Why didn’t Kamala Harris choose Sen. Mark Kelly as her running mate?

I have no qualms about this – I’m living for all of the political gossip these days, and Kamala Harris’s Veepstakes was full of drama. It’s all coming out now that Harris has chosen Tim Walz as her running mate too. The shortlist was culled down to three men: Walz, Josh Shapiro and Mark Kelly. In my opinion, the push to get Joe Biden off of the Democratic ticket was linked to Kelly, in that a lot of those Democrats publicly bashing Biden post-debate wanted to dump Kamala Harris and install Mark Kelly as the nominee. When Kamala quickly became the consensus nominee, those same people then argued that Harris MUST choose Kelly as her running mate. While Kelly made her shortlist, and she did personally interview Kelly this past weekend, Harris decided against Kelly for an interesting reason. Some highlights from NBC News’ coverage:
Walz’s likeability: Harris did not know any of the candidates very well just three weeks ago. But after she whittled down her final list to Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and held in-person interviews with them Sunday, Harris concluded she had the best personal rapport with Walz and was convinced that he would have her back and not let his personal ambitions get in the way. “You also have to ask yourself at some point: Is this someone you would want to have lunch with every week for four years?” a White House official said.
Face-to-face meetings: By last Thursday, Holder and Remus had compiled their findings for a meeting Friday with a panel of trusted confidants who conducted the first interviews. They included Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and former Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a top Biden adviser who has remained on the Harris campaign. By Saturday, the team had whittled the list down to three names — Walz, Shapiro and Kelly — who were told to prepare for face-to-face meetings with Harris.
The in-person meetings: Walz left his meeting feeling confident. Shapiro did not. “He wrestled with it Sunday,” said a person close to Shapiro, because he “loves his job” and, only two years in, has more he wants to do. “[He’s] all in for her, no matter where he sits,” the source added.
Why Kelly wasn’t chosen: Kelly had the most impressive résumé of any candidate, but many Democrats see him as an underwhelming speaker and personally cool. Some Harris allies also felt he was not loyal enough to Biden in the trying weeks after his poor debate performance and believed he had not done enough to defend the administration’s border policies, according to a person familiar with the process.
“Some Harris allies also felt he was not loyal enough to Biden in the trying weeks after his poor debate performance.” A subtle confirmation, to me, that the Bidens and the Harris-Emhoffs quietly noted every single Democrat who took part in the very public intraparty coup. While the Bidens and VP Harris are not doing anything about it right now in the last stretch of the campaign cycle, make no mistake, there was a list compiled. Those people will be dealt with in time. Not now, not in September, but eventually. Of course, I also think Kelly probably bombed his interview, just like Shapiro. Notice they’re not saying anything about that. Kamala Harris is a former prosecutor – those one-on-one meetings were make or break and only Walz really held up. I bet Walz was the only one who made her laugh too.
She made the right choice.
Agreed. Selfishly, I didn’t want her to pick Kelly because I didn’t want to open up a Senate seat that’s currently held by a Democrat.
and while a Dem would have replaced him to finish his term, it wasn’t a sure bet that a Dem would win an election in the mid-terms in 2026. Kelly has a better chance at getting re-elected than another democrat running in that race
I’m old enough to remember when John Glenn ran for president in 1984. On paper, he had it all, but on the stump, he was boring as hell because astronauts by nature are calm, cool, and collected. Presidential candidates need fire in the belly, which Kelly just doesn’t have.
I think you nailed it.
Oh wow. That’s a really interesting way to think about it. I mean that makes sense. We need those people.
I definitely think his public speaking was a factor – but I think perhaps an even bigger factor was that if he was chosen that would leave his senate seat up for grabs. And Dems can’t afford to lose that seat,
Yes, this is what I think as well.
^^This^^. They’ve got to defeat Kari Lake again and then to turn around and have to run another campaign with potentially the Senate hanging in the balance would not be good.
These factors as well as regional considerations, IMO. As much as a blue Arizona would be amazing in 2024, the Midwest wall and PA are more important. And though in theory Kelly would appeal to the Midwestern/PA voter (white male, military, astronaut), in practice he’s an underwhelming speaker and has union issues, whereas Walz ticks all the boxes.
And even though the gov of AZ would have appointed a Democrat to replace Kelly were he to have been the VP pick, that person would still have to defend the seat in 2028. I’d much rather have Kelly there defending that seat than someone with less name recognition and popularity.
TigerMcQueen, I never thought Kelly would be chosen because from what I can glean he doesn’t back unions. I saw (I think it was Sunday) that the UAW President came out in support of Walz. I can’t say I was surprised. Walz is a great choice.
Initially, Mark Kelly was my first choice simply because of the familiarity factor. However, the question of what would happen to his Senate seat if he became Veep was something I wondered about too. For example, as Arizona is a Southern state, I wondered if his seat would have been filled by a Republican governor. In the last few days, I started hearing about Shapiro and heard him speak on the stump and thought, “Well maybe he’d be alright too, if chosen.” I heard about Walz, but he didn’t strike me in any way, but after hearing them at the rally I now know why she chose him.
To me, aside from how a candidate runs their campaign, choosing a running mate is the most telling decision they make initially, and I say, “Good job, Kamala H.!”
Yes to Kelly not being a great public speaker. He also comes off as very dry in interviews. That doesn’t mean he’s a bad politician or administrator just that he wasn’t the attack dog or stump man they needed.
I think Kelly has known for a while he was out as evidenced by his jumping the gun tweet. He also wasn’t making the circuit run like Walz or Shapiro were. In the end I don’t think he really wanted it either.
My husband and I watched clips of Walz yesterday since neither of us knew much about him.
The sheer amount of times we both laughed out loud was astonishing to us.
