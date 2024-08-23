VF: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘reinvented the royal tour’ in Colombia & Nigeria

The past week has been full of royal drama. There’s one small part of me which wonders if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Colombian tour would have been such a major gossip story if the British media wasn’t hellbent on screaming and wailing about it for an entire week. Not only that, it was clear that the Colombian trip bothered the hell of Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. BP was issuing talking points about the trip, encouraging royal reporters to downplay and obscure the purpose of the visit and then complain about how they had zero access. Meanwhile, Prince William has been raging and lashing out at reporters – first Roya Nikkhah (who wrote that horrible piece in the Times) and then Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast. I wonder if the palaces had stayed radio silent in the past week, if the Colombian tour would have been several days of good media coverage and not much beyond that. There’s absolutely an element of Streisand-Effect-by-royalist. Anyway, it looks like Vanity Fair got the palace talking points and didn’t feel like playing along. VF subtly pushed back on the royalist narratives in this summary of the trip: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Reinvented the Royal Tour.”
The Duchess of Sussex connected earnestly with a group of regular people in a country other royals might not have been able to visit, at least not in an official capacity, and the scenes were a reminder of what the Windsors are missing now that she and Harry have set up their own court in Santa Barbara. Still, it’s hard to get the images of their days as representatives of Queen Elizabeth II off our minds, and that might be why their recent international travels—including a February trip to Whistler, Canada and a May tour of Nigeria—have felt so familiar.
These recent trips were made at the invitation of government officials, but, as the British media is quick to point out, they are not “official royal tours.” Even though there isn’t a cut-and-dry definition of an official tour, it generally refers to the fact that when working royals travel on the public purse, they are often representing the head of state at the request of the Foreign Office. The traditional royal tour is about diplomacy—managing relationships with the heads of other countries.
The Sussexes return to the road in 2024 is a sign of just how much their ambitions have broadened since they left the royal fold. Over the last few years, they have been collecting experiences and making connections on issues that include veteran’s advocacy, mental health, online safety, and women’s empowerment. Now, they are beginning to call attention to just how important those issues are to people around the world. Call it the next step in their plan for world domination—or at least their path to global policy change.
… But the main focus of the trip was connected to their recent Archewell Foundation push to raise awareness about the harms that children might encounter online and provide support to victims. The centerpiece was a panel where they spoke about their work, and it had a similar format and topics to the one they hosted in New York City in October 2023. In his remarks, Harry mentioned the couple’s shared belief that “information integrity is a fundamental right.”
Over the weekend, The Sunday Times published an in-depth look at Harry’s life and career, with commentary from some of the friends and employees he left behind in the UK who worry that his California lifestyle might not be enough to sate the prince’s ambitions. “What is the purpose of Prince Harry and what is Prince Harry’s purpose?” a former aide told the newspaper. “The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him. But everything else is a bit woolly. I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’’”
In Colombia, Harry’s answer to that question was on display, and if his former confidants were able to see it up close, maybe they wouldn’t be so confused. In their post-royal work, Meghan and Harry have tried to change up the old royal routine. In May, Afam Onyema, the CEO of GEANCO Foundation who accompanied the couple on their Nigeria trip, told Vanity Fair that their goals are about doing, not just looking. “I was really touched when they said, it’s not just going to be a speech and a photo op. They want to leave something, leave a legacy,” Onyema said. “That’s very important to them, from my experience with them and their team—leaving a legacy and impact and really helping people in direct, tangible ways.”
The reference to that Kensington Palace-sourced hit piece masquerading as a “Harry’s 40th birthday” piece is smart – Nikkhah’s piece was an obvious piece of ham-fisted manipulation from the wrathful egg, timed to drop during the Sussexes’ Colombia tour. William was the one who wanted quotes like “Harry’s an angry boy” and “I always thought he wanted more from life.” That’s William beside himself with anger that his favorite punching bag moved out of the country with his beautiful wife. Anyway, “the scenes were a reminder of what the Windsors are missing now that she and Harry have set up their own court in Santa Barbara.” That too was why BP was issuing talking points and furiously trying to diminish Harry and Meghan’s tour. What would happen if people genuinely started asking why the Windsors were incapable of accepting and nurturing Meghan and all she brought to the table. What would happen if people genuinely wished Harry was the heir?
