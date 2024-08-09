A ‘What to Eat’ list, a natural bathroom cleaner and a stone bath mat



From Rosie: I love making lists and checking things off of them, and these really fun notepads really speak to my soul. One is a list of things “To Pack” and the other one helps keep track of “What to Eat” for the week. The “To Pack” one has an option for a regular trip vs. a road trip. The food one has a magnet so you can easily keep it on your fridge. People say that they’ve made life so much easier and more organized. “This packing traveling pad is very useful for me. Someone who tends to pack too much of one thing and totally forget about other stuff…It have saved me money. Now, I don’t have to buy things I’ve forgotten [at] home.” “This is the second one I have bought. I actually use this to meal plan my week out and budget. It works great and sticks to the fridge with the magnet on the back! Would highly recommend if you are a planner.” Here’s what else CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Amazon deals

46% off LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Anti Aging Moisturizer for Face and Neck

60% off American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set

37% off Under Cabinet Lights, 40 LED Rechargeable Battery Operated Motion Sensor Light

26% off Bagail 4 Set/6 Set Compression Packing Cubes Travel Accessories

20% off Chrleisure Leggings Multipack with Pockets for Women, High Waisted

33% off 5 Pack: Womens Workout Gym Shorts Casual Lounge Set

34% off Easeland Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Top Mattress Cover

33% off Hair Straightener Brush, Tymo Ring Hair Straightener Comb Straightening Brush

27% off Dirt Devil Portable Spot Compact Carpet Cleaner for Carpet & Upholstery

37% off Roku Express | HD Roku Streaming Device with Standard Remote

80% off Bed Vacuum Cleaner Mattress Vacuum with UV 16Kpa Suction HEPA Filter

21% off Levoit Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom Up to 1110 Ft

34% off Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer

A natural bathroom cleaner that works like a charm



From Rosie: I’m a big fan of the Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products. Their tub and tile cleaner is great for keeping your bathroom clean, from the shower to the sinks to the toilet seats, and more. It’s also made with natural ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals. Right now, you can pick it up on Amazon for $6 with an additional 20% off applied at checkout. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 1,800 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People are impressed by how well it cleans up their showers and by how nice it smells. “Recently purchased for use in my bathroom and works great on the tub, tile, toilet, and countertops. Pleasant scent that isn’t overpowering and left the place squeaky clean.” “It cleans pretty well and smells terrific” “This is the only natural tile cleaner that I have found that cleans the soap scum and minor lime deposits off my tile without scrubbing. I just spray the tile, let it sit for a minute and wipe. I love this stuff!!”



A smart plug that lets you control your electronics on your phone

From Rosie: I’m a huge fan of smart plugs and being able to control our devices through an app. In my family, I am alone in my never ending quest to have lights turned off when we leave a room or the house. Checking it through the app is so handy. Plus, I can control lights when we’re away to make it look like someone is home. Kasa’s smart plugs are easy to set up and use. They’re also compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Right now, their four-pack is on sale for $24, which is $6 off their regular price of $30. They have a 4.6 star rating, more than 54,480 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say they’re so convenient and that having them has helped them be more efficient at home. “The remote control feature via the Kasa app is convenient, allowing me to turn devices on or off from anywhere. Plus, the scheduling function helps automate routines, adding convenience and energy savings to my daily life” “We have 10 of these throughout the house. They are great for adding a little extra security to your smart home. Control them with the Kasa app and through Alexa. You can set different schedules for the outlet to turn on and off.” “These things are awesome. I wish I had bought them sooner I love controlling my lights and my other things controlled by my phone”

An affordable makeup setting spray that works like more expensive brands



From Rosie: Elf’s new Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray Mist is designed to hydrate your skin while making your makeup last longer. You can spray it before wear as a primer or after application to set it. As with all Elf products, this one is affordable ($10) and both vegan and cruelty-free. It has a 4.5 star rating and over 200 reviews on ReviewMeta. Reviews mention how long their makeup lasted after using it. “this by far is the best setting spray ever! it makes my makeup last for hours on ends and i don’t have to retouch as often. i would say $10 is a fair price for this setting spray.” “I was skeptical to buy this because I’ve tried and tried to love the milk gripping setting spray…It somehow makes the makeup set and stay longer.” “Setting mist is light and really gives a nice glow. Not greasy or oily looking. Melts into my makeup. Helps makeup last for hours even in the Florida heat.”

