Pax Jolie has been released from the ICU, ‘he suffered complex trauma’

A week ago, Pax Jolie (Pitt) crashed his electronic bike in rush hour traffic in LA. Pax was not wearing a helmet, and when he crashed into a stopped car, people got out of their cars to help him and call for an ambulance. Apparently, Pax was unconscious for a moment after the crash, according to eyewitnesses. He was admitted to the hospital and Angelina Jolie was by his side throughout his hospitalization. Which only just ended – Pax has now been released and according to People Mag, he faces a lengthy recovery and rehab.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax is on the mend. Days after the 20-year-old was hospitalized following an e-bike accident in Los Angeles, he has been released from the ICU, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” the source says.

The source adds that Pax and his mother — who was by his side as he recovered in the hospital — “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

Jolie, 49, continues to be with her son, the source notes, as do his siblings, who “have been visiting and helping,” the insider says. “They are all very close.”

Pax was hospitalized after the accident on Monday, July 29.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pax was not wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike in a heavy-traffic area on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. local time, when the accident happened. He reportedly sustained a head injury and hip pain, TMZ said.

This was much more serious than many of us originally thought. I believed his hospitalization was mostly due to a concussion and possible minor brain bleed, but “complex trauma” indicates that this was really, really bad. Best wishes to Pax and the Jolie fam – I’m sure Angelina is stressed the f–k out.

Meanwhile, last week, a “source close to Brad Pitt” described Pitt as “distraught” over Pax’s accident but admitted that Pitt couldn’t even speak to his kids because they don’t take his calls: “It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all. A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He’s tried so many times but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied. Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with – he should have been in a car.” Father-of-the-year over here! His kids won’t take his calls so he runs to the Mail to bitch about Angelina not being able to force a 20-year-old into wearing a helmet.

27 Responses to “Pax Jolie has been released from the ICU, ‘he suffered complex trauma’”

  1. bisynaptic says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:18 am

    Head trauma is no joke. No matter what, it’s a life-altering experience. We know that even “minor” head injury can be devastating. Wishing him the best.

    Reply
  2. Sam says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:27 am

    This man is really evil, at time like this instead of focusing on supporting Pax , you are whining about how Angelina should parent ,how you are not in their life to reign over, how pax was careless..
    You can see there is no heart because as a parents and close family , this is a time to pray and action plan a recovery and not b@tch talking…

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      August 5, 2024 at 10:00 am

      Pax is an adult who possibly no longer lives with his mother. His choices are his own. Pitt needs to stop being such an a-hole if he wants his kids to take his calls.

      Reply
    • Lau says:
      August 5, 2024 at 10:30 am

      Pitt is a bully using bully tactics against his own children. He couldn’t be bothered with a real statement as well, only sending a “source” to b*tch about Jolie.

      Reply
  3. Steph says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:32 am

    First, I’m glad he’s on the mend. I’m wishing for a speedy and full recovery for him. That being said I still want to ring his neck! It’s a mix of my Auntie side coming out and the trauma of in NYC with thousands of these reckless e-riders on the streets.

    Reply
  4. Roo says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:46 am

    I hope he recovers fully and I’m so sorry for all the stress his family is going through.

    Also, no one cares what you think Brad!

    Reply
  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:50 am

    So People is only going to call the kids by their first names now, after their headline attempt to only call them by “Pitt” did not go down well? I don’t know what is going on with that publication but they sure love taking calls from Brad and his “friends”.

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:53 am

    Complex trauma reads to me as more than head injury but spinal cord as well. Cervical injury needing physical therapy ?

    Reply
    • ravensdaughter says:
      August 5, 2024 at 9:36 am

      What you say sounds right, although only a week in the hospital does not seem long enough for a head trauma + spinal cord injury (although maybe I’m just being hopeful and thinking it’s not so bad). Angelina can afford the best home health care, so that might be what’s happening now.

      Such a devastating accident. There are his physical injuries, but I worry about his mental state. It must be very dark right now. Thank goodness he has a mother and siblings who love him and will be there for him through his long recovery.

      …and yes, telling a stubborn young adult to do anything-I have a stubborn 24 year old son-can be a constant battle. Sometimes as a parent you just have to back off to maintain the peace.

      As for Brad’s quote-he needs to just zip it, something I think he is incapable of.

      Reply
      • maisie says:
        August 5, 2024 at 10:26 am

        out of ICU doesn’t necessarily mean discharged to home. He could be sent to a step down unit in the same hospital for a bit. Then to a specialized rehab center if he has a brain or spinal cold injury. That could be months. This is so sad.

