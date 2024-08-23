Ann Coulter called Gus Walz ‘weird’ & the backlash was swift & brutal

On Wednesday night, Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz was the big speaker at the Democratic National Convention. Democrats had already been introduced to the Walz family in the weeks beforehand, and Tim and Gwen Walz even spoke to People Magazine about their 17-year-old son Gus, who has special needs. At the DNC, the entire Walz family was emotional about how radically their lives had changed in the previous month. When Gov. Walz spoke, on stage, about how Gwen, Gus and Hope are his whole world, all of them were in tears. Gus stood up and shouted, visibly emotional, “that’s my dad!”

Normal, everyday Americans were moved by this close-knit Minnesota family and the love they have for each other. People with special needs and families with loved ones with special needs saw a positive role model and advocate in Gov. Walz and his family. The problem? The worst people in America thought it would be a great idea to make fun of the Walz family and Gus Walz in particular. While there were several Republicans and MAGA dumbf–ks mocking Gus, one of the most prominent was that Skeletor ghoul Ann Coulter, who tweeted “talk about weird.”

The reason I can’t/won’t embed Ann’s tweet is because the backlash was swift and Ann ended up deleting the tweet soon after. I don’t think these pieces of sh-t understand that people are ready to go to war for the Walz family. I don’t think these sadistic creeps understand that people love the healthy masculinity and love being exhibited by Tim Walz, Gus Walz, Doug Emhoff and Joe Biden. Remember how Republicans tried to say Joe Biden was horrible because all of Joe’s emails to Hunter were like “I love you so much, kid.” Anyway, I enjoyed some of the clapback, the first video is NSFW.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Ann Coulter called Gus Walz ‘weird’ & the backlash was swift & brutal”

  1. orangeowl18 says:
    August 23, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Jeremy London’s video was heart wrenching, seeing that tear fall onto his shirt almost killed me. I have a son who’s neurodivergent and remember coming home after taking him to school and just sobbing out of fear that the world would be cruel to him. I felt his fear and pain so acutely.

    The hatred that the right so mindlessly and gleefully tosses around has been demoralizing and infuriating and exhausting. I would like to think, thanks to the energy Harris and Walz have injected into this election, that we are finally able to turn the page on the cruelty that the Trump era has unleashed and amplified.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    August 23, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Gus is a darling. What hideous comments by COulter .

    Reply
  3. NotTheOne says:
    August 23, 2024 at 8:27 am

    First – love, love, love all this.
    Second – Does @bookersquared give lessons? I would take some badass lessons.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment