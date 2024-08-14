Frum: Donald Trump is overexposed & Kamala Harris has ‘mystery appeal’

One of the funniest things about the past month is that Donald Trump’s campaign strategy was thoroughly exposed and he is incapable of changing. His big campaign strategy was: Joe Biden is too old. That was it. And it was “working” in a sense. Now that Trump is running against an enthusiastic 59-year-old woman (who looks and seems a lot younger), Trump doesn’t know what the hell to do or say. Even more hilarious is that Republicans are openly trying to hand him new strategies and he refuses to take their advice. To be fair, their advice sucks. Trump can’t “stick to policy” because his policies are wildly unpopular. He can’t “stop attacking Kamala Harris’s race” because everything he does is based on his own white nationalism. Well, David Frum has written this piece in The Atlantic: “The Trump Campaign’s ‘Please Shut Up’ Phase.” Some highlights:
The X Spaces interview delivered Donald Trump without makeup or dress-up, talking unselfconsciously: manic, boastful, untruthful, aggrieved, abusive, obsessive, random, ignorant, tedious, bitchy—and ultimately, formless and endless. You might think a major-party presidential nominee would have other claims on his time, some sort of deadline, if only to get some sleep to ready himself for the next day’s campaigning. But no. At no point in the explosion of talk could one guess whether it would continue for another five minutes or another five hours….Trump seemed to have no budget for his time, no plan of campaign, no message to drive—and nothing else to do, nowhere else to go.
Trump’s not running against President Joe Biden anymore, yet he talked about Biden at least as much as about his actual opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. He still lacked any clear or memorable critique of her, except for his derisive comments about her supposed inability to do the kind of interview that he, Trump, was making such a desperate hash of. Trump is the challenger and the topic should be the Biden-Harris record, but he preferred to reminisce about his own good old days.
There’s an old joke about the fool at the poker table: If you don’t know who it is, it’s you.
…Huge crowds have gathered for [Kamala Harris], sizzling with enthusiasm. How did that happen? Through the alchemy of politics, an alchemy that invites people to see themselves in a political champion, that depends heavily on selective availability. A champion who’s too invisible fades from mind, as Biden did during his presidency. Too visible, and the champion can become overdefined, in ways that may alienate reachable voters. This is Trump’s problem. For all his jibes at her intellect, Harris is managing the mystery appeal effectively. Whereas Trump, who endlessly congratulates himself on his MIT-professor uncle’s brains, is fast arriving at the “Will you please shut up?” phase of his political descent.
Meandering, solipsistic, and crushingly boring—the interview was an awful premonition of the rest of Trump’s life should he lose again, in November: wandering the corridors of his clubs, going from table to table, buttonholing the dwindling number of guests, monologuing relentlessly until they squirm away.
Frum is basically saying that Trump is overexposed, that his famewhore ways have made him too familiar to the voters and familiarity breeds contempt. Which, yes, is a factor here. But I think the basic math here is: without Joe Biden’s old ass in the race, people suddenly remembered that they f–king hate Donald Trump. They remembered that, oh right, Trump is crazy and senile and he incited an insurrection. As for Frum crediting Kamala Harris with successfully cultivating an air of mystery… perhaps. She’s less of a known quantity than Trump, that’s for sure. But there’s also a likeability factor at play – what we know about Kamala Harris, we like: she enjoys cooking, she’s married to a mensch, she’s funny and memeable. Trump is just so damn unlikeable.
He is over exposed but he loves that – the more attention the better is what he thinks.
Jon Stewart had a great clip of Trump’s attacks on Biden in 2020 and on Kamala in 2024. They are the same: low IQ, not bright, will throw us into chaos, blah blah blah. The same dribble over and over again – just switched out the names. And it’s because he has nothing else to run on – just being mean and nasty.
