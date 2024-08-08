Us Weekly: Ben Affleck ‘knows the marriage is done’ & ‘wants to focus on himself’

There’s a growing narrative about the incipient Bennifer divorce. The narrative: Ben Affleck was the one who wanted out and he’s been done with his marriage for months, all while Jennifer Lopez hoped for reconciliation and wanted to work things out. Not only that, but Jennifer only realized it was truly over when Ben purchased his new place and he closed escrow on her birthday. Now she’s quickly coming to the program and spreading the news that she’s fine and she’s making her peace with his decision. Speaking of, Us Weekly’s cover story is basically all about how Ben was completely over it.
A fresh start: Sources exclusively share in the latest Us Weekly cover story that Affleck, 51 — who’s been busy working on The Accountant 2 and a new Netflix thriller with pal Matt Damon — is ready for a fresh start. One in which he hopes to remain a bit more under the radar. “Ben needed new energy in his life,” says a source, noting that the star’s new home is what he was initially looking for before he and Lopez purchased their estate. “This one is more his speed,” adds the source. “He’s in a better mindset and is pushing forward.”
Jennifer was caught off-guard when Ben bought a new home: A Lopez source confirms that Affleck’s actions caught the singer off guard but says she had her suspicions “[because] he had been living in a rental.” Adds an Affleck source: “Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship.”
Jennifer hoped they could work through it: Lopez was hoping they could make things work despite their issues. As Us previously reported, their hectic work schedules took a toll on the marriage. “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities,” a Lopez insider said. A second insider told Us that Lopez and Affleck were on “different pages” in life, noting that the twosome“don’t have a lot of common ground, and the honeymoon phase has worn off. In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben. It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work.”
They don’t want to drag this out? “Neither of them want this to be dragged out and contentious,” says a fourth source, noting that the stars have a prenup in place. [Their film, Unstoppable, is set to premiere in September] “Ben and Jen are in agreement that they want it to be seamless.” A fifth source confirms they have a prenup with certain conditions, so if they move forward, it won’t be long and drawn out. “Behind the scenes they have been finalizing what that will look like if they pull the trigger,” explains the fifth source. “Their main goal is to remain amicable.” The Affleck source adds they are in communication.
Ben wants to focus on himself: Affleck’s been focusing on his well-being. (The actor has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.) “Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year,” says the first source. “He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now.”
Matty D & not caring about the attention: “Matt has been so supportive throughout this ordeal,” says a fifth source. Their company, Artists Equity, is producing their upcoming film RIP. “Matt’s a great distraction, and he makes Ben laugh.” A sixth source says the Argo director isn’t overly concerned with the optics of the high-profile split: “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention.”
I’m going back and forth on this. Ben’s an a–hole for the way he handled this, but also… I sort of understand why he feels the need to just cut things off rather abruptly and decide that he’s over this marriage. What’s wild is that he was over it back in February, during the premiere of This Is Me… Now, which was about how much she loves him and how she had been waiting for years to get back with him. He’s in the documentary too and they were actually really sweet together. But somewhere in between filming that (last year) and the premiere in February, it’s like Ben completely snapped out of it. Jane Fonda told her dumb ass that this would happen too. A lot of people told J.Lo. She didn’t listen.
I get that Jennifer Lopez is an ahole but so is Ben. In ALL his relationships. All the blame for the breakup was on Jen because she made Ben’s life miserable, he was stressed out from the strain, his ex and kids and friends were worried about his sobriety, Jen was smothering him so much she made the marriage toxic, blah, blah, blah. And the media painted JLo as the root cause of all things that goes wrong with marriages. Not Ben. Never Ben. Ben will pick up right where he left off after he broke up with Lindsay AND Ana AND now Jen…hanging out with his bros partying, drinking, gambling, and in 3 weeks, a new girlfriend. Wash rinse repeat. I’m so damn tired of this misogynistic narrative.
So how was JLo an ahole to him?
She probably demanded something from him.
