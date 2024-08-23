Bond: Duchess Meghan wants Harry to stop ‘brooding on perceived injustices’

Three weeks ago, People Magazine’s cover story was an exclusive about Prince Harry’s strained, perhaps even non-existent relationship with his father, King Charles. Even more specifically, People Mag had a series of exclusives about Harry’s continued legal fight against Ravec and his fight to have police security when he visits the UK. Sources close to Harry laid this issue at Charles’s feet, which is where it belongs – Charles could easily send his courtiers to Ravec (where they are already part of the committee) and tell them that he (Charles) wants the Sussexes to have full police security whenever they visit. Charles hasn’t done that because he uses the security issue to control and abuse Harry and keep Harry from visiting the UK and stealing the king’s thunder. The whole point of People’s cover story was about the security issue specifically and Harry’s legal actions on that front. This is an excerpt from People’s story:
Meghan Markle wishes that Prince Harry didn’t have to carry the weight of litigation as he fights for greater security protection for their family of four.
The Duchess of Sussex “supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment,” a former employee of their Archewell Foundation tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” says the former staffer.
Basically, Harry’s loving wife wishes he didn’t have to spend the past five years arguing in court that there are real threats against their family. Meghan wishes that Harry would free himself of these burdens and just accept that Charles is a dogsh-t father who is actively putting the Sussexes in danger. This story is not a good one for the monarchy or the British media, but they’ve all glommed onto this story as some kind of “gotcha.” As in, they’ve spent the past three weeks claiming that Meghan wants Harry to stop suing British media outlets and/or stop trying to have a relationship with Charles. Speaking of:
Meghan Markle is said to be ‘encouraging Prince Harry to leave the past behind and move on’, according to a royal expert. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has praised the Montecito-based Duchess of Sussex, 43, for urging her husband to look towards the future.
‘If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the UK,’ the royal expert told OK! Magazine. She continued: ‘Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that.’
‘This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted – to create their own life,’ a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time. ‘It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path.’
However, in his tell-all memoir, Prince Harry hinted that he misses some of his old family life, as Bond explained. She said: ‘In his book Spare he writes about his fond memories of some of those family gatherings, and it’s only natural that he now misses that connection and perhaps is still considering ways of repairing the damage done in recent years.’
But the royal expert suggested that Meghan likely believes that their time within the Royal Family is now ‘firmly’ in the past. Harry’s friends in the UK have also spoken out about the Duke’s reported dissatisfaction, saying things haven’t turned out ‘how he wanted’. According to The Times, one of Harry’s ‘oldest friends’ who gets ‘the odd WhatsApp from him’, said: ‘He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more.’
I’ve said before that I think Harry has sort of left himself open to the criticism that he should take the hint and just never go back to the UK. Like, I want that for him too, even if I know it’s easier said than done. They’re telling him to abandon his father and his homeland forever. They’re telling him he can never visit his mother’s grave again. That’s why he’s fighting Ravec, plus he just can’t accept that all of their lies and subterfuges worked. He’s outraged by the injustice of it all. But yeah, the British media isn’t slick – they’re trying to drive a wedge in between Meghan and Harry, when really the whole thing is about Harry wanting to always have a path to see his father and his father being a piece of sh-t about it.
Has this ratchet ever spoken to Meghan? She probably knows less about Meghan than I do. She just has column inches to fill.
Yep, if Meghan has something to say, she will say it herself.
She would NEVER say Harry is “brooding”, to anyone who would then leak to the press. This is so dumb. If anyone understands how a family member can turn on you in the worst way, it’s Meghan. There is zero chance she is telling Harry to “stop brooding”.
Harry and Meghan having issues about him suing seems to be the most current tack, which of course suits the BM just fine for a multitude of reasons. What I don’t understand is why do people like Jennie Bond, Tom Quinn, Robert Jobson get any play as Royal experts on Meghan? I don’t understand it with Harry either, but especially with Meghan. She is 43 years old and was a working royal for 18 months, 5 years ago. How is it that we are asking people who have never met her, to comment on the decisions she’s making in her life right now because they are supposed experts on the role and the institution that she held a position in for less than 2 years a half a decade ago?
