Donald Trump posted AI photos of Taylor Swift ‘endorsing’ him

Taylor Swift completes the European leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour tomorrow night in London. The Eras Tour will be back in Canada in November, because she had to add Canadian dates on the backend after a significant outcry from Canadian Swifties. My point is that Taylor will be back home soon enough and she will have some time to rest and reflect on what has been happening in America in recent months. Kamala Harris is now the Democratic presidential nominee, and Donald Trump is still the Republican nominee. American Swifties are awaiting Taylor’s orders and her political endorsement, although to those Swifties, let me just say… Taylor already endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020. You think she’s suddenly going to turn into a Trump supporter? Of course not. If anything, I bet Taylor is even more jazzed now that Harris is the nominee.
Of course, Donald Trump and his lunatic supporters want to ignore the fact that Taylor has made her political allegiances clear for years. Trump decided to post a bunch of AI images of “Swifties for Trump” and even some AI images of “Taylor” endorsing him.
Former President Donald Trump is trying to get the attention of Swifties. On Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and posted several suspected artificial intelligence-generated images alluding to Taylor Swift and Swifties’ support for his campaign, despite the singer vocalizing disdain for the Republican nominee in the past.
“Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump,” reads one generated image of Swift as Uncle Sam, while another seemingly AI image, marked as satire, reads, “Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert.” The image references a suspected terrorist plot planned for Swift’s Vienna concert earlier this month. Austrian authorities, with help from U.S. officials, thwarted the attack.
The pictures include artificially generated images and potentially one real photo of Swifties for Trump supporters, akin to the real group MAGA Swifties.
Would you consider Taylor to be a litigious person? I think Taylor and her lawyers work hard to avoid suing people and they take care of a lot of stuff behind the scenes, rather than marching into court the first time someone pisses her off or uses her likeness for some bullsh-t. But I genuinely hope Taylor makes an exception here. I hope Taylor sues the f–k out of Trump and his campaign. I hope she comes back to America this week and immediately takes care of this sh-t. Not only that, I hope she “authorizes” the Snake Army to dismantle Donald Trump. They could do it too.
Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote “I accept!” as if this were real.
Who else wants Taylor Swift to sue Donald Trump?
Donald Trump shares AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans, falsely implying her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/OkaCuQtULb
I saw this last night and immediately knew that it was AI. I hope she sues the heck out of him, too! Didn’t this orange mess see that Kamala should be removed from the campaign because of AI crowds that were not AI-enhanced? I am so ready for him to go away permanently!
He put people in states that are trying to throw away votes. If you are in Georgia, keep ensuring your voter registration is active.
My favorite thing is that in the upper left photo of an “article” the article in questions clearly. in red, reads SATIRE- ON HIS POST
He posted satire about swifities supporting trump.
Honestly, I hope she sues him not just because DT deserves it – and TSwift is one of the few who can probably afford to take on his team of lawyers who sue over everything and win against them – but because it would also be an important stand in creating and supporting limits to AI deepfakes/manipulated images of real people and the theft of identity that is at the core of this.
Like ScarJo taking on the company that used an AI version of her voice against her explicit wishes, TSwift has the power (in terms of finances and professional clout) to take this on, setting precedent to protect everyday folks who don’t have the resources to fight this kind of ID theft when it happens (albeit on a smaller scale, but if it tricks employers, etc., the consequences will be just as devastating) to them.
I hope she also comes out swinging and performs at the DNC with Beyonce.
She certainly loves her C&D letters as a scare tactic, but I hope this time she skips right to to suing because this is so blatant. And it shows that McOrange has lost the plot. Like it’s clear that he isn’t listening to anyone because I am sure his lawyers and other staffers told him this was a bad idea.
Sue sue sue
Please Taylor for the good of the planet, sue this Man-baby into oblivion!
This was a completely stupid move on dumps part. This will be handled and dump won’t like it. Come on snake family get on this!!!
After ignoring Harrison Butker quoting her and Travis Kelce hanging out with Morgan Wallen I hope she says something about this.
Oh, I’d be mad if I was Taylor. Using her image to endorse Trump. Oh hell no. I hope they’re getting that taken down asap. Gross.
The man is an idiot and can’t help himself so Taylor can:
1. Sue him and demand the image be taken down (and win)
2. Come out at the DNC and make a public endorsement of Kamala
3. Phone back and go knock on doors in Arizona for the Harris/Walz campaign
4. Change all her costumes at the Eras tour to Kamala for President shirts
And that man would still leave that image up and in all his speeches say she endorsed him. He is insane and loves disregarding women and what they say, feel and want.
I would be furious with the intensity of a thousand suns. Taking away women’s rights and then taking Taylor’s image to further his campaign is sick. That “I accept!” response to Taylor in the Uncle Sam costume strikes me as sexual, soo gross. He’s really obsessed with her and he has a long history of not getting consent from women.
