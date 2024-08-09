Jennifer Lopez’s inner circle never liked ‘triple-A a–hole’ Ben Affleck

A few months ago, we heard an interesting story which I believed at the time and still believe now. Apparently, Leah Remini, one of Jennifer Lopez’s oldest friends and closest friends, was never a fan of Ben Affleck. Leah is Leah – of course she’s going to speak her mind, and she told Jennifer Lopez that Ben is an a–hole who would break her heart again. Instead of taking that advice to heart, J.Lo cut off Leah and married Ben (and Leah wasn’t invited to the wedding). Crash cut to this year, J.Lo and Leah are friendly again after Leah was like “I told you so” and J.Lo was like “give me a break, Leah, I get it now.” Apparently, there were a lot of people in J.Lo’s inner circle who felt the same way as Leah too. People like Benny Medina, Jennifer’s long-time manager, advisor and Svengali.
Ben Affleck was never a favorite within Jennifer Lopez’s trusted inner circle — but they went along with the relationship anyway — including the “Argo” star’s once-most vocal critic, Benny Medina. Lopez’s longtime manager’s disdain for Affleck dates back to the star couple’s failed engagement in the aughts, we hear.
“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” a source told Page Six.
Medina was instrumental in making Lopez — who famously began her career as a dancer on ’90s sketch show “In Living Color” — an A-list global superstar. But she parted ways with him in 2003. Sources told us Affleck was a factor in that decision at the time. Lopez then rehired Medina a few years after she and Affleck called off their engagement in 2004, and the showbiz whiz has been one of her most trusted confidantes ever since. However, he’s apparently been mum on Bennifer 2.0. Another source told us that this time around, Medina “kept his mouth shut” about their rekindled romance and marriage.
“His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative,” the source claimed. “He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?” the source told us.
Bennifer 2.0 did, however, fracture Lopez’s friendship with longtime bestie Leah Remini, whom she met via her ex-husband Marc Anthony. A source previously told us that Remini encouraged Lopez to think about the reason they broke up in the first place before she jumped back on the love boat with the “Gone Girl” star.
“Because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner. J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties,” they claimed. (Lopez did not invite Remini to the wedding). The two reconnected this year, with Remini offering support amid Lopez and Affleck’s alleged marital woes according to the source.
“No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole,” the second source said.
The insider pointed to the couple’s current situation. Sources recently told us “The Town” star has been holding off filing for divorce from Lopez so as to not humiliate her further, but it’s too little too late. “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together,” a source previously told us. Our second source added, “This was definitely not on her bingo card. She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in.”
[From Page Six]
I seem to remember some vintage gossip that Marc Anthony didn’t like Medina either, but that was mostly about Marc wanting to “manage” Jennifer’s career himself. Those were some really dark years for Jennifer professionally, and when she got back with Medina, he spent years getting her career back on track. I also wonder if Medina was skeptical of Jennifer’s involvement with Ben’s Artists Equity. As in, Medina probably didn’t like or appreciate that Ben was getting more involved in Jennifer’s career. Anyway… yeah, I absolutely believe that Jen’s inner circle despises Ben, especially nowadays.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
I think ben was more a rebound after a rod. Jen probably thought of the the relationship with ben too unrealistically and did not think of the negatives about the relationship.
I mean I don’t think Ben is great but from what I’ve heard from anyone and everyone who’s had to deal with J Lo she is a monster. So thinking these are two toxic people.
Ben after his relationships with younger women after his divorce from garner may have idealized his prior relationship with j lo and maybe thought it would work out. They both rushed getting back together.
They are both people with toxic behaviours who rushed into a marriage with unrealistic expectations of each other – I think they both saw an opportunity to recapture the past and it didn’t work out.
I think Benny Medina is the last one to complain about his downfall back in 2003. He was caught stealing money from JLo and that was reported by the New York Times:
https://www.nytimes.com/2003/07/14/business/when-jenny-dumped-benny.html
That’s why JLo let him go in the first place. He should feel grateful that he wasn’t arrested, charged and sent to prison.
I was actually surprised that JLo later called him back. But then again JLo is all about money. Medina was the only one who can help to hustle her career back after she was married to Marc Anthony. I remember she had a few lull years in her career post 2004 until she was made a judge in American Idol.
To all the people calling J Lo toxic, drama queen and selfish, Ben had a wife that was opposite. Jen Garner was the epitome of a caring, selfless wife who feeds homeless and is very wholesome. She didn’t work out for Ben either. She was the ashes out of which his Phoenix has risen.
