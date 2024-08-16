Jennifer Lopez posted glamorous photos of herself on Ben Affleck’s birthday

This week has been a bit quieter for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage drama. J.Lo arrived back in LA last week, and she’s been house-hunting and spending time with Ben’s kids. There still seems to be a general frostiness between Ben and J.Lo, and absolutely no one is saying (at this point) that reconciliation is possible. They are absolutely headed for a divorce, and the gossip consensus is that Ben is done with the marriage and he is the one driving this estrangement and eventual divorce.

In July, Jennifer celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons, surrounded by friends and family. She threw herself a Bridgerton-themed birthday party. Ben did not show up. He did not fly to New York at all. Instead, Ben made a point of closing escrow on his new bachelor pad on Jennifer’s birthday. Well, Thursday was Ben’s birthday (August 15th). Jennifer Lopez did not go to his house or take him out to dinner or see him in any way. Instead, she posted photos of herself on Instagram. LMAO.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner visited Ben’s house on his birthday. There were photos of her outside of his house – I assume it was something about their kids because it doesn’t look like she was bringing over a cake or anything.