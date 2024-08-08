Brad Pitt wants everyone to know that he’s ‘concerned’ about Pax Jolie

Last week, Pax Jolie (Pitt) was in an accident in LA traffic. The 20-year-old was riding an e-bike and he crashed into a car stopped at a red light. People got out of their cars to help him and an ambulance was called. He wasn’t wearing a helmet, and initially, the suspicion was that he had some kind of brain bleed. He was apparently in the hospital for nearly a full week, and Angelina Jolie was by his side, and Pax’s siblings were helping out too. When he was finally released from the hospital, Jolie’s team told People Mag that Pax had suffered “complex trauma” and he would likely need a lengthy rehabilitation. Well, here’s another update:
Pax Jolie-Pitt remains in recovery after his July 29 e-bike accident in Los Angeles. A source tells PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son is “still recovering,” days after he was released from an ICU ward in L.A.
“He’s uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky,” the source says. “It could have been much worse since he didn’t wear a helmet.”
Pax was hospitalized after the July 29 incident, which happened in an area of Los Feliz Boulevard.
“Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident,” the source adds of Jolie, 49, while noting that her other five kids “are supporting Pax as best as they can.”
A source previously told PEOPLE on Aug. 5 that Pax had been released from an ICU ward and noted that he “suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.” At that time, the source said both Pax and Jolie “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”
“He’s uncomfortable and will need further treatments.” By all accounts, he didn’t break any limbs, although I’m open to the possibility that he f–ked up his torso, back, neck or shoulders. I wonder if this is solely a head injury/concussion or if there are multiple injuries and issues. Anyway, it’s clear to me that Angelina’s team has been giving simple, informative updates like this to People Magazine for the past week and a half. Guess what Brad Pitt has been doing? Getting his team to brief a lot of sh-t like this:
Brad Pitt has been “extremely concerned” for his estranged son Pax after the bike accident that nearly killed the 20-year-old, and he’s been getting a steady flow of information about his recovery … TMZ has learned.
Sources close to Brad tell TMZ … he was shocked and emotional after learning about the accident. TMZ broke the story … Pax was riding his e-bike without a helmet along an L.A. street on July 29, when he plowed into the back of a car idling at a red light. Pax was unconscious … it was so bad eyewitnesses thought he had died. Pax suffered a serious head injury with brain bleed, as well as a hip injury. Paramedics rushed Pax to an ICU unit, and he stayed in the ICU for a week before being released. He’s now on the mend.
Brad and Pax are estranged … the result of a nearly 8-year, never-ending, bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie. Our Brad sources have previously claimed she has turned all their kids against Brad, some of whom have now dropped Pitt from their names.
Brad has no direct contact with Pax, but our sources say “concerned people around the family” have been giving him information about Pax’s injuries and his recovery … for which Brad is “grateful.”
We’re told Brad is “extremely concerned” about Pax’s well-being, and given Brad always wears a helmet when he rides a motorcycle, it’s alarming to him Pax almost never wears a helmet. He’s concerned Pax has been in multiple accidents in recent months. We’re told Pax wrecked his car earlier this year and has been involved in at least one other e-bike crash. We’re told although Brad doesn’t have direct contact with Pax, he’s grateful for the flow of information he’s been getting about his condition.
Just so we’re clear, Angelina’s team has given simple updates on Pax’s condition and situation to People Magazine. Angelina understands that she’s famous and that people are naturally curious about her kids, and those updates to People were a way of controlling the story and drama around her 20-year-old son who was hospitalized for a week. She was dialing down the nonsense and noise. Meanwhile, Brad wants us to know that no one in the family wants anything to do with him AND that he’s getting information from other people. Information which he then briefs to TMZ in an attempt to position himself as a super-concerned father. What’s he going to do, try to parent his 20-year-old son who f–king hates him? Of course not. For Brad, this is all a hit on Angelina.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m so sick of these poor Brad stories. Oh he is so worried about the children who he attacked their mother in front of. Just STFU Brad.
“ Brad has no direct contact with Pax,”
This is the only relevant sentence in that entire article. Brad is glomming onto Pax’s situation to try to divert attention to Brad.
1. If Pax told Brad to not contact him then this is narcissistic abuse by Brad.
2. Brad is eaten up with jealousy that Angelina is getting positive publicity due to her being a caring mother who is cherished by her children.
Brad is pathetic and disgusting.
He has no contact with Pax. He needs to keep Pax’s name out of his mouth. The absolute asshole behavior to go to tmz and talk about a son who wants nothing to do with him. While he’s recuperating. I’m sure Pacwould love to help without this guy running his mouth to tmz.
Edit- Pax would love to heal without BP running his mouth to tmz.
It’s almost as if BP has been getting “how to be a shitty father” tips from his ex-father in law.
He’s a disgusting bully and narcissist. I hope his kids give him a wiiiiiiide berth for the rest of his natural life. He’s sure as hell earned it.
Nothing says “I love and want to protect my son” like running to TMZ to smugly tell them about all the other times the aforementioned son has allegedly been a reckless driver! parent of the year for sure
Wow.. there is so much wrong with what he just did to his adult son that I don’t even know where to start.. someone seriously broke every HIPPA law there is by even giving him that information but then for Brad to run to tmz is unforgivable. He hasn’t seen Pax for 8 years.. Pax would have been 12, Brad has never been a father to any of his children he chose to spend their childhoods smearing their mother in court battles. Shame on tmz also
There may not be a HIPAA violation if Brad heard it from a friend of one of the kids, relatives, etc. I highly doubt he or his source heard it from a medical care giver If, let’s say, one of the kids was in the room when a doctor said something, and that kid told a cousin who told Brad, there is no violation.
But Brad should just STFU.
