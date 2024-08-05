Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan will ‘endorse Kamala Harris’ very soon

The right-wing media has already started making some plays against Vice President Kamala Harris. The plays: she’s mean to staff, she spends too much money on her clothes and she’s not really Black. Do I need to draw a map so we can all see where this is going next? Obviously, we’re less than a week from hearing about how Kamala Harris made Princess Kate cry. Don’t ask how! Don’t ask what was said! You don’t need context. Just trust that whenever white folks are trying to convince you that a Black woman is “mean” and “angry” and she “makes white women cry,” it’s all part of a pretty obvious racist agenda against a Black woman. Speaking of, they’re still trying to draw comparisons between the Duchess of Sussex and Kamala Harris – a comparison which I honestly find flattering for both of them, especially given that they’re fans of each other. But of course, it’s all a huge conspiracy for Salt Islanders.
Meghan Markle may be planning a “huge political move” to mark her birthday, according to a royal expert. The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate turning 43 this year – as she reflects on how to boost her career and image among fans, according to a royal commentator. The mum-of-two, who has now reportedly completed filming her new Netflix series centred around friendship and cooking, is set to embark into to political arena, claimed Richard Fitzwilliams.
He told The Sun: “One thing I do see that will come pretty soon, because of the election in the United States, Meghan is very soon I suspect to endorse Kamala Harris. And I think that’s absolutely pivotal, because there’s been speculation for such a long time that she might choose some form of politics. Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title.
“I think she was thrilled when President Biden had Kamala Harris as his running mate. It’s only logical to see this, I think, coming very, very soon, and it will be very interesting to see whether she gets involved in the campaign, and if so, in what way? I think we can definitely see an endorsement coming, and I think that will be very soon. The possibility of a political career has always been there. It’s always been talked about. She’s always been very articulate on issues, especially those dealing with race gender equality, and so on, which are big issues, especially in the Democratic party.”
Speaking as a political watcher AND a royal gossip, I am not waiting for Meghan’s endorsement. I assume she is super-pleased that Kamala Harris is the nominee, and I imagine that Meghan has already donated to the campaign, and perhaps even signed up as a volunteer. That would probably be the extent of it. Maybe a reminder to get out to vote, maybe an interview (if we ever get another interview) where she mentions that she’s obviously voting for Harris. But let’s not pretend that Meghan’s political endorsement would be some huge deal. We know she’s a Democrat. We know she loathes Donald Trump. Now, will Taylor Swift endorse? That’s what I wonder.
Also: this is how stupid these people are and how little they know about American politics or American culture – “Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title.” The Dem party is not some exclusive club where someone like Meghan would be shunned for… having a title. Meghan could be useful to the Harris campaign, but I doubt either side would be into it.
“The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing." Thank you, Meghan, for this powerful statement. pic.twitter.com/tDf26TSgNz
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 5, 2020
The crap continues because their leftovers don’t seem to be doing anything. They always say she is a d lister actress so why would Kamala be waiting for her endorsement? They can’t keep any of their stories straight but she lives in their heads 24/7 rent free.
The folks they have should be VERY VISIBLE since the UK had a tragedy followed by more things. Crickets. They just want to talk about something else to distract from that.
I don’t get why we push people into Endorsements.. I know who I’m voting for, I don’t need any one else opinion to make mine.. Meghans endorsement of anyone would be used as a battering ram to beat her with in the press, I say she should keep her peace and stay silent 🕊️.. We all know how she is voting, they just want to make her and her husband a target for the 🍊 buffoon once again.
I’ve never understood the whole endorsement game, because you should be voting for policies not for people. And would you not vote if certain celebrity x, or politician y didn’t endorse a person? That being said they’re using the same stuff that they used on Meghan for Kamala because it all boils down to the same ridiculous black woman tropes, she doesn’t deserve her job, she’s not intelligent, she’s mean, she’s promiscuous and ensnared these innocent white men into her web, etc.
The British Media is in cahoots with the Heritage Foundation over trying to get Prince Harry’s visa documents and they have ongoing Epstein links between BRF, BM and Trump along with Murdoch media’s nefariousness. They all have their tentacles merged anyway so I guess the BM long for Meghan to make formal comments about the US election so they can gleefully jump in with both feet but I wonder if KP/BRF involvement will actually make problems for the Trump campaign by doing that. Kategate proved William is too self centered not to pull something that brings piles of negative social media attention to them all. The Hertitage Foundation’s Project 2025 might get more scrutiny inadvertently if this US election is drawn into UK H&M bashing. The American side is trying to remain under the radar about their plans and KP/BRF/BM are a loose cannon in their mania to go after the Sussexes. The Fail went after the First Gentleman’s dirty laundry about his first marriage so Trump’s campaign might get that headache of UK interference even if the Sussexes say nothing.
