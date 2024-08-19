Prince William missed a Hamptons fundraiser for his patronage, Tusk Trust

This exclusive story popped on People Magazine’s site on Friday and I found it fascinating. First, some backstory: Prince William has been the royal patron of Tusk Trust for years. The Tusk trust is associated with Jecca Craig and her family, and that’s how William got involved in the first place. He attends one or two Tusk Trust events a year, almost always in London. At those events, William tends to make an ass out of himself by repeatedly blathering on and on about how African people are having too many children and specifically African overpopulation (not overpopulation in general) is hurting conservation efforts. But I digress! The purpose of this People Magazine exclusive was to highlight the fact that the Tusk Trust held a fundraiser in the Hamptons… and their royal patron didn’t go. William was on their CEO’s mind though.

A charitable organization Prince William has been patron of for nearly 20 years held a Hamptons gala on Aug. 15 that raised funds for the organization. The Prince of Wales, long a supporter of the continent of Africa and issues pertaining to it, has been patron of Tusk Trust since 2005 — one of the very first organizations he put his name behind. Tusk Trust, founded in 1990, is buoyed by its mission of advancing wildlife conservation across Africa and funds the protection of African lion, rhinoceros and elephant species across the continent. The nonprofit hosted The Footprint of Life Gala at the home of Amy and Gary Green in Bridgehampton, where Ludacris and the London Electronic Orchestra performed at the environmentally-themed “50 Shades of Blue” soiree. The money raised at the gala will “support the work of wildlife rangers across Africa and also the rollout of our environmental education program,” Tusk Trust CEO Charlie Mayhew told PEOPLE exclusively. The education program reaches about 500,000 children annually, Mayhew added. “He is very knowledgeable and passionate about conservation and the environment,” Mayhew said. “He has a particular love for Africa. He has been incredibly supportive as our patron and proactive in supporting us. We find ourselves incredibly lucky.” Mayhew plans to meet up with Prince William in Cape Town, South Africa, when the Prince of Wales hosts the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards there in November. Soon enough, the Prince of Wales will want to introduce his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to the continent, Mayhew said. “I think it won’t be long before, you know, he will want to introduce them to Africa,” he said.

The stuff about William “introducing” his children to Africa is interesting because… well, Kate refuses to travel at this point, and she especially is never going to set foot in Africa anymore. If the Wales kids ever make a trip to Africa, it will be without their mother (which is probably why they haven’t gone yet). But really, this whole thing is so odd – an August fundraiser for William’s patronage in the Hamptons? And William didn’t bother to show up? I thought William’s big thing was winning over Americans and encroaching on Harry’s turf? I guess William didn’t think it was important enough to glad-hand American donors, especially during his summer vacation.

It’s also strange because there’s a good chance that William will be in New York next month for his dumbass Earthshot busywork. Did no one think to schedule everything for the same week, so that William could do his faux-statesman thing in some Manhattan hotel, then go to the Hamptons for a fundraiser for one of his patronages?