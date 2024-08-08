Bennifer’s marriage was ‘the most elaborate & expensive exercise in closure ever’

I’ve written this a few times in the Bennifer posts: I hope Jennifer Lopez has gotten this out of her system. For years, we’ve heard that Jennifer considered Ben Affleck to be the one who got away, and that was the relationship where she had a lot of unfinished business. And to be fair to Jen, she didn’t start this – Ben pursued her in 2021, while she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Ben was the one writing her love letters and asking if it was too late. She jumped at the chance to get back with him and now, three years later, he’s totally over it. Now sources tell Page Six that, well, at least they’ve both got closure now. I guess??
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for a multi-million dollar “exercise in closure” — all because they couldn’t stop wondering about the “unfinished business” of their past, according to sources.
“They got caught up in the moment. Jennifer had wanted this wedding — the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings — for decades,” one friend told Page Six.
After calling off their first engagement in 2004, the two apparently always wondered “what if,” leading to a rekindled romance and wedding in 2022. The three-day affair at Affleck’s $8 million estate in Georgia, was a blow-out, with Lopez wearing not one but three gowns by Ralph Lauren. Now, sources told Page Six, the couple is expected to announce their marriage is officially over by the end of the summer.
The friend said both Affleck and Lopez got caught up in nostalgia and the idea of finally living out their dream from two decades ago. Now, “they’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20 plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul,” the friend said. “No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over. In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever.”
In May, a source told Page Six of Affleck: “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream …”
God, Ben is such a d–k. I hope this does it for Jennifer too. If she’s still pining for him after all of this, I don’t know what to even say anymore. I agree that they weren’t built for the long haul either, but I also thought that after 20 years, they were going into the marriage with their eyes wide open about their fundamental nature. Why did he even propose? Why did he even pursue her again? Sigh.
This article is so obviously coming from his camp it’s laughable
He’s an asshole. He left her at the altar 20 years ago that wasn’t enough humiliation for him ? He needed to finish the job ?
He pursued while she was at the top and left again at her lowest. He’s honestly terrible
Two middle-aged eejits making fools of themselves! And not only in public, but in the full glare of the world’s press and social media. Humiliation, crushed pride, knowing you’re a laughing stock…..they must have enormous egos to even be seen leaving their houses!
Sometimes, I like to imagine… what if this had happened not to bubbly, dance music-and-bright-colours JLo, and instead…. I don’t know… Taylor Swift.
She would bury him. The man would be dead.
Thank you for saying this. I feel like this point isn’t made enough. He pursued her hot off of Hustlers and the Super Bowl, when she finally got her due in terms of mass critical appreciation. Therefore being with her wasn’t “embarrassing.” As soon aw started coming down from that high, we was out. That tells you a lot about Ben Affleck, and what his future partners can expect: only expect him to stick around for the good times.
Totally this. He’s only there for the good times. Jennifer Garner said exactly this in that post-Phoenix back tattoo interview where she talked about his light shining on you & it’s wonderful and joyful, but when he’s casting shadow it’s a lonely, cold place to be.
I keep thinking of the Shakespeare line, ” Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”
This is all going to be the origin story of JLo’s next stage:phoenix 🐦🔥 rising from the ashes
I am not a fan of hers because of her long rumored treatment of people in the service industry. That is just so ick to me. But when it comes to Ben… what an asshat. He says such degrading things about the women he is with.
She seems like the worst and I get the vibe the stories about not allowing people to speak to her and treating people in the service industry like sh-t just because she can, are true. However, Ben is still gross. Even though she gives very co-dependent and insecure, to say the very least: he still should have left her alone.
As someone who was a sever while in school, the number of “regular folks” who treat people horribly is in the thousands.
Ben has always been a conceited, self-serving loser. I actually feel somewhat sorry for her in this situation. But she needs to figure out her life without a man.
Well, I think they both should have left each other alone when he was married to Jennifer Garner. I mean there were archive articles on this very website back in 2010/2011 that she and her mother tried very hard to break his marriage with Garner. There are multiple singles and albums since her 2003 “This is me then” about him. Papi (2010) is about him. AKA is about him. I ain’t your mother (2016) is about him. Medicine is about him. In the Morning (2020) is about him.
For what it’s worth, I know a guy who used to do her hair extensions a long time ago. He said she was lovely. He said she was the nicest celebrity client he had and Jessica Alba was the meanest.
