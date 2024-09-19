Nicole Kidman on her dream project: ‘I’ve not done classic horror yet.’

Nicole Kidman covers the latest issue of L’Officiel magazine, all to promote her new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. She’s the matriarch of a wealthy family – a family with huge secrets – and there’s a murder. It’s honestly one of my favorite genres: a crime set amongst rich people with secrets. Nicole has reimagined her career over the past decade, mostly because she’s been happy to do miniseries like this, plus Big Little Lies and The Undoing. She went from “art house rut” to something more interesting, dipping in and out of more commercial projects whenever she wants. Some highlights from this interview:

Why she loves to do a miniseries: “I’ve fallen in love with the long format because I like the building of character and I like that they’re limited. You’re not committing a huge amount of time. It’s still got a cinematic feel to it. It’s more like a slow burn than a film, where you only have two hours to tell your story and build a character.”

She’s always traveling, mostly for work: “I’m willing to travel, which a lot of people are not. My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they’re older], but they’re very interested in the world, too. They say they’ve got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties. That’s because when they were little, they lived in Morocco [where Kidman filmed Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert] and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months. They’ve lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over.”

Her global education. “It’s given me an empathetic heart and a way into people’s lives that I never would have been exposed to [otherwise]. Documentaries do that; articles do that. I read a lot, too. I don’t think existing only in your own territory is good. Always reaching out to understand, learn, and see different perspectives is how I was raised. That’s probably why I travel. It gives me a greater understanding of how people view their country in relation to the world. I’m teaching my children that service work is something that is not about you. I was reading this really interesting article where this woman gave a kidney, and then her friend didn’t acknowledge it. It caused this whole rift [between them]. When you do things philanthropically, or for a good reason, you don’t expect anything in return. Our duty and purpose in the world is to help others, not to get a pat on the back for it. I really feel strongly about that.”

She finds it difficult to accept awards for humanitarian work. “That feels deeply uncomfortable. There are different times when you have to show up because it means more people will donate or there’ll be more light put on that subject matter. It can’t be self-serving.”

Why she did ‘Batman Forever’: “Everyone’s like, ’Why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because I get to kiss Batman!’ The thing people don’t understand is, it’s not about the check. A lot of the mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different.”

She’s highly sensitive: “I obviously feel things really, really, really deeply. My mother would always say, raising me, it was raising a highly sensitive child. Part of my path in life is learning not to be so overly empathetic with people that it destroys me or sabotages me, because I can move into other people’s skin and psyche in a very weird way. It’s almost like a pull. I can physically manifest it and emotionally manifest it. It can be very, very frightening at times.”

She wants to do a pure horror film: “The Aussie one, Talk to Me, did you see that?… There you go. I’ve not done classic horror yet. Hardcore horror. I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I’m a fan of Ti West!”

[From L’Officiel]

I honestly think Nicole has done pure horror with The Others. That’s such a creepy ghost story! I also think she would do well with a director like Guillermo del Toro, if it was the right horror/sci-fi story. I couldn’t see in her a gorefest though. Hm. But yeah, she should absolutely get some horror scripts! Stop sending her prestige TV projects, she wants a slasher movie! “The thing people don’t understand is, it’s not about the check.” For Nicole, it’s probably rarely about the check, but for other actors, they will openly do projects for the money or because they simply need a job. I don’t judge those actors. They would love to get to Nicole’s level, where she’s sitting on a stack of art-house projects and TV scripts and more.

Cover courtesy of L’Officiel and photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

47 Responses to “Nicole Kidman on her dream project: ‘I’ve not done classic horror yet.’”

  1. death by bacon says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:27 am

    I’m here for more The Others.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      September 19, 2024 at 8:33 am

      That is still my favorite Nicole Kidman performance. Amazing film. I saw the twist ending coming from a mile away in The Sixth Sense, but not so in The Others. It deserves more recognition.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        September 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm

        Same here, the Others totally surprised me. And I would say it was classic horror.

      • ella says:
        September 19, 2024 at 4:33 pm

        The Others starts out almost as a noir psychological drama but turns out to be one of the most compelling ghost stories. It was made by a Spanish director, I think.

        But Hollywood ghost stories are super misleading according to accounts of people living in haunted homes, it’s never a ghost inadvertently invited into the property, it’s evil spirits, and they can also portal through any electronic screen content or recording device. At least that’s what people report. Two women reported on a podcast they were spiritually attacked immediately after watching and participating in a group meditation on that Goop series.

        And if Nicole Kidman is as super sensitive as she describes I’m surprised no one has told her to avoid making horror films, occult films, or avoid even seemingly harmless practices.

    • tealily says:
      September 19, 2024 at 11:23 am

      LOVED The Others! Maybe the best ghost story film. It sounds like she wants to do a slasher. That would be so fun, I’d love to see it!

      Reply
  2. AlpineWitch says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:29 am

    To me The Others was a horror but it wasn’t marketed as such.

