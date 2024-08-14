Princess Kate possibly wore a new eternity band in that Olympic video

It’s so funny that we’re still talking about Prince William and Kate’s appearance in a video thanking British Olympians. Will and Kate weren’t even the main event in the video – Kensington Palace begged Snoop Dogg to record a message for them, so Snoop was the big headline, right? Wrong. Instead, everyone has spent days talking about William’s facial hair and his “Beard War” with Prince Harry. We’re also talking about Kate’s rings, apparently. Kate did not wear her sapphire engagement ring in the video. Instead, she seemingly stacked some bands/rings (??) on her left hand. How very… Meghan. Kate manages to copykeen her sister-in-law in a less than 10-second appearance.
Anyway, the rings. People Magazine claims that one of the rings is a promise ring which William gave to her while they were at St. Andrews. The promise ring is supposedly made with pearls and garnets. Hm. Meanwhile, Harper’s Bazaar claims that one of the rings could be a new eternity band.
Princess Kate made a surprise appearance in a new video released Sunday celebrating the achievements of Team Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympics. And following the release of the clip, fans quickly noticed something particularly interesting about the Princess of Wales’s outfit: her eternity band.
In place of her engagement ring, Kate wore a gold band encrusted with white diamonds and sapphires—a perfect and more casual alternative to the royal’s iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring from Prince William, which once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.
The new band also resembles the promise ring William gave Kate when they first started dating as college students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. That piece was a rose gold Victorian band embellished with garnets and pearls—the first being Kate’s birthstone, and the second William’s.
It isn’t clear when Kate got her lovely eternity band, but some fans believe it may have been a present from William to mark their 13th wedding anniversary, which fell on April 29, as this is the first we are seeing of the piece.
I truly don’t care. No, I’ll engage with this today, okay. I suspect that this was not a reemergence of a ring from the Waity years. She rarely wears her jewelry from those days. She was definitely wearing a newer piece, in my opinion. Now, was it something given to her by William? Probably not. He rarely gives her jewelry. She just buys stuff for herself on William’s dime and everyone agrees that William “gave” those pieces to her. What I find most interesting though is that she made a point of not wearing Big Blue. That was a thing in the Mother’s Day frankenphoto too, remember? People panicked because not only was the photo hacked together and manipulated, she also wasn’t wearing Big Blue. Something big is happening behind-the-scenes, but I’ve been saying that for the past year.
Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!
Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!
Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024
Screencaps courtesy of KensingtonRoyal’s video.
I’m sorry, I’m sure it’s been mentioned in other posts about this, but William is 100% using a filter in this video. Look at his ears and cheeks. 😬
Seriously. It’s giving White Diamonds commercial.
Has big blue been given to someone else? Is this her goodbye prize?
LMAO. This comment is such a throw back and so perfect on all levels. Thank you for this.
You absolutely NAILED IT! hahahaha
And the blurry top of his head as well to make it looks like he still has hair !
Yeah their tiny snippet is so insanely filtered.
Kate gets more attention when she doesn’t wear big blue. Copying Meghan’s style gets her more attention. Is it good attention? No, but it’s what she needs at this point. William needs to stop with the filters. Doing so makes his holiday beard look terrible, and nothing will bring back his hair. And, who beard fights with their brother? Unless they are doing something for Movember, I don’t care. Besides, Harry will always have better facial hair.
Yep Kopy Kate strikes again, but a missing Big Blue? Big guess: Kate had to give it back if she’s not going to “work”.
I never did like that engagement ring, too big, It seems strange to me that she doesn’t wear it all the time, perhaps she isn’t keen on it either.
It was too big, history of the piece is too unsavory, it was too DIRTY because Kate never has that thang cleaned and in some close up pics you can see where the prongs are turning dark. William (if he’d given any damn about her) should’ve presented it to her as a ring hand cocktail ring the way Harry did with Diana’s aquamarine ring, and then gave her her own engagement ring. But I’m sure it was hard for him to be sentimental to someone who he basically felt like he was forcing himself to marry. Raggedy.
