Prince William missed a Hamptons fundraiser for his patronage, Tusk Trust

This exclusive story popped on People Magazine’s site on Friday and I found it fascinating. First, some backstory: Prince William has been the royal patron of Tusk Trust for years. The Tusk trust is associated with Jecca Craig and her family, and that’s how William got involved in the first place. He attends one or two Tusk Trust events a year, almost always in London. At those events, William tends to make an ass out of himself by repeatedly blathering on and on about how African people are having too many children and specifically African overpopulation (not overpopulation in general) is hurting conservation efforts. But I digress! The purpose of this People Magazine exclusive was to highlight the fact that the Tusk Trust held a fundraiser in the Hamptons… and their royal patron didn’t go. William was on their CEO’s mind though.
A charitable organization Prince William has been patron of for nearly 20 years held a Hamptons gala on Aug. 15 that raised funds for the organization.
The Prince of Wales, long a supporter of the continent of Africa and issues pertaining to it, has been patron of Tusk Trust since 2005 — one of the very first organizations he put his name behind. Tusk Trust, founded in 1990, is buoyed by its mission of advancing wildlife conservation across Africa and funds the protection of African lion, rhinoceros and elephant species across the continent. The nonprofit hosted The Footprint of Life Gala at the home of Amy and Gary Green in Bridgehampton, where Ludacris and the London Electronic Orchestra performed at the environmentally-themed “50 Shades of Blue” soiree.
The money raised at the gala will “support the work of wildlife rangers across Africa and also the rollout of our environmental education program,” Tusk Trust CEO Charlie Mayhew told PEOPLE exclusively. The education program reaches about 500,000 children annually, Mayhew added.
“He is very knowledgeable and passionate about conservation and the environment,” Mayhew said. “He has a particular love for Africa. He has been incredibly supportive as our patron and proactive in supporting us. We find ourselves incredibly lucky.”
Mayhew plans to meet up with Prince William in Cape Town, South Africa, when the Prince of Wales hosts the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards there in November. Soon enough, the Prince of Wales will want to introduce his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to the continent, Mayhew said.
“I think it won’t be long before, you know, he will want to introduce them to Africa,” he said.
The stuff about William “introducing” his children to Africa is interesting because… well, Kate refuses to travel at this point, and she especially is never going to set foot in Africa anymore. If the Wales kids ever make a trip to Africa, it will be without their mother (which is probably why they haven’t gone yet). But really, this whole thing is so odd – an August fundraiser for William’s patronage in the Hamptons? And William didn’t bother to show up? I thought William’s big thing was winning over Americans and encroaching on Harry’s turf? I guess William didn’t think it was important enough to glad-hand American donors, especially during his summer vacation.
It’s also strange because there’s a good chance that William will be in New York next month for his dumbass Earthshot busywork. Did no one think to schedule everything for the same week, so that William could do his faux-statesman thing in some Manhattan hotel, then go to the Hamptons for a fundraiser for one of his patronages?
After thirteen years of marriage, these two have never set foot in Africa on a Royal tour. Everyone else has but these two, which is interesting because didn’t William propose to Kate in Africa? I thought the country was so important to him.
Africa is not à country, but à continent
Yeah, this is a really interesting point. How have they NEVER done a tour on that continent? Harry and Meghan did 2 in their brief stint, Sophie goes fairly regularly, Charles and Camilla have gone and I think Anne has too.
Weren’t there reports of shenanigans recently about the Tusk Trust and its CEO and Jecca’s family? Maybe William wanted to distance himself….
*snort* Nah, he just can’t be arsed to do a transatlantic flight unless it’s for men’s football!
I remember something as well. Yeah he’s not smart enough to distance himself, I guess nothing short of his own coronation can make him miss his vacation time.
Well he didn’t go because he was too busy doing nothing but growing what looks like dirt on his face . He is so very useless.
The Prince of Ales didn’t show up because of… Nerf Wars.
