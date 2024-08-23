Kamala Harris: Donald Trump is an ‘unserious man’ who wants to be autocrat

We’ll probably get the final numbers today or over the weekend, but it definitely looks and feels like the Democratic National Convention blew the RNC’s ratings out of the water. People have been tuning in all week and the DNC organizers did an amazing job with speakers, performances and vibes. Even old-fart conservatives like Chris Wallace said that the DNC “clobbered” the RNC. It also would not surprise me at all if people tuned in just for the fourth night, to see Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech. There was curiosity even among true-blue Democrats about what kind of tone she would set and whether her speech would be more biographical or whether she would talk policy. She did it all, wrapping her biography into policy. But really, the main thrust of her speech was the Prosecution of Donald Trump. The stakes, the “prosecutor versus felon” narrative, the fact that we cannot let that f–king fascist anywhere near the White House ever again.
Even the optics felt notable – many expected VP Harris to wear “suffragette white,” but instead she wore a dark navy pantsuit from Chloe with a pussybow blouse. She looked presidential and she acted presidential – the optics were “I’m ready for this and I’m dressing like I already have the job.” The speech, as I said, was full of policy and substance. The speakers leading up to Harris’s speech were doing that too, with a focus on foreign policy, the military, reproductive rights and gun control. While Harris is wildly effective on all of that, she is (in my opinion) the most effective when she’s dissecting Trump:
Harris tagged Trump as “an unserious man,” but argued that the consequences of putting him back in the White House “are extremely serious.” Part of that involved recapping his attempt to steal the 2020 election (“he tried to throw away your votes”) and his criminal conviction (“for an entirely different set of crimes, he was found guilty of fraud”).
But Harris argued that next time could well be worse because of the Supreme Court ruling last month giving presidents broad immunity from prosecution for acts they commit as president. “Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails,” Harris said. “How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life. Not to strengthen our national security. But to serve the only client he has ever had: himself.”
This is an important recognition that the democracy issue is bigger than just repeating that Trump is a convicted felon or that January 6 was bad. Indeed, Harris treated Trump’s conviction as a small part of a larger argument that he is a fundamentally corrupt person, unfit for the presidency, and out for himself rather than everyday Americans.
Later on, while discussing foreign policy, she was even more blunt. “Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable,” she said, “because he wants to be an autocrat.”
She was brilliant last night. I’ve been a fan of Harris for years, but even I will admit that, in the past, she hasn’t always been able to explain and articulate her vision and her perspective in a concise, understandable way. That’s shifted and it’s shifted very quickly. It goes back to some reporting in recent weeks, when President Biden endorsed her and she locked down the nomination within 24 hours – she’s no longer second-guessing herself and she’s no longer simply acting as Biden’s loyal soldier. That’s freed her and now she’s running, unburdened by what has been.
There is no doubt in my mind that Kamala Harris will become our next president of the USA. The orange clown baboon (may baboons all over forgive me for comparing them to Trump) does not stand much of a chance on November 5. The “prosecutor vs. the felon” analogy is quite accurate and I hope Kamala once president makes sure Trump is fully processed for his crimes.
I hope you are right, but the anxiety-ridden side of me can’t stop thinking about how the Repubs are telegraphing all the ratf*ckery they plan to use to steal this no matter what. I keep thinking about how perfect everything seemed in 2016 until about 2 days before the election with all the Comey stuff.
She was excellent. The speech was smart, effective, did exactly what it needed to do. And oh, how she delivered it!
@Kaiser, I’ve been following her and rooting for her since the first time she run, and the way she’s come into her own under the most pressure??? Amazing.
Also I loooved the way she talked about her mother. I teared up. I’m not even an American and I was rooting for her and your country so hard.
Gotdamn! She was fantastic and articulate and engaging years ago and she just gets better and better and better. What an epic barnburner of a speech! LFG!!!!
She was warm, funny, and loving, and she also unleashed her inner prosecutor and fired on all cylinders. It was beautiful to watch. She silenced critics who complained she wasn’t ready or didn’t know foreign policy. I was proud, hopeful, and teary. LFG!
It really was something to behold. I haven’t felt like this since the night Obama won and walked out onto the stage with his family in Chicago, which I can remember like it was yesterday.
I know there’s so much work still to be done but it’s a relief to feel like we have a real chance. Onward to phone banking to swing states next week!
I mean, she was incredible.
After watching last night, I was just dumbfounded. Like how can we not choose THIS?! Having this type of a candidate vs the other guy? Being filled with this much HOPE vs the other guy?
We have to win. That’s it. We have to f**king win.
I completely agree with you; what makes me nervous is I remember feeling the same way in 2016- like the DNC convention was so full of hope and promise and joy and the RNC convention felt dark and hate-filled. Who could choose the latter? well a lot of people as it turned out.
I’m hoping this time around because we know how high the stakes are the outcome is different.
It kind of reminds me of the whole “Let Bartlet be Bartlet” storyline from West Wing. I think Kamala is finally showing us KAMALA, it’s finally “let Kamala be Kamala” without second guessing, without micromanaging everything she says, without worrying if some people may get offended because she or her VP candidate calls them “weird” etc. We are seeing an educated, smart, dynamic, and experienced woman really hit her full stride and I think something about that resonates with women in the US – women who have been told to smile more, to make sure you word your email “just so,” who have been told they come across as bitchy or rude or whatever because they know what they are doing better than the men.
I just feel like Kamala has heard all those same things too even as a senator, even as a presidential candidate and a VP candidate, and she is finally casting it all off and just saying “watch me do this.”
and its really been powerful and just plain FUN to watch.
It’s our time now. And by our I mean decent human beings. Harris/Walz must win. I was absolutely terrified a few ago. Now I have hope. She was amazing. Vote Blue.💙💙and LFG.
I keep thinking about how important these vibes and optics are. Four years ago, the DNC was virtual because of the pandemic. And the Biden campaign wasn’t having ginormous rallies like Trump was because so many of us were avoiding large crowds. I think those two factors made it really easy for Trump to trick his followers into believing that Biden didn’t have any support because they were trying to do a side-by-side comparison without any nuance. (Which, by the way, is part of the reason he’s still obsessed with crowd sizes.) He could lie and say “See?? They stole this election from us! Anyone can see that we must have had more votes because our crowds were way bigger.” And they believed it. Now they can see that even though we weren’t all walking around in Biden hats with Biden flags on our cars and going to Biden boat parades, we were here all along.
I am f–king amped and can’t wait until the debate now. And I say “debate”, singular, because after Kamala kicks Trump’s ass all over that stage, the coward will go pout and refuse to do another. We’ve got this, you guys. LFG.