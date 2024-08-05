Pax Jolie has been released from the ICU, ‘he suffered complex trauma’

A week ago, Pax Jolie (Pitt) crashed his electronic bike in rush hour traffic in LA. Pax was not wearing a helmet, and when he crashed into a stopped car, people got out of their cars to help him and call for an ambulance. Apparently, Pax was unconscious for a moment after the crash, according to eyewitnesses. He was admitted to the hospital and Angelina Jolie was by his side throughout his hospitalization. Which only just ended – Pax has now been released and according to People Mag, he faces a lengthy recovery and rehab.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax is on the mend. Days after the 20-year-old was hospitalized following an e-bike accident in Los Angeles, he has been released from the ICU, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” the source says. The source adds that Pax and his mother — who was by his side as he recovered in the hospital — “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.” Jolie, 49, continues to be with her son, the source notes, as do his siblings, who “have been visiting and helping,” the insider says. “They are all very close.” Pax was hospitalized after the accident on Monday, July 29. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pax was not wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike in a heavy-traffic area on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. local time, when the accident happened. He reportedly sustained a head injury and hip pain, TMZ said.

[From People]

This was much more serious than many of us originally thought. I believed his hospitalization was mostly due to a concussion and possible minor brain bleed, but “complex trauma” indicates that this was really, really bad. Best wishes to Pax and the Jolie fam – I’m sure Angelina is stressed the f–k out.

Meanwhile, last week, a “source close to Brad Pitt” described Pitt as “distraught” over Pax’s accident but admitted that Pitt couldn’t even speak to his kids because they don’t take his calls: “It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all. A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He’s tried so many times but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied. Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with – he should have been in a car.” Father-of-the-year over here! His kids won’t take his calls so he runs to the Mail to bitch about Angelina not being able to force a 20-year-old into wearing a helmet.