kind of amazing. Sidenote: this early-2000s Versace era was so good, Donatella had taken over from her late brother and she was really going lighter and brighter.
As always, Ryan Reynolds joined Blake at her premiere. Hugh Jackman came out as well, because I guess Hugh is part of the Lively-Reynolds family now (lucky him). I don’t begrudge Blake the support – she’s the executive producer on this film, the source material for which (arguably) romanticizes domestic violence and she’s really trying to hype it.
I’m not looking up the fashion IDs on all of Blake’s floral looks but the ensemble with the chaps is insane. All of these looks are pretty tragic, actually.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
-
-
New York, NY – Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar were spotted outside CBS studios after promoting their upcoming movie “It Ends With Us”.
Pictured: Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar
BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar were spotted outside CBS studios after promoting their upcoming movie “It Ends With Us”.
Pictured: Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Blake Lively stuns in a floral outfit while out in NYC promoting ‘It Ends With Us’.
Pictured: Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Blake Lively stuns in a floral outfit while out in NYC promoting ‘It Ends With Us’.
Pictured: Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” screening at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, in a shiny red camisole paired with high-waisted black leather and denim trousers adorned with intricate floral embroidery
Pictured: Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
‘It Ends With Us’ World Premiere
Featuring: Blake Lively
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Aug 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
‘It Ends With Us’ World Premiere
Featuring: Blake Lively
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Aug 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
‘It Ends With Us’ World Premiere
Featuring: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Aug 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
‘It Ends With Us’ World Premiere
Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Aug 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Too many folks have hyped her up in the past and now she thinks she can do no wrong it would seem. She almost always looks bad and it’s silly because all she needs to do is find a stylist o collaborate with. Tragic looks all around.
I enjoy celebs who aren’t always perfectly styled and tasteful. I don’t love the looks she picks or how they are put together but I enjoy the over the top commitment. I’m still amused remembering her Mr. Peanut nothing but pantsuits phase 😆
I’m with you, I am so entertained by Blake Lively’s often bonkers fashion choices. I also cheered Beatrice and Eugenie’s choices, especially their choices of fascinators at the Wails wedding. It’s just more interesting. I look to Zendaya for flawless high fashion moments.
My 21yr old daughter loves gossip girl and for that reason she idolizes Blake and everything she wears!
Tragic really is the word when it comes to Blake Lively’s fashion sense.
I like fashion experiments. But Zendaya looks like a queen, while Lively looks messy. Still, better than red carpet at Met gala.
That’s because Zendaya works with stylist(s ?) while Lively does not.
Also, presentation. Zendaya is effortlessly cool and leans back to pose. Blake, to her credit, always looks elated to be wherever she is, but a bit OTT with the chin-tilt and dropped-jaw beam. She THINKS she looks fabulous and appears to be having fun?
As a couple I find them insufferable, him more so than her actually. They’re the Dax and Kristen of the East Coast and that’s NOT a compliment.
Body is bangin’ for sure, but I’m still not interested in her movie. These pictures do make me wonder why her hair looked so dry and bedraggled in her social media posts for her new hair care line though. It’s shiny and bouncy here! Are these extensions or a wig that she can’t use in advertising or what?
She’s an attractive women but jeeze she really has not sense of style or what works for her – very rarely do I like anything she wears. NONE of these outfits do anything for her – she needs to get a proper stylist to work with.
They’re trying to do a britney movie, the dress is supposed to inspire the makers that she could channel britney. Good luck!
Britney looked way better in this dress. If it is indeed the exact same piece Britney wore it must be pretty stretchy. If I were Britney I would feel a little bit creeped out at this supposed homage to her.
I agree I think Britney looked way better in the dress, she was very petite but still curvy. The proportions look a little distorted on Blake. She has a nice figure but she looks a bit tall for the dress. I think this movie looks super weird and the trailer definitely romanticizes domestic violence to me.
Blake is stretching this dress to the same capacity as Kim K did to Marilyn’s dress.
We saw a trailer for this last night (before Twisters which we LOVED) and even if the character naming and subject matter hadn’t already put me off, the trailer in no way sold it to me.
I love it when people experiment with fashion and really have fun with it but unfortunately she misses the mark for me more often than she hits it.
My son and I saw Twisters yesterday and DAMN is that one entertaining movie! I grew up in Oklahoma, and found many things ridiculously wrong, and it flat out didn’t matter. It’s official, I’m a Glen Powell convert. That man is so damn charming!
Oh, that was truly Britney’s best look ever! Such a beautiful dress. Blake looks fine but it’s like trying to reboot a classic movie. Leave the original alone.
I know Colleen hoover is the IT author of the moment of Booktok/bookstagram (along with Sarah J Maas) but I just couldn’t get on board. the names alone are too much for me – a florist named Lily Bloom? The MMC, the abuser, is named Ryle? like “dont rile him up”? Hoover could learn to be more subtle with how she names her characters. And that’s without getting into the actual writing.
Anyway, here- I like the Britney dress on Blake, i think it works for her. The over the top theming for the movie is, well, over the top, but this particular dress is a good look.
The dress looked better on Britney. The book had potential it did not live up to.
And this movie is going to suck.
Blake certainly has a lucky star. I agree with the first poster who said she’s been propped up so much she thinks she can do no wrong. She’s a pretty woman who met and was furthered by the right men (Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds). The other actors on Gossip Girl have not reached the heights she has, but that’s not because she was more talented. She played the game and won. It is what it is.
This sounds dangerously close to the old she slept her way to the top crap that many women get chucked at them.
Why not give her credit for her own career and say that she’s ambitious and canny and good at what she does?
Because feminism doesn’t erase the fact that sometimes it’s true.
I may not love her particular fashion, but she is always entertaining. I also enjoy what seems to be her very happy marriage. Whether this movie succeeds or fails, Blake will do just fine.
I actually love the Versace and the leather floral looks. The chaps…not so much.
So we’re still pretending she’s a good actress? The trailer looks terrible. Guess it’s a good thing Ryan has money. And I’ve never found her to be the fashion horse people claim she is.
Agreed. She’s utterly overrated. She thinks she is so cool and edgy but she isnt. As someone wrote in previous comments, she married well, she was smart enough – and well recommended enough – to play the game and it allowed her to syay relevant throughout these years but talent is something else.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks she looks like a hot mess. She has everything going for her, yet none of it ever adds up to elegant, stylish or even boho chic – She needs a corrected hair color and a good cut – – I give her props, because she’s managed to climb the ladder, push out 4 kids and seemingly a happy marriage – Maybe, that’s her charm – hot mess! Idk
I actually like some of the floral looks? That second dress, the black one, looked great on her. And idk, I like that she theme-dresses, it’s cute. All the pantsuits she wore during the promotional tour for A Simple Favor? Loved ’em.
As for Hugh, he also did a promotional video (with Ryan and his mom) where they interview Blake’s co-lead, it’s pretty funny: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2XmJg3SEa8
I died, that is some solid cross promoting. I adore Ryan Reynolds for shamelessly flirting with men, it goes a long way to combat toxic masculinity.
The dress is really, really pretty on her, but my favorite look is the floral skirt + top with all of the necklaces — that look is so cool.
Great dress, basically the only good thing to come out of this shitshow of a book and movie. I won’t be seeing it. Colleen Hoover is a bad writer who does not deserve the fame and fortune. But I guess that says a lot about her fans and their level of intelligence.
This is why celebrities need stylists.