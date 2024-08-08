President Biden is ‘not confident at all’ that Trump will peacefully concede

Kamala Harris’s polling numbers are looking great, even if I still believe that the traditional polling systems are fundamentally broken. While there is still tons of work to be done and an enormous GOTV effort being planned, I absolutely feel confident that the Harris-Walz team is doing all of the right things and that they will be victorious in November. While we have to plan and prepare for all of that without ever feeling complacent, we also have to prepare for what happens if Kamala Harris does win the election. As in, what happens with Donald Trump? You know that even if Harris has an electoral blowout, that ridiculous fascist piece of sh-t won’t concede. He’ll say it’s all rigged, he’ll start suing and ratf–king and he’ll probably send that crazy old ghoul Rudy Giuliani out there to fart his way to the Supreme Court. Well, President Biden is also concerned about what happens after the election:
“If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” and he points to Trump’s recent “bloodbath” comments: “He means it, all the stuff about if we lose there’ll be a bloodbath, You can’t love your country only when you win.” I mean… Trump doesn’t love the country. He doesn’t love America, win or lose. He roots for America to fail. His idea of America is that it’s already a dystopian sh-thole. And yeah, Trump does mean all of the “bloodbath” comments. The only thing I’m counting on is that if, God willing, Kamala Harris wins the election and Trump tries to incite another civil war, the Biden administration and the Garland DOJ will have it fully covered.
This whole conversation is terrifying.
They used it to buy state and local Boards of Elections, so they can foul up vote certification.
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
United States President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid.
Featuring: Joe Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 24 Jul 2024
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
Garland will have it covered. He would only need a few years though.
Exactly. I wouldn’t count on the slowpoke DOJ. Marc Elias is doing a lot shine a light. He just put out a warning that the Georgia Board of Elections has 3 Trumpers (out of 5!) set to delay certifications in that state. Trump is trying to destroy this country at the behest of his pal Putin, and we should all prepare for a giant clusterf*ck in November, even though Harris and Walz are going to get more popular votes.
Trump plans to “win” by a technicality/technicalities “resolved” by Congress and/or SCOTUS.
It is truly frightening!! I hope that she does win! Presidents have been given immunity by the supreme courts recently so Joe can do what needs to be done. That immunity might just bite the orange one in the a**.
Exactly Susan Collins! You nailed it. The Supreme Court literally gave you the power to show us Dark Brandon when this trashcan does not concede and he tries any of his crack shenanigans. They better be prepared on Jan. 6th. There’s a sitting Democratic President this time – not some sh*tshow who is going to Tweet the whole time trying to get his VP killed and wait wait wait until it’s clear everyone got to safety and he can’t get to them, to call the National Guard.
Those people named at the GA rally that Trump assured would rig the election in their favor need to be removed! Period! It’s the appearance of impropriety.
Absolutely hoping Biden leans into that immunity if Trump loses but does not concede.
(NGL, also kind of hoping he leans into it and initiates investigations into all the deals the Trump kids made while Trump was in office, especially the Kushners since they were actively employed by the White House. And I hope he goes after it with the fervor for which Team Trump and the MAGAs in Congress went after private citizen Hunter Biden.)
I’m confident that Kamala is going to win and I’m also sure that Biden has plans that he has not revealed yet. He will outmanoeuvre Trump.
I agree that the Biden Admin will have plans to put in place as soon as Harris wins. But how sickening is it that we have sunk so low that the current president has to spend his final few months in office preparing for the coup that one of the candidates for his job is most likely planning
He’s absolutely correct that people aren’t taking this seriously. Trump does not have the discipline to keep his horrendous desires under lock and key. What he says is what he means. And he means if he doesn’t get what he wants and what he needs to stay out of jail, there will be a bloodbath. He has hyped up an entire swath of people to believe that the only fair result is a result when they win. And what we have learned I hope in the last 10 years is that we can’t trust our institutions to be some sort of bukwark against fascism. We have to make sure that we force it ourselves. Work to get out the vote, and volunteer yourself as a poll worker or as a poll observer if you can.
The Democrats need to play dirty sometimes too. And I hope they’ve spent the last 4 years preparing for another Presidential win and how to handle it because the Republicans will want another January 6th, only worse. This time their hero lost to a Black woman.
Oh absolutely! Drumpf could never accept being beat by a woman, and a black woman at that will certainly take him into a deeper and desperate state of mind to go totally crazy!!! Biden is smart and fully understands the enemy that Drumpf and his cronies are capable of doing. And yet the Repugnant party is sitting back and doing nothing which will destroy their party as it implodes!!
I’m glad Biden and team are all on alert for whatever stupid sh*t Trump will try when he loses. The best news here is, unlike last time, he is not also the sitting president. He is a citizen this time around. I’m sure he will do his best to thwart certification and will tie up every channel he can. My hope is Harris wins a landslide victory so there is no doubt who is the next president.
It is very scary, you know they have learned lessons from the last time and have spent the last 4 years plotting to stop vote certification as well as tamper with votes. He’s been telling us that he’s got it rigged – the normal Republicans needs to understand that if he against tries a violent coup it will destroy their party forever, so they should stop if even if its a self preservation move otherwise they are ALL traitors to the country.
It sounds as if Biden has plans in place to combat it.
I truly hope that Biden’s sole focus right now is putting as many systems in place as possible for keeping the election process safe and making sure that he has a plan for every potential attempt to tamper with or delay the results.
Dark Brandon keeping stuff very very close to his chest and while the maggots keep crowing about bloodbaths and non certification of the election, he’s just sitting there behind his desk like Odin, and gathering information from his very own Huginn and Muninn to use at exactly the right moment.
As we have seen, he is a patient man and plays the long game very well
“Oh? Republicant’s convention done? okey doke. I have an announcement” and chaos reigns
Ditto!!
Indeed, he pulled the rug out from under them before and he is planning to do it again.
I don’t think he has the supporters for a huge bloodbath. Look at his rallies. All those insurrectionists who went to jail aren’t coming back. That said, a small number of violent people still cause a lot of problems.
Guess it depends where you live. I am near the border of Idaho and I am very concerned.
What is going on in Britain isn’t by accident.. I just hope the current government is prepared here for something similar only far worse because we have virtually no gun laws here. It is terrifying.
Oh and as the most F*CK YOU parting shot ever?
Pardon Hunter. 10 minutes before he walks out the door on his way to Kamala’s inauguration.
Yep
Yes! According to the Supreme Court, presidents can do whatever the fuck they want, so pardon Hunter of all current and future crimes. And pardon himself and any other family member they may try to come after.
I read this after Vance was selected. It’s been giving me nightmares. I wish I had noted the source but I didn’t.
Republican official introducing JD Vance at Trump rally: “If we lose this election, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country.”
Once again, the mainstream media is normalizing Trump. It’s the same on all mainstream platforms. They have to give “both sides” to every discussion so we get the same “balanced” panel debates. But there’s no balance when one side sticks to facts and the other side lies wildly all the time. Then, there’s the false equivalency. The media mostly goes along with the Republican framing of the Democratic ticket as a couple of wild eyed, lefty radicals to balance the fact that the Republicans really are extreme and pose an extreme threat to everyone’s freedoms and safety. With friends like the American media, democracy will never need enemies. And yet, we have them anyway.
Trump is not only a rageaholic narcissist, he’s also Putin’s useful idiot. Win or lose, his goal is to destroy the US as we know it.