I don’t trust unnamed sources, period. If they are actually a former Archiwell staffer, then stand behind what you say. This is BS speculation because I doubt this source has been listening to M tell H she wants him to let go of the lawsuits. If he/she did hear that, I’m certain there is an NDA preventing them from running to the press about what they saw and heard at work.
The first question I want to ask with ‘ex staffers’ is why did you leave, but as this seems to be a friendly comment about Meghan, so the next question, is did you get permission to talk to the press about her.
It’s strange wording, but I don’t think the staffer was saying that Meghan actually wants Harry to let go of the lawsuits. It’s just that one can’t look forward 100% when there are vestiges of the past still holding on. He wouldn’t be Harry if he didn’t want to fight these battles (he’d be William, taking money secretly) and she loves Harry, but she can also wish for his sake that it wasn’t taking so long.
Yeah while I don’t trust unnamed sources either, I dont’ think what’s being presented in People is that bad and I don’t think its really a wedge between them – I can completely see Meghan both supporting Harry in these lawsuits and also wanting peace for him. But she knows for him peace won’t come until he feels he’s done what he can to protect his family and to expose the press. Like many marriages, the situation isn’t cut and dry and is more complex than “she supports him or she doesn’t.”
that doesn’t mean of course that there’s any truth to the quote in People – but I think if there is any, its not a sign that H&M are at odds over this issue.
Now as for Jennie Bond – she has no effing clue what she’s talking about, but what a living, to read an anonymous quote in People mag and then spin a whole separate story around that.
1. That’s not what the People article said at all.
2. Bond has zero access to the Sussexes or any sources close to them.
I wouldn’t believe Jennie Bond if she sat on a stack of bibles and dangled her legs, as the saying goes.
Same with any of these so called ‘royal experts’.
I think Bond was OK when she worked for the BBC, but since the Tories put one of their own in charge of the BBC and ruined its ethos for telling the truth I no longer trust them or Bond.
People forget that Harry filed his lawsuits at the same time as Meghan filed hers against the DM so there’s no way that she doesn’t support what he’s doing. Furthermore if her case wasn’t so clear cut it would still be working its way through the legal system like Harry’s. So I’m sure the former employer meant well but maybe she should have just left it at Meghan supports what Harry is doing and Jennie Bond can GTFOH with her comments because all she’s trying to do is undermine Harry and Meghan.
🎯
Harry stood by Meghan when she went to court against the Fail twice. He’s sticking by her while she wrangles with that dreadful half-sister in court. But now Meghan wants Harry to bail on his fight? This is fan fiction UK Trashloid style. They WISH Harry would give up and let them get away with the abuse, lol.
Scammy’s lawyer is pleading with the court about a judgment against their law firm, claiming he don’t have the money to pay the full judgement.
The Heritage Foundation and the BM better send funds his way, or they may a new owner of that law firm.
🎯 THEY, the BM, wish that Harry would let these lawsuits go. Murdoch, Rebecca Brooks, the current guy at the Washington Post, Becky English, who is named in one of the suits, want him to let the lawsuits go. I can believe that Meghan wishes it wasn’t dragging for so long but that’s not the same as wanting him to drop the suits. I swear they’re trying to convince Meghan that she should be trying to get Harry to drop the suits. Bc they’re desperate. Trying to get to Harry thru her. The cases are going to reveal some really bad things about some of these journalists and tabloid owners and they don’t want that.
I think we’re going to learn a few things about the left behind royals during this court case too, and that’s what’s driving the panic about the lawsuits.
Lady D I think you’re absolutely right, and I’ll bet you Harry’s Dogsh-t Dad made dropping the lawsuit the main topic of discussion during the February visit.
Harry was given police protection on the way *to* Clarence House from Heathrow, but none *from* CH to Heathrow. Using security to punish and threaten his son, AGAIN. Cluck clearly didn’t get what he wanted out of that very brief interview.
Media’s saying the quiet part out loud: the only people RAVEC deems worthy of police protection are the people who are of use to Charles & Camilla, or who have been crawling and obsequious enough that they’re not on the Royal Sh-t List.
How on earth can they drive a wedge between them with made up stories? I think that’s a weird take. We all know H and M are one mind, one action. M sued the fail so not like she’s against it..
