Jennifer Lopez posted glamorous photos of herself on Ben Affleck’s birthday

This week has been a bit quieter for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage drama. J.Lo arrived back in LA last week, and she’s been house-hunting and spending time with Ben’s kids. There still seems to be a general frostiness between Ben and J.Lo, and absolutely no one is saying (at this point) that reconciliation is possible. They are absolutely headed for a divorce, and the gossip consensus is that Ben is done with the marriage and he is the one driving this estrangement and eventual divorce.

In July, Jennifer celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons, surrounded by friends and family. She threw herself a Bridgerton-themed birthday party. Ben did not show up. He did not fly to New York at all. Instead, Ben made a point of closing escrow on his new bachelor pad on Jennifer’s birthday. Well, Thursday was Ben’s birthday (August 15th). Jennifer Lopez did not go to his house or take him out to dinner or see him in any way. Instead, she posted photos of herself on Instagram. LMAO.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner visited Ben’s house on his birthday. There were photos of her outside of his house – I assume it was something about their kids because it doesn’t look like she was bringing over a cake or anything.

20 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez posted glamorous photos of herself on Ben Affleck’s birthday”

  1. Anna says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:27 am

    No wonder it didn’t work out, they both act like teenagers. I have second hand embarrassment from reading this.

    • Lau says:
      August 16, 2024 at 8:48 am

      Same for the secondhand embarrassment. It sounds like a highschool romance where neither knows how to dump the other.

    • Tursitops says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:01 am

      The word that describes vicarious embarrassment is fontrum.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      August 16, 2024 at 12:48 pm

      Very cringe. lol I’m embarrassed for both of them, but this was 1000% expected from Jlo. She’s still trying to keep face, for what – i’m not sure and still trying to convince us that she’s over it – NOT.

      • Lau says:
        August 16, 2024 at 1:10 pm

        The problem being that there isn’t any face to be kept anymore. She would be keeping face by just announcing the divorce and be done with it.

  2. Elena says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:31 am

    JLo did briefly stop by his house on his birthday, though. Very short visit, apparently, but it happened.

  3. Steph says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Another site said Ben decided to divorce JLo bc her fame and lifestyle put his sobriety at risk. Someone captioned that with “that’s nothing new. Why did he circle the block then?” And I couldn’t agree more.

  4. Barbara says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:41 am

    I really have to give JGarner credit for keeping things so cordial after the way he treated her. No way I’d go over to my ex’s house on his birthday.

    I’m wondering what the holdup is with Affleck and JLo making some kind of announcement, it’s not like anyone believes they’re still together.

  5. Mcmmom says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:42 am

    I do not get the appeal of this man, at all. But I also find Matt Damon tedious, so maybe MA middle aged actors just aren’t my thing.

    • Ellei says:
      August 16, 2024 at 9:04 am

      Their attorneys have each told them not to say a thing to the press as they iron out the divorce settlement. They are working with PR forks for the statement. They obviously had a prenup (one would assume) but maybe not a post nuptial agreement. In this case though, a picture is worth a thousand words.

    • Gabby says:
      August 16, 2024 at 11:05 am

      @Mcmmom, regarding the appeal, he can be charming when he wants to be. Also, he is rumored to be a good lay.

  6. Agnes says:
    August 16, 2024 at 8:59 am

    JLo looks fabulous. That’s going to have to be enough for her.

  7. Kitten says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:08 am

    J Lo looks great but very thin. I bet the stress is getting to her.

  8. seraphina says:
    August 16, 2024 at 9:41 am

    So this is a gossip site – so here goes (please no tomato throwing). I went down the twitter rabbit hole and saw posts that Suge Knight is saying law Enforcment gave videos to Ben – not sure what exactly but it was when JLo was with Sean Combs – and that was the straw that broke the camels back. Now I get it, it’s Suge Knight who is saying this and why would law enforcement show him any evidence. He further alienated me by stating it was the white men looking out for other white men.
    Has anyone heard any of this gossip in relation to Bennifer?

    • MsIam says:
      August 16, 2024 at 10:08 am

      That is what some of the gossip vloggers say, that JLo is being drawn into the Diddy mess somehow and Ben wants no part of that. Even if that’s true, whatever happened to “for better or for worse”? “I’m dumping you Jen because some mess from 20 years ago with your ex-bf is bubbling up and I just can’t, sorry!”. Either way, JLo is better off without the toxic toddler.

    • DARK says:
      August 16, 2024 at 12:18 pm

      I have heard the same I don’t have a new source though. Considering that a lot of diddy’s girlfriends have gone through similar things and that he seems to have made a point of documenting things to use for control it’s not unreasonable that there is something that is relating to JLo out there. From what I see they are trying to build an extensive case against him so getting new testimonials is probably something they are working on. JLo holding that gun for him in the club shooting is something that might come back around too.

