Oh no, Canada picked up some security costs around the Sussexes’ visit

There’s nothing quite like it, when the British media believes they have some kind of smoking gun, or some kind of big “gotcha” moment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back in February, Harry and Meghan traveled to Whistler and Vancouver for the “one year to go” events for the Invictus Games. The Sussexes were in Canada for four days or so, and they made multiple public appearances, highlighting the 2025 games (the first winter-sports games in Invictus’s history) and also highlighting Invictus’s partnership with the First Nations community in Whistler and Vancouver. There was a lot of soft diplomacy involved and coordination with the Canadian government AND the First Nations. Well, the British media are now screaming, crying and throwing up about how Vancouver police were on hand and it cost Canadian taxpayers £25,436 in police overtime to vaguely ensure that everyone in the general vicinity was safe.

Canada paid for a police presence while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games, despite the couple saying they would not use taxpayer money for their security once they stopped being working royals. Vancouver police spent C$44,555 (£25,436) on security-related overtime during the Sussexes’ short visit to the city in February, CTV news has reported. The 390.5 hours of police overtime was not specifically for Prince Harry and Meghan but to maintain public security near to Invictus events while unrelated protests happened in the city. The Sussexes’ personal security was paid for by private donors, a representative for the Invictus Games said. The Duke and Duchess spent three days in Vancouver and Whistler in February, at a “one year to go” event promoting the winter games. The Invictus Games paid $10,221 of the $44,555 security bill through cost recovery, with Canadian taxpayers left with $34,333 in overtime. The figures were revealed in a freedom of information request filed by CTV News. “We didn’t specifically provide security for them,” a Vancouver police department spokesman told the outlet. “But we had officers in the area they were in [in] case any issues arose due to the ongoing protests in the city.” Protests involved rallies in support of Palestinians and Sikh independence. Doug Maynard, director of security for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, added: “Taxpayers did not fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security during their visit last February; their private security detail was paid by individual donations directed by the donors for that purpose. Public safety was ensured by Vancouver police resources in the area should issues have arisen due to protests in the city at that time.”

[From The Telegraph]

“…Despite the couple saying they would not use taxpayer money for their security once they stopped being working royals.” Canada pleaded with Invictus to stage another Invictus games in the country, and Harry and Meghan both bring a lot of attention, goodwill and free media to any country they visit. Even if Canada had paid for their security the entire way through, it would have made perfect sense. They are VIPs – not because of their royal status, but because of Invictus. You know, why they were there in the first place. I’m glad that the Telegraph is suddenly very interested in security costs though – surely they’ll investigate how much it costs to keep Kate wherever she’s being hidden? What about Prince Andrew’s security costs as he lounges about in Royal Lodge? Who was paying for Sophie’s security at the Olympics? Apply the same energy towards those questions!