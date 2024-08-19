Telegraph: Why didn’t the Sussexes talk about colonialism in Colombia?

The British media’s coverage of the Sussexes’ Colombian tour was hilariously wacky. The salty British media could not pick a lane – in one article, they would blast the Sussexes for not getting enough attention in Colombia, and in the next article, they would blast the Sussexes for not using their enormous power and influence to speak on every single issue. Speaking of, let’s talk about colonialism. Spain and Portugal colonized much of South America, which is why Spanish and Portuguese is still spoken throughout most South American countries. Colombia was colonized by Spain, and the Spanish slave trade thrived in Colombia, which is why there are so many Colombians of African descent today. Colombians threw off their Spanish shackles in the 19th century. Notice that I did not mention the British empire or British colonialism whatsoever. And yet… the Telegraph ran a piece in which “people” demanded that Harry and Meghan “apologize for colonialism.”
When the Duke of Sussex steps into San Basilio de Palenque on Saturday, he will do so as both the son of a King and a man who left the British monarchy behind. He has decried the “unjust” system that saw “enslaved people” generate wealth for the crown, but around the world remains seen as a member of the Royal family.
The visit to a town founded by escaped slaves in the colonial era and now a symbol of their resistance is, in other words, complicated. The tourist destination is set to be a highlight of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ trip to Colombia, which has seen them hosted by a passionately anti-colonial vice-president who is leading calls for slavery reparations. For some, inevitably, it raises questions.
Will the couple use their day of learning about Afro-Colombian revolutionary history to touch on the obvious topics of slavery, colonialism, and Britain’s former role in it? Will the Duchess speak of her own family history, as she did in their last visit to Nigeria? And will Prince Harry fulfil the dreams of campaigners by outrightly condemning or apologising for the role of royals centuries ago? The visit, campaigners say, is the ideal chance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to venture further than they ever have before in decrying the evils of the colonial slave trade, whether part of the Spanish Empire as it was in Colombia or the British elsewhere. They are, it is thought by some, “uniquely positioned” to move the conversation about reparations forward.
Laura Trevelyan, whose own family has made an apology and reparations for its historic role in the slave trade, said: “Because they’re not working royals, they have a bit of cover, but they are still hugely influential.
“Even by meeting Colombia’s vice-president, Harry and Meghan are signalling that they’re prepared to hear more about the debate over how to repair the lasting legacies of slavery. I hope they use their influential position to move the discussion forward.”
Arley Gill, chairman of Grenada’s National Reparations Commission, urged Prince Harry to use the opportunity to apologise and support “reparative justice”. “If he does that, he will be on the right side of history,” he said. “It would mean a whole lot.” After all, he joked, he was already “ostracised” from the Royal family and “can’t leave twice!”.
Any intervention by the Sussexes would be viewed as deeply provocative by their critics, adding to the pressure the UK Government and the palace is already facing from reparations campaigners.
[From The Telegraph]
Again, Harry and Meghan escaped the British royal family, not the Spanish royal family. While I would love to hear King Felipe and Queen Letizia speak on Spain’s colonialist history in South America, that was not the point of the Sussexes’ tour. Instead, it was something altogether different. Once we saw the Sussexes’ events in Colombia and saw the way VP Francia Marquez had arranged the trip, it became clear to me why Marquez wanted the Sussexes to come. Marquez is highlighting global Blackness, and she used Meghan’s presence, as a Black American woman, to show the connections for people of African descent. The visit was not about Harry’s connection to a colonialist family, it was about Meghan and using her race and her experiences to speak to the Black Colombian community.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose for a photo during their official visit to Bogota,
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bogota, Colombia
When: 16 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband Yerney Pinillo, Colombia, Valle del Cauca’s Governor Dilian Francisca Toro during the closing event of the Afro Women and Power forum in Cali, Colombia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez, Yerney Pinillo, Valle del Cauca’s Governor Dilian Francisca Toro
Where: Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia
When: 19 Aug 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
They are not representatives of the Royal Family anymore. It’s not their job to address and fix their mess. Charles and William are the ones this responsibility falls on, but wait they’re vacationing for the rest of the summer….
In the case of Colombia, it would be down to King Felipe.
Plus, if they address it, then they’re saying that they might be wrong and we know that will never happen.
Imagine asking a biracial Black woman to apologize for white British colonialism.
I really did have to read that twice, lmao.
A biracial Black AMERICAN woman. These idiots just can’t stop from idioting.
So how exactly are H&M supposed to influence reparations from the Spanish, or even from the BRF?
Well why didn’t William speak about it in 2022 as they were scuba diving in the Caribbean, instead of writing a snarky missive after leaving? Why didn’t Charles speak about it last year in Kenya while his Queen was taking breather in the car? This is what they wanted Harry and Meghan to do. Stay in the Royal family and do all the hard conversations with those minorities and if they didn’t do it perfectly, and reasonably appease all sides put all the blame on them. Harry and Meghan weren’t there for that, but I also think if they were honestly asked about it they would have had a better answer than William or Charles ever seems to have.