I wouldn’t call her an asshole per se but putting his love letters out there and (literally) making a huge production out of their love life was never going to end well. It’s just so weird that they didn’t learn any lessons from the last time. She didn’t learn that he doesn’t want the endless attention and he didn’t learn that she does. They’re both too old to change these fundamentally different aspects of their personalities and lives so I don’t know why they both thought it would work.
Glad they’re keeping it amicable because the kids don’t need messiness.
Ben and Jen are azzholes. But Jen was not an azzhole to Ben. He probably left her because his idea of who Jen is and his idea of what life would be with jlo is not what he thought it would be. I also think he is trying to protect his kids in his decision. But who knows. Jen/jen’s entourage are going to be incandescent with rage 100% and release the tea.
But whatever happens next, I repeat, please do not bring back Casper in her life. ✝️ 🙏
To tag on to Kitten’s comment—he made it clear that he did not want her to release his letters to the public and she blithely ignored him, violating his boundaries. He’s probably had enough therapy to know how toxic that behavior really is. I don’t think they’re assholes. Ben is a narcissist who love bombs, gets bored and moves on—the shadow is cold. That’s who he is. And JLo is a fantasist who refuses to live anywhere but her own dream world where she gets her way. That’s who she is. They both have profound personality issues.
So we are supposed to believe that previously ben only thought about others and not himself. He is so generous. I wasn’t even aware of that. 😉
I think the hint was in the article when it said that the house he has now is more to his taste. It makes it seem like he goes along like with JLo’s “This is Me” and with buying a house to her taste and then afterward he resents her for it. Same as with Garner. It’s passive-aggressive immature behavior. It would have been better to have been honest in the marriage and to have not participated in the show if it wasn’t his thing and to have kept house hunting until both were satisfied with the result.
If I were him I would give up trying long term serious relationships and stick to light short term ones. Every few months a new lover and that’s it. It’s time for him to stopped deceiving himself and others
@equality, I think you have it spot on!!! Ben didn’t speak up and tell JLo how he was feeling and how resentful he was when she shared the letters he wrote her. Ben further fucked up as he refused to deal with his unhappiness on decisions at the time when they happened. Ben then checked out emotionally and did not make any attempts with JLo. Now JLo, as acting surprised but IF she had wanted to save her marriage, she would have done what was necessary, ie counseling, communications and the ilk. You don’t sit up in the Hamptons for weeks as you to celebrate your birthday, which I fully understand, but JLo isn’t taking responsibility here either.
As far as I am concerned they both suck and are both responsible for how their relationship progressed as their took the initiative to openly communicate as well. Ben played passive aggressive which lead into resentment. As for JLo, I don’t know what she thinking but she may have thought that once they married things would work out and when things became uncomfortable she fled from the situation.
Garner did interventions for him and I doubt he ever really appreciated her. She’s better off without being married to him . But they do co parent and they maintain a friendship.
Oh I fully agree! The only reason they were married for as long as they were was fully dependent upon Jen!!! She battled all of Ben’s shortcomings and carried every bit of that marriage and childrearing. But Jen suffered needlessly as Ben did take advantage of her and she did suffer so much of her ownership. I too am glad that she is free from him as he certainly didn’t deserve her.
Yes, they do co-parent brilliantly!!!
Oh. So he’s not focusing on helping his kids adjust to yet another change in their lives?
I wonder who will carry that weight for him, to ensure the kids are as strong as they can be navigating yet another situation with their father in which they are merely afterthoughts?
Why, probably their mom, huh? Jen1.
Emotional labour.
I admire her, I really do. It’s gross that he just carries on like his behaviours don’t have consequences.
As always, team kids.
Ironically it is probably the two Jens who will stay friendly here. Their respective kids seem to have developed a nice relationship and I could see them both wanting to let that continue.
I can see that too.
If you want to be done with a relationship, you be done with it. Don’t dangle a possible reconciliation over your partner’s head when you know there’s no going back. Have the decency and maturity to face them and say “It’s over, I don’t want to try anymore, I don’t want to be in this relationship, we’re done.”
