Donald Trump posted AI photos of Taylor Swift ‘endorsing’ him

Taylor Swift completes the European leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour tomorrow night in London. The Eras Tour will be back in Canada in November, because she had to add Canadian dates on the backend after a significant outcry from Canadian Swifties. My point is that Taylor will be back home soon enough and she will have some time to rest and reflect on what has been happening in America in recent months. Kamala Harris is now the Democratic presidential nominee, and Donald Trump is still the Republican nominee. American Swifties are awaiting Taylor’s orders and her political endorsement, although to those Swifties, let me just say… Taylor already endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020. You think she’s suddenly going to turn into a Trump supporter? Of course not. If anything, I bet Taylor is even more jazzed now that Harris is the nominee.

Of course, Donald Trump and his lunatic supporters want to ignore the fact that Taylor has made her political allegiances clear for years. Trump decided to post a bunch of AI images of “Swifties for Trump” and even some AI images of “Taylor” endorsing him.

Former President Donald Trump is trying to get the attention of Swifties. On Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and posted several suspected artificial intelligence-generated images alluding to Taylor Swift and Swifties’ support for his campaign, despite the singer vocalizing disdain for the Republican nominee in the past. “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump,” reads one generated image of Swift as Uncle Sam, while another seemingly AI image, marked as satire, reads, “Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert.” The image references a suspected terrorist plot planned for Swift’s Vienna concert earlier this month. Austrian authorities, with help from U.S. officials, thwarted the attack. The pictures include artificially generated images and potentially one real photo of Swifties for Trump supporters, akin to the real group MAGA Swifties.

[From USA Today]

Would you consider Taylor to be a litigious person? I think Taylor and her lawyers work hard to avoid suing people and they take care of a lot of stuff behind the scenes, rather than marching into court the first time someone pisses her off or uses her likeness for some bullsh-t. But I genuinely hope Taylor makes an exception here. I hope Taylor sues the f–k out of Trump and his campaign. I hope she comes back to America this week and immediately takes care of this sh-t. Not only that, I hope she “authorizes” the Snake Army to dismantle Donald Trump. They could do it too.

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote “I accept!” as if this were real. I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024

Who else wants Taylor Swift to sue Donald Trump? 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eLOjlXF3b4 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 19, 2024

Donald Trump shares AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans, falsely implying her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/OkaCuQtULb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2024