    It impacted me so much that I haven’t had the guts to rewatch it again.

    Off topic, I saw a video of Nicole at the Venice Film Festival and she seemed a ghost, so thin. The last work of her I saw was Being The Ricardos and her face wasn’t moving, it was very distracting.

    Reply
  3. FYI says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:32 am

    The Others was classic horror, no? Is she talking about being chased by Freddy Krueger or something?

    Reply
  4. Mina_Esq says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:37 am

    I accidentally watched The Others, not knowing that it was a horror movie. It haunted me for months. I still shudder thinking about that scene where she is realizing what is happening…and when she finds the death photographs. So scary!

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:42 am

    I watched The Perfect Couple and was bored and impatient through most of it. The plot and almost all the characters were such a cliché – star power and a pretty setting couldn’t overcome that. For me, the perfect couple was actually the police chief and the Boston detective – I’d watch a whole TV series with them.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      September 19, 2024 at 9:59 am

      The Detective was so funny, I laughed at most of her scenes. She did an excellent job.

      I loved The Perfect Couple – but I’m highly susceptible to the genre and a beautiful home setting. Isabelle Adjani as the arrogant friend was hella funny, too.

      Reply
    • Shells_Bells says:
      September 19, 2024 at 10:06 am

      Yeah, it really wasn’t very good, I thought it was beautiful (hard not to be in that location) but the story was weak as was most of the acting…. The plot did not follow the book AT ALL.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      September 19, 2024 at 10:21 am

      ITA, I’ve loved the other prestige streamers she has been in but this one was a flimsy plot full of hoses, cheesy in more ways than one, and truly wasted some top notch actors. It felt like she and the other big name actors were just in it for a paycheck. Both she and Liev Schrieber were painfully overacting.

      Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      September 19, 2024 at 11:03 am

      I agree, it was not great, like a budget White Lotus. The casting was impressive but it was just sort of a boring mess. Liev’s character was so gross to me, too, blech.

      Reply
  6. TN Democrat says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:46 am

    The Others scared the @##% out of me back in the day. I think it was one of the best things I have seen her in.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    September 19, 2024 at 7:57 am

    The Others is such a good movie. I think of it as horror, maybe when she says horror though she’s referring less to a suspenseful ghost story and more something with action? Like she’s being chased?

    Overall though when you look back at her filmography its pretty impressive. she’s had some blockbuster and she’s done the more art house movies and she’s done the quirkier movies and the more fun movies – I mean from Bewitched and Practical Magic to Cold Mountain and the Human Stain and Bombshell….there’s a range there.

    I also think her move to TV is interesting. I enjoy miniseries, but I hate when they get dragged out (its actually why I never watched Big Little Lies, because by the time I read the book they had already announced the second season and I was like BUT WHY??) But it seems that moving more to miniseries has given her the chance to play different characters and to do some of the more soap-y stories that she seems to enjoy.

    Anyway she’s long been one of my favorite actresses. Just stop messing with your face Nicole!!!

    Reply
  8. María from Tercer Mundo says:
    September 19, 2024 at 8:06 am

    The face. Why.

    Reply
    • Caitlin says:
      September 19, 2024 at 8:16 am

      Saw a photo from her in “Days of Thunder” with Tom Cruise and she looks like a completely different person and I don’t mean she looks older, as you would expect. The fillers, botox etc used to be much worse though and I think she’s changed her approach. For a while her lips actually looked disfigured. Funny thing is, even when the “work” on her face was awful, she was still getting hired to do movies. That’s Hollywood for you.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        September 19, 2024 at 9:48 am

        @Caitlin, To be fair to her, it is Hollywood demanding actresses to be wrinkle-free. That is why they are getting these awful works instead of embracing getting older in addition to body image issues. A lot of former actresses talked about their agents telling them to get botox, PS in order to get auditions. Nicole is an established artist, but I am sure she is getting this kind of “advices” as well.

        Meryl Streep seems like aging gracefully instead of filling her face with botox and she said for a while, she was only offered “witch” roles.

      • Aerie says:
        September 19, 2024 at 10:45 am

        Nicole Kidman is an Oscar winning actress who’s been A-list for thirty years. Any cosmetic procedures she does at this point are because she wants to look a certain way. Stop blaming Hollywood, agents, producers, etc. If Nicole is being pressured to get surgery then so is Tom Cruise.

      • sevenblue says:
        September 19, 2024 at 11:07 am

        @Aerie, being Oscar-winner doesn’t mean much when you are getting older and the industry is full with new young talent. Women are easily replaceable. That is why I gave Meryl-multiple-oscars-Streep example. It wasn’t that long ago an actress was playing the mother of a man who was a few years younger than her. Nicole Kidman has been in the industry for a long time, she worked in that culture. It is still her decision, but you can’t say that Hollywood culture has no effect on her decision since almost all the older actresses are doing the same thing.

  9. Izzy says:
    September 19, 2024 at 8:13 am

    To do a horror movie well, your face needs to be able to convey emotion, which means it needs to be able to move. She needs to lay off the botox and fillers.