He’s concise, clear spoken, intelligent, knowledgeable and witty af and just a pleasure to hear speak. He’s a great running mate for Kamala. She’s all those things and more.
Let’s go!
In this particular election cycle he does seem to bring something that just fits with the mood and what people want/need to get behind.
I felt compelled to comment to your post because that was my own experience too, of listening to Walz and then understanding the reason for the choice. He really seems to have a gift with people as well as communicating with the public. (because some people can’t do both).
Kelly is anti-Union. Kamala has the support of the most of the unions and picking Kelly would have been a kick in the teeth.
It annoys me no end that Democratic presidential candidates are expected to choose running mates who hold Republican positions on important issues. There’s no such expectation for Republicans. They can be as extreme as they want. Democrats are THE progressive party. Of course, they say and do progressive things which, btw, often have mainstream support.
And, yes, Kelly’s interviews are massive snooze tests.
didn’t he recently change his tune on unions?
Maybe a bit of this: in my family there are a few Never Trumpers. Kelly appealed to them (along with Beshear), but Democrat friends and family never had him as their main pick.
How do they feel about Walz?
The Democrats I’ve been in touch with are super excited about Walz and happy.
I’ve only been in touch with one Never Trumper and it doesn’t change anything is the best way to put it? They want to trounce Trump and send Vance back to his furniture.
@ML I’ll take it! That is the minimum we need as a response from moderates. That’s enough to get them in office. Hopefully at least some of them will warm to him when they hear him speak.
I watched a few of his spots on TV recently, he’s just not dynamic. That isn’t going to work for this gig.
I was never a fan of making him VP, because I don’t have the confidence that others have about that seat being safe for Democrats.
the Democratic Gov would have appointed a democrat to replace him but that person would still need to run in the 2026 mid-terms and you’re probably right that Kelly will have a better chance at getting re-elected that some other Democrat would have
‘I bet Walz was the only one who made her laugh too.’
I would bet that too. Yesterday she really looked like she wanted to break out in laughter several times.
I also saw people getting VP Biden for Obama vibes. They were a team, and Harris/Walz look the same
I was also getting VP Biden for Obama vibes yesterday. Seems very promising!
Apparently Biden loves Walz too. That he really admires and respects Shapiro but that every time he was with Walz he was in such great mood and spirit that his team even said we need to get those 2 together more often.
Uncle Joe, Uncle Coach! ♡
My bet is that she followed the best advice given to her – the most important thing is to pick someone you feel most comfortable with. From the looks of it yesterday, that’s what she did. Wouldn’t know anything about the people pushing for Kelly.
I like Kelly and his wife Gabby Giffords. To me though, it would be about the Senate. I hope he continues to run and be our senator in Arizona.
Kamala is going to be attacked from all sides. She needs a fiercely loyal VP.
She made the right choice.
I agree. Walz gives off incredible team player AND cheerleader vibes.
I’m wishy-washy on Kelly – though I do like his wife! … Anyway, we need him in the Senate.
Kelly just doesn’t have the “it” factor that Walz has. I think he would have done a good job as VP and would have supported Harris as POTUS, but I think for the campaign, he would not have been as effective as Walz and that’s what she needed – someone who would both have her back as VP and could be effective on the campaign trail.
I’m happy to have Kelly as my senator and not disappointed by this decision. We will really need him if magat psycho Kari Lake beats Ruben Gallego. To all of my fellow AZ celebitches please PLEASE vote for Ruben Gallego! Let’s make beautiful AZ blue!
I’ve been watching a ton of news coverage the past few weeks, and I also barely saw Kelly out there at all campaigning for her after Biden stepped down. He made one appearance on Morning Joe, which I saw one clip of later on, but they didn’t really cover it on the evening talk programs. I think that not only did he not have Biden’s back, but he didn’t have Harris’s either, to the extent that she would like. Walz, on the other hand, single handedly created a new attack strategy for Harris and got the messaging out there quickly!
You’re still sticking with the “coup” language? Can we let this one go? It helps no one except Republicans who want to portray Democrats as a backstabbing, infighting group. Please move on.
Yeah, thanks for this.
The ticket needs geographic balance. A CA + AZ combo would not be favored by most voters farther east.
I wonder if they were also concerned about that Senate seat. I think AZ is guaranteed to go blue because abortion is on the ballot, but why risk it? I think he would be a good contender for other things down the road, but I think Walz is bringing a critical element to the race that Kelly’s reserve may not: joy. He’s sharp and biting but not cruel. There’s kindness and warmth to him, a “dad” persona, that’s a meaningful contrast to the aggressive machoism we’re seeing out of the Trump campaign.
Really the only thing the GOP can raise about Walz is that the NRA isn’t happy with him but the claim he would take their guns away would just be met with one of a zillion pics of him going hunting.
For now they’re complaining that he made famine hygiene products available for free in all school bathrooms, complaining about his daughter supporting the BLM movement (I’m sure they’ll complain she’s vegetarian) and making creepy comments about his son masturbating
Typical day at the office for them then.
I really thought it was going to be Kelly early on (LOL like 2 weeks ago, loving the condensed timeline) but he definitely wasn’t as visible. I think he’s got a fascinating resume and probably would have done a fine job, but seeing Walz and the public’s reaction to him…she made the right choice. This is about getting elected and keeping the fascists out of office, and Walz is the guy to help her do that. People are EXCITED.
Walz has no ambitions beyond this, is going to have her back 100%, appears to be a genuinely nice, kind, compassionate, common sense guy, and doesn’t seem afraid to go out there and say what needs to be said.
Lucy2, I agree and would add that he’s intelligent. He’ll be a great teammate for Harris. He’ll be hard to get one over on in a debate or interview, too.