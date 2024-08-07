Jennifer Lopez is back in LA, but she hasn’t seen Ben Affleck in ‘weeks’

Look who’s back in LA! Jennifer Lopez traveled to her home in the Hamptons before the Fourth of July. She was there for well over a month – a month full of chaos, divorce rumors and apparently little to no communication with Ben Affleck. Now she’s back in LA and she’s shopping for real estate. That’s what these photos show – J.Lo was checking out a property in Bel Air.
As for all of the gossip… the past 48 hours have been a whirlwind of briefings from “sources.” Chatty-ass sources are spilling their guts about Bennifer to TMZ, the Mail, Entertainment Tonight, Page Six and People Magazine. The broad strokes: Ben and Jen are not speaking to one another, they’re communicating through their managers, they will eventually file for divorce but they want to work out the details before they announce anything, and there’s a great deal of humiliation and embarrassment for all involved. In case you need some of that repackaged by People Magazine, here you go:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are considering next steps as their summer winds down. The Atlas actress, 55, “hasn’t seen Ben for weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE. She’s been spending time in New York City and the Hamptons, where she held a large birthday bash with friends and family, sans Affleck, 51. Affleck, meanwhile, has mostly been spending time in Los Angeles, and Lopez recently returned back to L.A.
“They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” adds the source.
Signs that their marriage was in a bad place became evident in May, when sources said Lopez and Affleck were living under separate roofs. They put on a united front at graduation gatherings and other family milestones but later embarked on separate summer plans. They marked their two-year wedding anniversary apart in July.
“Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer,” the source says. “She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends.”
“She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect,” adds the source.
Some of you are reading the tea leaves and saying that Ben was the one who pulled the ripcord months ago and he decided it was over. Jen spent a few months trying to make him chase her, but something shifted in recent weeks when he skipped her birthday and apparently didn’t even call her. Now she’s on the separation/divorce train too and trying to save face. Here’s the thing… I’m already primed to take her side, honestly. Like, if it went down like that and Ben was suddenly over it and began slow-walking the divorce, I’m absolutely on her side. Anyway… what if they announce everything on Ben’s birthday, the 15th?
They’re both idiots.
That’s the side I take!
This X 3!
Exactly. I’m on no one’s side.
He did her dirty in all of this, but they are both acting like 17 year olds. Just announce. All the leaks are dumb. We’ve been known it was over. They are publicity obsessed instead of living out their real lives. And they both need to stay single and get some damn therapy, for crying out loud.
Christina 👏
I sheepishly admit that I’ve enjoyed following this story because it was so predictable and is a soap opera. I do feel bad for the 5 kids, and somewhat for Jen Garner. But to me JLo and Affleck were well-matched simply because they are both narcissistic overgrown teenagers, each as difficult as the other but just in different ways. Ben does seem like the better parent, perhaps because of his relationship with his own father, his sobriety struggles, and the influence of Jen Garner. JLo will end up with a mixed-race, unknown hot younger former dancer who becomes one of her managers and Ben will end up with a much-younger aspiring B-list actress. I hope he doesn’t have more kids, but he may.
Once the divorce happens both should stay single for a while and not rush into new relationships.
Not going happen, both can’t spend alone.
Watch out for alex Rodriguez creeping in. And pleeeeeease dont make Casper come back. ✝️
I’m waiting for Chris Judd to make an appearance!
My bet is on Drake..
Anyone think there’s a chance Ana de Armas will try again with Ben? They were cute together on their COVID pap walks.
Nah. She dumped his ass and ran for the hills.
There are pics of him smiling to the paps like a cheshire cat. Just gross. But, that’s over, hopefully, Jen got him out of her system.
In case u missed it, the right wing nutters are now blasting Jen for her long trousers. They insist she should hang out with Meg, cos they wear a similar trouser style… I am all for it, let them melt with hate.
He wasn’t smiling to the paps he was going to his office chatting and smiling with the security agent. Jlo was seen the entire summer laughing and smiling while riding her bicycle but somehow Ben smiling is gross?
I am sorry for insulting saint Affleck. But when was the last time he smiled to the paps? When he was with Ana DeArmas? Before throwing out her cardboard cutout for the world to see? Or was it after claiming his ex drove him to drinking? Or was it while he was aming Harvey’s boy, unofficial nickname for Damon and Affleck. Or when he attacked H Burton on air? You can dislike JLo, but the guy is a pig. And a PR master, since people still think he’s a regular dude. He is a fake. And now he’s suddenly and spontaneously smiling to the security guard? Yeah, not all for show, at all. I could list many more reasons why this dude is a problem, but people will still focus on everything JLo ever said or did.
I know it’s not something someone clearly a fan of Jlo’s can relate to but Ben is actually well known to be nice to service workers.
Ah yes. Nice to service workers but not his wives.
Good to know.
Not a fan of Lopez. Just tired of women getting dragged while men continually use and abuse them.
The bar for men is so low…
Actually, that nice in public label could apply to a lot of people who are abusers in private.
