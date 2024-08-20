Donald Trump: JD Vance & I are not weird, ‘I think we’re extremely normal people’

Again: the “weird” label is the most effective attack line the Democratic Party has had in years. We’ve tried to tell people that Donald Trump and his MAGA cult are dangerous white supremacists and lunatic fascists. While all of that is true, it really hasn’t gotten under their skin. They know they’re dangerous extremists and it’s a feature, not a bug. But calling Trump and JD Vance “weird” has done something else: it’s hurt their little baby feelings and they have no idea how to respond. Donald Trump once again got in his feelings about being called weird on Monday, telling reporters: “You can see it a little bit by this whack job [referencing Tim Walz]. He said we’re weird, that J.D. and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people. Like you, exactly like … He’s weird.”

Trump: He said we are weird. That JD and I are weird. I think we are extremely normal people. He is weird. pic.twitter.com/Zd8HBxHUwg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2024

We’re in the “I’m rubber, you’re glue” phase of Republican messaging. Dark orange clown makeup dripping down his face, the 34-count convicted felon and adjudicated rapist stammers “I’m extremely normal, they’re the weird ones.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is particularly focused on the DNC in Chicago this week. The first night of the DNC saw a full arena and great optics, and I would imagine that the DNC will get great ratings across cable news and whichever networks are covering it live. According to Rolling Stone’s sources, Trump has been fixated on Kamala Harris’s ratings and the DNC’s ratings in general. He sees ratings as an indicator of national popularity. Rolling Stone also spoke to the Harris-Walz team and they said “yes of course,” they will troll Trump if they get a higher viewership than the RNC.