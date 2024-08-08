The media is throwing a tantrum because Kamala Harris isn’t giving interviews

The media hasn’t known what to do for the past three weeks. Ever since Joe Biden outmaneuvered members of his own party and folded his endorsement of Kamala Harris into his withdrawal announcement, it has all been positive forward momentum for the Harris campaign, and now the Harris-Walz campaign. The campaign is raising money like crazy, Harris’s choice of Walz as her running mate was embraced across the Democratic Party spectrum and all of Harris’s campaign stops and rallies are getting huge numbers. Enthusiasm is off the charts, the campaign has signed up thousands of volunteers and, perhaps best of all, it’s completely thrown off Donald Trump and JD Vance. But the media needs a conflict, they need something to hold over Kamala Harris’s head. They’ve settled on “why isn’t VP Harris giving interviews?!?” From Politico:
Introducing Tim Walz gave the campaign millions in free media: The raucous crowd inside the arena in Philadelphia ate it up. And so did the cable networks, three of which carried the event live and uninterrupted for roughly 80 minutes, starting with another strong and closely watched speech from Pennsylvania Gov. JOSH SHAPIRO, the runner up for Harris’ vice president nod. The free publicity — or “earned media,” as operatives call it — is worth millions, and it was reminiscent of the way cable networks carried countless hours of then-candidate DONALD TRUMP’s campaign rallies in 2016.
Trump isn’t getting that kind of free media anymore: Eight years later, things have changed. Trump, now making his third run for the White House, is delivering his well-worn routine at rallies that only sporadically get live network coverage (the “Right Side Broadcasting” YouTube channel doesn’t count). Now, Harris is the new, exciting thing in the race, her rallies delivering left-leaning MSNBC some of its highest ratings in weeks. And preliminary numbers showed that Tuesday’s rally brought the network an audience that was more than double its four-week norm in the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hours.
Kamala isn’t doing interviews right now: The Harris camp is hoping to ride the wave as long as it can. So there is little worry about the candidate avoiding something else that has long been required of presidential nominees: taking questions from the press. While some reporters and columnists have started to grumble about that, JD VANCE, Trump’s running mate who is bracketing Harris and Walz on the road this week, tried on Wednesday to draw more attention to the matter.
Her last interview was defending President Biden in June: On June 27, she appeared on CNN and spoke one-on-one with anchor ANDERSON COOPER less than an hour after Biden’s disastrous debate performance, acknowledging that “it was a slow start” but confidently suggesting that the country should assess his performance in the office over three and a half years, not “90 minutes on a debate stage.”… Harris’ determined on-air defense of Biden three years later — which she came up with independent of the campaign team — offered a template Biden and others would use to try to stop the political bleeding. While Biden’s closest aides also viewed that interview as a true show of loyalty, some in Harris’ orbit saw her confident and forceful responses to Cooper as proof of how far she’s come.
Skepticism: Ever since Biden passed Harris the baton, news organizations have been pushing the vice president’s team for a sit-down interview. According to two people familiar with the campaign’s thinking, there are ongoing discussions about a joint interview with Harris and Walz prior to the convention, which begins on Aug. 19 in Chicago. But on the whole, Harris’ top communications aides are deeply skeptical, as Biden’s inner circle was, that doing big interviews with major TV networks or national newspapers offer much real upside when it comes to reaching swing voters. One longtime Harris ally suggested to West Wing Playbook that Harris could hold off on big interviews until after Labor Day. “There’s really no need,” the person said. “The voters that she needs are at the local level. They’re not reading the national press.”
There’s more at Politico – even the suggestion that Harris is dependent on a Teleprompter, because airhead women, amirite – but the broad strokes are here. Kamala’s people don’t see an upside and I don’t blame them. She’s always gotten an exceptionally raw deal in the mainstream political press, and she just watched what those same people did to Joe Biden. I would say “f–k ‘em forever and let them die mad” but I know she won’t. She and Tim Walz will probably do an interview together before the convention and she’ll do some TV interviews in the fall. But just so we’re clear… this is a controversy being created by the media, and the longer Harris holds off on “giving an interview,” the ruder and more unpleasant these people will get.
She probably isn’t giving interviews because she just entered the race and needs to get out there to campaign.
The same media that spent weeks tearing down Biden and calling him old and feeble can’t understand why she doesn’t want to sit down with them. Go figure.
Also the same media that gave Trump so much free ‘earned media’ coverage starting in 2015 …
:: braces for flashbacks from covering said events – yes, they’re intense to attend, yes, there were heated discussions on how to contextualize and fact check ::
Megan & smistrs – Thank you both for words of truth.