    • Jayna says:
      August 5, 2024 at 11:42 am

      He said his hip was hurting at the scene.

      Reply
  7. Mrs. Smith says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:53 am

    My goodness — released from the ICU? That is a lot more serious than originally reported. I’m so glad he’s ok.

    Reply
  8. Blithe says:
    August 5, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Brad Pitt — who apparently is known to have a motorcycle collection — also apparently thinks that Pax “should have been in a car”. Every “source close to Brad Pitt” comment makes it clear why “the kids won’t take his calls”. I hope he privately conveyed something more loving, supportive, and actually useful to Pax and to Pax’s concerned siblings.

    Wishing Pax a full recovery.

    Reply
  9. ML says:
    August 5, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Also wishing Pax as speedy and pain-free a recovery as possible! That is a really long time to be in ICU.
    Eff BP.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    August 5, 2024 at 8:13 am

    The way it was first reported didn’t give the impression that it was so serious. I hope he recovers well. As for Brad, no comment would have been better.

    Reply
  11. Clove says:
    August 5, 2024 at 8:16 am

    I am so glad Pax is on the mend. What Kaiser said I know Angelina’s probably stressed out.
    Again, why would you run to the news or the press instead of trying to contact him? Oh, could it be that they wouldn’t accept your calls? Also, someone Someone on X posted pictures of Brad Pitt having his own motorcycle accidents without a helmets; however, in his constant narrative to prove to whom ever believes whatever he says, Angelina is a bad parent. I’m sick of him. Keeping them in my prayers for a speedy recovery!

    Reply
  12. Demona says:
    August 5, 2024 at 8:54 am

    I work for 911 in a major city and we get multiple calls a day for scooter accidents. Many are trauma alerts, and enough are DOA, and almost none ever wear helmets.

    Reply
  13. Colette says:
    August 5, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Driving in LA is so scary and I’m in a metal box! I hope he reconsiders and only rides his bike on dirt roads or something. LA drivers are completely mental.

    Reply
  14. pottymouth pup says:
    August 5, 2024 at 9:36 am

    I’m confused has he been released from the hospital or from the ICU? Normally when we discharge a patient from the ICU it’s to the floor (or a special unit) of the hospital and the article says released from the ICU. Since he is the son of a VIP, it’s possible that he was kept in the ICU after he no longer needed the extra coverage/care provided in an ICU instead of discharged to the floor (when I worked in the hospital, there were times a VIP was treating in the ICU just because they were a VIP and the ICU admission was more a preventative and CYA move)

    Reply
  15. Localady says:
    August 5, 2024 at 9:49 am

    I wish quantum mechanics was real and we could all send Pax some of our own healing ❤️‍🩹 brain power energy, head trauma is so scary. I have heard the brain has incredible healing potential, wishing dear Pax the most successful recovery possible with a lifetime of happiness ahead, always for Angelina and her family, peace and good health. Please wear helmets 🪖 my friends, I want you all to live long and prosper 🖖! I have had too many head injuries personally myself.

    Reply
  16. Jais says:
    August 5, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Hoping he has a full recovery.

    Reply
  17. Rnot says:
    August 5, 2024 at 10:28 am

    I’ve read that he’s a daredevil on his bike and both mom and siblings wanted him to wear a helmet. I hope his risk-taking is rooted in being a 20 year old brimming with testosterone, and not a reaction to trauma. Multiple days in the ICU sounds very scary. I hope his sibs are doing ok.

    Brad, this is your adopted child. He was in the ICU for DAYS and you didn’t hop on a plane? You complain to People that your kids won’t take your calls and you don’t have the sense to know how terrible that makes YOU look? What’s wrong with you?

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      August 5, 2024 at 10:38 am

      Meh, I’m glad he stayed away. Pax hasn’t had a relationship with him since the plane incident. I think BP is ok with that. Pax is going through a lot right now. Regardless of BP’s intentions, right now it’s not the time to force himself on Pax.

      Reply
      • Rnot says:
        August 5, 2024 at 11:04 am

        I agree. It’s just as well that he’s a terrible father. I’m just surprised that Brad doesn’t realize how it shockingly terrible it looks. It really says something that you’re not bothered enough to drop everything when you hear that your child is in the ICU. Most estranged parents would be freaking out and hovering somewhere, even if they weren’t at the hospital.

