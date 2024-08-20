Kamala Harris made a surprise DNC appearance before Pres. Biden’s speech

I’ll admit that I did not watch one single part of the Republican National Convention, which feels like it happened six months ago. So much has happened in the past four weeks – President Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing Kamala Harris, then Harris hitting the ground running and locking up the delegates in 24 hours, all while raising hundreds of millions of dollars. Then she went barnstorming through swing states, she chose Tim Walz as her running mate, and the vibes have been immaculate. The Democratic National Convention’s Day 1 highlighted the shift from the Biden era to the Harris era. First, VP Harris made a surprise appearance early in the night to rapturous applause. Her tan suit is Chloe!

The introduction to VP Harris was this absolutely fantastic video package, narrated by Jeffrey Wright and including Beyonce singing an acapella version of “Freedom.” This gives me goosebumps. I love all of the flags, dancing and positivity too – so effective. Democrats have fully embraced the flag-waving patriotism heartland-America stuff while the other side has two bitter, hateful weirdos.

DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Here’s Dr. Biden’s introduction for President Biden, and Pres. Biden’s speech. The emphasis on Kamala Harris’s relationship with Beau Biden… again, that’s the reason why Pres. Biden chose Harris as his VP, and why he knows she’ll do a great job as president. I don’t want to talk too much about Pres. Biden, honestly. I’m still really sad about what certain people in his party did to him. He’s an incredibly decent man and he deserves all of his flowers.