Imane Khelif has filed a criminal complaint against Elon Musk & JK Rowling

Imane Khelif is a woman. She’s an Algerian boxer who has boxed on the international circuit for years. She qualified for the Olympics, and during one of her rounds, she sparred with an Italian named Angela Carini. Carini quit the fight in less than a minute and turned on the white-woman tears, claiming that Khelif punched her too hard (??). Then Carini told the international media that the IOC needed to investigate Khelif’s gender and that Khelif was not a cisgender woman. This became an Olympic culture war for the transvestigators and it was just as horrid and offensive as you would think. The IOC quickly came out in defense of Khelif and said that she is exactly who she says she is: a woman from Algeria, she was born a woman and she identifies as a woman. That didn’t stop JK Rowling, Megyn Kelly and a host of transphobic bigots from attacking Khelif online for days throughout the Olympic games. Khelif ended up winning the gold medal! To celebrate, she’s going to sue the f–k out of a lot of people.
J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have both been named in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against Algerian boxer and newl crowned Olympic champion Imane Khelif.
Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif, confirmed to Variety that both figures were mentioned in the body of the complaint, posted to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Friday.
The lawsuit was filed against X, which under French law means that it was filed against unknown persons. That “ensure[s] that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” including those who may have written hateful messages under pseudonyms, said Boudi. The complaint nevertheless mentions famously controversial figures.
I hope this lady goes all-in. This is currently a criminal complaint, but I hope Khelif follows through internationally. Sue JK Rowling. Sue Megyn Kelly. Sue all of these disgusting people and get that money. Something nice: Algerians rallied behind Imane and she’s getting so much support and love back home.
Go get ‘em! Drain those swamp monsters dry in a civil case, too!
Yes, agree., and I wish we saw more of it
Yup, these bullies with massive platforms need to be held accountable for the abuse they render and incite.
You go girl! Good on Imane for standing up to them (as much as I wish she were never put in the position to have to do so in the first place).
If you are so ignorant about world politics that you believed Algeria sent a trans woman to represent the country, stop calling yourself a genius.
GOOD FOR HER!! I hope she wins again!
I’ll very happily donate to help with her legal costs. The hate and anger was horrifying.
Good for her! Sue the hell out of all of them.
I hope she will.
Also, remember how “Mudblood” was such a bad word in HP books and how this was making a point about discrimination against peoppe?
Rowling is treating transgender people (and now also people who aren’t transgender but just muscular) the same way as Voldemort’s followers treated people they called Mudbloods.
Seriously. Rowling is the worst.it made me sick to see her attacking women in the name of …. Protecting women. She played a big part in stirring up all this hate and I hope she has to face some serious financial repercussions for her dumbass Twitter fingers.
I have heard various rules about punching in boxing, but never one about “punching too hard”.
Angela Carini response was utterly vile and started this mess. “punches too hard” isn’t that the point of boxing? How did she even make it this far to the Olympics?
I heard somewhere, possibly here, that Carini has spent a career trying to make a name for herself politically in today’s Italian far right government. She is also the daughter of Polizia Di Stato officers, as well as being one herself. It was ridiculously obvious that she saw this as a “make lemonade out of lemons” situation for her. She had zero business there.
Carini was never expected to medal so the fact she couldn’t handle a shot to her face while the others that fought Khelif had no complaint that Khelif’s punches were so hard they could never have been made by a woman should say a lot to the A-holes who kept insisting it was an unfair fight.
Some guys on reddit mentioned that this is not the first time that Carini has tapped out early in the first round. I think it was at the last Olympics that she was losing and withdrew because she twisted her ankle. The guys who mentioned it and shared the video said there were a lot of boxing fans who thought she was faking the twisted ankle.
I hope she sues for civil damages, as well.
JK Rowling has gone completely silent on X.
Good. She should stay that way.
Her lawyer must have told her to shut up. The memes about her having mold in her home and that being the reason why she turned full bigoted TERF were truly something.
Apparently Trump said some sh*t as well so I do hope that all of those disgusting people have to give Imane Khelif some money. They probably think they can just erase their various statements but the internet is forever so Khelif and her lawyers must have more than enough proof to build a strong case.
No transgender person EVER harassed me.
Can’t say the same for cis men, because there have been MANY MANY times.
She would have my respect if she would have made male on female harassment her priority, but it’s way easier to target an already very vulnerable group of people for cowards like her.
And she should stay silent! What drives me absolutely crazy about JK Rowling (and I was a huge HP fan), Elon, Megyn Kelly and others, is that they all say they are speaking out to protect women etc. but I have yet to see them say anything about the Dutch olympian who was allowed to compete after serving time for raping a 12 year old girl! Where is the outrage? Make it make sense! Ugh.
Obviously lawyers are involved, but I’m shocked jk actually listened to them. It must be driving her up a moldy wall to say nothing. Her reason for existence at this point is to talk about trans people. She gets off on it and she’s not getting her fix. I hope she’s sued for massive amounts and gets criminal charges and becomes known as a felon around the world.
