Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber have welcomed their first child. They welcomed baby boy Jack Blues Bieber on Friday. Thoughts on the name? Growing up, I didn’t know any Jacks, but that’s changed over time. People name their sons “John” and call him Jack, or they just flat-out make their son’s legal name Jack or Jackson or Jax or whatever. It feels super-common these days and I’m sure Jack Bieber will have several classmates named Jack or Jackson. People Mag says there’s an important thing happening with the initials too:

Justin and Hailey Bieber are keeping their family name alive! On Friday, Aug. 23, the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber — continuing a sweet Bieber family tradition of naming him with the initials ‘JB.’

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Juston, 30, wrote in a post on Instagram while sharing a close-up shot of the baby’s foot. Hailey, 27, reshared the post on her Instagram Stories as she added a bear and blue heart emoji.

The family tradition of naming their son with the initials ‘JB’ is one that has continued in Justin’s side of the family for a couple of generations now, as the singer has the same initials, along with his dad, Jeremy Bieber, and some of his siblings.

Justin’s half-sister Jazmyn Bieber, 16, and half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, 14, also have the same initials. Both siblings are the children of Jeremy and his ex Erin Wagner.

The singer also named his son Jack after his father’s middle name in another sentimental tribute.

Justin’s dad Jeremy and mom Pattie Mallette, split a few months before he was born in 1994.

[From People]

Thoughts on the father giving every child his initials? The Duggars do that. Jim-Bob Duggar’s children all have J-names. If you’re stuck on choosing a J-name, why not Jacob, Julian or Jasper? I don’t know. Anyway, I’m happy for Hailey and Justin. I hope the delivery went well and mother and baby are okay. I hope Justin commits himself to being a hands-on father and a supportive husband too. I also hope he doesn’t pressure her to have another baby right away.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Justin’s Instagram.

6 Responses to “Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber”

  1. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Congratulations to the couple. Health & happiness to the baby & to the little family.

    Reply
  2. Chloe says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:41 am

    Aww happy for these two! And personally, i quite like the fact that a celebrity couple chose a normal name for their baby.

    Reply
  3. duchess of hazard says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:08 am

    Jack is a great name.

    It is short, chippy and cheerful yet big enough for it to grow from boy to man.

    Better that than naming him after the satellite of a long lost planet or something.

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:23 am

    Had completely forgotten she was pregnant. Congratulations!

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:35 am

    Congratulations to them!

    I love the name Jack. It’s traditional and classic but still fun and cute.

    Reply
  6. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 25, 2024 at 10:41 am

    She seems like a caretaker personality and I wish her all the joy in the world with her sweet baby. Justin seems like a needy child so I hope he’s not going to be jealous or demanding. Goddess save us all from maladjusted child-men.

    Reply