Also Kaiser – “the media needs a conflict…this is a controversy being created by the media.”
I used to think it was only TV media that was reducing news to something digestible by a gnat. But no, legacy media thinks it needs a constant refresh for profits, so they turn politics into a horse race (sports talk radio) using polls-du-jour as an ever renewing proxy measure. They should get Snoop Dogg to narrate to make it more entertaining.
The media needs to stfup, and stop the stupid stuff. This ain’t no damn movie. Harris/Walz 2024!!!
She really had to get her campaign organized, bring in some new people, vet VP candidates. On top of that she also has the job of VP and they just had the big hostage exchange. She’s been pretty busy.
JD “sofa king” Vance is literally stalking her over this. He is a total freak. Openly stalking the VP of the US.
Sorry, hadn’t seen the other article yet
This article calls Vance’s stalking “bracketing”. 🤔 Since when is “”bracketing ” a synonym for stalking?
The media needs to stfup, and stop the stupid stuff. This ain’t no damn movie.
When you’re winning winning winning and people can’t find anything good to whine about lmao. Trump will back out of whole debates, but somehow the POC woman is bad for focusing on her campaign rallies instead of sitting down for an interview? Got it. Kamala and Walz are crushing it, and I for one, am highly optimistic for this election. Specially as an immigrant, woman POC myself, hoping to be represented in the highest office in the land – and have my own daughter see herself in her too. Bless them and their very successful campaign. Haters gonna hate.
Well said, V.
I think the Democrats are very smart and the enthusiasm keeps rising!
Since Biden made his decision, they have stayed in the news with ever more positive things.
This is also why I thought it smart that Obama endorsed a few days later, so that would be the next item and not just part of the one, first news cycle of “Biden out, Harris in”.
Then the next item was “who will be the running mate?”.
Then the news came it was Walz.
Then it was Harris introducing him.
Soon it will be the Democratic convention.
Hoping they got more planned 🙂
The MSM can F off. I haven’t turned that trash on since their full on assault against President Biden and I don’t plan on turning it on anytime soon. Do your thing and ignore them VP Harris. You’ve got the momentum and we are behind you
+100000. The media will want to take shots at them. At this point I trust none of the media given everything we saw with Biden. The 1%-ers that own the various media conglomerates did not change. We know Harris’ views on the issues.
As if Trump was capable of giving a speech longer than 30 seconds without a teleprompter. Maybe it’s because there were conspiracy theories saying that the scratch on his ear was from the glass of the teleprompter and not from the bullet or shrapnel so the Trump campaign is like “but what about HER teleprompter ?!”
Trump is very capable of giving a 30 minute speech w/out a teleprompter. He does it all the time. Check out when he starts his sharks or Hannible Lector from SoTL discourse.
lol I cackle every time the Hannibal Lecter or shark comments enter the arena… there’s really no other reaction. He can speak bonkers nonsense for 30 minutes but his Dr. Evil ‘sharks with laser beams on their heads’ rants, do not qualify as being able to “give a speech”. You’re right.
@Seraphina
I have a recurring fantasy where Sir Anthony shows up in full Hannibal Letter mode and endorses Kamala and Tim.
Then sits back with a nice Chianti and a plate of fava beans and watch Trump’s head explode.
I meant 30 seconds of coherent speechs, rambling about nonsense is a talent that this guy is a master at.
MerlinsMom1018 – where is the deep-fake video of THAT? Because that would be using the evil technology for good!
Unless they could talk Sir Anthony into actually doing it …
Right? Yesterday a voter asked Trump about what he was going to do to lower costs for him and his family and Trump’s answer was some nonsense including “Drill baby drill.” Trump cannot form a coherent thought off the cuff.
I just love to follow the US politics live on the Guardian because they put quotes from Trump that never make any sense in the middle of a post that has a very serious tone. He’s such a dumb*ss.
@MerlinsMom1018, now that is a great vision indeed. lol
@Lau, yes – I was being silly. To your point, he really benefits from a teleprompter because w/out one his speech is just Trumponian rhetoric or starts talking about fictional movie characters as if they are/were real.
Doing traditional media right now would not be a boost for her campaign – going out on the road and speaking to people where they live is the best thing for her right now, and it’s working!
There’s a really gross tone here, implying that VP Harris “owes” the media some debt of gratitude. She does not. If they want an interview, why not ask the other guy? He’s just hanging out at his golf club most of the time and waiting on more indictments.
