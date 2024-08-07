Mail: King Charles & William worried that the Sussexes would go the Olympics

99% of the time, I’m hate-reading the British tabloids so you guys don’t have to, so you won’t give those people your time and clicks. But there is that 1% where I actually sort of enjoy these f–king shady articles and columns. This is one of those moments. The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column (written by Mail editors) had a two-fer this week about the Sussexes and the Windsors. Apparently, King Charles and Prince William aren’t upset about Harry and Meghan’s planned trip to Colombia… because they’re just thankful the Sussexes didn’t turn up at the Olympics.

Harry and Meghan’s trip to Colombia later this year won’t upset the King and the Prince of Wales. They feared the Sussex duo might choose a different destination: a headline stealing jaunt to the Paris Olympics. Monarchs and crown princes from across the globe have been in the French capital along with Hollywood royalty. The presence of Harry and Meghan would not have amused Charles or his heir. Neither have felt the urge to turn up and cheer on Team GB. Instead Princess Anne last week and Duchess Sophie this week are doing the lowkey honours. H&M’s PR team have missed an open goal.

[From The Mail]

I mean… there’s a reason why Harry rarely travels to Paris. There’s a reason why he avoids it. I suspect that “going to the Paris Olympics” was never on Harry and Meghan’s radar, even though I would have loved to see them there, supporting the Americans. But the other point being made is that… the king and the heir are actively ignoring British Olympians entirely. Here’s the second part of the Hardcastle column:

At the start of the Olympics, Queen Camilla rushed out a tweet to congratulate GB’s equestrians on winning Team Eventing gold. William and Kate did the same plus a ‘well done’ for Tom Pidcock for mountain biking gold. Since then nothing – not even when the nation’s favourite Keely Hodgkinson triumphed this week. Why the deafening silence? The royals are on holiday and so are most of their PR teams. Only one other Olympic-related event caught the attention of the skeleton staff left behind. William and Kate’s X marked Andy Murray’s retirement with a green heart emoji. Not exactly a fulsome tribute.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s actually insane to me, how much William, Kate, Charles and Camilla are actively ignoring these days. No statements about the violent white nationalist riots and the wave of hate crimes. No in-person condolences to the families of the murdered girls. No supportive statements whenever a British Olympian medals. Charles and Camilla didn’t even host a pre-Olympic reception in London for Team GB. Of course they haven’t bothered to actually go to the Olympics. They are so lazy.