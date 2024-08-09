“Is Katy Perry’s latest single, ‘Lifetimes’, another flop?” links

Is Katy Perry’s latest single another flop? It just sounds so basic, like, I’m sure this will get radio play, but it sounds like it was made by a committee. [Seriously OMG]

Reese Witherspoon & her son Deacon supported Zoe Kravitz. [Just Jared]

I love that some winter Olympic figure-skaters went to Paris to pick up their long-awaited gold medals. It’s a complicated but cool story! [Go Fug Yourself]

I love Cate Blanchett’s premiere look. [Socialite Life]

Idris Elba hates the latest TikTok trend, and so do I. [Buzzfeed]

Who’s on the come-up in Young Hollywood? [LaineyGossip]

They’re already attacking Tim Walz’s military record. [Pajiba]

This underwear concept is gross. [OMG Blog]

Isabela Ferrer has lovely style. [RCFA]

Who’s the new Summer House cast member? [Starcasm]

I can’t believe they made swimmers get into the Seine. [Hollywood Life]