For that matter, why didn’t Charles speak on it in 2014 when he was last in Colombia, instead of unveiling a plaque to honor Britain’s attempt to colonize Colombia? The insult was great to that country! Took them about a week to tear it down, max?
UK press need to redirect their “but they need to speak about colonialism” rants to themselves, and to the Chief Colonizers in the palaces – for always trying to colonize and co-opt everything Meghan says/does/wears.
People are forgetting that Harry and Meghan tried to began the conversation on colonialism in their work with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, but a giant meltdown ensued. I believe some of those videos of amazing conversations between the Sussexes and commonwealth youth may still be on YouTube. With the Sussexes out, the Trust is now pretty much defunct.
Betty, for all her fault, had the great instinct of knowing that Harry and Meghan were needed in this area. But William and Kate were so jealous when she named them President (Harry) and VP (Meghan) of the Trust that they did everything to push the Sussexes out. The hubris of William and Kate, to believe that THEY could replace H&M in the eyes and minds of those in the commonwealth, is just mind blowing. And we saw what happened with that disastrous “charm offensive.” So, no, they are lying when they claim they want the Sussexes to address colonialism.
Agree with the poster above, it is not their job. They were there as invited guests. The real question is, did Sophie address colonialism while she was there?
She and Edward couldn’t be bothered to address it when they toured the Caribbean during the Queen’s Jubilee. I remember Edward made some flippant comment when someone asked him about it. Something about he wasn’t listening.
A weighty topic for such unimportant people. Can’t have it both ways. Either Harry and Meghan are completely unimportant, so much that you have to devote pages to prove it, or they are so monumentally important that they must take on policy.
So…this means that we will be getting policy statements about colonialism from the Wales on their next tour? So William will be taking about apartheid in South Africa for Earthshot??
Damn, these writers are dumb. I am fully expecting a major policy speech from the future head of state regarding the UK’s culpability in building and maintaining the apartheid state. I also expect some jewels to be returned to South Africa at the same time. Thanks, Telegraph Flunky, for the update!
William, get writing! Chop Chop! You’ve got a lot of atonement ahead of you!!
Can you imagine if they did issue an apology.. they wound have been crucified by the rags, the firm and by the Spanish Monarchy and government. These people seem confused because Prince Harry isn’t new at this, he and Meghan proven over and over they know what they are doing unlike Royal tours organized by the courtiers which have been disastrous since the Sussex’s left.
OMG. They want them to address colonialism? They should be asking the leftovers and king about colonialism and how that affects what is going on in the UK with the violence being directed at those who don’t look like them. Maybe they should talk about that. Harry was invited to Colombia for the WORK he does for Invictus and their Charities nothing more. My god they are so jealous of how other countries want to see Harry and Meg and not the leftovers.
Wait! Is The Telegraph coming out in favor of reparations for slavery and colonialism in former British colonies? Is this British newspaper endorsing holding the monarchy and the current royal family accountable for their role in profiting from these two despicable institutions? Because if this is what they are doing, I am both surprised and delighted by such an unexpected development. Seems like if they are demanding that H&M speak out more forcefully on the topics, they must be all in on these subjects themselves.
We ought to remind them every time the royals set foot outside of the UK. The telegraph needs to make sure the leftovers take up this cause with rigor and a full voice. I am thoroughly looking forward to it!!
Exactly! They’re on record now.
😄
Didn’t the same press tell Harry to shut up about slavery, the history of the British Empire and the Commonwealth? Why are they asking him to speak up about it in Colombia. Furthermore I would like to know what were the exact questions that were asked of the interviewees because something seems to be missing in their answers. As for what Felipe believes about Spanish colonialism he thinks it was a good thing. He said as much when he visited Puerto Rico a few years ago.
The colonialism in Colombia talk falls with King Felipe of Spain. When William goes to South Africa as future head of state he better address Britain’s colonial past there. Same goes for Charles when he and Camilla go to Australia.
Aside from just clutching at anything to criticize the Sussexes for, it’s telling that the Telegraph seems to think of South America in colonial terms. Colombia is its own mixture of thriving cultures and shouldn’t be reduced to its brutal colonial past. Of course, it’s not at all their job or appropriate anyway, but since when does the British media care about a person doing their job?…
Sophie was just there in November of last year…… Why didn’t she address it? Isn’t she a “working royal”?
OMG! The absolute audacity of expecting a black woman and her spouse to apologize for the actions of a country they left behind years ago. They really expect Meghan to do their dirty work for them. What does a black American woman have to do with Great Britain’s colonial history? Are these people truly insane?
Funny how they’re suddenly rabid about colonialism and Colombia and yet no one in the royal family has made any kind of public (or private for that matter) statement about the race riots that happened a couple of weeks ago on this very isle…
They want the Black lady to apologize for…colonialism? C.L.U.E.L.E.S.S.