    Reply
    • sparrow1 says:
      September 19, 2024 at 3:50 pm

      Totally agree. There were some unedited photos of her recently, I want to say arriving at a film festival, and it was shocking to see how much her face has been ruined. It is just rigid.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    September 19, 2024 at 8:16 am

    The others is a classic ghost story and very eerie with the fog outside the mansion. Great film

    Reply
  11. North of Boston says:
    September 19, 2024 at 8:28 am

    I really enjoyed The Perfect Couple, it was a fun ride. She was very good in it (and her face seems to be becoming more expressive again, so she’s backing off whatever had been done before)

    Was she referring to Selena Gomez and her kidney donor? That seemed like an odd aside (like I get the context of what she was talking about, but it was a very specific mention)

    Reply
  12. Justjj says:
    September 19, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Killing of A Sacred Deer was horror adjacent (?) but I honestly don’t know if she could do classic horror… It’s a lot of oddball camp and lived in characters and she just has that inherent loftiness. Maybe if she did some sort of AHS Delicate storyline where she’s an unhinged rich lady who loves to torture peasants or some kind of Faustian pact horror film but as far as running through the woods from Jason Vorhees… I can’t see it for her.

    Reply
  13. Gia says:
    September 19, 2024 at 8:48 am

    She now plays the same character – rich and privileged wife – over and over (the Expats, the Undoing, the Perfect Couple, Big Little Lies, etc).

    Reply
    • Justjj says:
      September 19, 2024 at 9:03 am

      It’s the aristocratic/WASP tennis club/old money energy she brings to the table… I think she would have to do something historic, vampiric, or Universal monster for it to translate to “classic horror”

      Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      September 19, 2024 at 10:07 am

      9 Perfect Strangers was another one. But she does them with nuances and variation. Several of her past characters were versions of rich ladies, too – The Others, that “Southern Belles find a sexy stranger” movie. She matches the (film) world’s idea of a wealthy woman in appearance and demeanor.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 19, 2024 at 1:11 pm

        And I’ll add that some of that isn’t her fault – those are the books being written and made into miniseries. There’s definitely a predictability in that genre and I think it just so happens that a lot of those books have the character of the rich and privileged wife etc.

  14. Kirsten says:
    September 19, 2024 at 9:55 am

    The Others was horror but it’s not violent; there’s no gore or anything in that movie. Stoker is sort of horror also, but again, not gory. I could see her in something in the style of You’re Next or Ready or Not? Maybe?

    Reply
  15. Grant says:
    September 19, 2024 at 10:11 am

    She was fantastic in The Others, one of her best performances on film, IMO. I’d love to see her in a role like the fabulous Toni Collette in Hereditary. I think Nicole would kill it!

    Reply
  16. Jegede says:
    September 19, 2024 at 11:14 am

    One of my faves. 😍😍😍

    Dogville & Birth are masterpieces.
    Kidman stays making interesting movie choices.

    I can’t wait to see BabyGirl!

    Reply
  17. Nigela says:
    September 19, 2024 at 11:37 am

    She can’t do horror with that heavily botoxed face.

    Reply
  18. therese says:
    September 19, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Nicole was always one of my favorites. I loved the diplomat. I thought she looked like a plastic doll in the Perfect Couple: it’s either her acting or her face that is very distracting. I always thought she was a very smart woman, but I am in mourning for her old face, even if it would have been what is now considered old. I hope she is ok with it. Very distracting.

    Reply
  19. RiaH says:
    September 19, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    I can see her as a Hitchcock Blonde.

    Reply
  20. chatter says:
    September 19, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    Nic is a workaholic. LOL
    IfI had 10% of her $$ I’d be retired on an Island.

    She has made some films that are truly not worthy of her time or talent.
    I watched The Paperboy on Prime.
    That was not a good choice, do not recommend it all.
    Nic, Matthew M, Zac Efron and John Cusack all should have turned it down.

    Reply
  21. Granger says:
    September 19, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    She looks 25 on that cover. She’s not 25. When will Hollywood accept that women age? You would NEVER see a man that airbrushed on the cover of a big magazine.

    Reply
  22. Sharon says:
    September 19, 2024 at 4:15 pm

    Nicole & Naomi Watts are close in age but Naomi has aged more naturally. Hopefully when Nicole gets into her 60’s she becomes more comfortable with aging.

    Reply
  23. SadieMae says:
    September 19, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    “Dead Calm” was one of Kidman’s breakout roles and I definitely think of that as a horror movie, but I guess you might say suspense or thriller instead…? Either way, it’s very effective. (Only problem is that ever since I first saw “Zoolander,” I can’t see Billy Zane in a film without thinking of Ben Stiller saying to him with great sincerity, “Thanks, Billy Zane!”)

    Reply
  24. Jackie says:
    September 19, 2024 at 6:36 pm

    Asia is not a country, Nicole.

    Reply