Agree. She doesn’t owe them an interview at this point. They aren’t exactly pressing Trump about the fact that he won’t do the abc debate. So they can f-ck all the way off. Jd Vance and the media are trying to bully her into giving them what they want.
Trump is doing a press conference today. That’s how desperate he is for attention. I’ll take a big risk and predict that it will be full of unhinged attacks and outright lies.
Kamala’s team may have learned a lot from the way The Press treated any tiny word coming out of Meghan’s mouth? They are out to twist things and cause controversy for clicks, not elucidate important platform issues. If the media were unbiased in this country, Donald “Orange Traitor” Trump would not still be a threat to our democracy after 91 indictments, 34 felony convictions, adjudicated rape, the theft of boxes and boxes of top secret classified documents, and leading an insurrection. Also, misogynoir is real. She’s right not to trust any of those vultures that pass as “journalists” these days.
I doubt Kamala’s team is using how the press treated Meghan as their litmus test for Kamala giving an interview. This has everything to do with Kamala needing to keep the momentum going and being out there at the rallies. I agree with others that she and Walz will in time speak to the press one on one, but right now they astutely have their eye on the prize: to keep the momentum going.
Well, that strategy is working!
Essentially there are two candidates realistically running for president. One of them uses a teleprompter to convey her ideas clearly. The other guy babbles. I don’t understand the issue.
I think she’s going to have to do a mainstream interview at some point. There are a lot of clips on twitter and other internet spaces saying she dumb because of her badly explaining the cloud and others. I think she should go on Joe Rogan or even the Bulwark Podcast. But’s just me.
She absolutely should not go in Joe Rogan.
What? No she should not go on either of those shows. Terrible idea.
I listened to Jake Tapper briefly last night mansplaining and correcting the women he was with on some newsbite. I’ve never thought him an entitled male ass before now. But … what a jerk. I wouldn’t want to interview with him either or any of his cronies, especially after what they did to Biden.
The thing is – Kamala and Tim don’t need these folks right now. And I love that they are sticking to those of us who do matter. Brilliant.
The news cycle has moved so quickly this election (at least it has since the end of June), that there are news stories about the candidates every single day. Biden old! Trump shot! Vance veep. Vance creep! Harris chosen! Zoom calls! Donations! Democratic veepstakes. Walz! Et cetera… in the olden days news moved much slower than this. She risks a fricking burnout and oversaturation if she schedules an interview now, but guaranteed it’s coming. My guess is that she wants to give the NABJ her promised interview first.
ML, giving an interview with NABJ would be perfect. The other Pres candidate did an interview with them, so it makes sense that Harris would, too.
I’m truly shocked to see how many (once reputable) news outlets have seemingly turned right wing?! Wtf happened to the New York Times? Even the CNN headlines I saw after Trump’s ridiculous suggestion to debate on Fox were sketchy af.
There are way too many news sources legitimizing Trump and treating his behavior like it’s normal and rational, and it’s not. And with that kind bias, no wonder Kamala isn’t doing interviews. Clearly, she’s doing just fine without them.
Trump correctly identified himself as the media’s “golden goose”. Gross, but true. He generates clicks and clicks are dollars and money is America’s god.
Don’t know about the Times, but there’s been a shift of power at CNN towards the right.
John Malone is the conservative billionaire that sits on CNN’s board and loves Fox News. He’s been trying to remake CNN for a few years now.
Not so much inherently right wing as pro-capitalist, IMO. Whatever makes them the most money and drives clicks is the golden goose. CNN made a lot of money in those scandalous, endlessly dramatic years of the Trump presidency. Whether those website clicks were from detached amusement or creeping horror and fear is irrelevant from them.
The right wing tilt is just that the big money is beginning to realize the inevitable direction of the left wing is toward progressiveness, and that’ll eventually mean more taxes. Hence why after Bezos bought WaPo, you started seeing articles against taxes and socialist-esque programs.
Unfortunately, but billionaire (Rupert Mudoch and his ilk) rightwingers now own a lot of the msm. Between turning the msm to the right, they only want money for clicks. I don’t follow any of the msm anymore and I won’t until they quit pushing fascist crap.
Kamala is smart to refuse interviews. She doesn’t need to. It won’t help her. I’m assuming she has stuff to do as VP on top of campaigning? In my opinion, Walz shouldn’t do too many interviews either. The right is desperately grasping for the opportunity to pull gaffes, sound bites, and twisting talking points out of them. They are smart to keep it to the debates and the campaign trail and not let the right wingers try to contort and manipulate everything they could be saying in interviews. I think they need to stay with not giving interviews and continue to simply let the right have a meltdown.
