Mail: King Charles & William worried that the Sussexes would go the Olympics

99% of the time, I’m hate-reading the British tabloids so you guys don’t have to, so you won’t give those people your time and clicks. But there is that 1% where I actually sort of enjoy these f–king shady articles and columns. This is one of those moments. The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column (written by Mail editors) had a two-fer this week about the Sussexes and the Windsors. Apparently, King Charles and Prince William aren’t upset about Harry and Meghan’s planned trip to Colombia… because they’re just thankful the Sussexes didn’t turn up at the Olympics.
Harry and Meghan’s trip to Colombia later this year won’t upset the King and the Prince of Wales. They feared the Sussex duo might choose a different destination: a headline stealing jaunt to the Paris Olympics.
Monarchs and crown princes from across the globe have been in the French capital along with Hollywood royalty. The presence of Harry and Meghan would not have amused Charles or his heir. Neither have felt the urge to turn up and cheer on Team GB. Instead Princess Anne last week and Duchess Sophie this week are doing the lowkey honours. H&M’s PR team have missed an open goal.
I mean… there’s a reason why Harry rarely travels to Paris. There’s a reason why he avoids it. I suspect that “going to the Paris Olympics” was never on Harry and Meghan’s radar, even though I would have loved to see them there, supporting the Americans. But the other point being made is that… the king and the heir are actively ignoring British Olympians entirely. Here’s the second part of the Hardcastle column:
At the start of the Olympics, Queen Camilla rushed out a tweet to congratulate GB’s equestrians on winning Team Eventing gold. William and Kate did the same plus a ‘well done’ for Tom Pidcock for mountain biking gold. Since then nothing – not even when the nation’s favourite Keely Hodgkinson triumphed this week.
Why the deafening silence? The royals are on holiday and so are most of their PR teams. Only one other Olympic-related event caught the attention of the skeleton staff left behind. William and Kate’s X marked Andy Murray’s retirement with a green heart emoji. Not exactly a fulsome tribute.
It’s actually insane to me, how much William, Kate, Charles and Camilla are actively ignoring these days. No statements about the violent white nationalist riots and the wave of hate crimes. No in-person condolences to the families of the murdered girls. No supportive statements whenever a British Olympian medals. Charles and Camilla didn’t even host a pre-Olympic reception in London for Team GB. Of course they haven’t bothered to actually go to the Olympics. They are so lazy.
How about a well played or well done to all the athletes whether they medal or not? How about those from commonwealth countries where KC is still monarch? Or any of the other commonwealth countries? What dogs in the manger. We don’t care to go to support our “subjects” but don’t you dare go. I’m sure that H&M are saving their energy for the games that they support, IG.
The olympics and the paralympics would have been a huge pr boost for the royals. I’m not even surprised anymore that they miss out on it. They should have been all over the paralympic team so that the rota have enough photos of them with injured athletes when they inevitable hide away like the rats they are during IG Birmingham. They can’t see two minutes ahead and never beyond their petty POV
Yes these are the open goals that the Royals are missing. So many ways to show relevance and care to their subjects are happening this summer and the Royals are missing all of them
And the royals don’t even congratulate the British IG competitors either.
THIS MAN AINT GOT NOTHING BETTER TO DO!?!?
You would think that being a king while there is racist riots happening in your country would mean that you have something to do other than holidaying.
And more important concerns than whether or not Harry and Meghan go to the Olympics. I am hoping for their sake that most of this reporting is just fiction on the part of the tabs because none of these stories makes Charles or William look good. Surely even they can see that? Surely?
They copy Sussexes at everything, yet they haven’t copied most important: just do what you need to do and ignore the rest. There is a lot they need to do to ensure survival of the monarchy, yet fail impressively at it. Maybe they all know Will will be the end of it so no point bothering?
Perhaps William doesn’t want his son to get stuck with the job so he is planning to get rid of the monarchy. They would still be Duke of Cornwall so rich forever.
William is not that forward thinking. He is just lazy and could not be bothered. But he does put energy into trashing H&M.
Sunnyside up
You don’t really believe that or?
The Duchy of Cornwall gives income to the heir, if he abdicate, he isn’t Duke of Cornwall either.
OMG the control freak is so worried about what Harry and Meg will do lol. He is so pissed that he has no control of what and where they go he is having fits and summits on what to do lol. I love that the Sussexes, through no fault of their own, make this idiot nervous.