I do think it’s really odd to suggest the tabs, of all people, could drive a wedge. That’s absurd. They’re just trying to convince OTHERS that Harry is pathetic. Sorry, it’s not true. They are absolutely lock step on this.
Meghan said herself that it was up to Harry if he wanted a relationship with his father and she would support his decision and maybe he wouldn’t lose his father like she had hers.
They are also ignoring what Harry himself has said about preferring to live outside the UK.
Also, the part about looking at family gatherings with fondness – I didn’t get that from Spare. I got the vibe that harry pretty much always felt like an outsider, that he maybe had a dozen conversations with the QM his entire life, his aunt gave him a pen for christmas when he was young, etc. The Windsors try really hard to push this image of their family gatherings as these close affairs and maybe it was different as the grandkids grew up, but a lot of the stories in Spare just sounded cold and lonely to me.
@Becks1 – really. It seems that most of his fond memories are from when he wasn’t with his family, like his travels in Africa and some of his time in the army.
I’m sure the fond memory of his great grandmother giving him a pen for Christmas was something he cherished forever.
The BRF and the BM knows that Meghan don’t give a hoot about them or what they say.
They’ve been trying to bait her for almost 5 years, to know avail.
Who thought they would be a day, when the BM would be shut out from events attended by the Sussexes and they would be crying like babies about it.
Meghan is in her “JOY” era, it took time reaching it, and no one deserves it more, after all the abuse she received from all the ISMs.
Harry has family gatherings–with his wife and children. Maybe Harry thought of the happy times in his childhood maybe there is a time to give up trying to establish relationship with some toxic family members. Also Harry and Meghan and the children are welcome to be with the Spencers.
*Perceived* injustices?
No, they’re not imagined, they’re real.
Unlike Paedrew, Harry has no access to security.
Unlike Harry’s brother, who took Murdoch’s hush money, Harry is fighting the trashy red tops and their lies, their innuendo, their hate-mongering and racist threats, and trying to successfully see this through, also for the other victims of *phone hacking* (perceived‽), spying, faking documents, break-ins to access medical files etc — and I’m sure he has Meghan’s full support.
Too bad these so-called, or wannabe, journalists have no idea how to do actual research.
Please remember that Jenny Bond is also the same woman who made the highly blasphemous claim that Diana would be proud of the witch who drove her to despair. The very same people who are always caught off guard by the Sussexes world tours, and never have an inkling about their itinerary until the Sussexes tell us, some how know Meghan’s private thoughts about Harry’s decision to fight for justice. Mind you, these are the same people who claim that Meghan has a black magic hold over Harry. Yet, on the other hand, she wants him to stop fighting the trash British media, but she just can’t get him to stop. Meghan sued a British tabloid, but she’s against Harry doing the same. Right. I believe Meghan, when she said publicly, that she is always proud of Harry.
As someone who English is a second language, I am always amazed at how 1st language speakers always “misunderstand” what Meghan says.
For example, her statement on the CBS Morning morning segment, I understood it to mean the SHE, hasn’t dealt with what happened to her, yet all these Australians and British “journalists” claim she meant she will attack the royal family and she will write a book?
Is that the only way to deal with trauma? Not therapy.
Now we have 2nd hand information from an unnamed former staffer, that I interpret as Meghan understanding Harry’s need to fight, yet people (Bond) says its Meghan disapproving?
Maybe I should give up on English.
Sometimes people hear what they want to hear, instead of truly listening or repeat things with their own spin on the words instead of verbatim.
There are two different articles here from two different sources. The only thing they have in common is that they’re about H&M and have been posted next to each other. Bond’s piece doesn’t say anything about Meghan disapproving of Harry’s fight. In fact, it’s weirdly positive toward Meghan – I don’t know what that’s all about.
No the people article where Bond is not quoted is the positive article.
The second article which quotes Bond misrepresent the People article.
@JENNIFER – but the Bond piece doesn’t say anything about the lawsuits, it just says that it looks like Meghan is encouraging Harry to move on – but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything in particular.
When i think about the institution and how they have treated their own child- i go back to the Harry and Meghan doc- episode 6, where Tyler Perry enters the chat. And plainly stated, they were abused. How the institution used control of money, and security to get them to return and comply- just like a batterer would. He said people pushed back on his narrative, comparing their treatment with physical abuse of his mother- and he held firm- they were abused.