Well said and I agree 100%! I just moved back to NV (was in MI for 3 yrs) and tested positive for covid today (ugh) so I can’t attend her rally Sat. I’m SO disappointed…
So, I listen to a very funny, charming podcast called “I’ve Had It” where two women from Oklahoma City make jokes about petty grievances but are also massive, vocal, angry supporters of women’s rights and the LGBTQIA2S community. Who was on this liberal red state podcast a few weeks ago?
VP Kamala Harris.
Yes, she wasn’t the candidate yet, but Dems have a media plan to reach actual voters. CNN just isn’t it.
That podcast is hilarious. There is no BS with them.
I love this SO much. Going to go listen right now! Yes.
I LOVE them. They are in deep conservative country Oklahoma and have no f’s to give. They have had so many great guests on recently, including Kamala. Their producer is amazing.
I’m glad you covered this because I saw the growing “outrage” about this yesterday and started to feel a little panicked. When the right wing coordinates its talking points about something, it can be devastating. I hope this doesn’t stick like, say, “but her emails.” Onward with the joyful momentum with this campaign!
Her team needs to be yelling up and down “She’s busy with her responsibilities as VP.” “She’s keeping the focus where it matters, on the voters.” “Outreach to voters is more important to Harris and Walz right now than contributing to the media circus” etc. just keep making DJT and Vance look worse for adding fuel to the fire, while keeping the focus on the campaign… I think this is a great strategy. I think if they give interviews, it should be under very vetted circumstances, with time to prepare their answers, and should be so close to the election it only makes them look better and say what they couldn’t say in the debates and give the right wing pundits no time to spin it or opine about it.
Seeing how e.g. the former Gray Lady, the NYT, is swift-boating Tim Walz — by having JD Vance, who has never seen combat in his 4 years of service as a correspondent in public affairs, discredit TW’s 24 years of service in the National Guard by putting out a fake timeline of TW’s retirement — and only relenting and changing the headline after orgs like Vote Vets put out the facts on Xwitter, it’s a fight they can’t win.
While the NYT is particularly bad, the rest of the MSM sadly aren’t any better, just intent in finding faults within the Democratic Party instead of doing research and reporting facts. And at the same time reporting about DonOLD’s lies and convictions and JDV’s war on women. Instead — crickets.
If I were KH or TW, I wouldn’t bother. Social media is there for them to use, and who cares about people with preconceived ideas anyway?
We’re truly living in the upside down when credulous people think it’s perfectly fine for a veteran who served for four years to accuse a veteran who served SIX TIMES LONGER of stolen valor. Despicable. Not to even mention that Vance is running on the same ticket as Captain Bonespurs.
Vance was deployed to Iraq for six months.
I really did not have swift boating Walz on my MSM Bingo card but I guess when you don’t have anything substantial to talk about, you just start making shit up.
Making 💩 up is the Republican brand at this point. It’s the one thing they do well. And this line of attack has already been used by Republicans in Minnesota in one of his campaigns. It went nowhere once people were informed of the facts.
The national media doesn’t want an interview. They want a gotcha moment that can then be used to define her. I remember how eagerly the media helped the right wing try to mock her for her laugh and the 🥥 tree tale. Well, that backfired badly for them when Gen Z made memes celebrating her coolness. Now, they need something to “balance” Vance’s “childless cat ladies”.
Shady is now attacking Walz’s military record of some 24 years because “i WEnT To iRAq GuYs!” Yeah right Shady…for 6 months as a correspondent. Big whoop. Walz retired two months before his unit was rumored to be deploying to Iraq to apply as a candidate for Congress.
Nice try you couch-shagging a-hole.
I think he did a 6 month tour in Iraq and 3-4 years as a correspondent– IIRC. And to be fair, being a correspondent is not a joke–it’s very dangerous–but it’s also not hand-to-hand combat either.
It’s just so gross to go after Walz for his military service but then again, these guys have absolutely ZERO respect for veterans so this is just par for course.
I think his job description was public affairs. In other words, he mostly sat at a computer and typed up press releases. That ain’t nothing, but it hardly qualifies him to be attacking someone who served much longer with an artillery unit, causing damage to his hearing.
My un-PC friendly opinion is that even if he had dropped out because of those wars (it’s obvious from the paperwork timing that he did well before deployment), it’s perfectly valid. 🤷♀️ Bush and Cheney’s oil wars ultimately did nothing to make this country “safer” beyond drag the nation into debt, destroy thousands if not millions of lives, and severely damage our global reputation. Whatever good came out of those wars is incidental, and anybody who pretends otherwise is either deluding themselves or propagandized to the point of being completely detached from reality.