William has never bought anything of value for Kate. He’s too stingy. It was convenient for him to give her Diana’s engagement ring and to capitalise on the affection most royal watchers had for Diana. But the true reason was that he was too tight to buy her one. Had he done so, everyone would have speculated as to how much it cost. He just wasn’t prepared to spend that much. It was an insult disguised as a loving gesture.
Khate NOT wearing Big Blue in a photo/video?
Quick, someone check on her. Something must be SERIOUSLY wrong. How will anyone know who she is without it?
Either she pawned big blue or William took it back as part of the separation agreement and this new ring is designed to get people to talk more about this (and dutifully romanticise it) instead of the missing big blue.
She appears to be wearing a thick/heavy rug-like wiglet behind (her?) much shorter hair.
Can you imagine how much worse they look without the heavy filter?
That’s all I’ve got.
Vogue already devoted an article to it so i think your second theory is probably correct
I couldn’t agree with you more. That was my first thought, too. “Oh, big blue has been returned to William. This is a face-saving ring.”
Royals hardly pawn things. Only us mere mortals do that.
@kellybellle, the Royals used to pawn and outright selll things they had received as overseas gifts all the time! That was one of the drivers behind the change in the rules on what official gifts Royals could and couldn’t keep as personal property.
Fawcrtt was caught pawning things for Charles that he had received as official gifts. I remember one instance it was a battered, decorative, gold ship (can’t remember the name for it, they are often put on display on a table) that he had probably received as a gift from a middle eastern leader.
So where are all the articles with PH’s concern about the ring being lost? And all the divorce talk because not wearing her original engagement ring? (s)
In my opinion, She/They is just playing games with the puppet at this point. Difference is Harry isn’t going to care where her engagement ring is and he also doesn’t care if Peg has a beard or not.
*people not puppet🫣
She’s lost some weight, maybe it just doesn’t fit her right now
Don’t the stripes on the upper part of her top strike you as weird? Like printed on a piece of paper and placed over her upper half?
I was thinking the same thing: She’s lost weight and does not want to get it resized. It’s is not simple to alter a ring of that size as easily as one that is smaller in stature. Also, as he has been I’ll and having chemo, having to resize it could be a reminder of just how is she is.
No big price breakdown on the jewellery and clothes, I see. That’s just for the other duchess.
I suspect that this video was a very last min thing and as such she wouldn’t have been wearing big blue – if she’s going to be seen in public in any way she makes sure she’s wearing big blue. They both look rough and no amount of filters will make them look good.
And yeah, she has a long history of buying herself fancy jewellery – he’s notoriously tight fisted who has previous for gifting her freebies he’s been given.
@DU, I’ll ask because you will know given how your tenured here at CB 🙂
I heard that she had a copy of big blue because big blue is priceless. Do you think that’s true? If so, not wearing it is even more significant.
Hmm, interesting question. Thats certainly been a big rumour over the years and makes sense given how she’s treated it and how iconic it is. I buy into that theory to a degree but not entirely as he is tight fisted and am not sure he’d fork out the money to have a copy made. So part of me thinks she wears the original ring but only in public.
If she starts being seen more without it then I would raise eyebrows – am sure the next time we see her she’s wearing it and waving her hands about to make sure we see it.
I wouldn’t put any importance on the fact that she doesn’t wear it…there were other times in the past that she wasn’t wearing it like at the one sport event she did last summer (?) with William and Charlotte… it’s either they want (or she wants) the attention and the discussion or simply it’s too large for her… They still want to maintain their perfect family image otherwise they wouldn’t have done this short video together.
Edit to add: my comment was to ML … I don’t know how it appeared here. 🤔
If you mean the common games visit then that was the same day that kate waited in a range rover while William and Charlotte flew in separately by helicopter. And Charlotte had a backpack and greeted her like she had not seen her for a few days.
So Kate not wearing the ring at that time for a public event certainly implied separation especially since this was prior to the move to Adelaide.
