Royalist: ‘People are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less’ of Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen since the Wimbledon men’s final on July 14th. She likely won’t be seen for the rest of the summer, and there’s growing evidence that she has nothing on her calendar for autumn as well. Which is the subject of this new exclusive from the Daily Beast’s Royalist. Sources tell Royalist’s Tom Sykes that Kate has had a “brush with mortality” and that her focus, going forward, will be on her children. They’re hard-launching “Kate will barely be seen from now on.” It’s not even part-time royalty, it’s not even half-out royalty. It’s something else entirely.
Sources say the Princess of Wales’ treatment for cancer is understood to be going well, but that her “brush with mortality” will lead her to focus on her family and children. On a positive note, reports that Kate is intending to travel to Balmoral for the traditional royal summer vacation coincides with friends telling The Daily Beast that her ongoing treatment for cancer is progressing well.
It is thought the smaller Wales family are unlikely to travel this year to Tresco, a small island off the coast of Cornwall, where they have often spent summer holidays. However, The Daily Beast has been told that the couple are aiming to be in Balmoral either for the opening of the grouse-shooting season on Aug. 12 or shortly thereafter. William and Kate both shoot.
One friend of the couple told The Daily Beast: “Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well. That is what we are hearing privately as well—it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity.”
The friend added that they understood Kate was still receiving chemotherapy for cancer which was found when she underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year. The friend said: “It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well.”
Another source, a Buckingham Palace insider, said they understood there was no sense that Kate was expected to be back on duty for the traditionally busy period of royal engagements that kicks off in the first week of September and runs through to Christmas. The source said: “There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate. The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6. Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids.”
The source added that ongoing concerns around King Charles’ health were also likely to have shaped her new attitude, saying: “Charles is doing a magnificent job fighting his cancer but he is still unwell. It is being fantastically well managed to give the impression that everything is fine, but it is noticeable to those of us who are aware of such things that the engagements are shorter and carefully scheduled; for example he sometimes arrives by helicopter at the last minute before being choppered away and presumably collapsing in an armchair at home.”
“Charles’ cancer hasn’t gone away, the palace have said as much, and to be brutally honest, the once-popular notion that he will live to a similar age as his mother [94] or father [99] is now less widespread. I think that has very much focused Kate’s mind on the fact that there may only be a few years of freedom left. What does she want to do with them? Nurture her kids and try her best to equip them for the life ahead of them.”
Another friend of the wider family told The Daily Beast that the royals were expected to descend on Balmoral en masse for the opening of the grouse-shooting season on Aug. 12, known colloquially as the “Glorious Twelfth.” The friend said: “Balmoral is basically a very fancy Victorian hunting lodge. That is what you do up there: You go out shooting, you fish, and you have lunch in the hut. It is an important ritual for Kate and William to take their children there for the Glorious Twelfth and that is the goal this year.”
“I think that has very much focused Kate’s mind on the fact that there may only be a few years of freedom left” – this sort of goes back to what Tina Brown said and wrote in March, that Kensington Palace was “flailing” from one crisis to the next and “Catherine is battling more — much more — than cancer. A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction.” She said that Kate and William were “frozen with intense anxiety” because they felt like they would become king and queen sooner rather than later. So basically, Kate isn’t even going to pretend to work until Charles dies and she becomes queen consort? I mean… that does seem to be what these “sources” are saying. Also: lol, no, Kate was not “exceptionally honest about her health.”
Kate has been lazy for her entire adult life. It is what it is. If the British people are willing to pay for people who do absolutely nothing for them, I’m not going to sweat it. Couldn’t be me. I’d be mad as hell.
The rota and Egg have long insisted that they focus on family until they get the Wales title. Then all those columns filled about how they are taking on this huge responsibility of their new role. (I never figured out what great responsibility they were talkng about, since there is no job discription or accountability). They didn’t do shit with the new role so now it doesn’t mean anything and they can be free until they are K and Q.
