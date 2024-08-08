Brad Pitt wants everyone to know that he’s ‘concerned’ about Pax Jolie

Last week, Pax Jolie (Pitt) was in an accident in LA traffic. The 20-year-old was riding an e-bike and he crashed into a car stopped at a red light. People got out of their cars to help him and an ambulance was called. He wasn’t wearing a helmet, and initially, the suspicion was that he had some kind of brain bleed. He was apparently in the hospital for nearly a full week, and Angelina Jolie was by his side, and Pax’s siblings were helping out too. When he was finally released from the hospital, Jolie’s team told People Mag that Pax had suffered “complex trauma” and he would likely need a lengthy rehabilitation. Well, here’s another update:

Pax Jolie-Pitt remains in recovery after his July 29 e-bike accident in Los Angeles. A source tells PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son is “still recovering,” days after he was released from an ICU ward in L.A. “He’s uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky,” the source says. “It could have been much worse since he didn’t wear a helmet.” Pax was hospitalized after the July 29 incident, which happened in an area of Los Feliz Boulevard. “Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident,” the source adds of Jolie, 49, while noting that her other five kids “are supporting Pax as best as they can.” A source previously told PEOPLE on Aug. 5 that Pax had been released from an ICU ward and noted that he “suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.” At that time, the source said both Pax and Jolie “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

“He’s uncomfortable and will need further treatments.” By all accounts, he didn’t break any limbs, although I’m open to the possibility that he f–ked up his torso, back, neck or shoulders. I wonder if this is solely a head injury/concussion or if there are multiple injuries and issues. Anyway, it’s clear to me that Angelina’s team has been giving simple, informative updates like this to People Magazine for the past week and a half. Guess what Brad Pitt has been doing? Getting his team to brief a lot of sh-t like this:

Brad Pitt has been “extremely concerned” for his estranged son Pax after the bike accident that nearly killed the 20-year-old, and he’s been getting a steady flow of information about his recovery … TMZ has learned. Sources close to Brad tell TMZ … he was shocked and emotional after learning about the accident. TMZ broke the story … Pax was riding his e-bike without a helmet along an L.A. street on July 29, when he plowed into the back of a car idling at a red light. Pax was unconscious … it was so bad eyewitnesses thought he had died. Pax suffered a serious head injury with brain bleed, as well as a hip injury. Paramedics rushed Pax to an ICU unit, and he stayed in the ICU for a week before being released. He’s now on the mend. Brad and Pax are estranged … the result of a nearly 8-year, never-ending, bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie. Our Brad sources have previously claimed she has turned all their kids against Brad, some of whom have now dropped Pitt from their names. Brad has no direct contact with Pax, but our sources say “concerned people around the family” have been giving him information about Pax’s injuries and his recovery … for which Brad is “grateful.” We’re told Brad is “extremely concerned” about Pax’s well-being, and given Brad always wears a helmet when he rides a motorcycle, it’s alarming to him Pax almost never wears a helmet. He’s concerned Pax has been in multiple accidents in recent months. We’re told Pax wrecked his car earlier this year and has been involved in at least one other e-bike crash. We’re told although Brad doesn’t have direct contact with Pax, he’s grateful for the flow of information he’s been getting about his condition.

Just so we’re clear, Angelina’s team has given simple updates on Pax’s condition and situation to People Magazine. Angelina understands that she’s famous and that people are naturally curious about her kids, and those updates to People were a way of controlling the story and drama around her 20-year-old son who was hospitalized for a week. She was dialing down the nonsense and noise. Meanwhile, Brad wants us to know that no one in the family wants anything to do with him AND that he’s getting information from other people. Information which he then briefs to TMZ in an attempt to position himself as a super-concerned father. What’s he going to do, try to parent his 20-year-old son who f–king hates him? Of course not. For Brad, this is all a hit on Angelina.