LOVE that our Harry and Meghan worry Charles and Willy. Long may that continue! Hope they fret and worry themselves into ulcers. 😈
The Sussexes could still decide to come to the Paralympics. But it’s totally understandable why Harry doesn’t particularly wants to come to Paris. Also if he decided to come the Windsors would probably bully him for not honouring his mother or some nonsense like that.
I was thinking the same thing because there is undoubtedly some overlap between paralympians and Invictus athletes.
Maybe he’ll do a video message, which would already be more than most of the other members of his family have done to acknowledge the athletes from the country they are supposed to be ruling over.
Whoa, Nelly. The Paralympics are .much more the Sussexes speed, and they don’t start until the end of the month. Stay clenched, Left Behinds!
Is the BRF really working at all under Charles? It seems they just attend events they like (sports, Ascot, awarding things) and really are not doing anything for their patronages or charity. We are just watching rich people live their lives, not watching a monarchy unite a country or lead.
Ok ok, so probably Anne is and maybe some other under the radar visits. But it really seems as though the ‘duty’ part of the monarchy has already vanished since Liz passed.
Los Angeles 2028 is going to be a real dilemma for that family lol
OMG, of course! I hadn’t even thought that far.
*tinfoil time*
Maybe they’ll send Prince George as a compromise, even if he’ll only be 15 by then. He has been to plenty of international events already.
George at 15 would be too young to travel solo. William did not do solo appearances at that age. He would go with his mother or father on appearances.
Yeah it looks like Charles’s first solo foreign event was in 1966 in New Zealand.
Oh for sure! They’re going to be acting the total fool before, during , and after. And that’s if there’s rumours of them attending. If Harry and Meghan actually show up for an event? Heads will explode.
And the left behinds will have no one but themselves to blame if they also blank Birmingham Invictus Games in 2027.
Paris so near to London, and no one’s crying for the King and his lazy heir to go to the Olympics?
If any BRF go to LA in 2028, I hope American papers blast them all with “What, the King of England traveled all this way and couldn’t be bothered to visit your son, DIL, and grandchildren who are just down the road? Yeah… that sounds about white”
Actually, they should do that every time he leaves Salt Island. For anything. Australia? Samoa? Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting?
Omg. If William actually showed up to the LA Olympics after blanking the Paris Olympics, when it’s right next door, I’m gonna laugh. I still think he won’t bc it’ll still be during his very long summer holiday. Bc you know he can’t work ever when his kids are out of school🙄
Anne is probably the only one who will go since she is linked with the UK Olympic team. Neither Charles or William will go to LA.
I don’t think anyone attended the Vancouver Olympics outside of Anne.
The Queen opened the Montreal Olympics in 1976 but they didn’t involve that family at the 88 Calgary Olympics and less so for Vancouver.
I can certainly see why Charles is fretting about the Sussexes – there have been a ton of American celebrities in Paris, not to mention many European royals. And he better stay worried, because IF the Sussexes wanted to, they could absolutely be a presence there, especially for the Paralympics. They don’t even have to fly over – they could be a part of the hand off to the 2028 games in LA. Oh, how funny would it be if Harry ended up working with Tom Cruise to pass the torch! I would worry for TOB’s blood pressure.
TOB’s blood pressure lol
The “dueling athletics” video between Hazza and TOB could start circulating again (the slide whistle music ends me every damn time lmao)…
So they’re worried the Sussexes would do something that the crown and his heir should be doing. Which is supporting the athletes. The Sussexes make the Windsors look bad by breathing. Maybe the let behinds should try and be better themselves.
I wish I was in the room when Meghan and her friends discuss how the entire royal family are a bunch of weirdo’s, I know she said she didn’t know much about them but she must have been very disappointed entering the family expecting to see a bunch of warm people behaving with class instead she ran into dummies starting with Kate not understanding the term baby brain, geriatric Charles and Camilla crying about front pages and then yellow teeth William being jealous about Harry and the rest of the grifters. I can just picture her saying wtf and Harry trying to excuse his family’s shitty behavior
I though that baby brain was a nice joky way to refer to Kate’s absent mindedness. Just as at my age we joke about getting old. Her reaction sounded dreadfully snobby.
This is so tiresome, if they’re nobodies and everyone hates them why are you sweating them being invited anywhere. The Rota a d the BRF need to drink their water and mind their business.
