Imane Khelif has filed a criminal complaint against Elon Musk & JK Rowling

Imane Khelif is a woman. She’s an Algerian boxer who has boxed on the international circuit for years. She qualified for the Olympics, and during one of her rounds, she sparred with an Italian named Angela Carini. Carini quit the fight in less than a minute and turned on the white-woman tears, claiming that Khelif punched her too hard (??). Then Carini told the international media that the IOC needed to investigate Khelif’s gender and that Khelif was not a cisgender woman. This became an Olympic culture war for the transvestigators and it was just as horrid and offensive as you would think. The IOC quickly came out in defense of Khelif and said that she is exactly who she says she is: a woman from Algeria, she was born a woman and she identifies as a woman. That didn’t stop JK Rowling, Megyn Kelly and a host of transphobic bigots from attacking Khelif online for days throughout the Olympic games. Khelif ended up winning the gold medal! To celebrate, she’s going to sue the f–k out of a lot of people.

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have both been named in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against Algerian boxer and newl crowned Olympic champion Imane Khelif. Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif, confirmed to Variety that both figures were mentioned in the body of the complaint, posted to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Friday. The lawsuit was filed against X, which under French law means that it was filed against unknown persons. That “ensure[s] that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” including those who may have written hateful messages under pseudonyms, said Boudi. The complaint nevertheless mentions famously controversial figures.

[From Variety]

I hope this lady goes all-in. This is currently a criminal complaint, but I hope Khelif follows through internationally. Sue JK Rowling. Sue Megyn Kelly. Sue all of these disgusting people and get that money. Something nice: Algerians rallied behind Imane and she’s getting so much support and love back home.

Supporters of Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif gathered in Algiers to celebrate after she won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/eHfL4fJoN1 — DW News (@dwnews) August 12, 2024