Royalist: Duchess Meghan is ‘biding her time’ until she finally writes a memoir?

Yes, we are in the midst of the Royal Silly Season, when the left-behind royals are on their summer holidays and royal reporters don’t have anything to do either. Last summer, the British media manufactured an entire storyline about Prince Harry and Meghan’s “rocky marriage” and something about how Harry was sleeping in hotels? It was completely made up by randos at the Telegraph and Sun. This summer, the royalists are in an even worse position because there’s so much strange stuff happening with the left-behinds and everyone is trying to ignore all of that. Which is why royal reporters are beefing with each other on Twitter over who got the best Sussex exclusive over a staffing change that has absolutely nothing to do with anything in the UK. But I digress… all in all, this piece is a perfect Royal Silly Season story: yet another wishful tabloid report about the Duchess of Sussex’s nonexistent memoir.

There has been renewed speculation that Meghan Markle could be planning to write a bombshell memoir, along the lines of her husband Prince Harry’s hit book, Spare. A new report in the U.K. magazine Closer said that Meghan’s willingness to discuss her mental health struggles and suicidal feelings when she was a royal in her latest TV interview has triggered fresh speculation about a Meghan memoir. A source told the magazine: “Eventually Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV. They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals. For now, they’re biding their time.” The reports feed into long-standing speculation that the duchess could indeed pen a memoir. Meghan herself is the energizing force behind the most credible of these stories, having frequently hinted, or indeed said directly, that she has more to say on the matter of her departure from the British royal family. For example, in her high-profile interview with The Cut, part of New York magazine, in August 2022, Meghan made several statements that were widely interpreted as signaling that she has plans for a memoir. Speculation about Meghan writing a memoir is closely tied to the publishing deal that she and Harry signed with Penguin Random House. Reports indicate that this deal is for four books. Two of these have already been published: Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench (2021), and Harry’s memoir, Spare (2023). This leaves two more books under the contract, and it is widely rumored that one of these could potentially be Meghan’s own memoir. Of course, it’s not just Meghan who could write another book; Harry’s publishers would be keen for him to go again after the staggering success of Spare. And Harry has explicitly said that he has “enough material” for another book. Ultimately, another dishy, gossipy book would probably hurt Harry and Meghan’s longer-term attempts to reinvent themselves and move beyond the narrative of recrimination. But given the reported $20 million that Harry earned from the Spare deal, it would be foolish to discount the possibility of another blockbuster book.

[From The Daily Beast]

“Another dishy, gossipy book would probably hurt Harry and Meghan’s longer-term attempts to reinvent themselves and move beyond the narrative of recrimination.” I’m surprised there wasn’t a stronger argument made of “if Meghan writes a memoir, the Windsors will never forgive her and there’s no coming back!” Which is reason enough to write a memoir at this point – the Windsors have run out of punishments and threats, so now they just curl into a ball and scream “we’ll never let the Sussexes come back!!” As for yet more speculation about Meghan writing a memoir… I’ve said this a million times now, but it’s not happening. I truly wanted it to happen and I thought it would happen circa 2021-22. But now I know it won’t. Meghan’s “memoir” was the Netflix docuseries and her interviews and the Oprah interview. That’s where she got her side of things on the record. Beyond that, Meghan is just raising her kids and moving forward. It’s all of these pearl-clutching royalist vultures who really want Meghan’s memoir.