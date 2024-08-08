“Steve Martin turned down the chance to play Tim Walz on SNL” links

Steve Martin confirms that Lorne Michaels called him about potentially playing Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, but Steve turned the gig down. He feels like he’s not good enough at doing impressions, which I totally get (and I never thought he would do a good Walz either). But who will play JD Vance? Who can capture his creepy, awkward weirdness? [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Lawrence’s beachy waves are goals. [LaineyGossip]
Gabby Thomas: gold medalist, beautiful & a health clinic volunteer. [Jezebel]
St. Vincent’s pick for worst song ever: John Mayer’s “Daughters.” [OMG Blog]
SAG-Aftra is striking against video game companies. [Pajiba]
Drake wrote “Too Good” about Serena Williams. [JustJared]
Simon Rex lives off the grid in a shipping container. [Socialite Life]
Florida named a stadium after Pitbull. [Hollywood Life]
Why did the Fugees cancel their North American tour? [Seriously OMG]
Blake Lively’s other Versace look. [RCFA]
Maybe Dana Carvey as Tim Walz?
I was thinking, maybe Drew Carey? Like Steve Martin, he has a similar head/face as Tim Walz.
Dana Carvey is Republican and not funny, he would fit negativity in there. Even at his peak I thought he was meh.
Wow! I had no idea!
Welp, that revelation has ruined my day.
Sean Astin to play Walz!
I think they should bring back the Pat character to play JD Vance.
Crying 😂
Bwahaha!
Yes!!!!!!! OMG
Maybe SNL could entice the wonderful Julia Sweeney to come back until the election and revive Pat for a few appearances.
He would have been great as Walz!!
Indeed!
I agree he wouldn’t have been the best at it. Someone suggested Danny Devito in that link yesterday and I can actually see that (accent aside). He would be funny leaning into the “that’s weird” roasting that Walz does only it could be more brutal coming from Devito.
Zach Galifianakis for JD? He is very good at doing ‘weird’.
Jennifer’s hair looks a tad dry at the ends but she looks beautiful. I wish I had the ability to just pick up and move to my shipping container/tiny house whenever I wanted.
Miley Day or Sarah Sherman or Molly kearny for Creepy cousin Vance.
I didn’t see SM as Walz. Jack Black?
Molly Kearney is leaving SNL before the next season starts.
Ah that’s too bad. So is Punky. They never got enough airtime
Drake is a POS. He’s releasing this now to distract from the fact that Kendrick destroyed him. This is his MO. Anytime a man checks him he attacks a black woman. Write a song about how Diddy slapped you in a club in front of everyone, or how Pusher T exposed your kid. Instead he attacked Megan thee stallion, Rihanna, Serena and her husband. If Drake has zero haters, I must be dead. #notlikeus
Kate McKinnon, or someone pretending to be her, was doing a hard sell on social media on the day Walz was announced, and the longer I sit with it, the more I can see it. Especially with Maya Rudolph, I am probably going to expire from laughing if this happens.
Yea I’d love him to be played by a woman or trans person, that would really get under their skin
Steve Martin would have been great but I really appreciate he knows his limits and is like I don’t think I am right for this and you should get someone who would knock it out of the pack. Personally I think he is selling himself short and would have killed it but I do love that he is the type of actor that really thinks these things through and wants to do his best work.
Basically I just love and admire Steve Martin and wanted to share that.
They need creepy and awkward? Has Fred Armisen left the show or something?
Taran Killam as Vance, Jack Black or Jim Gaffigan as Walz!
Actually I think Richard Kind would be PERFECT as Walz..
Richard Kind would be amazing as Walz – I second that casting!
I was thinking Colin Jost could probably do Vance.
I think Adam Lambert would nail it, but I think it would be hilarious if they gave the JD Vance character to a woman. That toddler of a man would lose his mind if a woman was in reverse drag.
Out of the box suggestion, but if Sebastian Stan wants to expand some comedy chops, he could do JD Vance…..
Well Stan has leaned into playing creepy lately
Maybe this is a dark horse, but Wil Wheaton as JD Vance
Agree with St Vincent, I loathe that song for all the reasons articulated
Someone get Tyler Labine some guy liner stat! He would knock it out of the park. Awkward but arrogant with a crazy stare awaiting applause.
Tyler Labine would almost be uncanny valley territory! Luckily, SNL has no shortage of dudes who can play jerks – the same guy (Mikey Day?) who plays Donald Jr could use the same costume to play JD, no prob. And Colin Jost can play “entitled ivy league jackass” in his sleep, lol. But those aren’t very exciting choices!
The most fun choice, obvs, would be Bowen Yang – I think he would really enjoy playing JD in all of his awfulness.
I think they could use Darrell Hammond. I loved his Bill Clinton impression. And he is the SNL announcer. I know Don Pardo used to do it live before he semi-retired and they would go to his home to record. But I think Darrell is live at the show.
And reading Maya Rudolph signed on for season 50 to do Kamala just makes me swoon!
Darrell Hammond was the best Bill Clinton!
Bring back Kate McKinnon’s childless cat lady! And put Taylor in the sketch! Viral gold!
I watch those sketches on YouTube sometimes and they make me laugh so hard.
Chris Farley would have made a great Tim Walz.
Zach Galifianakis could do Shady Vance to perfection.
Awkwardness is one of his greatest acting gifts….