And then he adds, when Harry and Meghan said – i don’t give a damn, we’re not coming back- “I applauded that.” ….and now i am crying at work.
It is moving- and it echoes in my head every time i see the palace narrative, the control the sovereign has over the other family members.
And all this about Meghan wanting him to move on- i am sure in some ways she does- she wants him to be happy, what we all want for the people we love. But everything she has shown, shows her empathy, her grace, her support. And she just flat out loves that man.
Yeah okay, i might watch the netflix doc again this weekend.
+1.
When I think of how they treated Harry, I wonder if Charlotte or Louis will be treated like him, because the way this system works, at least one of them will be, especially since William and Kate have already placed George above the other two contrary to their allegations of being normal parents. They aren’t and cannot be unless they fundamentally reject the hierarchy of the system. But William can’t even handle being less popular than Harry despite inheriting all the money and kate sacrificed her dignity in order to get her position.
Do Harry wish to come in the UK to see his father? I don’t believe this is the reason. Harry still do charitable works in the UK and even implement new project. Some of these projects also involve Meghan (IG, WellChild) and she can take more projects on her own.
*If* a former Archewell staffer spoke to the press about Meghan and Harry’s relationship—and I don’t necessarily assume that that happened—they certainly knew M&H wouldn’t want them to.
Also, what would an employee of a company know about the CEO’s conversations within their marriage? Has anyone ever been in a position to know that about the CEO of a company they worked for?
Do married couples routinely confide their marital problems in employees of the foundations they run, and occasionally visit? Come on.
Finally, what the staffer said doesn’t necessarily mean what Bond is trying to make it mean—it could just as easily mean Meghan wishes Harry didn’t *have* to deal with all this. Which seems like a more likely interpretation
If they’re trying to revive the “M&H aren’t happy together” narrative, it’s not gonna work, just like it hasn’t worked all the other times. They love and talk to each other—they don’t read the British tabloid press to learn what each other is thinking.
If Harry is brooding, he’s Virgo. It’s what we do. We brood.
And we don’t forget so…your own peril & all that.
Anyway, the only people who know what H&M talk about are H&M.
Kokiri, I’m a Virgo, too, but I don’t brood. I’m apt to push up my sleeves and get to work. I suspect Harry is planning. There’s a lot to do with the issues Archewell has taken on, plus what Harry already has. I hope that he doesn’t listen to any of this–nothing has changed. The bm and brf just continue to spout the same stuff over and over.
I can’t see Harry stopping his lawsuits. He isn’t just fighting for himself. He’s fighting for the thousands of people who have been hacked, blagged, etc., and can’t afford to fight for themselves. He’s not going to let that go.
Harry’s cases against the BM must be pretty strong because this is the energy it’s giving. The press wants Meghan to convince Harry to drop the lawsuits.
My first thought as well. So much goes back to the court case especially the upcoming Murdoch one. Its going to be embarassing for alot of people including current media hacks in the UK and in the US, and I’m guessing stuff will blowback on Camilla and the BP team.
Yes @aquarius64. I should’ve kept scrolling bc I just said the same above. It feels like the press is trying to convince Meghan to drop the case. Harry’s been very clear when he says the mission continues. No way does he not have Meghan’s support on that.
lol This isn’t William and Kate you can’t drive a wedge between a married couple who actually live with each other and talk to each other. Meghan would be the first one to understand why he’s doing it and why he wants it out in the open. Those rotten people spent years after his mom’s death practically blaming her for her own death because of the lie she turned down security. When we see the same people involved with that is doing this to Harry add the fact that they love to lie. The evidence suggests they took security away from her.
How is arguing for security for your family ‘living in the past’. Who would let that go? Harry has been under very real threat his whole live by virtue of being the grandson of the monarch, son of the Prince of Wales and now son of the King. It’s beyond ridiculous he does not receive full security whenever he is in the UK. He shouldn’t have to pay for it. His father evicted Harry from his home and cancelled security so Harry cannot come and go to the UK as he pleases.