“Obviously, we’re less than a week from hearing about how Kamala Harris made Princess Kate cry.“
I mean, they’ve gone through everything else in the playbook from Meghan.
All hell is breaking loose, in the UK, right now. You’d think they’d have more important things to worry about.
@bisynaptic – you got that right. Shocking dereliction of duty. Elizabeth has to be spinning in her grave.
After someone here mentioned that the UK is poorer than Mississippi 😕 I have started to understand why these British Writers are writing so much gabbage for money 😕
This guy sounds like a babbling idiot, which I guess is a requirement to be a “royal reporter”. ” When you dont know what to say, say something stupid!” seems to be their motto.
Did Fox News do an article about Trump using the n-word to refer to constestants on the set of The Apprentice or do they only write articles about Harris being supposedly mean to staff ?
I guess the Sun thinks all Black American celebrities are friends and are in a conspiracy to take over the country?
1) I am 100% positive Meghan is voting for Harris.
2) I would not be surprised if we see Meghan at some sort of get out the vote rally or something.
3) Meghan definitely hates Donald Trump.
4) None of the things in 1-3 mean that Meghan is looking to start a “career in politics.”
And finally – at least Fitzwilliams admits that Meghan can talk eloquently about serious issues.
There will likely be something after the convention and her nomination is official.
And Meghan has never shown any interest in running for office and seeing as how she faces constant harassment by a whole country’s media and then the US right wing tags along, there is no way she wants to make herself a larger target.
I mean, she got herself out of a toxic fishbowl and is spending time with her family (including her young children) while doing exactly what projects she wants to do. Why would she get back into that kind of scrutiny?
It’s just a circular argument, right? The British press have speculated that she wants to run for office or pursue a political career. So then they can say “many have speculated that she wants to run for office” when THEY’RE the ones doing the speculating.
Why do the equate participating in political campaigns with actually running for office? Millions of people from all sorts of backgrounds volunteer during election season. Why would Meghan be any different?
How in the hell would Richard Fitzwilliams know if Meghan will soon be making an endorsement? Is she going to hold a press conference at the donkey sanctuary?
I hope Meghan stays out of this for one reason; if KH should lose it will be Meghan s fault.
BUT
Fortunately for us, she isn’t going to lose.
There are going to be some really bad shenanigans regarding voting and counting though.
And of course the stories that Meghan will get a cabinet post
Ambassador to the UK…comes with security, I believe 🙂 Would take care of the Invictus game situation…I am laughing as I am writing this, as that would be delicious
No public “endorsement”–these English whackjobs don’t know how US elections work-but I would be surprised if M&H dodn’t hold a fundraiser in their home and raise a million or so.
Honestly I hope they don’t because that would probably get out.
If a friend in Montecito has one and she can attend discreetly, that’s fine. Keep in mind that Harry is not a US citizen and his money needs to be very separate from hers for this purpose because of campaign finance laws. Because you know that all sorts of people would be wanting to pounce on that.
Dear Morons, er I mean BM: AND???? Trying to use Meghan as a blunt instrument to beat on Kamala won’t work bc the Repubs have more important things to worry about with this election drawing closer (date wise and poll wise) and Dems are busy mobilizing! Plus, Republicans for Harris have now entered the group chat and is growing bc neither MAGA nor their cult leader are willing or able to pivot from their racist and sexist rhetoric. Party over policy is no longer the rule in 2024 and they, like you, obviously haven’t read the memo. So the Dems will welcome Meghan and anyone else who supports freedom over fascism. Btw, shouldn’t you be reporting on the UK right wingers attacking the police that happened over the weekend? js…
Kamala owns the Grenfell cookbook—wouldn’t it be great if Meghan had her on her show?
Completely shallow comment, that top picture of Meghan is absolutely gorgeous! She is so photogenic it is insane.
These people have spent the last 4+ years saying what they are ‘sure’ Meghan will do and what she thinks and more than half the time they are wrong and look like idiots. Are they not tired? Have they no shame?
Well, we know that these royal commentators are not ashamed of being wrong so Fitzwilliams has now pivoted to Meghan shouldn’t have spoken about her mental health issues in her interview yesterday.
Law professor Melissa Murray has pointed out on Twitter the parallels between coverage of Kamala Harris and Meghan. They’re reporting on the cost of Kamala’s jewelry (because women of color apparently don’t deserve the nice things they buy on their own dime); they’re claiming she’s mean to staffers (when quite the opposite appears to be true); etc.
It’s the same old playbook.