“Is Katy Perry’s latest single, ‘Lifetimes’, another flop?” links

You couldn’t pay me enough to swim in that poo water. Nope.
Katy Perry has shown no growth as an artiste but this song is slightly better than the last one.
Still produced by dr luke.
If you told me that I had to choose between listening to Katy Perry and swimming in the Seine, I’m honestly not sure which one I would choose.
This deserves a thumbs up DEESEA hahaha.
The Seine. I can guarantee I’d emerge with far more brain cells.
That over-produced sound is just so dated.
As wife and mother of Marines – the attacks on Walz’s military service make me so angry! Service is service – my husband was a combat veteran in the early 90’s in multiple theaters and our son was a PoG (person other than grunt) 25 years later with only one deployment and the “safety” of being a high tech specialist. They are both marines, both served their country – and vets VOTE BLUE!!!
The attacks were on the advice of the same guy who did thew swift boat campaign.
I don’t see that they’re landing punches with it since Waltz retired 2 months before his unit was even called up and he had to submit notice of retirement at least 3 months in advance of the date of his retirement. It also doesn’t help that when MAGA criticizes Walz for leeching off the government they point out he was a teacher, a governor and a veteran. Gotta love the right, their idea of supporting the troops is complaining that anyone paid by tax dollars is a leach, including the military and veterans
I don’t understand how that MAGA argument even works, Trump and his cronies are angling for positions with the US government whose salaries are paid for with tax dollars and not only does their main guy not have a history in public service (except for those 4 years), and access to tax dollars are a great personal piggy bank for him…but they’re better than Walz just because…?
I agree with you but also think campaign needs to blow this out of the water right away
I’m trying to be nice but I thought that the YouTube link was playing an old boy band song from the 90s. It didn’t sound like her, and the video was sad.
I mean she’s in her 40s right? Which no judgment so am I, and I by no means think that means you have to sing about mortgages, perimenopause and 401ks but like you’ve been through real shit at this point so your stuff should be deeper.
I honestly don’t think she cares to try, so not sure why she’s embarrassing herself because this is embarrassing.
I find myself in need of laughter today (well, who couldn’t each and every day?). So thanks for the Pajiba link that had “local upholstery seducer” in their piece 😂🤣 💀. Glad I wasn’t eating lunch. Agreed, stop trying to attack Walz’s service from those who would run away and never served in the military.
Katy flopping it Kesha Karma for working with Dr. Luke.
I thought Daisy Edgar-Jones was great in Twisters! It was such a fun movie!
I second this, we really loved the movie and I thought she did a great job.
oh man those ‘fake’ stained undies are revolting. why would anyone wear them let alone pay luxury prices for them when you can just pee your pants for free? can you imagine getting intimate with someone only to discover those under some jeans? 1) i wouldn’t believe anyone telling me it was fake and 2) if i did, i’d walk right out. i don’t have time to waste on that kind of stupidity.
Katy is currently in Ibiza (THE Party Island), that’s probably where they filmed the video. How can she be in Ibiza at parties( there are videos of her at Ibiza parties), listening to great music from great DJs and then throw out music like this. Next time, maybe ask David Guetta to produce your album. My gawd.
Maybe come-up is not the same as up in coming but everyone on that list seems already pretty established to me. I am looking at the new SNL film to see some real unknowns that could break through
This sounds like rejected Love Island theme song.