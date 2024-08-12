Politico: Donald Trump’s campaign got ‘hacked’, allegedly by ‘Iranians’

Remember in 2016, when Donald Trump and his campaign were in open collusion with the people hacking into Hillary Clinton’s communications and records? Remember the media gleefully publishing every little hacked email? Remember “but her emails.” Well, funny story? Donald Trump’s campaign got hacked. Politico got the exclusive because the hackers sent them some of the information and communications from the Trump campaign. The hackers are apparently foreign actors, likely Iranian. The “hackers” have already shared some information with Politico.
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Saturday that some of its internal communications had been hacked. The acknowledgment came after POLITICO began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump’s operation.
The campaign blamed “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” citing a Microsoft report on Friday that Iranian hackers “sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign.” Microsoft did not identify the campaign targeted by the email and declined to comment Saturday. POLITICO has not independently verified the identity of the hacker or their motivation, and a Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, declined to say if they had further information substantiating the campaigns’ suggestion that it was targeted by Iran.
“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Cheung said. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”
On July 22, POLITICO began receiving emails from an anonymous account. Over the course of the past few weeks, the person — who used an AOL email account and identified themselves only as “Robert” — relayed what appeared to be internal communications from a senior Trump campaign official. A research dossier the campaign had apparently done on Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, which was dated Feb. 23, was included in the documents. The documents are authentic, according to two people familiar with them and granted anonymity to describe internal communications. One of the people described the dossier as a preliminary version of Vance’s vetting file.
The research dossier was a 271-page document based on publicly available information about Vance’s past record and statements, with some — such as his past criticisms of Trump — identified in the document as “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES.” The person also sent part of a research document about Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was also a finalist for the vice presidential nomination. The person said they had a “variety of documents from [Trump’s] legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions.”
Asked how they obtained the documents, the person responded: “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.”
The scope of the information obtained by the hacker is unclear. But it represents a major security breach for Trump’s campaign.
Anyway, I hope Politico publishes everything. I doubt they will, especially given the fact that Politico was bought by some kind of hard-right-wing Trump supporter (funny that). But media outlets need to bring the exact same energy to the Trump hacks as they did the DNC/Clinton campaign hacks. Publish everything and call it newsworthy. Here’s what I question though – obviously, the Vance files are suspect, because I have believed all along that they barely vetted that man or his family. There’s already a conspiracy going around that this is all some kind of move to push JD Vance off the ticket? Christopher Bouzy – who has been right about a lot of stuff during this election cycle – has some thoughts. A lot of people are side-eyeing the hell out of all of this. Maybe this is the latest staged bullsh-t from the Trumpers.
Probably no hack at all. An insider who either wants rid of Vance or wants rid of both, or an attempt to deflect from something else, or to make them appear victims of something for sympathy to stir up their followers.
Yes, I think it’s an alleged hack – the timing, the aol address, sending it to a trump supporter’s paper, even the comment from the “hacker” “Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.” – that’s not how hackers speak.
So the Trump Campaign has been sh!tting their pants for a month trying to find an acceptable cover story about how their most sensitive information got leaked in a spearfishing campaign or more likely by an internal threat and not a high level international cyber army? Didn’t they have the password to one of their social media accounts set to maga2020 last campaign when it was guessed and hacked? Clowns, all of them.
Supposedly the campaign didn’t report it to the FBI so you know something is up if they didn’t want a real investigation.
In a very good story in the Atlantic about the Trump campaign freakout, the writer says “Trump has become the political version of Fat Elvis”. Nailed it.
Yeah, there is something fishy about this – a real hacker wouldn’t be this obvious, they’d just do a dump on the internet and SM.
There is about to be a change to the GOP ticket – either Vance or Trump, maybe both. I can see them trying to pull off what the Dems did.
They can’t replace Trump, the cult leader. It would cause a MAGA 💩 storm.
THIS (on how hackers operate – at least from all I have seen and read).
I hope these is no change to the GOP ticket, this one is the way to go. It’s a sinking ship.
