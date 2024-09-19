Prince William took his beard to Scotland & he has a ‘new equerry,’ weird

Here are some photos of Prince William today, Thursday, in Scotland. He goes by the Duke of Rothesay when he’s in Scotland, but he’s Huevo everywhere. He traveled to Aberdeen to visit Shelter Scotland and highlight Scottish homelessness. This is one of William’s very few core issues, and it’s all part of Homewards, his “program” to donate money to various homeless shelters and create added layers of bureaucracy attached to that money. He launched Homewards last year, to mixed reviews. Honestly, he was criticized heavily for trying to brand himself the savior of homeless people.
As you can see, William is still trying to make his ugly beard happen. He’s trimming it, right? While the beard is patchy as hell, I feel like the beard would have looked fuller by now if he was just letting it grow naturally. As in, he wants to look this sleazy and unkempt. He’s trimming his beard specifically to get THIS look. If this is how his three-week beard looks without trims, then that’s just sad. He’s spent years thinking about how he should get a beard to copy Harry, and then it turned out that he can’t grow a full beard.
Meanwhile, William has a new equerry. The Mail says the new guy is former military and a trained helicopter pilot. Mike Reynolds has a beard too. Kensington Palace keeps on bringing in new hires to work with William with no mention about why all of these positions need to be filled. I’m just saying, all of that sh-t about Harry and Meghan’s staff is projection – William in particular has a crazy-high staff turnover.
I like how William did some jazz hands in Kate’s honor. She couldn’t be there, but she was in spirit.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, with Homewards Advocate David Duke (right) during a visit to Homewards in Aberdeen, for a ‘Thank You’ event for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to Homewards in Aberdeen, for a ‘Thank You’ event for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, meeting Iona Rennie during a visit to Shelter Scotland in Aberdeen, to hear more about the services they offer supporting people who are homeless or on the brink of losing the roof over their head, and meet those they have helped
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, with community manager Iona Rennie, as he meets workers from the homelessness sector during a visit to Shelter Scotland in Aberdeen, to hear more about the services they offer supporting people who are homeless or on the brink of losing the roof over their head, and meet those they have helped
The Prince of Wales , known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, as he meets workers from the homelessness sector during a visit to Shelter Scotland in Aberdeen, to hear more about the services they offer supporting people who are homeless or on the brink of losing the roof over their head, and meet those they have helped
What no complaints that he is going through staff quickly? How does that happen? Oh right it is not one of the Sussexes so all is ok.
The equerry and his beard are hot – Pegs is not!
The new equerry seems like a sign Charles is telling him to get ready for a transition.
Didn’t he get a new equerry a year ago? Is this the same one and we’re just now learning his name? Bc we never had the name for the last one. Or is it actually a new one from the new one that started a year ago who remained nameless! Ohhh wait, as I’m writing I realize that was a valet and this is an equerry. Two diff things. We still don’t know the valet’s name.
Didn’t he get a new guy to dress him not too long ago?
Third article I’ve seen this week hinting that Cluck is on the ebb and is trying at the 11th hour to get his son prepared for the transition.
I wonder how nervous the tabs are. They might have so much vaulted dirt on Huevo that they might be feeling a little arrogant about it.
Meanwhile Huevo doesn’t seem to look like he’s taking it well. The first photo in the article makes him look like a soused weasel. And that beard remains a crime against fashion.
Yeah, this is not a side-by-side that TOB should want any part of!
I think taking on new members of staff is to give the illusion they’re busy.
So what happened to LC Rob Dixon who held this position as of July 2024? Why and when did he leave? I thought this was the kind of thing that the rota was created to write about 🤨🤔
All equerries are current military personnel, not ex, seconded to the RF for 4 years, the duration of most military posts. Rob Dixon left because his 4 years was up. Chuck’s hot equerry, Johnny, was promoted to a higher position when the end of his 4 years was looming so he didn’t return to the army (just as Princess Anne’s husband did). New guy for Peg will stay until 2028. RF don’t select them, they are proposed and the RF usually accept whoever is proposed.
O William ~ you really need to stop this beard “ growing”. You look like a client for your own Homelessness “initiative”
And your ineffectiveness or lack of real work is affecting negatively any efforts to change this huge, troubling issue.
I didn’t notice he was going grey until the beard started, it looks awful, doesn’t he have anyone honest around him?
@Sunnyside up … I noticed the grey as well. It looks like William is going for George Michael’s beard (no puns or anything else implied here 🙂 ). It’s a fresh image because I just watched the live George Michael/Elton John ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ Youtube video last night.
Beard is not hot
DAE remember the commercial for that Jackass movie, when they had convinced someone to glue onto their face a bunch of loose short hairs to make a beard, before revealing it was all their shaved off pubes.
His beard reminds me of that.
I get ill every time I see his ugly face, he’s as bad as Trump, just projects pure slovenly stench.
I actually think he looks fine-to-nice with the beard. I don’t think it’s patchy, I just think it’s gray. If he would shave the sides of his head, the beard would look MUCH better.
Yeah, curious how it will look once it’s well established, but it’s not terrible. The grey doesn’t help.
I just look at it and feel sad for him, always living with that level of pain and jealousy. He’s wearing it right on his face.
I do wonder if Charles knows he’s not long for the world and William is preparing himself for Kingship by growing a beard.