I sure anyone working on her glam squad is not considered a service worker.
She was just another rising phoenix back tattoo to him.
Honestly, you’re right. He has a self-sabotaging streak a mile wide, and yet every relationship is always a “rising from the ashes” moment for him.
At least his kids have stability through Jen G. God knows they aren’t getting it from him.
I’m probably was one of the few who didn’t support this rekindling of this romance, but their body language screamed to me that it wasn’t going to last.
I feel bad for the collateral damage to the kids involved.
I feel like it was always inevitable it was going to end like this, which is why I was never on board with Bennifer 2.0.
Same. I feel like they rushed into it, trying to recapture early magic without doing any of the work to overcome their previous issues. It’s the same thing again, just 20 years later and now involving divorce lawyers.
Me too, and the fact that Ben made those “fever dream” comment back in June and people were still hoping they could work it out. I just don’t get why people wont them together.
Jen Garner probably so grateful this isn’t her mess today.
He sucks.
Ben wanted to see if he could get Jen back. It was an exercise in stroking his ego. He gets married, blends the families and then says it was all a fever dream?
That fever dream part got me, what a maaaaassive a*hole he is. A fever dream,,, BITCH, NO ONE PUT A GUN IN YOUR HEAD AND TOLD YOU TO WIN YOUR EX BACK.
sheeeeshhhhh
Looks like he pursued JLo in a manic state (“fever dream”) and dumped her in a depressive state. Jen could use some self-reflection, at this point — without a man, preferably! That said, I’m glad they got it out of their respective systems because the “what if” factor would always haunt them.
I’ve always said he has an unhealthy interest in women who are either already married or engaged, or at least have a boyfriend. Like it’s a game that strokes his ego more when he can get them away from other men. Despite their problems jLo was still engaged to Alex when Ben came emailing. Yikes why he isn’t called a home wrecker like he would if he were a woman?
Ben his family and friends always said Jennifer didn’t fit in with them. Being a WASP means he should have only stayed with his kind. No matter Jennifer’s behaviour is, she really thought this was at last a chance for her great love story.
Like I always say the reason your ex is your ex is the reason their your ex.
“Being a WASP means he should have only stayed with his kind. ” WHAT?
I think the commenter meant that’s how Ben’s family feels, in regards to her never “fitting in.” Like they preferred the OG Jennifer (aka a white woman)
Nothing against Garner but JLo was the OG jennifer
Wow! “Stay with your own kind”?
@Vixxo I don’t think that’s true about his friends at least – his bestie is married to an Argentinian woman who speaks fluent Spanish, was a bartender in Miami when they met and not from any money – that’s not a stereotypical version of “WASP”.
I mean the marriage really wasn’t working at all. They are just incompatible. She needs publicity and monetise content and would even disregard his privacy, his trust just so she could show off his book of love letters to the outside world. That clearly is a red flag.
They couldn’t see what was obvious to everyone else? This wasn’t going to last. Her diva behavior has only gotten worse with age. I wonder what made him do it, boredom, midlife crisis🤭
Probably her lack of respect for him. Case in point, why did she go against his wishes and publicise his book of love letters to the outside world?
Yes, this. I only saw the passage, not the full doc, but I was shocked. By her action, and by her reaction when he couldn’t believed she did that.
And then I wondered, why is this shown in the doc ? Who wanted THIS on screen for us to know it happened. It could have been cut off and no one would have known. Did she pushed it because she didn’t realised what actualy happened and thought it was great ? Because that would be even worse, but explain a lot. I still don’t get it.
He LOVED the diva behavior until she became more grasping.
Someone in one of the other posts said that her recent work, the documentary, the album, seemed more about convincing herself that he loved her than convincing the “haters”. It’s as if she dared him to leave. Like, maybe some part of her thought that going that far was okay because he came back after all of those years? I read someplace that people who are insecure about their partners are the ones who always post on social media about their relationship. This seems like celebrity version of this, like she was trying to prove to herself and everyone else that it WAS real this time.
She is flawed, but he is cruel.
Someone said to me once: sometimes a dry drunk can be the cruelest of anyone you know. I think this applies to Ben. He is brutal!
I honestly don’t know why any woman would get with him, he’s badmouthed every woman he’s ever been with, and seems to have no ability to focus on the moment. He’s always wandering off.
