Princess Kate possibly wore a new eternity band in that Olympic video

It’s so funny that we’re still talking about Prince William and Kate’s appearance in a video thanking British Olympians. Will and Kate weren’t even the main event in the video – Kensington Palace begged Snoop Dogg to record a message for them, so Snoop was the big headline, right? Wrong. Instead, everyone has spent days talking about William’s facial hair and his “Beard War” with Prince Harry. We’re also talking about Kate’s rings, apparently. Kate did not wear her sapphire engagement ring in the video. Instead, she seemingly stacked some bands/rings (??) on her left hand. How very… Meghan. Kate manages to copykeen her sister-in-law in a less than 10-second appearance.

Anyway, the rings. People Magazine claims that one of the rings is a promise ring which William gave to her while they were at St. Andrews. The promise ring is supposedly made with pearls and garnets. Hm. Meanwhile, Harper’s Bazaar claims that one of the rings could be a new eternity band.

Princess Kate made a surprise appearance in a new video released Sunday celebrating the achievements of Team Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympics. And following the release of the clip, fans quickly noticed something particularly interesting about the Princess of Wales’s outfit: her eternity band. In place of her engagement ring, Kate wore a gold band encrusted with white diamonds and sapphires—a perfect and more casual alternative to the royal’s iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring from Prince William, which once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. The new band also resembles the promise ring William gave Kate when they first started dating as college students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. That piece was a rose gold Victorian band embellished with garnets and pearls—the first being Kate’s birthstone, and the second William’s. It isn’t clear when Kate got her lovely eternity band, but some fans believe it may have been a present from William to mark their 13th wedding anniversary, which fell on April 29, as this is the first we are seeing of the piece.

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I truly don’t care. No, I’ll engage with this today, okay. I suspect that this was not a reemergence of a ring from the Waity years. She rarely wears her jewelry from those days. She was definitely wearing a newer piece, in my opinion. Now, was it something given to her by William? Probably not. He rarely gives her jewelry. She just buys stuff for herself on William’s dime and everyone agrees that William “gave” those pieces to her. What I find most interesting though is that she made a point of not wearing Big Blue. That was a thing in the Mother’s Day frankenphoto too, remember? People panicked because not only was the photo hacked together and manipulated, she also wasn’t wearing Big Blue. Something big is happening behind-the-scenes, but I’ve been saying that for the past year.

Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024