Kate can get access to the gems and will can play dress up in robes if the country does not go republic. And still be lazy.
“Kate isn’t even going to pretend to work until Charles dies and she becomes queen consort?”
Does anyone really care? She does not appear to be missed by anyone to any degree.
Exceptionally open on her illness is very very rich for the disappearing princess. lol those guys are fcking idiots. Nobody cares about kate anyway, she is forgotten already. she was always lazy, she had to be seen more only because of Meghan’s public real hard work. And now, opportunist kate is taking her cancer (if true) as an occasion not to work, to show us all how she’s forging her own path and doing it her way. The journalist is praising her for showing up on 2 fcking days. Some people with cancer work everyday. Gimme a break and STFU. Kkkhate and bald william knew this, that they wanted to tap out, when they wanted that CEO so everybody would report to him instead and they could have a run in the fields
Sorry to break it to the rota, but everyone is used to it.
Yeah, we good.
Right?? Egg did good ereasing her from the narrative. I don’t miss her at all. I do want to know that she is alive and has sone agency. But that’s it.
If she is still having preventative chemo eight months after surgery, it’s not preventative. She has an aggressive form of cancer with an uncertain outcome. If she wants to spend her time with her children, she should go for it. They can pump her full of steroids for the occasional public appearance, but she’s making it clear we shouldn’t expect too many of those.
The button industry might miss her.
Oh please!! She is suffering from nothing more than Peg wanting out. I’m sick of the fake oh poor Can’t she is so brave and is getting through her mortality scare which I call BS on. Whatever happened on that December 28th night is giving her some kind of leverage with Peg. I still think he wants out but whatever it is that happened she is using to do only what she wants. How long will Peg let her have her way? Will he find away out? I say yes he will.
I mostly agree with you, but I’m not totally sure she wants “out-out.” I think she wants to continue to live in comfort, to know that her access to her children is secure, and that she is financially secure. But I also think she wants nothing to do with William. My guess is that they’re living separate lives in separate residences with an agreement in place: she has a home on royal property, she is taken care of financially, keeps her titles, and has most of the control over the younger two children’s lives. In exchange, she shows up for a couple of official events a year and keeps her mouth shut.
I think Charles is preventing them from divorcing officially, because it would be an absolute disaster for the family, but I don’t think they’ll last long as a couple after Charles passes. Will is too immature to understand how bad it would look for him to divorce Kate, and he wouldn’t care, anyway.
Charles divorced and remarried. I dont think it would be a disaster if the keens divorced.
I get the same impression. And I’d add that I don’t think she wanted to retire this much from public life. Being seen regularly gives her laverage. He, however, benefits from keeping Kate out of public view most of the time. This way, whatever goes down between them is not so obvious to the public, they don’t have to explain the strained way they interact in public, or Kate’s physical and mental fragility. Last autumn she was very obviously in a bad state, and it was becoming very noticeable in pictures too. She had to be removed from view, plus yeah something went down over christmas.
Charles parents could not stop him from divorcing and remarrying.
@Whatever – yep, this is where I am too, at this point. W&K have worked out a deal they are both happy with for now. I agree that K doesn’t want out entirely, but she wants nothing to do with W. For me, it was the car ride photos to Trooping in June. Those pics did NOT seem like a joyous family who were excited to show everyone that mom was feeling better. Every photo was tense and unsmiling. K’s brush with mortality is buying her a pass until KC shuffles off. So fine. I doubt W will want to do anymore work either, whether now or when he becomes king. I don’t really care.
I think the main reason there won’t be a divorce is that Kate doesn’t want one.
Don’t get me wrong, she might not want to married to W, for sure. But she sure as hell wants that title, wants financial security, and wants access to her kids…and she now has (for whatever reason) leverage to have all of that.
Charles might not want them to divorce because of the scandal, but it would not be a disaster if they divorced. The family survived cutting Diana out followed by her death, and if they can survive that, they can survive almost anything (certainly they’d survive cutting off Kate and the social climbing Middletons, because no one actually likes them).