Beep beep, logic circuit failure, DM journalists are not taught to think things through.
I mean, this article is deliciously shady. Charles and William were worried that H&M would go to the Olympics which would highlight how they have done the absolute bare minimum to support Team GB. And then the article emphasizes how little they have done for Team GB.
This is becoming a real issue for the Windsors IMO – the nonworking royals are consistently outworking the working royals. The media is giving Kate a big pass this year because of her illness, but a three month summer vacation is par for the course for her even when healthy. And what about William? Where has he been?
I’m sure William and Kate are both hoping that eventually no one expects them to ever work, and that may be the case – people just forget about them and forget about their mansions and their millions etc. But eventually after that people will start asking about those mansions and those millions, especially if William only makes an appearance on the balcony for Trooping to show the peasants their king.
Let those leftovers stay quiet and hidden.
If they continue to do nothing perhaps folks will wake up and Seriously question just what they are getting for their tax dollars.
I could see Harry attending the para-olympics. I would think there maybe athletes who are participating who are also part of Invictus. And @Jay, I love the idea of Harry being part of the handoff to LA. (But beware, Harry has not been seen with little airplane slippers).
Workshy Wanderdick only needs those little airplane slippers because he can’t legally fly a plane (unlike Harry).
@Where’s My Tiara: Workshy Wonderdick is my favorite nickname for TOB and makes me laugh every time! Thank you!
The Olympics should be low-hanging fruit for the BRF. I remember Sir Keir Starmer was there for the opening ceremony, but I do not remember seeing any BRF members at it.
Plenty of representation from the other royal families (Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Hanover, Monaco, Belgium, the Netherlands).
The Windors have sent only Anne (which makes sense) and her husband. Does William only want to go to the football event (I dunno, I’m assuming there is football)?
It all looks very odd.
Britain isn’t in the football, the four separate teams England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland aren’t grown up enough to make a British team. I think they managed it for the London olympics but not since.
Seriously?
Seriously! They compete in the world cup and the european cup as four separate teams, Just think, if they grew up and came together as one team we might just win something.
ohhhh I was wondering why GB wasn’t in soccer. That makes sense.
They are all so jealous of Harry and Meghan and to dumb to figure out what to do.🤣Both Harry and Meghan run rings around those left behinds.
Have any of the royals made a comment about the riots…..which is their problem… Not H&M?
Probably be considered to political.
Why is he concerned about private citizens going to an international sporting event in another country? They are free to travel.
They really use the Sussexes as a shield to point out the UK royals bare minimum support of Team UK. All this tells me is that the King is actively trying to avoid anywhere Harry may turn up. Also this is fluff and they can write real news but they’re afraid to.
Yeah! That’s what they’re itching to write about, but they can’t.
I would have made absolutely no sense for Harry and Meghan to go to the Paris Olympics. Now, LA 2028…it seems likely that they would go to one or two events.
The children will be old enough to enjoy it.
Monarch and heir are MIA regarding the riots. That should be top of minf.
Remind me again why the regular people pay taxes to support these ungrateful, lazy inbreds? Like what is the purpose of them ? They get millions a year for doing f all . It’s time to put an end to this farce
“They feared the Sussex duo might choose a different destination: a headline stealing jaunt to the Paris Olympics.”
Stealing headlines from who?! The left behinds are in hiding.
I suppose one reason they might not want to go could be that Harry would be expected to support Britain and Meghan the US. We have lived in France for 12 years now, and we still support Britain if they are in the event and if they are not we support France. Old habits die hard.
The King of Sweden chatted on stage with a VERY hungover Mondo the morning after his win. It was delightful (and slightly precarious). Charles/William could have hopped on helicopter for something. No Olympics will ever be closer.
I LOL’d when I read about H&M missing an open goal. They are not expected to show up or support olympians, it’s Willnot and Chuck who missed a long line of open goals by not going. I doubt it would be in their interest for the public to see the wast difference in how they and the other royals treat the athletes. Pictures of queen Mary hugging an Aussie to comfort her, while the british can’t be touched because PROTOCOL! No doubt the other royals are meeting and spending time together privately, while they’re known to not aknowledge other european countries royals at arrangements.
48 hours ago, the rota🐀 claimed the Colombia visit showed “utter contempt for the king”. Today it’s all good because the real concern was about them going to Paris. The first rule of propaganda is to keep the messaging consistent….hacks