From my reading this weekend, NC is now tied and may be up as a surprise swing. Dumping Trump would cause him to completely lose it – if they dump anyone, the safer bet would be Vance. Not sure where I read the article, but it was by NYT – about how Trump met with wealthy backers who questioned his MO on Kamala and he defended himself and an irate text to one of his mega PAC doners. Long story short, he is unstable and cannot be handled. So who knows at this point.
Can back to add this, not sure if my first comment will post BUT they can’t dump Trump because he is in this to save his skin. There is nothing self sacrificing about him. And since he is in it to save himself, he is not going out without a fight and if they manage to severe Trump from the GOP – he will scorch the earth. I think that also scares the GOP.
Exactly. The Dem Party had a huge struggle to get Biden to resign—and he only did it to save the country. Trump is running to stay out of prison. He doesn’t have an altruistic bone in his body. No matter what the RNC wishes, nfw will Trump resign, come Hell or high water.
Otoh I bet he’d be more than happy to dump Vance.
Okay, but who would they replace Vance with? And is there a specific time in which he could no longer replace Vance? Would he lose money from Thiel if he did?
You can’t believe a word the Trump campaign says. If their lips are moving, they’re lying. That said, someone wants something published, but, since this is now allegedly Trump being hacked, the media will suddenly become hyper responsible and refuse to publish stolen material with no origin. All of this is, of course, totally opposite to the way it was handled in 2016. And in 2016, there was nothing scandalous in the leaked material. It was just random gossip. But, hey, random gossip about the Clinton campaign? These supposed professional journalists could not contain their glee. I just hope the Harris campaign has VERY secure internal communications because they will not be treated with the respect the media routinely gives the racist monster.
It’s not just their lips. If they’re publishing stories, they’re lying. This smells fishy and is just plain weird.
1. Trump consistently lies. Constantly.
2. Trump feels the need to dominate all news cycles.
It would not surprise me if this is part of a so-called strategy to get rid of him. It also would not surprise me if this is Trump & Co trying to pull focus from VP Harris and her campaign.
It’s certainly odd that he has an undamaged ear a couple weeks after someone tried to kill him, he has a technical issue with his plane in an area he owes millions of dollars, and now he’s suddenly, allegedly been hacked in a very strange way. Weird.
The funniest part of all this is the AOL email. I can still hear that dial-up modem chirr whenever I even read “AOL” lol. SO it’s probably one of the really old f*ckers like Roger Stone who came up with this brainstorm. First the fishy assassination attempt, now this. He’s not going to win, that’s all I know.
😂😂😂
***cackle***
Sounds like they’re floating Marco Rubio as a replacement since his name is mentioned in the article?
This is a very good observation.
The Iranians huh? Something stinks, and it’s not just DT’s dirty Depends. Politico has been trash for many years now. All of the major print and media has been bought up by billionaire oligarchs who want to eliminate democracy. We new media platforms that are truly interested in comment to the responsibilities of the 4th estate.
Please vote for Kamala Harris November 5th. We are the only ones who will save ourselves and our futures.
I can’t see TFG ever stepping down – winning the presidency is the only way for him to avoid legal accountability. At a guess, it could very well be some insiders trying to pressure Vance to bow out of the ticket, but if so, I think that’s a big miscalculation. Joe Biden put his country before the ticket, but Vance is way too ambitious and selfish to do that. And Trump will never admit he made a wrong pick. Plus, I think that horse has left the barn – Vance has already been effectively introduced as a creep with no charisma or political acumen. Not to mention, even if they tried to nominate someone else, the republicans have the same pool of lackluster candidates to choose from, so what would change?
It could be that the “hack” is meant as a distraction from a string of bad news cycles, and Vance is just the sacrificial lamb.
Any republicans with any scruples at all likely don’t want to be associated with a DT ticket, especially after seeing how his previous VP got treated.
Thiel made a point of cultivating and supporting Vance, I don’t think the Trump campaign can snow someone like him with a fake hack to push Vance off the ticket.
The complicity of the media in supporting Trump’s BS stories and burying and ignoring legitimate information about the Trump campaign and the outrageous goals of 2025’s backers has been enraging.