I know that Charles divorcing and remarrying wasn’t a disaster, but this is different. I don’t think people would be scandalized by a divorce, but the royal family is in much worse shape now. There is no steady, generally well-liked and somewhat respected queen at the head. The slimmed down monarchy has blown up in Charles’ face spectacularly. There are questions about Charles’ health and longevity. The workhorse, Anne, has scaled back her schedule. Charles actually worked when he divorced; Will does not. If Will and Kate split up and Kate leaves, who’s left? Also, Charles was not divorcing a woman that was supposedly sick with cancer. The optics are very different.
Right? The whole cancer thing sounds less and less believable. To me it’s the hospital stay with zero visitors, and the insistance that they all live in Adelaide cottage that speak the loudest. And now this brush with mortality narrative to discourage everyone from asking questions as to why she retired from public life. They are lying. Kaiser has long insisted that what we are seeing is Kate retirimg from public life forever. I didn’t believe it first and yet here we are.
If that’s the case, when does she get fired? Unpaid leave? She was one of, if not the laziest royal before her illness, so at what point do we get someone in who can actually do the job? I don’t begrudge her wanting to spend time with her family- I have plenty of friends who are stay at home parents. But I don’t pay for their lifestyle.
I don’t think we will see Kate much at all, ever again. She will go to the big events and celebrations but not “work”.
But, but, but,….The Early Years….her life’s work?
The real practitioners and advocates will get on with the work as they always were.
Will anyone notice? Will anyone care?
Only the taxpayers
Nope.
Taxpayers are more focussed on things like the number of children in poverty and the NHS crumbling around us. The tories left a hell of a mess to be cleaned up. Once we get past the current racist hooligans trying to wreak havoc on the country.
Nice to see the anti-racists out today,
So taxpayers can’t connect dots and think about how the money spent on the monarchy could benefit those children or fix the NHS?
“Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health.”
She has not. Especially compared to Charles.
Also if her focus is ont he kids(which it always have been mind) why can’t she do engagements(I refuse to call it ‘work’) when they are in school?
Lazy as usual.
Let’s not pretend that the Frankenphoto wasn’t a dishonest attempt to deceive the public about K’s health.
The more I think about it, the more I am convinced KP created that photo because Kitty was in the wind (on the beach somewhere sunny).
Most quiet quitters aren’t taxpayer funded. Is everyone in GB okay with this?
Actually the Waleses income technically comes from the Duchy of Cornwall which is privately owned so the Taxpayer is only supporting their security.
Tax free. Great grift if you can get it.
No matter how many times people try to say the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall are “privately owned,” it will always be wrong. The Crown Estate, eg taxpayers, own the land. The RF is entitled to the income from those estates. That’s it.
They are not at all “private” like Balmoral or Sandringham, and given that taxpayers pay for upkeep, transportation to/from and staff for both of those (and more!) supposedly privately owned estates, it’s a question what exactly does the RF own “privately” other than a billion or so hidden tax free around the world. See the Guardian series on the RF finances for a good summary, since the Duchies aren’t releasing that kind of information anymore….
But I guess the UK folks are a-OK with this situation, so (shrug?)
Why can’t W pay for his own security since he doesn’t have to pay income tax on what he “earns” from his duchy?
I know the propaganda line is that the duchies are privately owned. Except they are given to the monarch and POW by the government because of their position they are not the private property of the Windsor family and cannot be sold. The monarch and heir are basically allowed to run private businesses using land that should really be the property of the state. It’s a scam.
The taxpayer funds their security, so yes they are taxpayer funded. Just like everyone insisted when Meghan was there and breathed, that she was taxpayer funded despite their income also coming from the duchy of Cornwall. “We Pay you Pose” remember?
Her focus has always been on her kids, in a way that other working mothers can honestly only envy – being able to take extended vacations every time the kids have a school break, scheduling work around the infamous school runs, etc. You can absolutely be an involved mother and work full time (I am one!) but if you have an actual job, you can’t just take 2-3 months off in the summer and two weeks off every 3 months or whatever during the school year because of “school breaks.”
