Ann Coulter called Gus Walz ‘weird’ & the backlash was swift & brutal

On Wednesday night, Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz was the big speaker at the Democratic National Convention. Democrats had already been introduced to the Walz family in the weeks beforehand, and Tim and Gwen Walz even spoke to People Magazine about their 17-year-old son Gus, who has special needs. At the DNC, the entire Walz family was emotional about how radically their lives had changed in the previous month. When Gov. Walz spoke, on stage, about how Gwen, Gus and Hope are his whole world, all of them were in tears. Gus stood up and shouted, visibly emotional, “that’s my dad!”
Normal, everyday Americans were moved by this close-knit Minnesota family and the love they have for each other. People with special needs and families with loved ones with special needs saw a positive role model and advocate in Gov. Walz and his family. The problem? The worst people in America thought it would be a great idea to make fun of the Walz family and Gus Walz in particular. While there were several Republicans and MAGA dumbf–ks mocking Gus, one of the most prominent was that Skeletor ghoul Ann Coulter, who tweeted “talk about weird.”
The reason I can’t/won’t embed Ann’s tweet is because the backlash was swift and Ann ended up deleting the tweet soon after. I don’t think these pieces of sh-t understand that people are ready to go to war for the Walz family. I don’t think these sadistic creeps understand that people love the healthy masculinity and love being exhibited by Tim Walz, Gus Walz, Doug Emhoff and Joe Biden. Remember how Republicans tried to say Joe Biden was horrible because all of Joe’s emails to Hunter were like “I love you so much, kid.” Anyway, I enjoyed some of the clapback, the first video is NSFW.
Jeremy London’s video was heart wrenching, seeing that tear fall onto his shirt almost killed me. I have a son who’s neurodivergent and remember coming home after taking him to school and just sobbing out of fear that the world would be cruel to him. I felt his fear and pain so acutely.
The hatred that the right so mindlessly and gleefully tosses around has been demoralizing and infuriating and exhausting. I would like to think, thanks to the energy Harris and Walz have injected into this election, that we are finally able to turn the page on the cruelty that the Trump era has unleashed and amplified.
Gus is a darling. What hideous comments by COulter .
First – love, love, love all this.
Second – Does @bookersquared give lessons? I would take some badass lessons.