She was so silent during everything, took all the emotional beating, and she showed them. Her tears when she got that gold medal at the podium made me cry. And when she said all the people in boxing know her since she was a little girl in training camps… unbelieveable the arguments and conversations she was put in. All the best to her and I HOPE THEY PAY.
Been rooting for her and I was tearful watching her face as she got that gold medal. And then receive that warm embrace from the other three boxers. Such good vibes, and so happy, all four of them.
Still rooting for her. I want those assholes to be held accountable!!
And since there seems to be some cracking down on cyber bullying, I really hope to see Harry and Meghan haters also get investigated.
Same. I felt so bad for her, all the crap she was putting up with, but she persevered! She stayed strong & did what she came to do! I was glad to see the clip from Algeria, because I was wondering; really good to know she’s got such support back home!
Yes! I’m glad she is doing this.
It’s about time these disgusting people get sued into oblivion.
Especially Rowling, aka Robert Galbraith. What’s up with that?
And the Musk rat and so many others, like Martina Navratilova, or P!ss Moron and all the other people who have never heard of endocrinology, but are experts in the field all of a sudden.
Keeping my fingers crossed for Imane.
Apparently the real Robert Galbraith was involved in gay conversion theraphy….
I have so many things to say about this but none of them are suitable for a public forum. I just hope that Imane gets the justice and compensation that she deserves.
I’ve been super worried for her so I was so happy to read that she has the support of her country. Imagine being bullied like that by the whole world, what should be a triumphant time for her has been ruined.
Good.
And that’s the danger with transphobes. They are so frantically trying to define what a women is they are excluding anyone who doesnt fit their made up rules. I was going to say don’t they know how hurtful that is, but I think they fully know but do not care.
Notice also that the two woman they mentioned both aren’t white european?
Yes, the racism is never too far below the surface.
100% Their attacks are always on people who aren’t conventionally pretty in the European sense because that is “woman” to them. It’s reinforcing what it means to be a woman based on white supremacist norms.
Someone has to hold these hateful people accountable, I support her one hundred percent. I truly hope she is ok, I can’t imagine how much it hurt to be targeted like she was.
JK Rowling is now reaching the FO portion of the FAFO program, and I am here for it.
Good for her!
I am so happy for her and so proud of her for doing this! Sue them into oblivion! The harassment she faced during what should have been a time of pure joy – it’s awful that this was taken away from her. Much love to her! FAFO season is in full effect!
Good for her.i hope she wins and eventually sues for civil damages. The wingers were off their rockers this Olympics and several women received this treatment. Jk Rowling, Muskrat and Megyn Kelly have went round the twist. Picking on the most marginalized people in any culture is just beyond low. Jk made this her lasting legacy. Just SHUT UP already.
There’re no LGBT rights in Algeria where homosexuality is punished by prison. True, it’s not hanging like in Iran, but people have placed Imane’s life in serious danger.
Otherwise, being French, I know what a ‘plainte contre X’ is. It’s very common and no big deal and rarely brings any money, besides dragging for ever, but I’m glad Khelif took this first step, and I hope it’s followed by many others.
Thank you for this. I was wondering exactly what the criminal complaint entails and possible ramifications for those named in the complaint. Could you provide any additional information?
Is the lawsuit dependent on where the defendant resides or where it is filed? Rowling is British and Musk has American (as well as Canadian and South African) citizenships. Each country has different laws regarding defamation so how should this play out? For example, in the UK the burden of proof is on the defendant.
This is beautiful. Go after Rowling and Musk and get everything you can. Musk should not be allowed to own a website that he uses as his own mouthpiece for hate.
Good
It would be so fitting if Khelif sued Rowling and won back some of the dollars that I still feel guilty about giving her in the 00’s for the HP series. Justice!
I also feel guilty about that.
Lost all love for the franchise and no longer watch/huy
Same. My younger daughter was obsessed with HP, so I spent a boatload. Now, if I have to buy HP merch because it’s an asked-for present from one of my younger nieces, I’ll only buy HP merch that’s made by craftspeople on Etsy. Screw JK Rowling.
In a just world, Imane would end up owning the HP universe and Twitter, too.
It’s not y’all’s fault she turned out to be trash. A lot of talented people have some pretty reprehensible personalities. It’s what you do once you know better that counts.
Good for her. I can’t imagine how hard this must have been – all while she’s pursuing her dreams. I hope she sues those hateful bigots for money damages too!
There is a little girl boxer here that was featured on a local news channel. Of course, the hateful people came out in the facebook comments section hoping that the little girl won’t have to box boys in reference to Imane. They don’t realize that it’s possible that the little girls is closer to Imane than Carini. She could very well grow up looking `too masculine`, having trained `too much` since too young of an age. They’re all idiots.
I did kickboxing and 15 years of weight training. At my strongest, and with no supplements or anything funny, I was more muscular than Imane. She’s more like a basketball player.
I hope she sues Carini as well. She started all of this with her lies and white woman tears.
I’m an Intersex female with a different chromosomal disorder than Imane Khelif (Turner’s Syndrome- x instead of xx) and it’s been saddening to watch this shit. Really saddening. Are we gonna now need full chromosomal workups for all sports? Where does it end?