Wow temporary insanity? That’s so hateful. This wasn’t a Vegas drunken wedding. I watched their documentary and heard him saying to her the same sappy one true love that got away shit she was using as her album theme. She didn’t just make it up. I’m not saying I think the breakup is all his fault necessarily but at his age can he not at least be gracious and mature about the ending? Their respective kids are reading and absorbing all of these messages about love and trust.
This why I don’t believe the story about the kids being a factor in why they haven’t announced the divorce. You can’t claim to want to give the kids time to adjust when both are running to the media giving updates. The kids know it’s over and would probably do better if they just announced the divorce and not drag it out in the media.
OMG!!! Two raging egomaniacal narcissists got married and it ends in flames? I’m shocked!
Exactly. Her narcissism is off the charts. He is not far behind her.
Exactly this! Everything from the start till the end was a text book relationship between narcissists (which usually explode like this)
I don’t blame her if she is still pining for him. He is the ultimate f*boy. He pursued her, dumped her, then cried about how maybe she really was the one, then pursued her again and dumped her again within 2 years of their wedding.
I have a friend who is still caught up with her f*boy from 25 years ago. She ended one marriage to be with him and he got cold feet within a month. Now she’s beautiful , successful in her career, and married with children to a great guy. but f*boy is constantly sending her inappropriate pictures and info on his love life. He got into her head young and stays just outside her reach so she’ll always come running. I se direct parallels here with Batffleck. Hopefully he goes away and lets JLo heal.
The amount and intensity of therapy one has had is inversely proportional to the amount of bullsh-t and f*ckboy behavior one will tolerate. This is why I’m not sure if there’s hope for JLo. Maybe this will be the time? As for him, he’s the type that would prefer if none of his exes ever healed. He will orbit them and try to Hoover them back until the ends of the earth. The only way to get away from him would be her learning real boundaries and a no contact, grey rock policy, kind of like what Jen Garner has been doing for the past 10 years.
Horrible way to announce the split by saying it’s over and the announcement of the split will be at the end of summer? wtf? How to hurt someone even deeper twice?
Anyway, im not trying to hate on JenGa, but she will be planning a pap walk with her kids in not long.
I sometimes wonder if the pap walks with the kids are sort of a silent back off petition to Ben like ‘Please leave me alone, I’m just a normal mom, doing normal mom stuff, taking care of the kids, nothing to see here’ …I bet he can go a little nuts every time he breaks up with someone or especially if someone breaks up with him or moves on first.
Can we leave Jen G out of this please, she won’t use the flameout of Bennifer’s marriage to stage a pap walk, she washed the Affleck taint off her hands years ago.
Yes, can we please leave Jen G. out of this, she has done her time and a half.
Agree some are chomping at the bit to blame JenG for her ex husband’s behavior, which is weird. Jlo jennifer and Ben have never been part of a triangle yet here we are with women who can’t just blame any man alone.
The Saint jen shtick really worked with the public. She was with someone else and set her sights on Ben. Not the first time either. She’s a mediocre actress who would never have had the money and probably not the level of fame she’s had without Ben. That’s just reality. She got the 3 kids she wanted. She’s rich. And everyone thinks she’s a Saint.
I still say that if her Prime movie and album was a hit he would still be in this. They may still have ended, but he would have been basking in her glow. She has her issues with love, intimacy and being alone but he is a horrible, selfish, flat leaver.
They were over before all that came out.
COVID lockdown drove a lot of people to do some nutty things and also crave companionship. Maybe at least they and their kids will take some new valuable relationships forward from this.
Hopefully the trauma of the split won’t affect the kids. Been a little worried about Emme constantly wearying the “My Own Private Idaho” shirt, it’s a grim movie and seems an odd choice for a ~16 year old in 2024. Except I know she likes the flea market and I how it is when you have one t-shirt with exactly the right cut and it becomes your go-to, so you over-wear it because it’s easy, so hopefully, that’s all it is.
The adults are rich and if there were no kids involved, I’d definitely say who cares if they did this, it’s their lives, time and money. And boy was it a fun ride for the rest of us! Also: They elevated themselves even more as pop culture and Hollywood LEGENDS in the grand scheme of things.
The capper would be if they both starred in another epic Dunkin’ ad to close out the act. Maybe they could offset some of the $ losses.
