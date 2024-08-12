King Charles finally said something about all of the riots & hate crimes

Back in the summer of 1997, then-Prince Charles worked overtime to throw his mother under the bus after Princess Diana’s death. Let’s be real, he didn’t have to work THAT hard – QEII’s reluctance to acknowledge or honor Diana’s life came naturally to her. QEII refused to budge from her “nuh uh, not going to do it” for a full week, all while Charles positioned himself as the heartbroken and devastated ex-husband who now had to raise Diana’s two sons all by himself. Back then, Charles was better at reading a national mood than his mother. Something shifted though. As a major crisis unfolded in England over the past two weeks, Charles has mostly done nothing. He was on vacation in Scotland, watching the Highland Games. People were rioting, committing hate crimes and arson for more than a week before Charles’s staff told people that he had asked for “daily updates.” Even as late as Thursday and Friday last week, Buckingham Palace was still maintaining their position that Charles would not say anything or make any community visits. My guess is that Downing Street was like: nope, you’ve got to say something, at the very least.
The King has praised the way “community spirit” and “compassion” have countered the “aggression and criminality” on display during the riots, says Buckingham Palace. King Charles had been in phone conversations on Friday evening with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and police chiefs.
He gave his “heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder”, said a palace spokesman.
In a call for unity, the King hoped that “shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation”.
King Charles, currently in Scotland, spoke to the prime minister about the wave of disorder and riots. In another joint call, the King spoke to Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs Council and to UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex, thanking the police for their efforts and getting an update on the protests.
“The King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many,” said a palace spokesman.
There had been questions about whether the King would speak about the riots – and as a politically-neutral monarch he had left the initial response to ministers. But the King has a long record of working to build bridges between different faiths and cultures – calling Britain a “community of communities”. And against the divisions revealed during this unrest, he has made his views known, calling for tolerance and “mutual respect and understanding”.
He is said to have been involved in behind-the-scenes efforts to bring together communities affected by the riots, during his summer break in Scotland, in a year in which he has been treated for cancer. But it is not expected that the King will make any immediate visits to trouble spots until the unrest is over, with the response to the protests seen as being the responsibility of the government.
There had previously been criticism of the lack of an intervention by the King. “We’re told the monarch is supposed to be a figurehead who unites the nation, yet when the nation is in crisis he’s nowhere to be seen,” said Graham Smith, leader of the anti-monarchy group, Republic.
Oh, my. It appears that all of the vacationing courtiers were called back in. As I said, I also believe Downing Street probably had something to say as well. Keir Starmer just became prime minister a month ago, while Charles has been a “public servant” for fifty-plus years. Starmer needs Charles’s political cover and vice versa. As many critics are saying, the public silence for more than a week was a huge unforced error for Charles. As far as “better late than never” solutions, this was okay – the palace acknowledging a call to Starmer and the police, and a vague statement about community and respect. The bare minimum, many days too late.
And Charles heir the so called statesman said not one word.
I very much doubt Downing Street had anything to do with Charles’ actions. The BRF have made it abundantly clear that they are beholden to no one.
“Violence is bad” is the easiest, least controversial statement a public figure can make. The fact that it took over a week for the lazy ass courtiers to state that the king is saddened by domestic unrest is inexcusable. Dozens of paid advisors and key staffers and all dumb as an inbred box of hair.
Water is wet.
Wind is windy.
It is below even the bare minimum.
I too would love a job that pays me millions yearly just to vacation
If he wants others to have “mutual respect and understanding”, maybe he needs to demonstrate some. I don’t think anybody expected him to step out in an area where riots were currently occurring, but there is TV and SM to send out a statement.
There’s nothing political about condemning white supremacist race riots. Charles is just butt-hurt that they’re ruining his vacation.
He’s too busy walking around playing up to those who meet him and grinning for cameras.
No condemnation of the racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia that fueled the riots? Don’t want the BRF to be scrutinzed for its treatment of Meghan? I bet that factored into the delay.
I agree aquarius64! If one drew a ven diagram of racists, xenophobics, British nationalists and royalists, royalists would be smack dab in the middle, the common denominator. Charles certainly doesn’t want to upset his core demographic.
The country’s biggest racist being asked to condemn his own, of course he delayed as long as possible and did the bare minimum..
He couldn’t bring himself to condemn racism but he still managed to piss off a good few royalists! The racist thugs were expecting full support from Charles.
At this point, it’s like the RF have given up – they’re like a deflated balloon. At least Charles is still bathing and shaving.
Any sensibility or decorum has left the building. They are creating their own downfall.
@Eurydice
Yes, Willnot is now so desperate to “show who’s the better brother” but growing a beard! That’ll show the world, right? Pathetic!
I just mentioned a deflated balloon on another post about the royals! But yeah, that’s the vibe. At the moment, the party is over. They’re not cute or glamorous or role models of anything. They’re useless and embarrassing. An albatross.
Royals doing what they do best – issuing empty statements and not following up with meaningful action. Performative without a hint of authenticity.
Charles can’t say anything because he refused to condemn the treatment Meghan received.The way those people treated her, will forever be front and center
Agreed Over it how can Chuckles or William denounce the very racism and hatred and exclusion given their continued nastiness towards Meghan and Archie and Lili. Both are also very much in bed with the Daily Fail whom Marina Hyde cites as being inciters of the riots.
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/audio/2024/aug/10/marina-hyde-inciters-britain-race-riots-lightning-struck-my-plane-delights-of-the-dead-hang-podcast
The Fail OWNS Chuckles and Will and all three are aligned and all want to preserve the status quo in their favour!
It’s because fundamentally, with the politicians & media figures they’ve been courting, the politics of the rioters reflect that of their ‘base’ and they’re in a tenuous position if they piss their partners off by speaking too firmly against blatant racism and violence.
They really have built themselves into several ugly corners.
In all of that he avoided saying the most important thing which is condemning racism and xenophobia. He said the bare minimum and said the equivalent of what Trump said which is “there are good people on both sides”. There is no common respect to those who believe you do not belong there ir condemn your very existence. He’s wanting people whose lives are being threatened and attacked to respect those who think they have every right to do so because of their race, nationality and religion. He should have just remained silent because he is only confirming that his beliefs are no different from the nationalist. We already knew by his actions and inactions regarding his biracial DIL and grandchildren that he was racists and this statement only confirms it.
Kaiser you’re giving a lot of credit to Downing Street but they were slow to give a public response to the riots as well and said nothing about islamophobia or racism. This intervention by the King was not even a written statement but a report of a meeting to Charles had with the PM and the police and he too didn’t say anything about the islamophobia or racism. As I see it, the King and the Government are on the same page and do not want to upset their base.
Nice try, him and his heir still look pathetic AND racist.
Goodness, you’d think one of the people outed as the royal racists would at least TRY to perform some actual concern.
Right? It’s as though they have no shame at all. It’s as though KC3 feels confident that his base is quite comfortable with the unrest and assaults, perhaps because they’re the perpetrators.