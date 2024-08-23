Bond: Duchess Meghan wants Harry to stop ‘brooding on perceived injustices’

Three weeks ago, People Magazine’s cover story was an exclusive about Prince Harry’s strained, perhaps even non-existent relationship with his father, King Charles. Even more specifically, People Mag had a series of exclusives about Harry’s continued legal fight against Ravec and his fight to have police security when he visits the UK. Sources close to Harry laid this issue at Charles’s feet, which is where it belongs – Charles could easily send his courtiers to Ravec (where they are already part of the committee) and tell them that he (Charles) wants the Sussexes to have full police security whenever they visit. Charles hasn’t done that because he uses the security issue to control and abuse Harry and keep Harry from visiting the UK and stealing the king’s thunder. The whole point of People’s cover story was about the security issue specifically and Harry’s legal actions on that front. This is an excerpt from People’s story:

Meghan Markle wishes that Prince Harry didn’t have to carry the weight of litigation as he fights for greater security protection for their family of four. The Duchess of Sussex “supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment,” a former employee of their Archewell Foundation tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” says the former staffer.

Basically, Harry’s loving wife wishes he didn’t have to spend the past five years arguing in court that there are real threats against their family. Meghan wishes that Harry would free himself of these burdens and just accept that Charles is a dogsh-t father who is actively putting the Sussexes in danger. This story is not a good one for the monarchy or the British media, but they’ve all glommed onto this story as some kind of “gotcha.” As in, they’ve spent the past three weeks claiming that Meghan wants Harry to stop suing British media outlets and/or stop trying to have a relationship with Charles. Speaking of:

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘encouraging Prince Harry to leave the past behind and move on’, according to a royal expert. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has praised the Montecito-based Duchess of Sussex, 43, for urging her husband to look towards the future. ‘If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the UK,’ the royal expert told OK! Magazine. She continued: ‘Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that.’ ‘This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted – to create their own life,’ a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time. ‘It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path.’ However, in his tell-all memoir, Prince Harry hinted that he misses some of his old family life, as Bond explained. She said: ‘In his book Spare he writes about his fond memories of some of those family gatherings, and it’s only natural that he now misses that connection and perhaps is still considering ways of repairing the damage done in recent years.’ But the royal expert suggested that Meghan likely believes that their time within the Royal Family is now ‘firmly’ in the past. Harry’s friends in the UK have also spoken out about the Duke’s reported dissatisfaction, saying things haven’t turned out ‘how he wanted’. According to The Times, one of Harry’s ‘oldest friends’ who gets ‘the odd WhatsApp from him’, said: ‘He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more.’

I’ve said before that I think Harry has sort of left himself open to the criticism that he should take the hint and just never go back to the UK. Like, I want that for him too, even if I know it’s easier said than done. They’re telling him to abandon his father and his homeland forever. They’re telling him he can never visit his mother’s grave again. That’s why he’s fighting Ravec, plus he just can’t accept that all of their lies and subterfuges worked. He’s outraged by the injustice of it all. But yeah, the British media isn’t slick – they’re trying to drive a wedge in between Meghan and Harry, when really the whole thing is about Harry wanting to always have a path to see his father and his father being a piece of sh-t about it.