So Colombia is “a country other royals might not have been able to visit, at least not in an official capacity”? Poor Sophie, ignored again. Shows how much attention she brings to a cause.
Just shows how little they actually know. So much for experts.
I think that’s the gist of the matter: people are thinking the wrong son of Charles and Diana is inheriting the throne and the second son’s wife would make a better queen consort. That would besticking the craw of the Firm in general and definitely with KP.
Vanity Fair’s article was spot on. The Sussexes have moved on from the UK model while champions the causes important to them and empowering the countries they visit with knowledge and resources directly linked to their Archewell Foundation
The problem with Vanity Fair is they will still pay for and publish the rancid racist BP and KP talking points word for word from Katie Nicholl. I have no idea why in this year of our Beyoncé 2024, with the rising surge of Madam VP Harris and the delightful nontoxic joyful masculinity of Coach Walz, that their “liberal” readers want to consume the racist untrue attacks on Meghan and her adoring husband Harry from the literal poster family of white supremacy.
I canceled my Vanity Fair subscription a couple years ago because I was disgusted by their attacks on Meghan (and I wasn’t even aware of the coordinated attacks against her at the time, I just thought it was really gross). I’m not paying to read Daily Fail retreads.
Neither am I, why pay to read lies, the same with the Express, they want me to either pay or allow them to nose around in my computer, I’m not having that either, it seems that a lot of the Reach publications are also going the same way.
Cancelled mine too Pinkosaurus and for the same reasons.
That’s absolutely what their concern is, and it’s good that some media is starting to connect the dots for those who haven’t paid close attention. It also helps that Harry and Meghan provide much more access to American Media, so the British media complaints seem even more unhinged in comparison. The direct reporters from The Cut, Vanity Fair, People, and Harpers get to see their interactions up close so they aren’t relying on filtering from the DM or Sun, and can refute in real time. Which is and has always been the BRF and BM fear, that they wouldn’t have the threat of controlling the narrative and people with coverage and finances.
I think that the RF’s obsession with the travels and accomplishments of M and H shows that they know the best two family members now live in California. And I’m sure if M and H weren’t so diplomatic, they might quote our fabulous House Minority Leader Jeffries: “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”
“In Colombia, Harry’s answer to that question was on display, and if his former confidants were able to see it up close, maybe they wouldn’t be so confused. “ is spot on. But they re not confused, they are just consumed by jealousy and hatred.
“…. he wanted more from life.” Yes, that is what H and M are doing. They are building their legacy. Royal life was never enough for H and M. H and M would never have been allowed to shine and to do what they do now within the BRF. The monarchy is hierarchical institution where only one person can shine, the King. Even the heir plays second fiddle although he tries at times to overshadow the King. Look at Anne, Sophie and Edward. What is their purpose or legacy other then being the sibling or SIL of the King?
Why nothing about Kate? She is the behind the scenes pot stirrer that riles William up into incandescent rage and then steps back into her royal sainthood. She holds the match that lights his fuse but can’t be blamed because she never puts a step wrong. I do not underestimate the level of hatred she has against Meghan. Pull back the curtain on KP briefings from William and you will see Kate’s hand imo.
I agree. Though William is annoyed by Kate even obviously when they do appearances. But she never liked that harry and Meghan married and Kate did not like that Meghan has a real work ethic. William also was always jealous of harry
.
Kate’s problem is she soon realised that Meghan was a lot better at the job than she was, harder working and better looking, she couldn’t bear the idea of being outshone by a mixed race American.
Wow, wasn’t expecting this outta VF honestly. They’re right on all accounts. Also love the subtle shade to the “sources” claiming H isn’t happy with his life. If they had the access, they’d probably see that he is.
Loved the juxtaposition of the shady anonymous sources concern trolling Harry’s “lack of purpose” with the direct quote from the CEO of GEANDA Foundation who travelled with them, about M&H’s ambitious and specific goals 🤣🤣🤣
Maybe they’re realising that the mood is shifting and more people want to read neutral to positive coverage of H&M than more BRF/BM propaganda and hit pieces?
