THR: There’s a huge amount of studio outrage over Joaquin Phoenix

Last Friday, Joaquin Phoenix suddenly pulled out of a Todd Haynes film. The movie was set to film in Mexico and the production was already in town, and Joaquin was supposed to begin shooting this week. What was especially bizarre about Joaquin’s sudden withdrawal is that he initially went to Todd Haynes with the story – an explicit story about two (closeted) gay men – and they developed it together. Haynes got the financing for the film and put everything together with Joaquin’s involvement and using Joaquin’s name, since it was something Joaquin put together WITH Haynes. Well, the Hollywood Reporter has an interesting story about the backlash to Joaquin screwing over Haynes and everyone involved in the production.
When Joaquin Phoenix abruptly exited Todd Haynes’ gay romance movie last week, just five days before production, the actor set off a tidal wave that has now rippled far past the confines of its Guadalajara, Mexico set.
“There’s been a huge amount of outrage,” says one studio exec of the reaction from Hollywood producers to Phoenix’s last-minute departure, which left cast and crew in a lurch, and now opens the actor up to the possibility of legal action, according to sources.
According to multiple sources, Phoenix got cold feet in the leadup to the production, though the reasons remain murky. A rep for Phoenix did not respond to a request for comment. Killer Films declined to comment. The actor is indeed known to get cold feet ahead of filming on various projects. Two sources tell THR that he threatened to leave Ridley Scott’s Napoleon unless his The Master filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson was brought in to do rewrites. Placated, he stayed aboard the project, and it arrived in theaters late last year.
In recent days, the drumbeat has gotten louder among the producing community for legal action to be brought against Phoenix, with insiders pointing to examples throughout Hollywood history of actors being held accountable for leaving films without a star.
According to sources, some producers have idly talked about blackballing Phoenix over the Haynes departure, but most acknowledge that’s not realistic, particularly given that Joker 2, out Oct. 4, is expected to be a hit. One agent unconnected to the Haynes movies believes that ultimately, Phoenix will not face significant career blowback. And this person predicts the actor will settle for the low-seven figures the production spent on the movie, citing his big paydays for his Joker films as the actor having plenty of cash to deal with this situation. “As long as they threaten, he’ll settle. It’s nothing to him,” says the agent.
THR also points out that Joaquin has long been squeamish with the promotional tours for his films, and he usually refuses to do more than one or two premieres and interviews. The elephant in the room is Joker: Folie a Deux, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a matter of weeks. That’s Joaquin’s biggest and most successful starring role to date, it’s a role which won him an Oscar and the first film made a billion dollars. As in, Joaquin is now seen as too powerful/important to face serious repercussions for this mess with Todd Haynes. My thing is… how would an actress be treated in this situation, even an Oscar-winning actress who suddenly flaked out just days before she was due on set? There would be so much more outrage and that actress would absolutely be blackballed.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Let’s be real, an actress could never get away with this. And it’s incredibly gross that they think that JP is going to earn so much money from The Joker 2 that he doesn’t even have to worry about paying a 7-figure sum to make this disappear. It’s also really disgusting how often JP apparently gets close to pulling out of movies and they need to placate him! I can’t believe how often. I sm glad that people are not happy with him and he’s getting trashed for it. Sue him.
Natalie Portman did this exact same thing 3 years ago. She left the production Days of Abandonment, three days before it was set to start filming. The cast and crew were already in Australia and the sets had already been built.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/days-of-abandonment-dead-hbo-natalie-portman-exit-1234991718/
https://www.smh.com.au/culture/celebrity/frantic-calls-to-hollywood-in-search-of-last-minute-portman-replacement-20210804-p58fpg.html
Lupita nyong’o did the same thing. She dropped out of lady in the lake https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/lupita-nyongo-lady-in-the-lake-series-apple-1235273642/amp/
Maybe because it’s TV no-one cares
In the old days Kim Basinger left a film just before it started shooting and she was sued for a lot of money, if I’m not wrong she lost and had to fork the money.
You are correct. The film was Boxing Helena. I can’t recall the details of the lawsuit, but knowing Hollywood, it may have been pitched as an edgy thriller to get Kim to sign on & evolved into something darker. The casting of British actor, Julian Sands, who delighted audiences in “A Room w/ a View” probably added some polish to the original pitch. The finished product was definitely a toxic tale of misogyny.
.
Sherilyn Fenn ended up taking the role. The film was widely panned. I can’t imagine such a story would ever get the green light today.
Exactly what I was thinking of-Kim Basinger and leaving Boxing Helena.
She was bankrupted.
https://variety.com/1995/film/features/basinger-boxing-suit-settled-99123537/
Boxing Helena was actually a powerful feminist critique.
This is terrible. All those people there and ready to do their jobs, and he bails, and blows the whole thing up.
It is just…. And can we start saying romance instead of gay romance… one of my top 5 is Velvet Goldmine. Never described it as a gay movie. Just a movie, musical maybe, but that’s it.
In this context I think the modifier is important. An explicit hetero romance would have been considered less of a risk financially and career wise IMO
Also (as a queer person) I wonder if more questions would be asked if it was a hetero romance. It seems the “explicit” and “gay” men are carrying a lot of weight in the speculation.
Oh yeah. An actress would be called a diva and worse. I hope they sue him big time.
Ok, so let me get this straight – there’s a tidal wave of outrage and threats of law suits and blackballing, but wait a minute Joker 2 is going to be a hit and Phoenix will just dig out some coins from under his sofa cushions to pay everybody off, so… never mind…
It’s utterly disgusting!!