Hoping Imane Khelif takes the bigots to the cleaners. She should sue Angela Carini as well.
Don’t forget Anna Luca Hamori, the Hungarian boxer and her following opponent who was a big piece of sh*t on social media about Khelif before AND after their fight and was fully supported by the Hungarian Boxing Association.
Intersex here too with a high testosterone level, this thing was so painful to watch and made me relive parts of the bullying I received in my youth due to the fact I looked too muscular and masculine.
It kickstarted an ED that almost killed me.
I hope Imane takes all the haters to the cleaners.
Kudos to you Imane. Should sue Megyn Kelly too
I don’t know the ins and outs of a harassment suit filed in France against people in other countries. What I hope is that Imane doesn’t need to prove anything about her biology and it’s on JK and Elon to prove what they said is true — which they won’t be able to. They saw a failed gender test (not knowing what the test performed even was) by a discredited organization. And also started ascribing motivations to Imane like she enjoys hurting women etc. They are going to lose, unless they claim to be “victims” of Russian disinformation. As the owner of X, Elon should know better.
Love that picture of the medal ceremony. The silver medalist looks proud of her!
I wish I could recommend more people she could sue. Maybe this will finally get JK to shut the f up.
I’ll never not be shocked that the woman who wrote the first three wonderful books of the Harry Potter series could be such a nasty rotten piece of work. Go get ’em, Imane.
I love the subtle shade at the other 4 books
Also, I think she had less/no editing with the later books if I recall correctly.
Good for her! Go get that bag from the disgusting billionaires who are using her as a transphobia checkers piece!
Also, they are clearly all idiots. No way Algeria would even send a trans athlete, let alone rally behind her! As a previous comment said, there are no LGBTQ+ rights in Algeria. She would be lucky to even have the ability declare she was trans in that culture.
I hate that she found herself in this situation but as we are here I applaud her and wish her every success. FAFO indeed.
Separately, huge congratulations to her for winning the gold medal. What a fantastic athlete.
Good for her!
Don’t forget to add JK Rowling to the list of people to sue for defamation!
GOOD FOR HER!!! I found myself arguing with friends about how completely BONKERS it was that this young woman had been targeted by Rowling, Trump, Musk, and their legion of online trolls–diagnosing her as either trans or intersex: none of whom know her or anything about her. I’m a gay man and I tried to stress to these so-called “allies” that they were not only contributing to the bullying but were attacking her humanity. Needless to say—my holiday card list has shrunk considerably….
The ignorance about intersex people is so widespread and disgusting!
This article mentions the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor’s office. When reading this article, I immediately thought of Meghan Sussex. If this lady boxer had a place to turn to for online hatred, and the wording of the legal suit includes the right to go after people who were not named, why cannot Meghan go after people who are committing hate crimes on her. Are they not hate crimes? Are there no laws to stop this? What constitutes a hate crime? How far does it have to go?
Because Duchess Meghan has a WHOLE country, its MSM & its powerful Royal Family, who have many shady unsavory “acquaintances”, plot against her. If she sued, she would probably need a food taster with her all the time, if you get what I’m implied.
Secondly, Princess Meghan has said almost nothing about “that family” after the Oprah interview and definitely not after “Harry & Meghan” docuseries. The BRF, BM, derangers, online nutcases, KP bought bots were/are still attacking her daily.
Harry sues the tabloid BM, but his so called father and brother react like he was suing them!
So, no, suing won’t solve Meghan’s nightmares. Launching Archewell’s Parents Network is a good start to get more people care about & be aware of online safety & hopefully it will eventually get national and/or local governments to pass some laws & regulations re online bullying, misinformation & disinformation to protect not only children but all human beings.
Those people who attacked Khelif & Lin have no understanding of the art & the sport of boxing. They seem to think boxing is purely using brute forces hitting each other, and there’s no skills & no strategies involved whatsoever, like a drunken alley fight. Anyway, huge congratulations to Khelif & Lin for their Gold. They both spent years in training, in blood & sweat, in maintaining their disciplines. They deserve it.
Take all that Harry Potter and Tesla money girl take it all!!!
What they did to her was vile so she get all their money and the rights too!!
Didn’t Trump say some ish? Take all his campaign money too.
I can’t tell you how disturbing and upsetting this was to watch unfold. This is a woman from a small, poor village who sold scrap metal to afford training. The amount she had to overcome to succeed is staggering. To watch these rich, arrogant Westerners target her and ruin her Olympic moment is heartbreaking. She should be celebrating, but instead she has to deal with this hate campaign. Also, I hope this doesn’t destroy her confidence. She is beautiful and striking. I feel so badly for her. 🙁
And it is not lost on me how much of this is tied to anti-Arab racism. If she were white, they never would have dehumanized and vilified her this hard. I am certain.
100% this. Multiple forms of bigotry occurring here: transphobia; rejection of anyone who doesn’t conform to Eurocentric beauty standards; and anti-Arab racism.
:::channeling Obama’s Anger Translator at one of the WH Correspondents Dinners, referring to Hillary Clinton’s fundraising:::
“And you know what? She gonna GET that money…She gonna get ALLLLLL that money!!!!”