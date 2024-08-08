Bennifer’s marriage was ‘the most elaborate & expensive exercise in closure ever’

I’ve written this a few times in the Bennifer posts: I hope Jennifer Lopez has gotten this out of her system. For years, we’ve heard that Jennifer considered Ben Affleck to be the one who got away, and that was the relationship where she had a lot of unfinished business. And to be fair to Jen, she didn’t start this – Ben pursued her in 2021, while she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Ben was the one writing her love letters and asking if it was too late. She jumped at the chance to get back with him and now, three years later, he’s totally over it. Now sources tell Page Six that, well, at least they’ve both got closure now. I guess??

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for a multi-million dollar “exercise in closure” — all because they couldn’t stop wondering about the “unfinished business” of their past, according to sources. “They got caught up in the moment. Jennifer had wanted this wedding — the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings — for decades,” one friend told Page Six. After calling off their first engagement in 2004, the two apparently always wondered “what if,” leading to a rekindled romance and wedding in 2022. The three-day affair at Affleck’s $8 million estate in Georgia, was a blow-out, with Lopez wearing not one but three gowns by Ralph Lauren. Now, sources told Page Six, the couple is expected to announce their marriage is officially over by the end of the summer. The friend said both Affleck and Lopez got caught up in nostalgia and the idea of finally living out their dream from two decades ago. Now, “they’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20 plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul,” the friend said. “No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over. In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever.” In May, a source told Page Six of Affleck: “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream …”

God, Ben is such a d–k. I hope this does it for Jennifer too. If she’s still pining for him after all of this, I don’t know what to even say anymore. I agree that they weren’t built for the long haul either, but I also thought that after 20 years, they were going into the marriage with their eyes wide open about their fundamental nature. Why did he even propose? Why did he even pursue her again? Sigh.