I watched the trailer for Joker 2 and I am impressed with their optimism. I for one will skip it as it seems pointless and a bit over the top (and I watched J1 twice!)
Why sign up for a film like this if you can’t go through with it? Was something added that made it untenable for him? Why can’t he just work with the director and do what’s comfortable for him? Is he going to pay the cast and crew back? This is just terrible all around on Joaquin’s part.
Not even just “sign up”… why DEVELOP the film if you’re going to pull out last minute. You’d think he’d put out a statement giving some kind of explanation.
Joaquin should’ve pulled out of Napoleon, it was awful, just plain awful. Who knows if this gay romance script is worse than the Napoleon script? Since he has a reputation of pulling out at the last minute, it should have been expected that he could do the same with this deal. At the moment, I can’t think of any actress who has done the same as Joaquin. I will search and see if I can find an actress who has done the same.
Cishet white man privilege at its worst, or its best it depends…
An actress would be cancelled for far less.
That’s for sure.
Andrew Scott is a brilliant actor recast and restart the movie, there are many talented actors out there who are much better casting than dour Phoenix!
They said that they can’t just replace him. I wonder if the funding is predicated on his involvement or what.
So is Ben Aldridge btw. He is a lovely alternative
I wonder what really happened (in his mind, or in talks, or whatever) to make him want to pull out of the project. And why can’t they find another actor?
I wonder what really happened (in his mind, or in talks or whatever) to make him want to pull out of the project? Also: can’t they find another actor?
They can’t find another actor because the financing is contingent on Phoenix’ involvement. Also – he DEVELOPED THIS PROJECT. He would have had a hand in anything that was ‘added’ wouldn’t he?
My mind does immediately go to Katherine Heigl. She said the writing for her character on Grey’s sucked (it did) and the backlash was intense and her career has suffered for it. This guy is demanding his favorite writer be brought in, he’s tanking productions, and people think the ultimate response will be a shrug.
I hope they do sue him. This was a complete putz move on his part and he should be held accountable in some way. He is an actor and they are expected to do PR and show up and film the damn movie. If he doesn’t like that then he needs to rethink what it is he wants to do. I hope that he doesn’t get work.
“The actor is indeed known to get cold feet ahead of filming on various projects.”
Hollywood helped create this monster by giving him a free pass every time he pulled this crap. Now they can live with it. I’m guessing there will be fewer talented crew members willing to work on projects he’s involved in, because they rightly are concerned about getting screwed over.
Director Todd Haynes & Producer Christine Vachon are two of my FAVORITE Creators ✨️ if Joaquin didn’t feel he could do what his GLORIOUS brother River ✨️💔🥀 did with his ICONIC performance in “My Own Private Idaho”…he should have AT LEAST been honest regarding that and helped Todd & Christine secure ANOTHER high caliber actor for the project HE HELPED put together 😱 It’s a TRAVESTY…all those people counting on that income until at LEAST the rest of the year…while Joaquin can walk off & bask in his Joker $$ while being married to an ACTUAL HEIRESS🤬
I don’t watch his movies, the last I recall was Gladiator.
I don’t know what his problem is. I do think he should compensate the crews.
Also. I loathe Joker. All of them. Every single reincarnation. I watched Nicholson because Batman was new to me then (besides the tv show which I did watch).
I hated it. I actually dislike DC comics as a whole. Boring.
All of it, but especially JL. I did like WW but only the parts on the island. Once she left it was stupid.
Tried to watch Gotham, just what was that mess.
So now I don’t watch any of it. Now they reboot it all AGAIN.
What was the point of Joaquin pursuing Haynes for this project, pushing an NC17 rating, co-writing the script, selling the movie to the studios in his name, and then days before filming dropping out?
The fact that he is so flaky should make studios not want to work with him.
Perhaps there are some mental health issues at play here. In the future, maybe Joachim can add clauses to his contract that stipulate he doesn’t need to do press tours, etc. And the folks that hire him can add hefty cancellation clauses to theirs to financially safeguard their business and employees.
Shame on him. Isn’t he too old for these kinds of drama queen stunts? Ugh. Zero respect for these kinds of selfish people.
No actress could get away with this. I doubt even Streep or Blanchett could.
The local people involved in production-support are really going to be hurting. (example would be you’re contracted to do laundry and purchase new machines, hire staff, rent new premises, etc. all based on your contract with the production. Or, you turn down other rental-offers to rent your home or hotel to the production. Or, you invest in new kitchen appliances for catering-services. Or, you turn another job down to work on the production. Or, you’re just really counting on the money and the windfall is a hope-filled blessing. etc, etc) Do they have their own insurance coverage for this or do they have to sue to get paid back? Etc.
If it was union-shoot, Americans will have insurance, but, still. Ugh. What if it’s not a union-shoot?
I hope he’s forced to pay every single penny back to everyone involved in the entire production.
How many Batman/Joker films do we need, FFS.
We can’t even get a second Wonder Woman.
We did get a second one, Wonder Woman 1984, and it was such a flop that apparently people have already forgotten about it.
God, this just sucks so much. It is so hard for indie filmmakers like Todd Haynes to secure funding, even after they’ve had some high-profile releases. So disrespectful to the rest of the cast and the entire crew that probably turned down other paying jobs during one of the worst economic times the entertainment industry has ever seen to shoot this movie.