I also would not be shocked to see them reunite in their 60s or 70s, if they’re both alive then. They give me Taylor-Burton vibes.
The people who rushed into relationships with toxic individuals just to have someone was mind blowing. Those relationships have an expiry date if they have not already split.
Ben will definitely pursue her again in the future, especially if she’s back on top.
He’s an addict its in his nature he loves the thrill and the high of the chase. Hopefully jlo will know better than that
“Why did he even propose? Why did he even pursue her again?”
I’ve been asking the same questions.
There were murmurs on the tabloids (very low down) at the time that she put pressure on him to propose soon.
Why did she marry him after how he humiliated her before? She didn’t trust him, hence his having to end his emails ‘not going anywhere’ HA!
I think that saying JLo poor girl, he tricked her, he lied to her, makes it seem like she doesn’t have her own mind or agency. How great could things have been with A-Rod if she was off and running to Ben. She was engaged to A-Rod, I believe he was cheating on her, but I don’t think she worked too hard to see if that relationship would work out with counseling etc. She was getting ready to marry him so she’s got her own mind. Whether she uses for good or evil lol that’s another story. Ben sucks too no doubt about it. But to be 55 years old and have the means to be in intensive counseling and not take advantage of that I think is ridiculous
I think what everyone is trying to say was that he was the one to start all this. He initiated it with his letters and othe crap
They were both playing the seducing game. He used Ana de Armas to seduce her (no need for sympathy for de Armas though, because if I am not wrong, she was sent by his enemies in the industry to spy on him), whilst she was using music to seduce him. A lot of her music ever since she left Marc Anthony was about Affleck. Papi (2010) was definitely about him, AKA was about him, I ain’t your mama was probably about him, Medicine was about him, and In the Morning (her 2020 September single while she was still with A Rod but was rumoured to already have trouble) was about him too.
Alex Rodriquez is a cheater! Jen’s better off without him.
He cheated with Madison on Southern Charm.
I still remember that photo from a few years ago, of Jen G driving him through the drive-through at McDonalds and shoving the bag of food to him in the back seat, without even looking at him. She is, I hope, living her best life now, as he contemplates the ruin of another relationship.
To me, the idea that because Ben contacted Jennifer first, this absolves her of any responsibility for her own actions in saying yes to getting back with him, yes to renewing their relationship, yes to marriage, is just as silly and shortsighted as describing a conscious decision to renew a 20-year-old relationship as a “fever dream” or sudden impulse. Let’s face it, they both acted too foolishly fast, especially for people in their 50s with young children.
I agree. Judging by some unfamiliar names in the comment section, I reckon there are JLo’s paid bots lurking here, and they are trying to push a narrative for her.
Like I said in an earlier comment above, they should have both left each other alone. She shouldn’t have contacted him back in 2010 when she was having marriage trouble with Marc Anthony, and he shouldn’t have maintained the contact after giving his advice (there are archived articles on this website back in 2010). She shouldn’t have made constant music about him for all these years (Papi is about him, AKA is about him, I ain’t your mama is about him, Medicine is about him, In the Morning is about him), and he shouldn’t have written to her after she made single In the Morning back in September 2020.
Sorry (not sorry) but I don’t agree with the writer’s sentiments regarding Ben. She is a MILLION times more gross than Ben. Ben is or was an admitted drunk and lost everything he valued because of his drinking problem — his wife/his family. Jennifer proceeds to be an ambassador for a liquor company even though she does not even drink. The level of narcissism and callousness that has to be present to do something like that is pretty obvious. Not to mention she lied for a scumbag like diddy further ingratiating that scum to brutalize other future women/people. I’m fairly certain and there are rumors saying as much that she is on some of those secret videos in diddy’s stash. That wouldn’t surprise me at all. Add to that all of the horror stories about how she isn’t a pleasant person and how she treats common people. She would sooner spit on or walk on the people speaking nicely about her in this comments section. Ben is a certified, bonified angel compared to jlo. And all I gotta say is ‘Run Ben!! Run!’ Go get you a nice, young lady who is still trainable (because we all know that is what men in that age group are mostly looking for.)
By your last sentence, I am not even sure you are stanning him or actually trolling on him. Very odd sentence. But apart from that, the rest of what your description of JLo is spot on. She really isn’t a nice person, treats people with disrespect, and just all round money hungry, monetise everything.
