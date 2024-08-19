Duchess Meghan wore a fantastic Johanna Ortiz ensemble in Cartagena

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Colombia. These pics are from Day 3, where they traveled to Cartagena. Am I the only warped Xennial who associates Cartagena with Romancing the Stone? That movie made me sort of obsessed with Colombia, I’m just now realizing. I’m also realizing – for the first time – that Cartagena is a UNESCO World Heritage site because of its walled city. Amazing.

In Cartagena, Harry and Meghan visited the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo and San Basilio de Palenque. The photos are amazing, although the pics of Harry and Meghan playing the bongo drums reminded me of those “iconic” pics of Prince William and Kate making asses out of themselves in Jamaica, right before they were fired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Yet another side-by-side comparison for how Meg & Harry do it better.

Fashion notes: Meghan’s black-patterned dress is actually a two-piece from Johanna Ortiz, a Colombian-born designer and seemingly one of Meghan’s favorites. I looked at the photos from Ortiz’s 2025 Resort Collection and I would not have thought that the ensemble would look this good in person or in motion, but it looks amazing on Meghan. Like, one of my favorite things she’s ever worn. The two piece look costs around $2100 (sob). Meghan’s white ensemble is another two-piece, this time from Argent. People Magazine wrote about the Sussexes’ trip to Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, the drum school, including the connection to Colombia’s African heritage:

As a gift, one student gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a small wooden boat, a tribute to the coastal city and its beaches. Prince Harry and Meghan then joined a student-led drum lesson with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo. The jam session was followed by a performance from some of the locals, which brought Meghan and Márquez to their feet. Commenting on the Duchess of Sussex’s reactions to the performances, Ramos said in Spanish, “I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile. I can tell she’s excited!” After the performances, Márquez gave a passionate speech about the importance of tradition in preserving Colombian heritage. The vice president touched on how cities like Cartagena epitomize Colombian culture, and how the art form of drumming in particular is a symbol of freedom for Black communities around the world. Márquez also said that part of her inspiration to invite Prince Harry and Meghan to Colombia was because she views them as key voices against injustice. “The Duke and Duchess came to Colombia… this is Colombia. This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from,” the vice president told the crowd that included members of her own family, who she brought along for the events. “A community like this cannot be displaced.”

“This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from.” I’ve been so moved by VP Marquez’s embrace of Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan. They are both Black women who have been attacked and slandered because of their race. It was important for Marquez to bring the Sussexes to an area which embraced the African influences on Colombian culture. It was also important to show the Colombian people that Harry & Meghan have a great deal of respect for all aspects of their culture. This is how to do a royal tour, you know?