@ Brassy-I read “combat correspondent” then had to google the description, which made it sound like a journalist type position who’s on the ground/in the field, collecting information. Someone should *really* ask him about what his actual role was because if it WAS a desk job then he needs to STFU. Seriously. Maybe these hacks can get him on the record.
@ Veronica–Sure. I mean, I don’t blame anyone who didn’t want to fight in a war based on a lie–or really any war, for that matter. But if that’s what happened and he bailed before being deployed then just SAY it. Hell, use it as a talking point to say that the Iraq war was a con job. The issue I have is that he’s using a 6 month tour in Iraq for political cred while denigrating the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in Congress.
I agree, Kitten. My feeling is just that America would do better to get rid of the presupposition that military service makes one inherently admirable or competent. People like Vance and DeSantis wouldn’t be able to coast so easily into elections without that propaganda glossing over their total lack of charisma and personality.
This is such BS from Vance. You need to submit your retirement paperwork to the national guard at least 90 days in advance of your planned retirement date (you can submit up to 9 months in advance). Walz’ unit wasn’t called up until 2 months after his retirement date so, at a minimum, Walz put in for retirement 5 months before his unit was told they’d have to deploy
She’s been the candidate for 3 weeks. She’s had to jump start a huge campaign with not a ton of lead time, find a VP, and start campaigning, all while still fulfilling her duties as VP – including being involved in recovering US prisoners from Russia.
Plus, let’s face it, the media sucks. They struck click bait gold with trump and threw actual journalism out the window. Right now there’s no benefit to her sitting down the the NYT or something.
On one hand, I kinda hate that we’re giving this absurd narrative any attention. On the other hand, some people who might be wondering why she hasn’t done a sit-down interview will learn from the commenters here, who are brighter and more astute than most.
She has a packed schedule–only 90 days left to campaign–and she has to prioritize fundraising and rallies–you know, CAMPAIGNING–over the MSM’s silly needs. I f*cking hate that this is a talking point coming from the media because they absolutely know better. What Kamala and her team are doing is UNPRECEDENTED–they’re building a plane in the f*cking air. And it’s so unfair and shitty to apply past standards to a situation we have never seen before.
Do your thing, Kamala, and ignore this silliness. Eyes on the prize.
The media has nobody but to blame for themselves in this. Conservatives are right that mainstream media can’t be trusted to give accurate, unbiased reporting by economic elites – they’re just deluded in thinking Fox News and its ilk isn’t more of the same, just less veiled. They feed into the divisions in this country because it drives clicks and rage engagement, and now both sides are useless to reach anybody caught in the middle. I just cancelled all of my subscriptions because I got fed up with it this year and their insistence on acting like this is just another election.
Harris/Walz needs to catch up on ground lost in the weeks of tumult, and that’s what they’re doing. The big platforms can wait.
She doesn’t need to do any interviews because her campaign just on energy alone is getting all the free press it needs. The msn should be happy because I’m sure they’ve gotten a huge uptick in views. I’ve been reading the msn and watching the headlines like mad lately, first time in ages.
The media needs something to criticize and we all know Harris’s honeymoon period won’t last forever. Which is why she’s been all out going all over the place campaigning, she knows the grace period won’t last forever either. I bet you she is already lining up interviews for after the DNC. But overall I don’t think candidate interviews affect polls much? Also she’s a woman of color and I doubt JD Vance or the media would be harping on something so stupid if Harris were a white woman.
I think an interview with NABJ and The 19th would be the way to go.
Kamala is smart not to give an interview. She has a history of making a fool of herself when giving interviews. The one ‘off the teleprompter’ comment that she gave as the hostages returned home was a classic Kamala word salad. She’s flip flopped on so many issues… an interviewer asking a few tough questions would fluster her. Kamala avoid the media – you can do this!!!
My son just turned 8 and asked about election day. I explained it’s when we will get to go vote for president and our first FEMALE president! This boy screamed “YES! FINALLY A WOMAN PRESIDENT!!!! I WANT TO VOTE!!!” but he did agree that it was logical that he can’t vote until he is 18. But I’ll 100% take him with me on October 16th to early vote!
(I am possibly at fault for screwing everything up in 2016 when we went to bed on election night and I whispered to that sweet newborn baby boy “tomorrow we’ll have our first female president” so we’ll make it up this year!!!)