Definitely not a Ben stan. I would like to consider myself an objective observer. That is probably the best way to categorize the last statement I made in reference to Ben. I am not judging him by the way. Older men tend to vy for younger women (nothing wrong with that). And in my opinion, it’s probably because younger women are more malleable and less likely to be adversarial in comparison to their older counterparts (no judgement in that statement either.) It kind of just is what it is.
In observation of Ben — he definitely is not a saint. I would say he is a consummate narcissist but he is higher on my likeability scale because he does shy away from the fame. He is not calling paps & seems to just want a normal, somewhat quiet life. He strikes me as someone who is reluctantly famous — likes the money but not the loss of privacy. He’s basically the antithesis of jlo.
I think JLo loves love, loves a love story, loves a happy ending. Idealistic. I think Ben needs to be loved and nurtured because he’s emotionally a bit of a child, but he is cynical and transactional about love. He was always gonna kill her rosy love & marriage & HEA buzz, even if he stayed all in, because he’s not going to be openly romantic. She was never going to meet his needs because she sees love as a fantasy and his needs are deeply rooted in messy real life.
When they first happened, I was surprised, but I rooted for them. I don’t know then why I didn’t comment on the fact that in AA they firmly advocate not to enter into a relationship for at least a year or two after getting sober and working on one’s sobriety. If he had adhered to that, they might have still happened down the line, but might have had staying power. Who knows. I am still a little shocked by all this.
They are completely incompatible and this was just some unfinished romantic sex shiz. She is all about clean living and exercises all the time. He smokes, drinks and gambles. I think she thought she could change him and he maybe he tried a bit in the beginning but ultimately that’s just not gonna work
Never go back. If it doesn’t work the first time, it’s not going to work the second time. Of course, I didn’t realise that until I had tried it and learnt the hard way… 😆
You’d have thought that by their 40s they’d have already learnt this lesson but, oh well 🤷
That’s one thing that bugs me about Jennifer and Ben. She acts like they were kids when they dated at first. She was Thirty Two when she met him on the set of Gigli. Ben was Twenty Nine. And she was already twice divorced. They were grown adults.
Jennifer is just in love with love. I don’t know if any man would be able to fulfil her needs. And Ben is an addict that had no business bothering her and took her down a rabbit hole for no reason. He should stick with the ladies of the evening.
Also, this is the world’s longest non-divorce ever. Just file already and put us all out of our misery.
I was just thinking about how Gwyneth once said his ideal woman was a stripper from Scores. Her role in Hustlers must have really gotten him bothered. He probably reached out and told her she was absolutely robbed of that oscar nom. I think for him it’s all about the conquest, then he just gets bored. Wasn’t he bragging about JenG when she was Elektra? She wasn’t the mother of his children yet, but still, the man is crass.
And JenG whipped herself into massive shape to play Electra again for Deadpool. Which to be right around the time Ben started spending more time at her house. Which may have been for the kids but…… We know Ben has a wandering eye.
I think if Ben could merge JenG an J.LO into one woman. He would have the perfect girl for him.
And then still screw it up.
This is no triangle with jenG. She was done with him years ago. And I’m sure he’s on Raya as we speak.
I am not saying JenG entertained it. I am saying Ben can’t just be happy with what he has. And wants what he can’t have. Like any other toddler. JenG just wants what is best for her kids and they are happy and have some kind of relationship with their Father. She humors him at best. But you can’t deny they were papped a lot together lately. And not with the kids. It’s just Ben playing more games.
The fever dream is embarrassing—imagine meeting a man in his 50s and he described the last one didn’t work out because it was a bit of a fever dream. LOL They are just proving to everyone NEVER go back to an ex. I am sure a few people have and it worked, but they are the exception not the rule. I see a lot of people trying to take sides here–it takes two to tango. She always looked ecstatic and he always looked like a hostage. I’m surprised it blew up as quickly as it did, but with two Leos I thought it was only a matter of time.
I never personally wonder about an ex because SM tells me they are virtually in the same places where I left them if not worse off(one is still going to music festivals and has sketchy employment, two have been single for years never married both haven’t done well employment wise, one is still an alcoholic, one is a sex addict with a love child he never sees and is going through a divorce and doesnt see the other two kids from his soon to be ex wife). I cannot imagine wondering what if, only if I want to trainwreck my life.