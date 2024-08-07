Jennifer Lopez is back in LA, but she hasn’t seen Ben Affleck in ‘weeks’

Look who’s back in LA! Jennifer Lopez traveled to her home in the Hamptons before the Fourth of July. She was there for well over a month – a month full of chaos, divorce rumors and apparently little to no communication with Ben Affleck. Now she’s back in LA and she’s shopping for real estate. That’s what these photos show – J.Lo was checking out a property in Bel Air.

As for all of the gossip… the past 48 hours have been a whirlwind of briefings from “sources.” Chatty-ass sources are spilling their guts about Bennifer to TMZ, the Mail, Entertainment Tonight, Page Six and People Magazine. The broad strokes: Ben and Jen are not speaking to one another, they’re communicating through their managers, they will eventually file for divorce but they want to work out the details before they announce anything, and there’s a great deal of humiliation and embarrassment for all involved. In case you need some of that repackaged by People Magazine, here you go:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are considering next steps as their summer winds down. The Atlas actress, 55, “hasn’t seen Ben for weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE. She’s been spending time in New York City and the Hamptons, where she held a large birthday bash with friends and family, sans Affleck, 51. Affleck, meanwhile, has mostly been spending time in Los Angeles, and Lopez recently returned back to L.A. “They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” adds the source. Signs that their marriage was in a bad place became evident in May, when sources said Lopez and Affleck were living under separate roofs. They put on a united front at graduation gatherings and other family milestones but later embarked on separate summer plans. They marked their two-year wedding anniversary apart in July. “Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer,” the source says. “She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends.” “She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect,” adds the source.

Some of you are reading the tea leaves and saying that Ben was the one who pulled the ripcord months ago and he decided it was over. Jen spent a few months trying to make him chase her, but something shifted in recent weeks when he skipped her birthday and apparently didn’t even call her. Now she’s on the separation/divorce train too and trying to save face. Here’s the thing… I’m already primed to take her side, honestly. Like, if it went down like that and Ben was suddenly over it and began slow-walking the divorce, I’m absolutely on her side. Anyway… what if they announce everything on Ben’s birthday, the 15th?