King Charles ‘has asked for daily updates’ on the violent hate crimes in the UK

King Charles has not said or done one single thing around the white nationalist riots spreading across England. It started when a Welsh-born man staged a horrific attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children. Three little girls were murdered in the attack. Misinformation spread, and white nationalists used the moment to violently assault every Black and brown person they saw, plus there’s widespread arson and a huge amount of civil unrest, rioting and looting. This has played out for over a week, a week in which Charles has been enjoying his summer holiday in Scotland. Over the weekend, he even had fun at the Highland Games. The palace seemed more concerned over the Sussexes’ announced trip to Colombia than the violent white nationalism on display in England. The fact that this is also happening while Charles, Camilla, William and Kate actively ignore the Olympics is also just… weird. But I digress. It looks like some vacationing courtier realized that it looks bad so this is what was released:

The King has asked for daily updates on the evolving situation after unrest around the UK, Sky News understands. He is said to be engaging privately in the issues it has generated.

The King has a record of involvement in issues around community cohesion and interfaith dialogue.

It comes as thousands of specialist police have been mobilised tonight amid fears of further unrest. The trouble began after the stabbing of three young girls in Southport last week and amid false rumours the suspected attacker was an asylum seeker who had arrived by boat.

Many businesses have chosen to shut early in case the gatherings again descend into serious violence. A list of immigration solicitors’ firms and advice agencies was shared in chat groups as possible targets, with the message telling people to “mask up”.

The prime minister and senior police officers have warned the full force of the law will be used to swiftly punish any offenders.

The thing is, out of everyone in that horrid family, Charles legitimately is the only one with any kind of history in interfaith dialogue and outreach to immigrant communities. Which is why his silence has been so notable. He’s all about a photo-op in a church, mosque or temple, but when Black or brown folks are being targeted in racist hate crimes across England, he’s silent as the grave. Peter Hunt is openly criticizing Charles as well:

29 Responses to “King Charles ‘has asked for daily updates’ on the violent hate crimes in the UK”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:05 am

    The monarchy is useless. End it.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:06 am

    So he wants updates. Does nothing. His heir does nothing.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 8, 2024 at 8:37 am

      Exactly, this. One could say I also get daily updates just by reading the news. What’s the point if he isn’t going to do something with those updates? As for William, the global statesman, he’s done a great job so far in bringing peace to the Middle East.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      August 8, 2024 at 8:57 am

      he’s asking for updates. Ya, like lazy kkkhate has been asking for reports in bed for her useless shaping us campaign. For what? I’ve been asking for daily updates on the weather.

      Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      August 8, 2024 at 9:34 am

      There is nothing he actually can do, apart from condemning it, difficult for him to condemn racism when he did nothing to condemn the racism of his own DIL and grandson which drove them out of the country.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:07 am

    He is silent because he doesn’t think it’s wrong what is happening. The racist colonizer that he is will do nothing.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:07 am

    It’s as if he’s only ever been about the photoshop-ops and actually has no idea what to say or how to react. He and his heir look bad for this. The monarchy looks like a hollow joke. The head of state is not a unifying force.

    Reply
  5. Roseberry says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:12 am

    I thought the head of state always got daily updates in the famous Red Boxes! They’re just stating the obvious to make him seem busy and concerned.
    Across the country last night an estimated over 25, 000 people turned out in towns and cities across the UK in anti-racist protests to reclaim the streets and town centres, it was thankfully a night of peace and calm.

    Reply
  6. Jks says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:16 am

    He’s waiting for the right moment to swoop in and take credit.

    Reply
  7. Dee(2) says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:20 am

    I don’t understand why republicanism doesn’t seem to have a larger population in that country. And I’m talking BLM/women’s March sized protests all the time. I can get apathy, because of course there’s tons of voter apathy in the US. But you have really high inflation, extreme difficulties in accessing medical care ( even if it is free), clear wide spread corruption amongst the police forces, and you’re being told what? To give ovations to a woman that’s gone to two parties this year because she’s had medical issues like hundreds of thousands of other people in that country? That you shouldn’t question why she doesn’t have to do anything but give her money to buy 25 versions of the same green dress that cause $5,000 a piece? That you’re not supposed to expect more then to be” kept up to date” by a sovereign that just spent hundreds of millions of dollars to have everyone watch him put a gold hat on his head, and is currently chilling at a castle in safety so he can shoot and fish? To have an heir that’s a landlord over huge swathes of land, but is supposedly concerned with ending homelessness? It’s just mind boggling that minor egg throwing is all they’ve gotten.