A stone mat to replace your bath rug or dish mat



From CB: I’ve been seeing these stone dish mats and want one. These stone mats absorb water without the mildew or mustiness of a cloth mat. You don’t have to wash them like a typical bath mat and they last longer too. This one is a generous 23.5 x 15 inches and has the best ratings over several others I checked. It would work for my dish mat as it’s a little smaller than the oversize dish mat I’ve been using. These stone mats come in granite, gray wave or slate. They have 4.2 stars, 5,500 ratings and an A on Fakespot. People say these dry quickly and like that they’re nonslip and easy to clean. “It soaks up water pretty well! Maybe not as fast as shown in the video, but it depends how much water you’re dumping on it. Stepping right out of the shower, it takes on a good bit of water but it’s pretty close to dry by the time you’re done in the bathroom! We were pretty impressed.” “I always wanted to find something that would soak up the water without it becoming moldy so quickly and this helps with that. It immediately dries up as soon as I step off. Very sturdy and leaves no residue.”

A device scroller ring for hands free reading and scrolling



From CB: This device remote control is under $20 and fits on your finger. It makes it easy to scroll and click without having to touch your device. It’s said to be great for reading on a Kindle or iPad and for scrolling Twitter, Instagram and more. It’s compatible with apple, android, amazon devices and more. It can take a little trial and error to figure out. It comes in six colors and has 4 stars, over 4,400 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it works great for scrolling from bed. “Fun way to read in the evening or scroll through videos on TikTok, while staying comfy. Some nuances to getting the set up changed for Kindle vs. other apps but I usually keep it on the reading setting, so it’s not that big of an inconvenience.” “This is the neatest little gadget. I can scroll when my phone isn’t near me. My kids even love to use it. Great product.”

An eyeglass and sunglasses organizer to keep all your glasses in one spot



From CB: I have reading glasses scattered all over the house. This metal hanging eyeglass organizer has room for up to 12 pairs of glasses and would be great for keeping all your sunglasses organized. It is under $12 and comes in black and gold/white finishes. This listing has 4.7 stars, 272 ratings and an A on Fakespot. People say it works and looks great. “So, if you wanna spend a lot of money and get a really nice display case for all of your glasses then you do you. If you’re looking for something cheap that doesn’t arrive broken – then this is a way better option than the cheap display cases. It’s simple and looks decent.” “I liked that the color is nice in person and it’s very easy to build. It holds a good amount of glasses I have about 10 pairs. It doesn’t take up too much space either.”



A scrubber sponge to make an unpleasant task easier

From CB: Once I started using Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges I never wanted to go back. The Scrub Mommy is a sponge and dish scrubber combination that somehow resists mold and mildew for weeks longer than a standard sponge. It scrubs better and makes cleanup a lot easier. This listing has 23,000 ratings, 4.8 stars and an B on Fakespot. Everyone loves these sponges. “I can’t believe I waited so long to jump on the Scrub Daddy/Mommy bandwagon. These sponges are amazing. I am particularly fond of the “mommy” with dual sides scrubby/soft, clean up is a breeze. I am frugal, so I tend to use my kitchen sponges until they are completely worn out, which means my husband complains they smell, I guess I’ve gone nose blind. But because these sponges dry so quickly (I bought the suction cup sink holder), no more complaints from husband, these stay odor free. They also last forever so I feel like I get my money’s worth.” “These sponges work good. They hold up longer than other brands that ove purchased in the past. They do a great job of cleaning.”