So this is rewriting history to pretend that Kate has ever bothered to care about her role or her work or has ever bothered to do anything during the hallowed school breaks.
As for people getting used to seeing a lot less of her…..well, people are already used to seeing her for 100 engagements a year. If they see her for 10 engagements a year, will anyone notice?
And again I ask, she’s well enough to travel to Scotland, go shooting, but can’t lift a finger for a single charity in 8 months?
Exactly @Becks1! She is perfectly capable of traveling but is too ill to lift a hand for one of her many charities that she had dropped and disappointed before as well??
I find it bizarre that no one is causing a fuss for her incompetence and laziness as Anne will not live forever and they don’t want to add to the families enormous public responsibilities. And Keen hasn’t been honest since day one so why would she think she is now?? I predict that the Britshidmedia will find out the actually truth and blow the whole house down as she is a married-in unlike the rest of the wives.
Anne had her own brush with mortality earlier this summer.
She dosen’t even have to physically visit a charity, she can zoom.
The contrast to Charles is striking. Too bad the media is playing along and not asking any questions.
Exactly!! Or she can walk across to Windsor Castle and attend one of her Early Years meetings. Or pick up the phone and call someone (which we know they would count as an engagement.)
I think in general all of us here would be a lot more…..well, forgiving….about her lack of work this year if she had a steady work history before this. When Charles took those two or three months off, people thought “okay this must be serious, he never takes this long off.” Kate takes three months off and we’re like, so another vacation?
If she can pick up a gun, she can do an engagement or two or Zoom with several cancer charities.
Great.
So everyone among us who’s ever had a brush with mortality, be it through an accident or ill (mental) health never ever needs to work again — and will be funded by the taxpayers going forward.
Please tell that to my co-workers. I’ve had more brushes that I can count on both hands, mostly due to being a walking genetic disorder. But hey, at the same time I’m one of my institution’s human lab rats and get to test the newest drugs or procedures that we all develop together.
Seriously. The BRF are more than just extremely tone deaf, especially *now*, giving the Farage/Robinson/Musk riots.
That woman hasn’t worked a single day in her life, and her showing up for a few minutes here and there, without bothering with any kind of preparations, is an extremely bad look for someone who’s Keen to be Kween. Too bad they still let her and her staff of 66 or 89 get away with it, without any kind of consequences.
Mmmhmmm, so who’s the side chick William? Anyone we know? More than one?
Always good to have the wife who is willing to look the other way while Bill has his way with his sidepieces. Probably more than one and not all of them chicks.
Okay, but why are they pretending she will do more work when she becomes Queen consort? Stressed bc these are her last years of freedom? Okaaay. But honestly what more does the consort have to do? How will that really strap her down? Less vacations? I doubt it. She and William will just whittle down whatever they are required to do.
Who is reading this and not thinking GMAFB?!
Transparent with her health?! Premature responsibility? They’re 40!!!
I couldn’t care less if we never saw her again but tell me why she is considered and being paid as a senior working royal who is at all truthful.
So the crown is the ultimate of amazing and marvellous things yet having it is SUCH a burden and they have to savour their limited ‘freedom’. Please. You could a) abdicate or b) fold the whole operation but you won’t because you love people to say you’re special. They are so pathetic.
“Balmoral is basically a very fancy Victorian hunting lodge. That is what you do up there: You go out shooting, you fish, and you have lunch in the hut.”
Louis XVI and his legion of aristocratic besties might have fared much better had they the co-conspiratorial British Press of today, as exemplified in this Beast-ly royal drivel. Psyops works. We’ve seen how propaganda in our media ecosystem has helped the fascist minority take a stronghold in governance and politics. For how long, though? I hope we’re starting to see more discernment about propaganda given the reality played out after Brexit and Trump. (The counter-protest response to the coordinated race riots in the UK has been gratifying.) Soon people may see that Workshy Willy and Can’t and the rest have no there there, even as they preen in new, bespoke “Emperor clothes.”