    Reply
    • blueberry says:
      August 8, 2024 at 9:18 am

      Perfectly said, Dee! Even if they felt like doing away with the monarchy would be too complicated, at the very least keep them on a tighter budget and dampen their weird influence. “Daily updates” what an insult.

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:21 am

    Not daily updates!! Is there no end to how far Charles will go to protect his citizens and his country?? He’s even willing to get daily updates while on his month-long vacation!!!

    Reply
    • Jks says:
      August 8, 2024 at 10:14 am

      Too busy holding summits about Harry and Meghan’s trip. Priorities.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 8, 2024 at 10:19 am

      I checked out the comments under the Peter Hunt comment and some professed constitutional law expert tried to say that Charles can’t do anything expect on ministerial advice. That’s bs. She’s acting like Charles can’t ring up Starmer and say that he wants to speak on this issue. He can and when other issues more directly affect that family, they sure as hell speak to the PM and cabinet about it. He simply wants to look like he cares but not do anything.

      And William has pronounced on solving Middle East peace and homelessness but can’t say a thing about the riots? He’s not hamstrung in any way to speak on it. But he has shown he is fine with sending immigrants like his sister in law out of the country.

      Reply
  9. Maxine Branch says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Can not call out his base. They are demonstrating the intolerance he has shown within his own family.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      August 8, 2024 at 9:10 am

      Exactly.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      August 8, 2024 at 9:36 am

      Chuck has built his Monarchy on a targeted racist hate campaign coordinated with the tabloid media, so i absolutely agree it would be extremely hypocritical for him to say anything but being hypocritical is what the leftovers do best. It truly is a nasty look to sit back and watch your country burn while you holiday.

      Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      August 8, 2024 at 10:18 am

      And the media are still running anti Meghan stories while criticising race riots.

      Reply
  10. equality says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Shows how KC really feels and how his handlers really feel. You would think he would have some advisors who would see the need for at least a statement condemning the violence or sympathizing with victims.

    Reply
  11. NotOscarW says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:25 am

    And has said nothing so as not to offend his constituency of white nationalist racist in the vein of those who hate Meghan for being black, smart and hard-working, which made the Monarchy look bad, all but for the Queen who commended Meghan for her hard work, impressed that she flew to Morocco while heavily pregnant and in the latter stages of her pregnancy with Archie

    Reply
    • JENNIFER says:
      August 8, 2024 at 9:39 am

      Thank you. I habe scrolled way too long for this comment. These are Charles’s constituents, the one’s he courted with his daily hateful leaks about Meghan.
      The courtiers should have said nothing. He never condemned the racist and xenophobic attack against her which have made the monarchy very popular.
      But people refuse to join the dots of events with the actions of the royal family and the British media.

      Reply
  12. Tursitops says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Look, he’s asking the guy whose job is to put toothpaste on his toothbrush how things are going, what more do you want?

    Reply
  13. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:54 am

    The problem for Charles and the monarchy is that British Nationalists (I.e. racists) are the monarchy’s core demographic so speaking out against racism, misogyny, xenophobia, Islamophobia, etc will only turn the monarchy’s sole supporters against them.

    Reply
  14. aquarius64 says:
    August 8, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Any condemnation by Charles is hollow considering how the BRF treated Meghan. Piss Morgan named him and Kate as the ones who make comments about Archie’s skin color. On that point alone Charles has no credibility. He’s yet to explain himself on that score. There’s also the fear that the white nationalist section of the population would turn on on the BRF if condemned. The Windsors don’t want to suffer the fate of the Greek Royal Family or be the Romanovs 2.0.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    August 8, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Kate Williams said just about the same thing on Times Radio as Peter Hunt has tweeted. Charles’ inaction just shows that his interest in interfaith dialogues and ethnic and immigrant communities is a sham and a myth and yes he was one of the royals who voiced concerns about Archie’s skin tone.

    Reply
  16. Lau says:
    August 8, 2024 at 10:07 am

    Maybe he’s trying to go full Nero as Rome burnt. So far it’s a success, Charles !

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    August 8, 2024 at 10:15 am

    Good for Peter Hunt, though he gives Charles too much credit.

    Charles can’t even take care of the racists in his own family. Or control his own racist impulses, apparently.

    Reply