Start the litigation!!
I’m sure her lawyers have put in a call to the Trump campaign.
Donald, you in danger grrl.
Lololol if he could run he should. He better at least get to shuffling.
“IF he could run” lollolololololol
That is what they mean when they said AI could be messy. WTF
This means Trump is fckn desperate because this is beyond pathetic. He cant even get an artist to sign off on him using a song. Forget about taylor swift endorsing him. FREAK WEIRDO TRUMP
PAGING TREE PAINE.
You know Tree saw this mess and sighed then got to work. Trump is vile and evil but also he’s just so sorry and gross.
I hope she pops up at the convention this week in response to this. I’m 99.9% sure Beyonce will be there already.
It would be extra fun if she came with Travis who could do fun football banter with Coach Walz
Omg *swoon*!
I can’t wait to see what Donald has made her do. Taylor and and her Swifties are about to crash your whole Party. What a moron.
I don’t understand this tactic AT ALL. His camp KNOWS full well that she has power and it’s like they are trying to provoke her.
He is also friends with Kanye, you think he would have been like maybe don’t do try it with this one because she will win.
But then Kanye is a moron who keeps trying too. I don’t get why they haven’t figured out she will win so don’t piss her off.
Last week he accused Kamala of using fake images of her crowds. Now he really is using fake images to deceive Swifties. I don’t know if TS will sue him, but I do think he will regret this once Swifties mobilize.
She sues somebody every time the wind blows the wrong way. Will be interesting to see what she does – or doesnt- do here.
Also don’t kid yourself. She doesn’t want to pay that millionaire tax.
Remember what she did last election cycle? Yeah, neither do I.
When she made her Vote Biden cookies in October
Couple things inaccurate about this article.
1. The swifties aren’t waiting for Taylor to endorse. There is an organization called Swifties for Kamala that is so large and organized and has worked so much with the campaign there will be FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS AT THE DNC. Not to mention they have been repeatedly featured on CNN, MSNBC and in major papers. Hence the freak out and the fake Swifties for Trump AI shit.
2. Yeah Taylor isn’t going to like this she has been very clear on her political leanings and she nearly crippled X/twitter when Elon wouldn’t pull the last AI images that were there of her (though those were porn) so this isn’t going to end well. Also you think he’d have learned something from his good friend Kanye who she ruined.
3. I can’t wait to see what she has Tree and her lawyers do to him.
4. He poked a bear that might have been more quiet with the terrorist threats but now it is on. This is going to be so fun, because she is going to make the southern district of New York look like a walk in the park.
With the terrorist threats, I wonder if she was asked to refrain from saying anything publicly by the agencies investigating them. I can see them asking her to give them time to clean up loose ends, gather up stray actors, etc.
With this misuse of her image, though, she can’t let that go unchallenged. It would open the floodgates.
This was my thought as well. Even if she had wanted to stay out of the election, and even if, for whatever reason she prefers not to make a public endorsement, she can’t let this kind of thing go. Same deal if the Harris campaign had pulled this stunt (not that they would). Using AI in this underhanded, duplicitous manner opens floodgates, as you say. She can’t ignore it.
With the terrorist threat she and everyone in the show was asked not to comment you can tell because they haven’t even said a we are ok which makes sense.
What I meant by that comment was depending on what the motivation and we don’t know but she would have more detail, and her having several more shows she might have been more inclined to be reserved in her endorsement just because she wasn’t going to want to endanger people. We know she has received an increase of death threats from MAGA, so depending on what she learned about the attack I could have seen her tempering her response. I always thought she would endorse how big she went I thought might change.
However, now he gave her an opening because he dragged her into it and now I am pretty sure we will get the full plan.
Ignore my above comment I was trying to edit it to make sense and the adds kept stopping me from typing and wouldn’t let me.
Totally agree that she will go hard on the AI stuff because we have seen her do it. I just meant with the attack that while I have always believed she would endorse that the attack might impact how big she went in that endorsement.
But yeah the AI think she will be on the forefront of stopping that.
Did she sue Kanye West when he made a model of her almost naked in one of his videos ? (genuine question because I can’t remember).
But swifties bully people for far less than that and if there is one person who truly deserves to be bullied by swifties it’s Trump.
No but I am not sure she had a basis too on that with Kanye.
And stop it with the Swifties bully people crap, they don’t do anything any other fanbase does, she just has more than anyone else but the narrative is so tired.
What an absolute dumbass, does he really think “Swifties” are brainwashed like his MAGA cult? Swifties are overwhelmingly supporting Harris/Walz because they know which party is looking out for the best interests of women of all ages. They aren’t waiting for a signal from Taylor to decide which way to jump. Typical though, he judges everyone else by his own standards.
The FAFO on this one should be fun. 🤣🤣
Please Taylor, Sue him from all of us women!! Get it girl!!!