I think they’ll announce the divorce on Labor Day weekend, so that everyone’s busy on vacation, unless they’re waiting until after their movie comes out. I don’t see how they can do the latter, since it’s so obvious that they’re not together anymore. My guess is Jen stayed on the East Coast this summer because her family is out here, and they needed the big house to be empty for showings. She probably has a rental house lined up now, like Ben did, so she doesn’t have to move back into their white whale.
It’s sad all around, but I really feel for the kids and the extra lift for Jennifer Garner. I hope that the kids are able to maintain relationships with each other if they want to. Emme and Max have been through separate versions of this twice now, and it’s got to be rough.
This.
Those kids have been through enough, with girlfriends & boyfriends & engagements.
Jen1, you just know the press is going to start with “how Jennifer Gardner is supporting Ben” headlines again.
I’m team nobody here. These are grown ass adults who made their choices & now here they are.
Team kids.
Agreed. Both sets of those kids have had a lot of people in and out of their lives, it’d be nice if it were more stable for them and they all seemed to get along with the Ben/Jen 2 relationship, but alas…
I think they both have their issues and am team no one but kids also.
I think Fin and Emme are very close, so I hope that relationship continues.
They are, very close. They were holding hands sometime in the spring while out with Ben. Not sure if it was after separation speculation or not. And we saw Violet with JLo in the Hamptons. Plus with Violet, fin, emme and max all teenagers I imagine it’s easier to maintain, and want to maintain, contact.
Apparently what I thought was a cry for help like princess Charlene is now apparently Ben channeling Hulk Hogan in a new project. I thought that was another kind of message like his color tatoo of a phoenix rising from ashes on his back.
I saw a video of jen promoting delola and I have to say, I find her so cute in videos.
Too bad Jen G. will have to suffer again for Ben’s miserable life and stupid mistakes. Must prop up the father of her children. Why doesn’t he just hire a team of nursemaids–psychologists, minders, etc. to do that grunt work and leave Jen G. to enjoy her own life? Or hell, why doesn’t SHE hire that team to spare herself? I’d hate to carry the albatross of a deeply flawed ex-husband around my neck for life.
if anyone deserves our sympathy, thoughts and prayers in this childish Bennifer mess, it is Jennifer Garner.
None of them are Saints.
Lol, no. Garner is a grown ass adult and in no way needs to be involved in this beyond co-parenting which people do all over the world. It’s not her job to be his handler or his mother. If she feels like she has to manage him, keep him on track or stand at attention every time he has a mid- life crisis, that is her choice. He is also an adult and can and is responsible for his well being and how he lives.
She doesn’t have to be a martyr for him.
Why do they have to be though?
Why can’t someone be deserving of empathy/sympathy just because they married a guy who turned out to be pretty nasty to them, in public?
There’s no such thing as a perfect victim or a perfect someone deserving a good life.
Out of all the adults in this situation, Jen1 is proving the most responsible, respectful, helpful.
She doesn’t have to be a saint to have it pointed out she’s carrying the emotional labour for Jen2, Ben, Marc, & the kids.
@ Kokiri
How is Jen G carrying the emotional labour for JLo and Marc or even their kids?
I’m waiting on Violet Affleck’s book, “JLo was My Stepmom”
Re-watched her “Greatest Love Story” documentary again last night. It occurred to me that she spent most of their first 1+ year of marriage making a movie/tour/musical about her marriage instead of actually investing in it. That had to have an impact on them and not a positive one.
It felt like she was trying to convince the world of her true love instead of actually living it…kinda sad.
Not putting the blame on her here, Ben seems insufferable a lot of the time, it just struck me as sad the need to act out their “true love” story instead of actually just living it.
Was thinking last night about watching it but couldn’t. Good insights. I agree. What did she have to prove? (We know but she’s a huge superstar. Go to therapy or walk on the beach …) She couldn’t wait til they were a bit out of the woods on the marriage to do that? The whole thing with showing everyone his “love letters.” I saw one cute scene when they were sitting on the sofa and he sort of poked fun at her but in a sweet way. I definitely think the doc had an impact. I know a lot of people are critical of Ben here but I don’t see how he was so bad in this situation. It’s too bad it was all so over the top because it’s harder to exit in any way quietly. Also Lopez was basically trying to erase Jennifer Garner (and also her spouses) via the doc which I thought was sort of unnecessary and mean.
@Stef: very well said. I watched the documentary recently and had the same take away.
“It felt like she was trying to convince the world of her true love instead of actually living it…”
Didn’t Jane Fonda say almost exactly this to JLo herself? So, it’s not like no one warned her.
