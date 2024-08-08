“Steve Martin turned down the chance to play Tim Walz on SNL” links

Steve Martin confirms that Lorne Michaels called him about potentially playing Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, but Steve turned the gig down. He feels like he’s not good enough at doing impressions, which I totally get (and I never thought he would do a good Walz either). But who will play JD Vance? Who can capture his creepy, awkward weirdness? [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lawrence’s beachy waves are goals. [LaineyGossip]

Gabby Thomas: gold medalist, beautiful & a health clinic volunteer. [Jezebel]

St. Vincent’s pick for worst song ever: John Mayer’s “Daughters.” [OMG Blog]

SAG-Aftra is striking against video game companies. [Pajiba]

Drake wrote “Too Good” about Serena Williams. [JustJared]

Simon Rex lives off the grid in a shipping container. [Socialite Life]

Florida named a stadium after Pitbull. [Hollywood Life]

Why did the Fugees cancel their North American tour? [Seriously OMG]

Blake Lively’s other Versace look. [RCFA]