I’ve long felt that a possible plan would be to use Trump to get the Republican ticket elected, then dump Trump who is unstable and uncontrollable — in favor of the bought and paid for compliant VP — who could then pardon Trump. Vance, though, has the charisma of leftover potted meat, and makes unforced errors that alienate even reliable Republican voters. Its a mess that they deserve.
I’m thinking they’ll try to get rid of Vance, then try this on rinse/repeat. Not for the first time, I wonder why Usha Vance didn’t take a leave of absence from her job until after the election— instead of quitting. It’s a mess. A well-deserved mess. I’m hoping that they won’t be able to jettison Vance. Harris/Walz for the win!
This has been my theory – They’ll use Trump’s popularity to get the votes and whatever else they need to cheat (electoral f**kery) and then adios D(tr)ump. Although they may be thinking of another ‘attempt’ only successful this time, to galvanize his base around Vance.
I believe this just like I I believe his ear was blown off.. they have a mole who doesn’t like the Project 2025 and Heritage Foundation being in control. Keep the leaks coming..
Seems to me like an inside job by his campaign to garner sympathy for Trump. They saw his popularity surge after the assassination attempt so here we go again with a fake political assassination. Poor Trumpy.
I’m interpreting that the MAGA movement is coming back down that giant political hill after enjoying their time on the plateau for longer than should have been allowed.
His putrid image will burn in my brain until my last breath.
I’ve read he emanates a far reaching, foul smell radius.
Fame is rarely ever how it appears.
We’ve learned that his particular evil can survive on fumes.
And those fumes are full of hatred, racism and cruelty.
As the current song sings, ‘Bye, bye, bye’ 🎶
The theme from Titanic is playing and Celine Dion is hitting the highnote at the end. The magat ship is sinking. Iran, Russia, North Korea et al are going to help the magats and damage the democrats to destabilize the usa as much as possible. A watergate-style internal leak is something the Republikkkcans would never admit publically. The hack is fake spin because magats are leaking like a sieve while tRump fills his adult diapers and throws ketchup. Vote blue!
Funny how Vance was stasting last week that many skeletons were coming out of Walz’s closet without proof or example and now the skeletons are going to come out of HIS closet. Amazing.
Yeah, we can also always count on projection coming from these maggots.
It’s as if they can never manage even the slightest bit of power without going full sausage on their secret proclivities.
1. Iran is the new boogeyman. I know to listen extra hard when they say IRAN.
2. as soon as I saw JD I said this is to get rid of him.
Jd you have done a good job of defending your wife but it’s over. They want you gone. Use these emails to save face and just go. You could possible ask for a job out of this but I would be focus on leaving intact . Remember jd, you tried to be a celebrity first. I remember you offending tons of conservatives on your media tours. Yes, some of the events weren’t recorded but I’m sure those people haven’t forgotten.
“Jd you have done a good job of defending your wife but it’s over.”
Did he though? When he said, “she’s not white, BUT …” — was that a good job?
It’s not clear whether the campaign was hacked or “leaked”. Considering Trump’s ranting about a leaker, one could suspect the latter.
I read somewhere that POLITICO has had these leaked emails for 3 weeks. They were very quick to share the info that came from the hacked DNC
This may be to get some sympathy and make Iran seem threatened by Trump. Much of this weekend SM was chock full of all the die-hards like Nick Fuentes and others complaining about Trump’s campaign staff. Even junior tweeted to ask someone on daddy’s campaign staff to prevent his dad from posting some of the crap he was posting on Truth Social
If they do use this as an excuse to drop Vance, what do we want to call it? Repubs in a ruckus? Conservative cacophony? Fascists in a flounder?
Well, he brought his lying self back to twitter, his sh*tposting has returned. Ugh.
If Trump loses to a Black woman, we will NEVER hear the end of it. Trump will tie up the US courts, claiming that the only way Harris won was by cheating.
I pray to the gods of my ancestors that Trump loses. But I’m under no illusion about how stressful the aftermath will be.
I call bs