@KOKIRI, Jennifer Garner is not a victim of anything here. They had a tumultuous relationship and painful divorce, but for a few years now they’ve been on really good terms, by all accounts and are co-parenting successfully. Of course, none of this can be easy for the children and I have no doubt she wants them to be as happy as possible, but in now way should she carry emotional weight for Ben, Jennifer Lopez or Marc? What? Why
should she even carry weight for him? Why not for Alex Rodriguez, too or Ana de Armas? I have sympathy and respect for her as a mom, but as I’ve said in my post above, she absolutely doesn’t have to be a martyr for Affleck or anyone else for that matter, or feel like she has to be helping everyone except the kids. In the end of the day each of these adults is
responsible for their own life and choices.
Thank you, because some of the comments are just weird. People are acting like Ben is a child and not a grown man that these women are responsible for. Not to mention bring up Jen G when she has nothing to do with this relationship.
These are two adults in their 50s who choose to rush into a marriage that exploded in their faces. Sadly they are choosing to run to the tabloids with it. Hopefully, once they divorce they will both get therapy and stop running to the media with updates.
No no, you misunderstand.
They have children together. Jen1 has already done his share of the emotional labour of raising the kids. He’s publicly cheated on her, he’s an addict. I guarantee she’s had to explain what’s going on to her kids.
Violet maybe 18, but even that is young to deal with a dad like him.
Now her kids are close to Jen2’s, whom we know is pretty focused on herself. Marc is by all accounts not that hands in a dad.
So when Jen1’s kids go to get to talk about all this crap, what they’re reading on the internet: that’s the labour she’s doing. Encouraging Violet to visit Jen2: this is emotional labour.
Watching while Jen2 uses Violet to show Ben: that’s emotional labour.
Helping Violet & the kids & then by extension the other kids: labour.
I never once said this was good (though protecting & helping your kids is good), or that Jen1 needs to martyr herself, the facts remain that for life, she is involved in picking up his messes she puts her kids above herself.
@ Lauren, this post of for you too. Read carefully what I said, because I in no way even suggest Jen1 is responsible for this marriage. And it’s ridiculous to say Jen1 has nothing to do with this marriage: her kids are intimately involved! For heavens sake don’t have kids.
Did Jen G say she encouraged Violet to visit JLo, are you assuming it or did it come from the tabloids?
Secondly, it doesn’t seem like JLo kids were in town when Violet was there. JLO kids continue to have a relationship with JenG/Ben, kids only work when parents on both sides (not just Jen G) work towards it. For example, when Halle Berry and Eric Benét divorced Halle tried to continue a relationship with his daughter whom she was stepmother to for 4 years and Eric made that impossible by trying to use his daughter against her. ( I do JLo was trying to send a message to Ben with Violet )
Emma has openly talked about how close she is with her father so Marc has to be an involved parent for that to happen.
I must have hit submit by default.
I think JL felt Ben owed her for their cancelled wedding 20 years ago. She said she forgave him but I don’t believe she did. JL saying Ben didn’t want her do this documentary but then said that he could not stop her ( then caught herself & said he wouldn’t want to) shows that she was doing this regardless how her spouse felt. Sorry, that is not love. You don’t do that to someone you love! Yes, Ben did go along with this because I believe he loved her & wanted to support her but then I think he realized this project was never going to satisfy her ( which he said) & there would be more to come.
These two just need to announce this soon before their children go back to school. This should not be affecting them at school…
Both things can be true: Ben doesn’t know how to live in the “messy” of relationships and tires easily of all kinds of things (see: professional cycle). It can also be true that 3 seconds into marriage, JLo was sharing his most intimate letters without his permission or knowledge. My husband and I have been together 23 years and I promise you he would never get over it. Not “everything is copy”. When Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make adorable videos together, that’s born of 35+ years of successful, hard-won love, and they don’t have to call it a great love story, because we all know it is by their obvious respect and love for each other.
I genuinely sad when she and ARod called it quit. They were really perfect for each other. Both are publicity hungry and at least ARod wouldn’t mind to follow her.
I hope they’ll be back together.
Somewhere Jennifer Garner is groaning. Garner may not be the love of his life, but seems like she has to clean up his messes.
Please, there is nothing to suggest she has anything to do with him except share custody of their kids. Now that their youngest is out of primary school they won’t even meet up at school except maybe at a couple of end of year functions. The tabloids are pushing this jenG is helping g Ben and being a friend to him because they have nothing else and they make up stuff all the time. He’s been through breakups before jlo and has been fine and she didn’t rescue him.
It must be hard to be married to someone who is so performative and driven for attention she can’t draw a line between her actual work and her personal life. Couple that with a passive-aggressive man-child like BA and you have a recipe for disaster. I’m not on anyone’s side in this hot mess, they both seem to be suffering from arrested emotional development and living in a teenage fantasy world.
I think his new hair style speaks volumes. It’s version 2.0 of that stupid tattoo and makes me shift towards team Lopez.
There are no innocent parties in a divorce. Oh, except for Melinda French Gates.
Ben’s faults are well documented, and I have a problem with the way JLo treats people. Don’t make eye contact with her or you get fired? GMAFB.
Pardon the tasteless analogy, but put this Terri Schiavo of a marriage out of its misery already. They don’t need to “announce” it either. Just let the chips fall.