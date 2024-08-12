The IOC says that Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal on a technicality

These photos are from August 5, the conclusion of the women’s gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. The final event for the ladies was individual floor. Rebeca Andrade had been pushing Simone Biles throughout the games, and this was the moment where Andrade finally beat Simone’s score. Andrade won gold, with Simone picking up a silver medal and Simone’s teammate Jordan Chiles picking up bronze. It was the first time in Olympic gymnastics that the medal podium was all Black. A historic moment, a beautiful moment for all three women and they celebrated each other. Jordan was so proud – she was going home with a bronze in individual floor and a gold for the team in all-around. Except it all went to hell on a really awful technicality.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal in the floor exercise, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday, upholding findings that a coach’s appeal that got her on the podium shouldn’t have been allowed. Chiles, 23, had initially finished fifth in the competition on Monday before U.S. coach Cecile Landi successfully lobbied that her athlete’s difficulty score had been under-credited. Officials on the scene agreed and adjusted Chiles’ score .1 of a point to 13.766, which boosted her above two Romanian athletes, triggering an angry reaction from that delegation. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said he’d refuse to attend the Olympics closing ceremony in protest. The IOC on Sunday said it would abide by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled that Landi’s protest was made 64 seconds after scores were posted. The deadline for such action is one minute. Romanian Ana Bărbosu, 18, will now be the floor exercise bronze medalist. “Following the CAS decision with regard to the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final and the amendment of the ranking by the International Gymnastics Federation, the IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Bărbosu (Romania),” the IOC said in a statement on Sunday. “We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.” It wasn’t immediately clear if or how Chiles would physically return the medal. She’s already left France and appeared on NBC’s “TODAY” show on Thursday in New York City. Chiles still has a gold from the women’s team all-around. She won silver in Tokyo, also in the team all-around. “We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise,” according to a statement issued by USA Gymnastics on Saturday night. “The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring.” The sport’s U.S. governing body also said the athlete has been “subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media” since the matter came to light. “No athlete should be subject to such treatment,” they said in the statement. “We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.” Chiles posted emojis of four broken hearts on her Instagram on Saturday and said she’d be off from social media to processes this stunning turn of events.

This is absolute bullsh-t. WTF is a 60-second rule for challenging the score? Why does that rule exist? That’s barely enough time to process the judges’ screw-up (weird how they underestimated the difficulty of the Black gymnast’s score) and walk over to appeal. The fact that the screw-up and appeal happened in 64 seconds should let everyone know that it was the judges’ f–kup. As for returning the medal… nope. Jordan should keep it. She earned it. They can say it’s a technicality but she earned the score which got her to third place. The IOC should issue another bronze medal to the salty, sore-loser Romanian. That’s another thing – is Ana Bărbosu not embarrassed to “win” a medal this way? On this kind of ridiculous technicality in which a Black woman is being punished for the judges’ mistake? Update: I understand the complaints about referring to Barbosu as a sore loser and maybe that is unfair, but the Romanian team’s appeal actually does seem to be complete bullsh-t and it absolutely smacks of sore-loserism and racism to me.

Also: If Americans are going to do one thing, it’s be a litigious Karen. US Gymnastics has filed an appeal and they have receipts! Apparently, they did get to the judges in under a minute. This whole thing is so strange.

USA Gymnastics has submitted additional evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. pic.twitter.com/GOKymbAtcq — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 11, 2024