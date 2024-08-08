President Biden is ‘not confident at all’ that Trump will peacefully concede

Kamala Harris’s polling numbers are looking great, even if I still believe that the traditional polling systems are fundamentally broken. While there is still tons of work to be done and an enormous GOTV effort being planned, I absolutely feel confident that the Harris-Walz team is doing all of the right things and that they will be victorious in November. While we have to plan and prepare for all of that without ever feeling complacent, we also have to prepare for what happens if Kamala Harris does win the election. As in, what happens with Donald Trump? You know that even if Harris has an electoral blowout, that ridiculous fascist piece of sh-t won’t concede. He’ll say it’s all rigged, he’ll start suing and ratf–king and he’ll probably send that crazy old ghoul Rudy Giuliani out there to fart his way to the Supreme Court. Well, President Biden is also concerned about what happens after the election:

“If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” and he points to Trump’s recent “bloodbath” comments: “He means it, all the stuff about if we lose there’ll be a bloodbath, You can’t love your country only when you win.” I mean… Trump doesn’t love the country. He doesn’t love America, win or lose. He roots for America to fail. His idea of America is that it’s already a dystopian sh-thole. And yeah, Trump does mean all of the “bloodbath” comments. The only thing I’m counting on is that if, God willing, Kamala Harris wins the election and Trump tries to incite another civil war, the Biden administration and the Garland DOJ will have it fully covered.

This whole conversation is terrifying.

