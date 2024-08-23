Ann Coulter called Gus Walz ‘weird’ & the backlash was swift & brutal

On Wednesday night, Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz was the big speaker at the Democratic National Convention. Democrats had already been introduced to the Walz family in the weeks beforehand, and Tim and Gwen Walz even spoke to People Magazine about their 17-year-old son Gus, who has special needs. At the DNC, the entire Walz family was emotional about how radically their lives had changed in the previous month. When Gov. Walz spoke, on stage, about how Gwen, Gus and Hope are his whole world, all of them were in tears. Gus stood up and shouted, visibly emotional, “that’s my dad!”

Normal, everyday Americans were moved by this close-knit Minnesota family and the love they have for each other. People with special needs and families with loved ones with special needs saw a positive role model and advocate in Gov. Walz and his family. The problem? The worst people in America thought it would be a great idea to make fun of the Walz family and Gus Walz in particular. While there were several Republicans and MAGA dumbf–ks mocking Gus, one of the most prominent was that Skeletor ghoul Ann Coulter, who tweeted “talk about weird.”

The reason I can’t/won’t embed Ann’s tweet is because the backlash was swift and Ann ended up deleting the tweet soon after. I don’t think these pieces of sh-t understand that people are ready to go to war for the Walz family. I don’t think these sadistic creeps understand that people love the healthy masculinity and love being exhibited by Tim Walz, Gus Walz, Doug Emhoff and Joe Biden. Remember how Republicans tried to say Joe Biden was horrible because all of Joe’s emails to Hunter were like “I love you so much, kid.” Anyway, I enjoyed some of the clapback, the first video is NSFW.

A few words for Ann Coulter. pic.twitter.com/GqO1Jmou1g — Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🐝💛🎗 (@MadisonKittay) August 22, 2024

This race just became personal… pic.twitter.com/7H6elcDZgy — Jeremy London 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SirJeremyLondon) August 22, 2024

I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus. Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some… — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 23, 2024