I’m a bit surprised at the suggestion that she is still undergoing chemo. That’s a long cycle if she started in April.
A commenter previously noted that preventive chemo lasts 6 months so that would take us to August/September.
I believe she actually started Chemo in February, but it wasn’t announced until April so finish in August. But if she can go out and shoot grouse she must be reasonably fit, lifting a shotgun to the shoulder pointing upwards holding it steady while you aim and fire is not for weaklings, I shoot holes in bits of paper at 50 meters and I have to rest my rifle. Mind you, it is an old.
I wonder what the next excuse will be when they’re King & Queen and she still isn’t being seen outside of a few flashy events every few months. If they stay married. I think Charles is the duck tape around that marriage now but once he’s gone…
Kate be like, “I ain’t doing $h!t and you can’t make me.” Lol!
Alexandra as princess and queen worked. And she later was ill she had to walk with the aid of a cane and has lost much of her hearing but she wanted to work and did charity work. The public took to her and she was admired. Kate did not bother to work much even before the children were born
Not surprised by this at all.
“ A tidal wave of premature responsibility”
–
Like, they’re 40 and have known for nearly two decades they might be king & queen. When will the infantilizing cease?
Covering up the marriage of convenience.
These two are bringing down the monarchy all by themselves. Good thing they’ve got the Duchy of Cornwall to keep them living the style they’ve become accustomed to. O wait – taxpayer funded… maybe not if the monarchy no longer exists.
She’s being phased out of public life for good – I still think its part of a longer term divorce roll out plan. Push her into the shadows and when they do get round to announcing a divorce the public are ‘Kate Who?’.
Chuck is not going to want a repeat of his own divorce that was played out in the public sphere and I think thats where the sticking point is – keeping Kate and Ma’s mouths shut. For now they keep up the charade with her and Ma being seen at certain royal events. Its now a waiting game and we know Kate can waity.
I wrote a long rambling venting post then decided against it. Basically I’m back in treatment for my cancer and I’ll continue my normal schedule as long as I’m able to because otherwise I’d be bored silly if I’m still able to work, go out, do things with my kid. You know. like Kate.
So she’s publicly funded, yearns to be considered an important person, but her “brush with mortality” is her excuse for doing what she also has dearly desired….nothing. Her kids are in school so when the term starts up again, what is she going to do all day? What DOES she do? (Meghan look book, Sussex hate book, dieting, exercises, I guess).
In the US the right likes to complain about “welfare queens and welfare moms” who should be getting up and working because they shouldn’t be publicly funded to “sit around and do nothing.” Apparently that’s okay in Britain that your welfare queens get praised for doing that?
Tiresome – the rota is suddenly acting like the fact that the Wails are next in line to the throne is new information, that the threat of the throne has come suddenly crashing down around them. Yes, dummies, that’s what those robes and that fake tiara were all about!
This reminds me of Kate’s long-running “keen” strategy of moving the goalposts: They’re engaged, let them have their freedom – they’ll settle down and work once they are married. Then: they’re married, let them do what they want until they have kids. Then, let them enjoy being new parents. Don’t worry, they’ll get down to work once their kids are in school. Now, let them enjoy their time with the children until the King dies – I’m sure things will be different once they are actually on the throne, right?
@Jay…I hate to use these people as my source of comedy, but, can’t help myself. Brings me back to when Betty and Phillip announced Kate and Will’s would be moving closer to (Buck Palace?) to take on more royal duties. Kate and Will’s were like, “sorry, Kate’s pregnant.” 😂
I think my comment on here when her third pregnancy was announced was something like “damn she really is never going to work full time is she?” Because you’re right, it happened right as they moved to KP full time (supposedly) to be full time royals after 6 years of marriage and then it was like shes pregnant! and that was the end of the discussion of Kate working full time ever.