VF ‘s headline is unfortunate :“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Reinvented the Royal Tour.”
Meghan and Harry make clear it is not a royal tour where the Prince leads the way. Harry and Meghan operates as equal partners. In royal tours, Camilla and Kate are subordinate to Charles and William
That they are equal partners seems to really annoy the BM and BRF. Dice the beginning, Harry has seen Meghan as an equal, someone he can learn from and who shares his passion for making a difference in the world. He is genuinely proud of her accomplishments and they function well together as a team.
I’ve said this many, many times, but I’ll say it again. The royals have the easy upper hand. They have the majesty that comes from their position. They have the media. They have the expectation of grandeur, and the default position of the public.
And they continue to completely blow it.
How much better would they have looked from the start of Sussexit if their message was, “We sincerely wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex much success in their new beginning.”
There would have probably been no Oprah interview, no Spare, and no Harry and Meghan. I’m glad all of those pieces exist because the royals deserve to have their shit called out, and Harry and Meghan have the same right to determine their own lives as we all do.
Even after the vitriol. had the royals offered a welcome hand: “We wish our beloved family well in their new endeavors.” had that been their message, then the media around the world would have fallen over itself proclaiming how “gracious” the royals were. That’s what people want and expect from royals–they want the grandeur, and these Windsors have as much grandeur as a passel of reality TV clowns. They have showed the world who they really are: the royals are a pack of whiny, petty, selfish narcissists who feel entitled to public support without having to give anything in return. Their “plus royal que loi” staff are just as entitled, as we see by their utter incompetence in global branding. A corporation would have fired all of these clowns long ago. The Kensington Keystone Kops are the worst: I’ll be a thousand dollars that before the Caribbean Flop Tour, there were memoes using words like “natives” sent among them, as in “we’ll do colonial cosplay to impress the natives.” Watching the president of Jamaica fire the Windsors on camera was a sight to see. I would argue that so much of the whinging about Colombia has to do with its proximity to the Caribbean–it’s a reminder of the Cambridge disaster tour. The Sussexes do it better and the Waleses and Chucklehead can’t stand it.
What are the Whining Windsors known for now? What has been their global message ever since Sussexit? “We hate Meghan and Harry! Why doesn’t the rest of the world hate them too!” They continue to poison their own brand. Now the global media will compare every subsequent trip the Wales and the King and Side Ho take to the Sussexes, where the Windsors will be found wanting. As they have the thin skins of all bullies, I take it that future tours will be few and far between, particularly for the Wales. Kate’s bouts of cancer will spring up every time there’s a trip scheduled from this point forward. I imagine the kids will be drafted into service, dragged out of school to accompany their dad. Charlotte will have to be the “glamor girl” since Kate is absconding that duty–the one part of her job that she did well consistently overall. Tht poor child doesn’t deserve all the scrutiny that comes with that–and I hope for her sake that the global media calls the Wales out if they pull that stunt.
All the Windsors are doing through this media whinging is drawing attention their own incompetence and inability. And once again, they are making even non royal watchers say: “I see why Harry and Meghan left.” That’s a bad, bad look. The British people deserve better than this passel of idiots as their representatives. But such is primogeniture and hereditary monarchy.
If Kate has denied the stories that Meghan made her cry and if Kate had not played diva regarding Meghan s own wedding plans. There might not have been the Oprah interview. If Charles and the queen could have told William to back off and arranged therapy. Maybe the sussexes would not have left. And the queen could have complained about the attacks of Meghan. In the media. The royals bungled big time.
Another positive of Harry and Meghan being independent from the institution is that host nations can quickly push back on the malicious reporting from the UK media, we’ve now seen that happen in Nigeria and Colombia. The rota and the UK media are embarrassing themselves on the global stage and I wonder if people in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office are noticing and briefing the government?
The main issue here is the Royal Family and its press still believe that the only way people can be of service to others and have purpose in life is by being a working royal. Harry and Meghan being successful outside of the system serves as a threat to the Royal Family and raises questions about its relevance hence the attempts by the press and Palace to undermined them everytime they do an event or a trip.