Tom Cruise rappelled down the Stade de France at the Olympic closing ceremony

The Paris Olympics are over. What an amazing ride. People had forgotten how much fun the Olympics can be, especially an Olympic games in a great time zone for binge-watching for North Americans, South Americans and Europeans. I have to admit… Paris set a new bar. The way they used their beautiful, historical buildings to stage various events, the way they highlighted the beauty of Paris, it was all amazing. NBC interviewed the guy in charge of the LA Olympics and he was like GULP, we really have to rethink all of this now.

Speaking of, at the closing ceremony, the mayor of Paris did the symbolic handover of the Olympic flag to the mayor of Los Angeles. The 2028 games are now less than four years away. It could be a real mess, but whatever, we have time to plan. The French organized a beautiful and elegant games, meanwhile Americans are like: Tom Cruise, motorcycles, Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, everything crazy and extra. That’s exactly what happened – Tom Cruise took part in the closing ceremony (he’s been at the games the entire time) by rappelling down the Stade de France onto the dais. The video is blocked from being embedded, but you can see it here.

As for the LA Olympics… well… the music will be good, at least. I’ll admit, it made me feel so patriotic to see how f–king extra we are. You know what? I think people EXPECT Americans to be so f–king extra.