Hands up anyone who believes that either W or K will “straighten up and fly right” when they become King and Queen? Kate ADORES the limelight, look how she drank in the ovation at Wimbledon. She will only do the big events where she gets to preen. W has been hiding behind her lengthy treatment as an excuse NOT to step up as heir when he should have worked extra to cover for an indisposed King this year. Her uncertain health is a good excuse for W to ahem, remain at her side and also reduce his own schedule. Neither of them ever intend to emulate either TQ or KC and do 500 Royal engagements and 2 foreign tours per year. The question really is how little William intends to do as King and when it becomes apparent that he is indeed unready, unwilling and unable he can’t be sacked but will the Fail and co continue to spin his ineptitude as British reserve??? His uselessness as heir is making the republican case for an accountable and elected head of state.
Kate should have married a titled aristocrat or a royal who isnt gonna end up on the throne. She could live in her country house full time and have her aga. Okay she has cancer this year but then what about pre-cancer? There is nothing wrong with being a sahm but when she’s married to the heir and is going to be queen, how is she not doing anything?
Nobody is saying she has to do what Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did – leaving the kids at home months at a time. There needs to be a balance. You can tend to your kids in the evening and still do one engagement per day when your kids are at school. W and K are work-shy and constantly hide behind their kids. They have plenty of staff to take care of them but are pretending that they have none and do all the work themselves. And then we have the british media who help these inbreds lie.
Seriously, this is a grift that keeps on going. Nobody is going to hold these people accountable.
Well said RRN. No one is expecting even the Prince and Princess of Wales to leave their children for months at a time, dump them on nannies except for a short time before bed like in Downton Abbey, etc. However what they should not do IMO is choose to prioritize private family life over their public duties, especially as they receive so much taxpayer funding for everything they need in life, forever and ever. Hiding out until you become Queen Consort should not be an option. It’s a disgrace and Kate/the RF are laughing all the way to the bank.
You can bet that Kate won’t give a tinker’s damn over Aaarly Years from now on except for the odd baby bank next to Adelaide. But her clothing budget will remain the same (hidden by the new accounting principles with the Duchy of Cornwall). The private tennis clubs where we hear about her swimming with pearl earrings, the constant vacations (if you think she hasn’t left the UK since her cancer diagnosis I have a bridge to sell you) and the occasional highly visible RF event with tiaras and jools. That will be it from now on. Maybe a Zoom call now and then, heavily edited?
I guess Kate finally “won” over Pippa? Private life, enormous wealth but with the jools and titles that Pippa doesn’t have…
The irony being that they had two perfectly good stand ins that actually were good at it and if they hadn’t run them off Kate would be able to hide behind them. Oh well.
So she refuses to even pretend to be working until she has the keys to the jewelry vault.. it’s funny that they actually think the public cares beyond morbid curiosity, I guess we won’t be seeing her until Chucks funeral now.
I feel like the Venn diagram of people who angrily accuse low-income women of having kids so they can “live off of public money instead of working” and people praising Kate for living off of public money while refusing to work so she can stay home with her kids (who are in school most of the year) is a circle.
Like she would ever do more work (as Queen) >rolls eyes<
Can we all just stop pretending WandK are ever going to “step up”? They are going to do as little as possible and yet reap the rewards as the Waleses and will do the same as K&QC. They are lazy, entitled, uninterested and delusional and that’s all they’ll ever be. Congrats UK CBers – this is your RF.
As opposed to?
This has been my theory from the jump: Kate does really/did really have cancer, and she would use that to work as little as possible for as long as possible. Sounds like the Rota is stating that pretty plainly now.
That’s a lot of words for “The palaces are trying to figure out how to manage the Wales’s divorce.”
After all these months this situation is still as much of a mess and only getting worst. Also Kate has always been lazy and yet they’re still trying to gashlight us into thinking that she was the hardest working person in this family. Maybe she’ll reappear once she’s finished binging the entire Netflix catalogue.