She has her failings, ok, he is a total ass. He hates doing any kind of emotional labor and needs to be the victim at all times. Honestly, good riddance!
Confused as to who you are talking about. He’s been clear as day what he wants since he moved into his rental in April and let it be known through tabloid sources that ‘he can’t change her and she can’t control him’ and ‘he’s come to his senses’ and ‘his grounds for divorce should be temporary insanity’. Where do you get someone was opening the door to a reconciliation there? She’s made it seem, off and on, she was open to it but really she spent part of march all of April and may on the east coast or on vacation to Paris and Italy then on to the Hamptons for the rest of the summer so it seems disingenuous for her to say that.
Well, at least we got dunkin donuts commercials (..aaah, JLO’s husband) which were greatly self-deprecating on Ben’s part and a lot of fun to watch.
I loved those and her brief parts were really good too. Yes, Ben so self-deprecating and funny in those. She otherwise is so performative; I can imagine – even if you know in advance about that – that it would be (get) so overwhelming if you weren’t like that.
Focusing on himself. That is what manchild Ben has done his entire life.
I was going to suggest that he and Brad Pitt move in together so they can give each other all the attention they both seem to desperately need.. they both seem absolutely toxic and exhausting.
Alcoholics are selfish folk until and if, they learn not to be.
jLo seems to be in love with love.
Their relationship.. heartbreaking.
Glad they are ending things. Hope the kids get to stay friends.
And yes ~ Jen Garner is a saint
This about sums up my feelings on the matter.
So jlo had the most horrible professional year of her career + a huge train that would affect the mental health of any human being but “Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year” Lol what about her when her husband decided he was done with her while she was already on the floor. Ben is selfish. Jlo isn’t perfect and I do think she discarded his feelings a lot, but Ben needs to grow up and learn how to communicate with his partner instead of going along with everything then resent her afterwards. He’s really a man child
THIS. Would he have been done with her if her movie and new music hadn’t flopped?
The answer is no. If the projects had been celebrated and awarded, he’d be right there with her. It’s the stain of failure that he’s running from.
Those 2 projects JLo rushed out were so cringe. Who does that? The “greatest love story” while you’re barely a year into your marriage? Poor JLo.
I thought they were really good!
It is funny because (just like last time around) I noticed that when they first got together, Ben started dressing a lot nicer and neater than his usual casual wear. And, then when the trouble started he started wearing his old style of clothing again, tee shirts – jeans-flannel etc….
I think that sort of encapsulates their whole relationship.
Ben Affleck has been a douch ledouche multiple times over. But his parenting and coparenting seems waaaaaay different than hers. I’m not sure what jlo is like as a mom, let alone a stepmom. That part in the doc though, where affleck is in the camera van geeking out and she could 0 f’s, followed by her releasing those love letters right after a smiling coparenting pic with garner was posted by tmz. If I were violet, I’d have some words with my father.
Remember people this is US mag.. when have they EVER been a reliable source
If I were to guess which is what we are all doing I would say she’s a workhorse and he runs on chill mode…neither right or wrong…but hey what do we know. And I always take US with a grain of salt
This man is so selfish. I’m convinced he left her because her album, movie flopped and she was receiving a ton of hate. He was happy with her when she was thriving but at her lowest he dropped her so it wouldn’t ruin his professional life. He wanted to avoid another Gigli type situation.
Jlo IS a “hopeless romantic” but she doesn’t give up on her marriages. She stupidly married Ojani too early in her career and he wanted her to settle down and have kids. She didn’t want that so they ended but she was nice to him and let him manage her restaurant etc. He ended up stealing money from her and trying to sell their personal videos to the paps so she sued him. Diddy we all know how that turned out and I think she pulled a Cassie marrying Chris Judd to keep Diddy away. She was married to Marc for 10 years and he physically and emotionally abused her, cheated on her and was a drug addict. He was a rebound from Ben