To believe Prince Harry is being stubborn or deluded about the situation with his family is missing the point of his intentions. Getting these decisions on public record in the court documents is important. The DM sounds like they are trying to wish this into existence as a different strategy to encourage the public to see Harry as quixotic instead of understanding that his goals showing ‘how the sausage got made’ and who did what when in these things are receipts he and his children can have on their side (and, perhaps, the Spencers as well)
Harry’s Virgo energy won’t allow him to sit back when injustice is present, especially injustice focused on those unable to fight for themselves. As he’s stated many times, he’s not fighting the press for himself but for those who are unable to take on the huge media machinery. His fight with RAVEC is, I believe his way to get set into record the late queens wishes and the current kings lack of care over the security of his youngest son and his biracial grandchildren. Let’s not forget that Charles is reported as “not worried about the publics response, if something should happen to the Sussex’s”.
Harla, ITA.
They’re straight-up lying.
This isn’t entirely groundbreaking? I think anyone in Meghan’s shoes would probably be thinking similarly, supportive of Harry’s fight but also disappointed and sad he feels the need do this. I dunno if the media hoped Meghan would be a vigilante hellbent on revenge and justice for what she went through during her time in the UK. But she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to revisit that part of her life and wants to move on. Meghan supports Harry in his quest for security in the UK/against British tabloids but she doesn’t want to get involved, most likely to protect her own mental health. Also it’s not her family so it’s not her fight to deal with. At some point Harry’s lawsuits will come to an end. I also think he should take the hint and just make peace with he will never be able to live in the UK again but I also think he should be able to see his lawsuits through to the end. That way he can look back and say he did everything in his power to do the right thing, while his family sat idly by and sat on the wrong side of history.
This is nonsense. Interesting that this comes out when Harry’s lawsuits are not only beneficial to him but getting a second look from the government and talk of criminal charges against some of these newspapers. Not to mention how it’s keeping the Washington Post editor on notice. So no, when this “ former staffer” is saying this, I side eye it. Meghan went through 3 years of a lawsuit with the UK tabloids so she of all people know what that entails and had Harry’s full support. I’m sure Meghan’s sick of the bullsh*t from Harry’s family and the UK press, but this interpretation is way off. She fully supports her husband and they keep things very private in thay respect. Her CBS interview showed that, when she said she barely scratched the surface of what she went through. They are not sharing these feelings with “ staffers “. Harry has moved forward in so many ways but there are still things that should be accounted for like the Ravec security decision and seeing these lawsuits through, especially when other plaintiffs are involved .
The ones the criticized him before he left are the ones criticizing him now. I love it when he comes to the UK. Looking like a damn king, visiting his Spencer family, doing charity work and whatever he damn well pleases. So no! I do not agree he should stay away from the UK. He has accepted his father and he is at peace and he also have every damn right to come to the UK whenever he damn well wants. Keep fighting the good fight. For this heritage, his children, his mother and for exposing the truth at every angle.
This piece is BS. It is so transparent what JB is trying to do here. And what does she really knows about Meghan’s mind and feeling? This is what’s happening here.
The first round of the “Meghan wants Harry to leave the passed behind” round of gaslighting didn’t work, so here is JB trying a new shut to put out there what the tabloids and the RF are hoping for. That is, by gaslighting Meghan per these stupid pieces, they hope that she would convince Harry to drop the courtcases against the British tabloids.
But if we go back to their engagement interview, we heard clearly what Harry said: “Whatever we have to tackle, it will always be us as a team.”
Since then, or lately, we haven’t seen any signs of Meghan – who is all about tackeling unjust and making your voice heard – walking away from that commitment, or hinting to something different in that respect.
And also, Prince Harry just said in his latest interview that, “she (his grandmother, the late queen) is looking down for him to see this ( the courtcases) through”. Meaning that he strongly believes that he has her back from above, and that he will continue these suits as long as possible, just to hold those bastards to account.
They better stop this gaslighting, and people need to stop falling for these nonsensical pieces and see them for what they are – the next attempt to prove some sort of devision between, and to separate H&M.
There was a random story today about Willy’s upcoming Sept 4th public appearance somewhere. The picture they used of Willy & Kate was from some Polo thing in July 2022. Willy wore a darker pastel blue shirt and white pants and Kate was in a white dress with black lines.
I am like the Sussexes wore it better but geez… the constant shadowing!
“Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life…”
— She is evil. She’s basically saying “don’t try to right an injustice”.