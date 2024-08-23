“DL Hughley apologized to Kamala Harris on stage at the DNC” links

DL Hughley spoke at the DNC and apologized to Kamala Harris for lying about her. She told him to do his research and he did. This was a smart way to handle the lies about Harris’s record and I’m glad his apology was as loud as his disrespect. [Just Jared]
I miss the DNC already. It was so much fun. There. I said it. The DNC was *fun*. (I mean, when it wasn’t ripping your still beating heart out.)
I second that.
I miss the speeches, the funny situations, the entertainment, the posts on the socials about famous people stanning each other — but also those moments that made me cry.
Third. Thankfully, my niece is moving to my city to start college this weekend, so I have happy stuff on the horizon. The DNC this year was amazing, I have NEVER watched an entire convention. I was glued to this one.
Yes – but as an East Coaster, I’m kinda glad that I can go to bed at a more normal time tonight! 🥱
That was a very humble way to apologize and I agree, when you are wrong with an accusation then your apology should be even LOUDER.
I have so much respect for him, and that’s my new mantra. It’s a solid life plan.
Hughley has a considerable social media following and I’m extremely glad to see his Dem support
This was classy. AND he had a great zinger about how Trump is finally going to be the one finding out how it feels to be left for a younger woman.
Well done, DL, well done.
It looks like shoulder pads are back with Stella’s collection.
I was unaware of DL Hughey until I found video of him going off on people calling for Biden to drop out of race. He was excellent! So I made up my mind to never watch podsaveamerica [sic]? And if I ever felt like I should hear what they were saying, I would sub in DL Hughey instead. There are quite a few people who have completely lost my respect for calling on Joe to drop out, and they’re all bros with only one exception. Yes it’s worked out fine in the end. But think about why it’s worked out — Joe.
corr: DL Hughley
I hate to be a Negative Nelly, but we’re not out of the, woods yet. I fully expect, if Harris/Walz win, for the shenanigans and coup attempts to continue. Trump has already said that there “will be trouble” if he doesn’t win. That’s all his troglodytes need. I have every confidence that the Biden Administration and the Harris/Walz campaign have put every contingency plan into place. I also know these idiots never stop. I am keeping Harris and Walz, as well as this country, in my thoughts. This nightmare can’t continue.
I’m hoping that the Liar’s first debate will really break Trump. I know it’s not a good thing to wish ill upon others, but this nutsack invites it.
Sorry, first debate with Kamala Harris!