Yep. Imo, this is Trump’s biggest problem: he’s a broken record that plays the same tune over and over. People are realizing he’s a one hit wonder and they don’t want to see him in concert any more. Basically, he’s the Rick Astley of politics (apologies to Rick Astley).
It’s predictable and boring now. And he’s promising basically the same things as before, and people can see that he was ineffectual the first time around.
In defense of Rick Astley, he was not a one hit wonder and I’d absolutely go and see him in concert 🙂
I have no idea who Frum is, but I feel like he wrote the wrong article about Trump.
1. Trump took over the Republican Party.
2. Trump’s version of the Republican Party is EXACTLY the crap he’s been spewing against Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for years.
3. Trump’s issues ARE the Republicans’ issues—they are one and the same.
4. Lies. Racism. Misogyny. Crowd size. Dictatorship. Project 2025.
Stop treating Trump as though he needs to get back on track when he’s effing telling us what he and the Republican Party truly stand for. Otherwise, the Republiscums would have gotten rid of him!
I could not agree with you more if I tried.
He’s originally from Canada and used to write speeches for Bush. He’s been a very loud Never Trumper for years. He’s Republican but not a MAGA.
The problem with Never Trumper Republicans and with Frum’s article is, as @ML points out, that they just do not realize that this IS the Republican party nowadays.
It’s not get-rid-of-Trump-and-all-will-go-back-to-normal-in-the-GOP, it’s that this is exactly what the GOP has been building since the Tea Party and Sarah Palin days, and Trump is a logical outcome of that.
He’s also the logical outcome of a party that for decades now has relied on gerrymandering and voter suppression to win elections without winning the majority of votes, rather than aiming for policies that are popular and helpful and make people widely want to vote for you.
It’s not just that Trump is overexposed, it’s that the GOP sold its soul to the racists and bigots and of course the leader in this can only double down on appealing to a small, hateful minority of people and then do his best to cheat a win via stacked, activist judges; voting machines patented by his daughter; hacking power grids and causing massive electrical outages on Election Day and thus sowing chaos and opportunities to refuse to certify the vote in swing states with GOP/Trump election officials, etc.
Trump and the GOP don’t need to be coherent or discuss policy plans because they don’t see a need to grow their base, and they KNOW their policy proposals (which is still Project 2025 regardless of what the Trump campaign says) are unpopular and would never win a fair vote.
It’s time Never Trumper Republicans create something new, because the old GOP is fully gone and will not be restored even when/if Trump loses.
Not just the tea party days. Take it back to Reagan and the southern strategy. But yeah, they do not have the majority. They just don’t. But they do have the EC, gerrymandering and voter suppression.
David Frum is a Never Trump Republican. He actually wrote that piece of garbage, the Axis of Evil speech, for George W. Bush back when Bush and Cheney were ginning up a war. Even though a lot of these Never Trumpers make sense now at times, I still don’t trust them.
🎯
Frum, like a lot of Never Trump conservatives, is Jewish; he has reason to fear fascism. He said some years ago that if conservatives can no longer win fair elections, they won’t abandon conservatism, they’ll abandon democracy.
Yeah, and the author could’ve taken it further. Frum says Trump is making jibes at Harris’ intellect. Then the author says Trump meandered in his talk but he should’ve gone further. Meandering is too kind. Trump is the one who comes across as as lacking intellect. In fact, he comes across as a complete meandering idiot. The author should’ve said that.
👆🏻
This!!!
Although the GOP does want what Trump wants, they used to use dog whistles and Trump just yells it out. This makes some of them uncomfortable, but they didn’t push Trump out of the race in 2016 because if he ran as an independent (which he would have, because at the time he didn’t really want to win, he wanted to promote himself to create a new media empire with his son in law) Hilary definitely would have won.
Hmm, overexposed may be a synonym for overdone, which could itself be another word for…
burnt.
Hard to disagree with that logic. All you have to do is look at the Dumpster to see that’s true.
