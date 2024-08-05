Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan will ‘endorse Kamala Harris’ very soon

The right-wing media has already started making some plays against Vice President Kamala Harris. The plays: she’s mean to staff, she spends too much money on her clothes and she’s not really Black. Do I need to draw a map so we can all see where this is going next? Obviously, we’re less than a week from hearing about how Kamala Harris made Princess Kate cry. Don’t ask how! Don’t ask what was said! You don’t need context. Just trust that whenever white folks are trying to convince you that a Black woman is “mean” and “angry” and she “makes white women cry,” it’s all part of a pretty obvious racist agenda against a Black woman. Speaking of, they’re still trying to draw comparisons between the Duchess of Sussex and Kamala Harris – a comparison which I honestly find flattering for both of them, especially given that they’re fans of each other. But of course, it’s all a huge conspiracy for Salt Islanders.

Meghan Markle may be planning a “huge political move” to mark her birthday, according to a royal expert. The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate turning 43 this year – as she reflects on how to boost her career and image among fans, according to a royal commentator. The mum-of-two, who has now reportedly completed filming her new Netflix series centred around friendship and cooking, is set to embark into to political arena, claimed Richard Fitzwilliams. He told The Sun: “One thing I do see that will come pretty soon, because of the election in the United States, Meghan is very soon I suspect to endorse Kamala Harris. And I think that’s absolutely pivotal, because there’s been speculation for such a long time that she might choose some form of politics. Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title. “I think she was thrilled when President Biden had Kamala Harris as his running mate. It’s only logical to see this, I think, coming very, very soon, and it will be very interesting to see whether she gets involved in the campaign, and if so, in what way? I think we can definitely see an endorsement coming, and I think that will be very soon. The possibility of a political career has always been there. It’s always been talked about. She’s always been very articulate on issues, especially those dealing with race gender equality, and so on, which are big issues, especially in the Democratic party.”

[From The Sun]

Speaking as a political watcher AND a royal gossip, I am not waiting for Meghan’s endorsement. I assume she is super-pleased that Kamala Harris is the nominee, and I imagine that Meghan has already donated to the campaign, and perhaps even signed up as a volunteer. That would probably be the extent of it. Maybe a reminder to get out to vote, maybe an interview (if we ever get another interview) where she mentions that she’s obviously voting for Harris. But let’s not pretend that Meghan’s political endorsement would be some huge deal. We know she’s a Democrat. We know she loathes Donald Trump. Now, will Taylor Swift endorse? That’s what I wonder.

Also: this is how stupid these people are and how little they know about American politics or American culture – “Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title.” The Dem party is not some exclusive club where someone like Meghan would be shunned for… having a title. Meghan could be useful to the Harris campaign, but I doubt either side would be into it.

“The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing." Thank you, Meghan, for this powerful statement. pic.twitter.com/tDf26TSgNz — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 5, 2020