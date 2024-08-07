Blake Lively wore Britney Spears’ 2002 Versace to the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of It Ends With Us. I’m also including some of Blake’s flower-intensive promotional looks from this week too. As we discussed, Blake’s IEWU character is named Lily Bloom. She works as a florist. Blake is Captain Obvious. Blake chose a very special “floral” look for the premiere – a vintage Versace dress once worn by Britney Spears in 2002. Blake told People Mag at the premiere that it was actually the same dress Britney wore. The fact that Blake can fit into that dress after four kids? Kind of amazing. Sidenote: this early-2000s Versace era was so good, Donatella had taken over from her late brother and she was really going lighter and brighter.

As always, Ryan Reynolds joined Blake at her premiere. Hugh Jackman came out as well, because I guess Hugh is part of the Lively-Reynolds family now (lucky him). I don’t begrudge Blake the support – she’s the executive producer on this film, the source material for which (arguably) romanticizes domestic violence and she’s really trying to hype it.

I’m not looking up the fashion IDs on all of Blake’s floral looks but the ensemble with the chaps is insane. All of these looks are pretty tragic, actually.