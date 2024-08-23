JD Vance can’t even order donuts in Georgia without being an awkward weirdo

If you ask me, Democrats have not been hitting JD Vance enough in recent weeks. While there were plenty of Vance references during the DNC and Democrats feel perfectly comfortable mocking Vance as a weird creep, I want more. Really turn Vance into a Sarah Palin-esque referendum on Donald Trump’s bad judgment. Keep pointing out that no one f–king vetted this couch-f–king grifter. Vance is historically unpopular too – what little is known about him, people don’t like. In public polling, 43.2% of the population has unfavorable opinions of Vance. Only 33.2% of the population has a favorable view.

Vance isn’t doing much to disrupt public opinion either. First he was stalking Kamala Harris around the country, then he tried to hard-launch “I have a dog, please like me” and no one bought it. Every week, there’s some terrible old interview released where Vance said some creepy Gilead sh-t. There are literally tens of people coming to his poorly organized rallies. In person, he has the charisma of a damp, muffled fart. Speaking of, Vance tried to do an impromptu visit to a donut shop and it could not have gone worse for him:

JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Trust us, it’s worse than you even think. pic.twitter.com/Fnohh0bKUf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2024

“I’m JD Vance, I’m running for vice president.” “Okay.” Those two employees were so over him and his eyeliner. Is this literally the first time in his life that he’s ever tried to make small talk with service employees? I love that the woman wanted so little to do with him that she was immediately like: I do not want to be on camera. Good for you, unknown lady.

Meanwhile, Vance was watching the DNC and his big takeaway was that Democrats are all gloom and doom. For real? Donald Trump is Mr. Apocalypse, selling a vision of America that is a crime-ridden hellhole. Vance said this week: “What so many of the speakers did, including Tim Walz, is basically say that if you want a better life for your children, if you want to vote for Donald Trump to change the direction of this country, you’re a bad person.… I thought it was actually a very dark and ominous tone where they attacked Donald Trump, and they attacked the people who voted for him rather than offer a compelling vision for the future.” LMAO. This guy is such a dumbass.

And finally:

The look on JD Vance's face after Tapper plays the clip lol pic.twitter.com/ffYNfeMane — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 22, 2024