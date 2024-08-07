The British tabloids are attacking Christopher Bouzy & the Sussexes’ Parents Network

Christopher Bouzy is not a “Sussex pal” and he’s not making a living by talking about the Sussexes. Bouzy founded and operates Bot Sentinel and Spoutible, and he’s a data-driven analyst on social media, politics and culture. Bouzy was included in the Harry & Meghan Netflix series because he was speaking about the online hate campaign against Meghan, which Bouzy documented with data. This year, Bouzy also got attention from the British tabloids because he was one of several high-profile people questioning the weirdness of all of those faked and staged photos of the Princess of Wales, and his analysis was basically like “none of this makes any sense and we’re being lied to.” Which was true.

Well, now the British tabloids are once again attacking Bouzy because of his “connection” to the Sussexes and because he’s never bought what the British media is selling. They’re making this about the Sussexes’ new Parents Network initiative, as in – the Sussexes are trying to help parents who have lost children to online harm, but the Sussexes are “hypocrites” because Bouzy was mean to Kate! And mean to the lying British tabloids! That’s seriously the argument being made here:

A royal expert has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘not practising what they preach’ after their CBS interview on online safety on social media – hitting out at their links to tech entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy, whose online trolling of the Princess of Wales went as far as stating she was ageing as fast as a ‘banana’. Speaking to FEMAIL, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that the Sussexes move to talk about protecting children from online harm and bullying was hypocritical, given the Brooklyn-born Silicon Valley star who featured as a talking head in their Netflix documentary has become ‘notorious’ for his cruel remarks on the Waleses. Christopher had previously aimed personal attacks at Kate, William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, including comments about their appearance, writing once that the Prince of Wales ‘looks like a balding Muppet’. And shortly after the death of the Queen in September 2022, he said that critics of Meghan wanted to paint her ‘as some sort of harlot’, adding: ‘King Charles cheated on Diana and his mistress is now Queen Consort. All Meghan did was marry the man she loves while being black. Just stop.’ Christopher was thrown into the spotlight by the release of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary, in which he claimed there is an agenda against the Duchess driven by ‘hatred and race’. Within 30 minutes of Kate’s video announcing a cancer diagnosis, he was fuelling the fire surrounding conspiracy theories about in a rant to his 350,000 followers on X. ‘I am sorry to hear Kate has cancer, I hope she has a full recovery. But it is also clear that all three earlier photos of her were fake, and the palace tried to cover it up,’ he wrote. ‘The palace lied, and the British Press happily helped them lie. The countless ‘conspiracy theory’ headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true. This is really some North Korea/Trumpian type of propaganda.’ Royal expert Richard added: ‘The launch on CBS of The Parents Network, to help those with the hashtag #NoChildLostToSocialMedia, a group of parents who have experienced the suffering which can be caused by social media, is undoubtedly an important step towards tackling a significant issue of contemporary concern. It followed a pilot by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation and is linked to their forthcoming visit to Colombia.’ However, he remarked: ‘You often judge individuals by the company they keep,’ hitting out at their links to Christopher and Omid Scobie – ‘whose latest book, Endgame, was involved in a disgraceful row over unproven allegations which has never been satisfactorily explained’.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail did an exhaustive compilation of all of Bouzy’s comments on the Windsors and it was like they were playing his greatest hits – Bouzy’s comments were right on the money across the board, from the British media’s royalist propaganda, to the chaotic palace messaging around a missing princess, to his petty jabs at the Waleses. Two things are happening simultaneously. One, the British media actually wants an excuse to publish all of Bouzy’s criticisms of the royals, just to be sh-tstirrers. Two, they also want to say that anyone who “sides” with the Sussexes has somehow been radicalized by the Sussexes and that they’re all on the same “team,” and that the Sussexes are responsible for what data-driven analysts say about everything.