Yup. People, TMZ, Brad, his PR team, and their “sources” all broke HIPAA. No regard, no respect and violating Pax’s rights to medical privacy.
HIPAA only applies to the hospital & medical care providers. Doesn’t apply to civilians, not Brad nor TMZ nor any family & or friends.
He’s just the worst. And seems so happy to keep reminding everyone. 🙄
Sure he’s concerned for Pax – not enough to disrupt his promotion for his upcoming movie, obviously. Or his lawsuits against Angelina. And obviously, this concern didn’t stop him from putting his hands on Pax years ago, when he was still a teen. You know, the whole reason for what TMZ is calling his “estrangement”.
I understand that Brad wasn’t father of the year…but he still can be concerned for his son…that being said…he should tone down the poor me campaign and leave it with he is concerned for the health and safety of his son.
He’s an abuser who has put hands on Pax, so please, with him can be concerned BS. His first response to Pax accident was to run to the Daily Fail not about how concerned he was, but to trash Angelina and throw a pity party.
He has done nothing in the last 8 years to try to fix his relationship with Pax, so please .
surely he can be a concerned “dad” without paying his pr to lie to the media? and surely he can respect the fact that pax is an ADULT who wants nothing to do with him, therefore keep his name ouf of this PR bullshit that he has been doing for 8 years
He could be a concerned dad without telling us via tmz.
If Brad truly cared, he would have been working to repair his relationship all these years. These statements are just an attempt to tell the world that Angie turned the kids away from him after he violently abused them.
He needs to put up or shut up.
Disgusting. TMZ blames Angelina for parental alienation but doesn’t mention Brad’s abuse. Ugh.
How many times did they use the word “extremely concerned” or concerned in quotes. My god he such a abusive loser.
he makes everything about himself. okay brad tell us more how pax f*cked up recently, this will totally help your relationship.
He looks ike he peed his pants in the absurd thumbs-up photo, and I love that for him.
“Brad is “extremely concerned” about Pax’s well-being, and given Brad always wears a helmet when he rides a motorcycle, it’s alarming to him Pax almost never wears a helmet”
We see what you are doing Pitt, you ain’t subtle or slick. Being smug about a kid you were violent towards won’t mend any relationships, but I guess it’s PR first and kids last.
As someone on here pointed out, Pitt was in a motorcycle accident and wasn’t wearing a helmet. Also, there are multiple videos and photos of Pitt riding quad bikes without a helmet; he is such a hypocrite. The number of lies he will tell to make himself look good.
I hope that he tried to call Pax directly or any other of the children and nobody answered him but I doubt that he did because he’s clearly too busy complaining about how HE’s being treated.
Totally off on a tangent (sorry!) but I saw a thing about people realising BP is older than Tim Walz and for me it was just a reminder that for all the cosmetic treatments / genetics, he is an older guy these days. He’ll keep trying to pretend it isn’t happening but the truth it out there!
Can’t imagine how AJ and the kids lived with this @ssclown, day in and day out. He’s just insufferable and his narcissism is exhausting. He could’ve wished Pax well and left it at that. But NO. Any opportunity is an opportunity to drag his ex. A pox upon him and all those abuser apologists who support him and his BS.
Poor angie……her ex husband has the same toxic traits as her father Jon Voight. It’s all about them and their feelings. No regard for Angie and the children. I truly hope they can find peace and remove these awful people from their lives for good.
A very concerned dad wouldn’t be loading his PR statements with how many accidents his son has been in. It feels to me like he’s trying to blame Pax/Angelina, especially with the “Brad always wears a helmet” BS. That’s nice. Brad also abused his kids and that’s why they want nothing to do with him.
I hope no one is violating Pax’s privacy by feeding info to Brad against Pax’s wishes.
If Pax passes any information to his cousins, they are most likely to pass it on.
Hopefully this will wake pax up to what snakes those pitt’s truly are. They have been defending that abuser for years while still hanging out with pax.
I wouldn’t count on it.
What was your level of concern when you were abusing your family during a plane trip? What was your level of concern when you were (and still are) abusing your family using the legal system? What was your level of concern when your relationship with your children and their mother deteriorated into nothingness because of your life choices? Just trying to gauge your if your performative “caring, concerned parent” routine is a true comedy or satire. Tell TMZ and they’ll tell us…thanks buddy:)
Until then…make better life choices but not putting your children and their private lives on blast!
I don’t think this is a hit on Angelina so much as more like Brad wants people to know he’s concerned about Pax and still loves him despite the fact they are no contact. People are probably curious as to whether he’s seen Pax or had any contact with him since the accident and he makes it clear he hasn’t. It’s more to project the “concerned father” image than anything else. The only thing I see as a dig to Angelina here is that he is getting his info from other sources and not Angelina herself which we don’t know if that’s not true. For all we know Angelina directly contacted him briefly to let him know of the accident or maybe she had a neutral third party reach out to him if communication between them is impossible. At least Brad didn’t blame Angelina’s parenting or anything like that.
He is absolutely blaming her parenting. That’s the point of the piece imo.
He’s not concerned about pax or he wouldn’t have physically and mentally abused him. No one would have contacted Pitt.. They’re all no contact with him. Pax is an adult and hasn’t spoken to him in years..
Oh, BP knows exactly what he is doing – he is “concerned” and insinuating that if he were still involved in parenting Pax, he would have influenced him or somehow forced him to wear a helmet. There’s no reason to add that little self-righteous detail otherwise.
Brad’s regularly gone to TMZ to complain about Ange’s lack of limits/control of the children. It’s a pattern, as is the expected whining about her alienating the kids against him. He is the worst, he’s shown us consistently that he’s the worst, and he gets no quarter from me!
And unfortunately, after so many years of regularly proving how worthless he is, there are still people who defend him.