It is rare for Kate to not wear this ring. She wore it for sailing and scuba diving and other activities where it was frankly ridiculous to do so. So when she isn’t wearing the ring for a video, it is not something overlooked. She knows the message she is sending.
The fact that she Not wearing Big Blue is huge. Sure, her fingers are thin, but those little things that you put on a ring to size it down (what are they called?) are pretty easy to come by. Or you go to the jeweler to have your ring professionally resized. Keen literally has worn that ring, with and without Huevo, Ev.Er.Y.Where. At the very least, she should be wearing it in public here as well.
Is the press going start suggesting that Kate and William are heading for divorce because she’s not wearing her engagement ring? As usual William and Kate are what the press and royalists always accuse Meghan and Harry of being. Attention-seekers.
Meanwhile, Meghan was called dog food by a palace worker. A tax payer paid worker told the mail Meghan was dog food.. Why are we discussing rings?
As far as Kate buying the jewelry herself and not Wills; I will say that Mr. S has TERRIBLE taste in jewelry. He gave up long ago trying to find pieces I would go gaga over. He would spend $$$$ for the plainest of pieces. So now I get to pick what I want. No shame there and he happily acknowledges it.
That’s great that he lets you pick what you want. William has the Crown Jeweler who could bring in jewelry for Kate to choose from. He doesn’t even bother to do that.
sorry but this video is super fake! it’s really sloppy AI, just look how blurry everything is around “William.” the logo on his shirt is super sharp and straight while the shirt itself is wrinkled and moving? there are a million problems with this video, how are we all just uncritically accepting this?
I think so too. He also would not be standing that close to her.
I noticed that too. He usually leans away from her and can barely stand to be around her.
They probably filmed it separately and they edited with AI…it’s how her shoulder is in front of his chest without touching it for me or wrinkling his shirt…. and the different lighting..moreover, I would expect William’s hand on the shoulder of his wife as a sign of support for her but it was probably too risky for AI….
Yeah the clip of them is weird AF – her shoulder and arm are too straight and doesn’t seem to move. Not sure if its AI but its likely another example of her dodgy editing skills – its def been filtered to hell and beyond.
I am reminded of that video at Eugenie’s wedding where Kate looks over at Harry and Meghan holding hands and then slips her hand into William’s which he holds for few seconds and drops. Forget the whole future king and queen issue but these two are sociopathic and deeply jealous, Kate cannot for the life of her understand why Harry loves Meghan the way he does, he buys her jewelry and it’s highly documented so Kate literally has to go buy herself jewelry to make it seem like William does the same for her, she dresses like Meghan and copies her mannerisms hoping and failing to invoke the same reactions and I would feel bad for Kate if she was not such a dangerous person. With William i think he alternates between some lust/ hate relationship with Meghan, hate because she stood up to him and won’t take nonsense and lust because as an avid suits watcher he knows she’s hot, I won’t be suprised if he read the part of spare where Harry said Meghan loves his beard and used to rub it and pull him in for a kiss. Bunch of weirdos
I am wondering if Camilla and Charles are putting down Kate and William’s lack of affection. There was a piece in DM about how C and C show PDA. With photos.
My post above came in as “Anonymous.”
I never saw that clip from Eugenie’s wedding! Interesting. The copying of everything Meghan bothers me bc it’s so intentional. It’s weird. Like Kaiser said, she still manages to copy Meghan’s love of stacked jewelry in a 10sec video. By all accounts, this woman has had a rough year health-wise and yet she’s still got the energy to play those silly copy-keen games.
It’s so weird to me too. It would be one thing if Kate have even LIKED Meghan. But to constantly adopt your styling choices around someone you swore you didn’t like or trust from the jump is gross behavior.
It’s made up and doesn’t exist, that’s why you haven’t seen it.
It is not made up and there are Celebitchy articles that reference it. What Kate does is put her hand on William’s knee while they are sitting at church and William quickly moves it away.
Kate looks as if she has lost weight. Perhaps Big Blue is too big? Also, her grey roots showing is still so off-brand for Kate. Something is definitely going on, y’all.