Nothing makes that man happy. Not a wholesome white wife, nor a successful producer, nor fiery Latinas. Wasn’t he with Gwenyth as well? That didn’t work out either. A whole array of different women and it’s never him that’s the problem?
He lovebombs his women and they fall for it. After that he’s out. He paints them all as demanding, drama queens, unreasonable and he’s a poor, easy going man that’s only happy in the company of his friend Matt.
When will he take responsibility?
That’s the image that Jennnifer Garner portrays now, but she divorced her first husband Scott Foley after having an affair with co-star Michael Vartan. Then fast forward to her all of a sudden eloping with Ben Affleck and being four months pregnant before Vartan knew what was happening.
I’m not a Jenn hater nor a Ben defender. These are all just messy people who have made bad decisions. They ALL use the media to cultivate a persona; some are just better at it than others.
I think the lesson here is these people should all stop dating people they meet at work. Messy. And that Matt Damon is Ben’s real soul mate.
I agree Jen was very messy in her early Alias fame years (there was all kinds of gossip at the time about her and affleck’ during the daredevil shoot then the Electra shoot) but the difference is (according to people that know her or have run across her) she seemed to mature out of all that after her kids, who became, from all information I’ve seen, her priority. Ben and jlo in the other hand are still messy going from rebound relationship to rebound relationship. I think she saw Ben as a reputation savior after her humiliation with ARod’s cheating and the whole world seemed to be in love with their love and that was a huge ego boost to both and they basked in it. Snd rubbed their exes nose in it.
People seem to forget how messy Jen Gardner was. I stopped watching Alias cause their relationship ruined the show.
I mean, the Scott Foley stuff was what, 24 years ago? And her oldest kid with Ben is 18. So, if the worst mistakes she made were 20 years ago, that’s pretty good.
Affleck should have stuck with the things he had reservations about initially; maybe if Jennifer Lopez didn’t need to live every moment so publicly, they’d be somewhere else. (I think they would have ended up here but maybe they could have lasted longer.) A. Rod really matched her a lot.
I watched some of the Greatest Love Story doc the other night and Benny Medina comes off sort of bland whereas Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez’s agent, is more thoughtful and substantive in her comments about Lopez and her career. I’m not impressed with him — I think he nurtured some of Lopez’s worst instincts to his own gain. She’d tried to work with other agents in the past and they’d said they couldn’t work with him.
I did, in the end, understand why she wanted to do that documentary in her mind, just not the way to go about it.
The more these 2 play to the media about who is to blame, the more I respect how Gwen & Chris did it.
Again, while these 2 are briefing against each other about who is to blame, have neither thought what it’s like for the kids to read all this?
Team kids.
Imminent divorce may not have been on JLo’s BINGO card but it was sure on everyone else’s. Star crossed lovers who are the definition of love is blind.
Hard agree with this. I think those two are the only ones who didn’t see this train wreck coming.
I don’t feel that Ben was a re- bound after Arod. Ben was the ” one that got away”.
I believe she suffered real heartbreak after they broke up the first time. I believe she is experiencing real heartbreak now. I believe that JL really thought ( at first) they were going to reconcile. Now that she knows they are done, sadness has been replaced by anger. They seemed to have blended their families well & I think that is what made her hope that they could repair their marriage..
I mean i wouldn’t like a man who left my friend at the altar and badmouthed her for years. I’m totally team Ben is an asshole for the way he’s handling this break up but Jlo’s entourage should be the last talk they’re known to be terrible and they have a huge responsibilities in the terrible reputation she has. Also they depend financially of Jen and practically live with her and Ben clearly wasn’t having any of that
J.Lo’s inner circle ain’t all that great either – specifically Benny. The man has been accused of SA.
I don’t know – to me Ben is so ordinary, such a basic a-hole, that I can’t see how he can be the love that got away for one of the biggest drama divas on the planet. She’s supposed to be a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a savvy businesswoman, she’s 55 years old, for heaven’s sake – hasn’t she learned anything from a life littered with failed relationships? If the two of them didn’t have pots of money the whole thing would be so D-list.
I think they all are a-holes!
Ben love bombed her and did all of the actions she loves-the over the top courting, loved up pap shots, engagement ring/wedding demonstrations, the creation of co-producing money making projects and life long promises of forever and ever love and devotion.
But we all but heard his screeching breaks.
They are both wealthy, flawed attention seeking Hollywood players that we plebes are entertained by.
They’ve also each harmed their children with their globe galavanting sexcaspades.
But she was in it to win it, and he is simply a statistic as the time frame for love drunk is about 18-24 months.