Pack up your tanning bed, cosmetic kit that would be the envy of any drag queen and woman-still-pretending-to-be-your-wife and go home, Norma Desmond.
On that topic, can we agree that his is a FAKE MARRIAGE, engendered by a FAKE GENIUS VISA?
Apart from the phrase “Please shut up,” it is a poorly written political analysis from Atlantic
So many are. I dream of an impartial press. I fear ethical journalists are going the way of the dinosaur.
It’s not that difficult to figure out why Trump is spiraling so badly at this particular moment. His opponent is now a Black woman. He knows she will beat his ass. Badly. That’s the ultimate nightmare for Donald Trump. And when he loses, he faces years in prison. Probably the rest of his life. Don the Con will be over and remembered only as a vile stain upon the nation.
I devoutly hope all that you say is true.
So does Melania.
One of the reasons I think Kamala is considered “mysterious” is because her campaign is not about HER. She’s been great at making herself the pivot point of that perfect line in her first ad: “In this election, we each face a question — what kind of country do we want to live in?” She’s become a reflection and personification of CHOICE. Trump has always made his run about Trump. Biden’s campaign devolved into Biden’s Age. People are excited about Harris for President because she’s reminded everyone that this election is about US.
brilliant. I think you’re right!
Trump is like : “I loved to make fun of Biden because he’s old now I don’t understand why people are saying that I am old !”, it’s a nice variation of the leopards eating face party meme.
Reread Adam Schiff’s speech about Trump’s impeachment. ‘Truth matters little to him, decency matters even less, and truth matters not at all”
The tide has turned, please please keep this momentum and VOTE! Vote early, vote the day of, whatever you do VOTE!
And check your registration to make sure you can vote!
Yes! Republicans have been working hard on purging voter rolls & changing rules to ensure fewer & fewer people get to vote, so double-check that you’re still registered & will be able to vote!
Trump is rapidly losing what little composure he may have had. He and the GOP will cheat hardcore because he cannot face losing to a Black woman. His white ego can’t handle it. He will be a sore loser and will try to derail the certification process again. He will run crying to the courts because in his mind, no one would vote for a Black woman over him. It will get ugly because of his own perceived humiliation.
It was already ugly in 2020. He will always be a sore loser.
David Frum is a Canadian Conservative who is related to a very popular late reporter Barbara Frum. He has been pushing agenda that’s Trump like in Canada along with the other Canadian Conservative Conrad Black. Underneath it all his comments seem light but they have a serious undertone to them.
That last paragraph! Except for one tiny part: “wandering the corridors of his clubs, going from table to table, buttonholing the dwindling number of guests, monologuing relentlessly until they squirm away.” He won’t be wandering the corridors of his clubs, it’ll be prison (fingers crossed!).
Has anyone seen this tweet put out by the Harris campaign: https://x.com/KamalaHQ/status/1823465137061167501
It’s brutal. They’re finally going after Trump the way he went after Biden.
The critical thing that Frum is ignoring in this piece is that Trump is the leader of a cult. His base is enraptured by him so there’s no such thing as overexposure in that situation. As much as old school republicans who still have some integrity are turned off by Trump, there are still quite a few “dyed in the wool” republicans who have always voted straight GOP party ticket that are not part of the cult, and even disagree with many of Trump’s policies, that will still continue to vote straight party ticket because the GOP has always done a really good job of vilifying the left even before Trump and/or because they are solidly upper middle class and they firmly believe that they will flourish financially under GOP but will take a hit financially under Democrats. Even showing them historical data that proves they were better off under a democrat still won’t sway them.
That said, Trump and the party are running scared. On Monday, they suddenly changed the Republican platform to remove plans to gut social security & medicare, and raise the retirement age, and revised them to saying they will work to protect social security & medicare while fighting any attempt to raise the retirement age. I guess they didn’t like it that people were using the words and legislation coming from Republican legislators or providing information directly from the party platform statements to point out that they were planning to screw over retirees and the elderly