Stagecraft. She has to look sick so people feel sorry for her and don’t ask indelicate questions like “why aren’t you doing any work at all, again?”
Also, with the five head and the scruff, I just realized that William looks like one of those Woolly Willy toys with 3/4 of the little magnets missing.
Woolly Willy toys with 3/4 of the little magnets missing.
Dear God that make me snort!
Maybe she’s been ordered to give it back if she’s no longer going to loosely work for her keep. This new eternity band seems to be yet another compromise, just like Adelaide Cottage was. Oh poor Waity Kate.
She certainly has her hair swooped and plastered down to hide the new (alleged) jaggedy scar on her face…
The scar is real, not alleged. We’ve all seen it.
yeah, I should have said I was being sarcastic. I’ve had a number of people argue with me about it…which is weird.
No mystery around the missing ring from my viewpoint. This is Kate trying to say I’m just like you,see? I take off my valuable ring on vacation while I garden, do dishes, do the laundry and take the children swimming, just like you.
Great theory but for the fact that Kate wore Big Blue everywhere, even sailing and abseiling.
There’s something about the set of her mouth that is making her seem angry looking to me. I can’t figure it out.
She’s literally baring her teeth
I was too busy looking at her Botoxed forehead and eyebrows to notice her rings.
But she’s got cancer domtcha know? Of course she’s same time getting botox and fillera /s
Days later I still struggle to understand the connection between Snoop Dogg and Team GB at the Olympics. Like ? I do hope he was paid well for this cameo.
Same. No shade to snoop but couldn’t they have gotten a famous Brit? They’re always shit-talking Meghan and Harry for being too Hollywood and yet here they are putting Snoop in their vids. Why do they need an American Hollywood guy to help British royals congratulate team GB athletes? Weird.
It’s weird that they had to glom onto the popularity of celebs. So Hollywood of them (eyeroll).
The Wales part of the video is very filtered and one’s thoughts naturally turn to wondering if it is heavily photo-shopped or AI. I think Kate not wearing big blue is worth noting, because in numerous photographs where her hands are down at her sides, she makes a point of turning the top of her left hand to face the forward, not a natural position, imo, to show off big blue. I used to think there seemed something odd about her pose until I realized that is what she was doing. It seems that she has always made a big point of showing off the ring no matter what the pose is, so this garnet ring, a stone she seems not to have worn publicly, is at least curious. For any other couple, though, the ring with both their birth stones would be a lovely sentimental gesture. Garnets and pearls are lovely together, and rather old-fashioned too.
When my mother divorced for the last time, and gave back the rings (she never kept rings), she wanted something on that finger. She ended up taking my grandmother’s wedding ring and resizing it for herself—this kept the guys away, as she was not up for another relationship. That’s what this suddenly-surfaced ring reminds me of.
Honestly, it looks like they shot this somewhere very warm and very sunny and were then superimposed on to an English country garden. If they were on a foreign vacation it would explain the golden haze around them and the lack of “big blue”. I think it’s even more notable that they are, in fact, together in that case.
Maybe but SE England had a crazy heatwave this week. It was more than 90F on Monday here in London.
My guess is they’re just trying hard to seem casual and relatable. He with the 2-weeks-shitfaced-bender-beard, she with the more low-key and kind of sweet-meaningful-between-lovers jewelry. Kinda like casual fridays? Hey, we’re on holidays and acting just like you. We are so normal people, not performative at all, just having 3 months holidays, but no biggie LOL
I have to admit that Kate showing her gray roots seems to me like proof she has been ill. Because she’s always been so vain about her hair, fake and real.
She also wants to present as what she thinks a cancer patient ought to look like. It’s worked on you, after all, and many others, I’m sure. It’s all a ruse, IMO, to cover up something they don’t want to get out, such as divorce.
The strategically worn “eternity” ring is a part of that ruse. It’s reminding everyone as to their “love story of the 21st century”. The royals play these games with the public. Nothing is done by accident.