Seriously though, there’s a fundraiser for a charity he’s involved with, and he can’t even be bothered to send any kind of video greeting, or acknowledge it via his socials?
Lamebridge through and through.
Could this mean that William won’t be going to New York next month because as Kaiser said it would have made more sense to have the fundraiser while he was there. It’s really interesting to see all these stories involving William and Kate as well as the Palace brief against Harry in the same week that Harry and Meghan were in Colombia. If the Windsors weren’t on holiday they would have been out doing make shift engagements as counterprogramming. I can’t wait to see what they do next February.
But rhinos and elephants are his thing *stomps like toddler*
July and August are the fundraiser months on the East End of Long Island. By Labor Day, the people who would be at these events have all gone back to NYC, and then they’re only sometimes out on weekends.
There are very strict rules. William does not do work during his very long vacation. William does not talk about work during his very long vacation. And finally,
William does not even think about work during his very long vacation. But he will absolutely make time to have his “friends” regularly call up the Daily Beast, Roya Nikkah and maybe Becky English. To talk shit about his brother.
Yeah, if he didn’t hop over to Paris for the Olympics on his vacation, he certainly isn’t flying to the Hamptons.
Apologies for my ignorance on these two
Why won’t she travel & especially not Africa?
I don’t understand
If I had such money & opportunity I would travel the world & especially take the children
They could have tutors especially when they are little
I really don’t understand the background or reason for this
Is there a story ?
Short answer? Kate is VERY awkward around Black people 😬
And that’s putting it diplomatically.
Kate has been to Africa supposedly but not in decades (the last I think we heard was when they went to the Seychelles for their honeymoon) and my guess is that her visits there were very, um…..well, carefully planned.
It’s very telling that neither Kate nor William have been to any African country in an official capacity since they got married 13 years ago, despite william supposedly loving “Africa.” (I hate how they refer to the entire continent like its one country, just “Africa.”)
For an official visit, I am sure after the Caribbean Flop tour there is a big concern among the palace about how it would look if Kate spent the entire time cringing away from Black people who tried to touch her.
As for traveling in general – I think Kaiser is referring to official tours. Kate will travel for fun/pleasure whenever and wherever she wants and no one will say boo to her. But for official tours….meh, that’s a lot like work and I think she is sending very clear signals that she is not working anymore.
Unironically, i think both of them would receive a decent welcome in South Africa. Specifically by white South Africans.
@Becks: There’s an old video of William and Harry being interviewed about why they love Africa so much William said he liked the wildlife and the nature and Harry said he loved the people.
William doesn’t love Africa as much as he loves Jecca, or wielding an entire continent as a cudgel to beat his younger brother with (“Africa is MIIIINE”)
I don’t really blame him for missing the fundraiser – flying over for one fundraiser seems like a waste of resources – but then again, I think the same can (and should) be said for his trip in NYC, especially after last year’s was such a boring flop (and could have been an email as we say here.)
It’s really just obvious that William has no issues wasting resources in terms of travel and time when he wants to and that if its something he doesn’t care about, or doesn’t think makes him look good, he doesn’t bother.
Considering both he and his wife took 2 separate airplanes, a day apart from each other, to France last year to watch a rugby final, i think he could have made the effort to go to the fundraiser. At the very least he could have phoned in through zoom and made some brief remarks. Harry has done that before.
Well that is where my second paragraph becomes relevant, lol.
I agree about the fundraiser – that’s what Zoom is for. As for the Earthshot summit, it’ll be the usual 3 hours – lunch, some 5 minute speeches and a couple of breakout sessions – but at least it’s being held during Climate Week, so the possibility is there for networking…if he isn’t to lazy to do it.
But the Brits swear he is a hard worker unlike Harry and meghan. Anyway…
Hmmm, I thought he would have been all over this esp given H&Ms Columbia visit. On that note, it would NOT surprise me if Kitty or George makes a surprise appearance at the NY trip – he needs something to show he’s better and the star of the RF.