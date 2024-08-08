“Steve Martin turned down the chance to play Tim Walz on SNL” links
  • August 08, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Steve Martin confirms that Lorne Michaels called him about potentially playing Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, but Steve turned the gig down. He feels like he’s not good enough at doing impressions, which I totally get (and I never thought he would do a good Walz either). But who will play JD Vance? Who can capture his creepy, awkward weirdness? [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Lawrence’s beachy waves are goals. [LaineyGossip]
Gabby Thomas: gold medalist, beautiful & a health clinic volunteer. [Jezebel]
St. Vincent’s pick for worst song ever: John Mayer’s “Daughters.” [OMG Blog]
SAG-Aftra is striking against video game companies. [Pajiba]
Drake wrote “Too Good” about Serena Williams. [JustJared]
Simon Rex lives off the grid in a shipping container. [Socialite Life]
Florida named a stadium after Pitbull. [Hollywood Life]
Why did the Fugees cancel their North American tour? [Seriously OMG]
Blake Lively’s other Versace look. [RCFA]

  1. MrsCope says:
    August 8, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    Maybe Dana Carvey as Tim Walz?

  2. SIde Eye says:
    August 8, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    I think they should bring back the Pat character to play JD Vance.

  3. Lady Luna says:
    August 8, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    He would have been great as Walz!!

  4. Kate says:
    August 8, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    I agree he wouldn’t have been the best at it. Someone suggested Danny Devito in that link yesterday and I can actually see that (accent aside). He would be funny leaning into the “that’s weird” roasting that Walz does only it could be more brutal coming from Devito.

  5. Jks says:
    August 8, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Zach Galifianakis for JD? He is very good at doing ‘weird’.

  6. girl_ninja says:
    August 8, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Jennifer’s hair looks a tad dry at the ends but she looks beautiful. I wish I had the ability to just pick up and move to my shipping container/tiny house whenever I wanted.

  7. Normades says:
    August 8, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Miley Day or Sarah Sherman or Molly kearny for Creepy cousin Vance.
    I didn’t see SM as Walz. Jack Black?

    • Myself says:
      August 8, 2024 at 2:30 pm

      Molly Kearney is leaving SNL before the next season starts.

      • Normades says:
        August 8, 2024 at 2:34 pm

        Ah that’s too bad. So is Punky. They never got enough airtime

      • Wtf says:
        August 8, 2024 at 7:57 pm

        Drake is a POS. He’s releasing this now to distract from the fact that Kendrick destroyed him. This is his MO. Anytime a man checks him he attacks a black woman. Write a song about how Diddy slapped you in a club in front of everyone, or how Pusher T exposed your kid. Instead he attacked Megan thee stallion, Rihanna, Serena and her husband. If Drake has zero haters, I must be dead. #notlikeus

    • Christine says:
      August 8, 2024 at 4:14 pm

      Kate McKinnon, or someone pretending to be her, was doing a hard sell on social media on the day Walz was announced, and the longer I sit with it, the more I can see it. Especially with Maya Rudolph, I am probably going to expire from laughing if this happens.

      • Normades says:
        August 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm

        Yea I’d love him to be played by a woman or trans person, that would really get under their skin

  8. Sarah says:
    August 8, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Steve Martin would have been great but I really appreciate he knows his limits and is like I don’t think I am right for this and you should get someone who would knock it out of the pack. Personally I think he is selling himself short and would have killed it but I do love that he is the type of actor that really thinks these things through and wants to do his best work.

    Basically I just love and admire Steve Martin and wanted to share that.

  9. Mches says:
    August 8, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    They need creepy and awkward? Has Fred Armisen left the show or something?

  10. Courtney says:
    August 8, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    Taran Killam as Vance, Jack Black or Jim Gaffigan as Walz!

  11. HeatherC says:
    August 8, 2024 at 1:45 pm

    Out of the box suggestion, but if Sebastian Stan wants to expand some comedy chops, he could do JD Vance…..

  12. slippers4life says:
    August 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm

    Maybe this is a dark horse, but Wil Wheaton as JD Vance

  13. Kate says:
    August 8, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    Agree with St Vincent, I loathe that song for all the reasons articulated

  14. Kateee says:
    August 8, 2024 at 2:05 pm

    Someone get Tyler Labine some guy liner stat! He would knock it out of the park. Awkward but arrogant with a crazy stare awaiting applause.

    • Jay says:
      August 8, 2024 at 4:37 pm

      Tyler Labine would almost be uncanny valley territory! Luckily, SNL has no shortage of dudes who can play jerks – the same guy (Mikey Day?) who plays Donald Jr could use the same costume to play JD, no prob. And Colin Jost can play “entitled ivy league jackass” in his sleep, lol. But those aren’t very exciting choices!

      The most fun choice, obvs, would be Bowen Yang – I think he would really enjoy playing JD in all of his awfulness.

  15. Flamingo says:
    August 8, 2024 at 2:13 pm

    I think they could use Darrell Hammond. I loved his Bill Clinton impression. And he is the SNL announcer. I know Don Pardo used to do it live before he semi-retired and they would go to his home to record. But I think Darrell is live at the show.

    And reading Maya Rudolph signed on for season 50 to do Kamala just makes me swoon!

  16. Normades says:
    August 8, 2024 at 2:36 pm

    Bring back Kate McKinnon’s childless cat lady! And put Taylor in the sketch! Viral gold!

  17. olliesmom says:
    August 8, 2024 at 3:44 pm

    Chris Farley would have made a great Tim Walz.

  18. Jane Wilson says:
    August 8, 2024 at 7:16 pm

    Zach Galifianakis could do Shady Vance to perfection.
    Awkwardness is one of his greatest acting gifts….

