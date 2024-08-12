JD Vance did drag at least once at Yale Law School, when he was 28 years old

JD Vance genuinely might go down as the worst running mate of all time. At this point, I actually think he is a worse pick than Sarah Palin, and I’m not even joking. At least Palin brought some “excitement” to John McCain’s candidacy and she helped him raise money. Vance brings nothing positive to the table – he’s just a hypocrite who will adopt any position he’s paid to adopt. He has no charisma, he’s creepy, he’s weird, he’s a stalker and he’s constantly in women’s business. Currently, Republicans are still trying to make their transphobia into a major culture war. It’s not just transphobia – they hate everything about and around drag, cross-dressing or people not adhering to binary “gender roles.” Well, when JD Vance was at Yale Law, he did drag at least once:

Well well well. Many people experiment in college, or in Vance’s case, experiment when they were a 28-year-old law student. The Trump-Vance campaign won’t confirm that this is actually Vance in the photo, but notably, the campaign isn’t denying it either.

An image of JD Vance allegedly dressed as a woman and wearing a blonde wig was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The unconfirmed image quickly picked up steam and began trending under the hashtag #SofaLoren, a reference to the iconic Italian actress Sophia Loren and false claims that the Republican senator had sex with a couch. A spokesperson for the Republican vice presidential pick did not deny the photo’s authenticity when approached by the Daily Beast, and did not offer any further comment. The source who surfaced the alleged photo, Travis Whitfill, says the picture was taken by a fellow Yale classmate in 2012, when Vance was attending law school at the university, and sent to him by another friend. Whitfill then sent it to podcast host Matt Bernstein, who posted it to X. “It’s from a group chat of Vance’s fellow classmates and is from a friend of a friend,” he told the Daily Beast. “I believe it was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party.” Whitfill also posted about his role in bringing the photo to light, sharing screenshots of the text conversation in which he first received the photo. “I didn’t know him,” Whitfill wrote, “from all the sources I’ve heard, JD was actually a good guy in law school. Not sure what happened after though…Doing my part for democracy,” he added in another post. Many commenters online connected Vance’s alleged history of cross-dressing with his legislative history—which has long been a point of concern for LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. The Ohio senator introduced the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” which aims to criminalize medical institutions that provide gender-affirming care to minors. The Republican vice presidential pick also supports measures to limit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, and labeled critics of so-called “don’t say gay” legislation “groomers.”

Looking at Vance’s long history of saying offensive sh-t about “childless cat ladies” and how it’s “sociopathic” for people to be childless… I do think there’s a huge internal struggle there. My armchair psychology is that Vance feels like he played by “the rules” and mostly refused to “give in” to his urges, and he’s mad that other people – especially women – didn’t do the same. He would love to be queening it up, childless and free. Also? I haven’t mentioned this before, but there’s a whole thing about whether Vance wears eyeliner. I’ve looked through a lot of photos of Vance in recent weeks and I’ve studied the closeups… and he does. He wears eyeliner, especially on his lower lid. Maybe that’s his little protest against himself, in a sad way – he will play by the rules 99% of the time but he will do so with eyeliner on.