I wouldn’t think it’s far-fetched that Charles got a bad diagnosis, told the Wales after Christmas, Kate had a full on mental breakdown, William went on a downward spiral, and now they’re coming out of it and they have a “plan”.
Their plans are terrible, but best of luck to them.
yeah I think it looks better here than it did last week (you need to trim a beard as its growing out if its growing unevenly, which is common) but he would look so much better if he shaved the sides of his head.
Yeah, he looks much better here with a trimmed beard…its shape reminded me of Harry’s beard for a moment…
I think he is hoping his beard will come in thicker and give him a look much like King Marys husb, King whoever he was and his cousin the Tsar. They had great beards. LOL
I think William should get himself a trained mental health therapist to go along with the new Equerry.
W wants to solve homelessness = good, fine.
Write personal checks that support agencies already in place.
Get on with it. W could donate $5-$10M a year and never feel it.
Btw, what happened to the handsome Equerry, Lt. Col. Johnny whatever his name?
Apparently they were unhappy with how much attention he was receiving for being so hot, and reassigned him to a dusty closet somewhere.
It’s one thing to have staff overturn during a transitional period like when Harry and Meghan were setting up Archewell, it’s another thing entirely when everything from the resources to the name recognition is already established. William really lives life on easy mode, and still fails.
Jazz hands are not enough. There is no head tilt showing that he is listening intently or laugh with full mouth. No point from me.
William has no friends despite the press insisting he does. Because if he had friends they would’ve told him to get rid of that pseudo-beard.
The knuckles together is a new jazz hands move, and to me he is saying, Imma doing jazz hands, but I’m not doing full Bob Fosse.
He needs to try the fosse style hat.
Is “new equerry” euphemism for something else?
Yes, “babysitter!”
Might be. I thought the valet when it was announced was a euphemism for something else. The Press trying to say something without saying it.
Indeed
This whole thing is odd–haven’t we seen William with a beard before? Like maybe 10 or 20 years ago? I seem to recall that it was fluffier/fuller?
I’m going on a bit of a tangent here, but has science explained why men can go totally bald, but still have full beards?
Regarding comment on why men can go bald but still have full beard. Chiming in as a post menopausal lady and I’m shocked at home many white hairs a woman can get in her chin. My hair is good (never hugely thick). My chin has developed its own game as I age. Maybe the same?
Is Mike Reynolds William”s fantasy projection of himself? They look somewhat alike and both of them are involved with flying helicopters. However the equerry doesn’t have a creepy look like his new boss.
And in looking at the men who have worked for William it seems like most of them have beards.
Some things about William seem super obvious like his anger and jealousy; and others are more subtle. At this point I think Will is bisexual and he finds beards on men attractive.
There’s nothing wrong with being gay or being bi, but being closeted can be very damaging emotionally. And of course being stuck in an unhappy marriage is not great either.
My comments are not based on any concrete evidence so I’m saying this is only what I think and not necessarily accurate.
…”but he’s Huevo everywhere”..🤣
I think he grew a beard to compensate for his lack of hair.
Men going bald in my family have all grown beards.
Lots of men in my family have grown awful looking mountain men style beards after they retired and refuse to even groom them. Ugh.
Once your hair begins to thin, growth on the head or face happens at a snail’s pace, if it happens at all. Male facial hair grows best between the ages of 20-30. Harry had a full beard when he met Meghan in 2016. Someone needs to tell William the train has left the station.
Whenever the “bullying” or an Archwell staff departure story surfaces, you can believe it’s a KP cover. KP has a massive staff turnover. The communications secretary who’s taking them to new heights is gone. Where is William’s valet?
I said previously on X that all these crazy articles, especially THR, indicate BP and KP are feuding – again. Charles is having a hard time controlling William. He backed the wrong race.
I think the beard actually looks better this week – thicker at least.
The problem I think he’s having is due to the grey areas making the whole thing look even patchier. Get some thickening beard oil, maybe darken it up with some brush in dye so it looks fuller and ffs shave off the sad sideburns. I mean, it won’t change his awful personality but it might make the “hot dad” headlines he’s so desperately hoping for closer to reality.
The beard just makes him look scuzzy. At best he reminds me of a small child that burrowed its face into its plate and has been left with a food beard.
Aside from the beard, William is wearing a tie which is unusual at these kind of engagements. I wonder if Charles ordered him to dress up a bit more? Say what you will about Charles – he’s a sharp dresser.
The beard is looking better and I think if William still has it at Christmas then it’s likely to stay.
Most of William and Kate’s staff have been only working for them in the last two years but the press never talks about high turnover of staff at KP.
If William is hellbent on having facial hair he should trim it down to a goatee. The greying on the sides makes the beard look patchy even though there’s growth there, the dark hair makes the dark circles under his eyes more noticeable. Having a beard at all makes the state of his dried out (discoloured?) lips prominent. He really should shave it off.
Seeing him out on his own like this makes me think we were doing Kate a disservice for all of her work
Her riotous grin and jazz hands were doing a lot of heavy lifting back then
He clearly needed her there to make him look halfway relatable
“can’t grow a full beard”? I think the problem is that he *can* grow a full beard but the grey hairs make the growth look patchy at this short length.
I imagine this is the kind of beard that would look badass if it grew into a properly bushy craft beer hipster job with symmetrical white streaks. Of course Huevo would never be allowed to grow it that long, and in any case it wouldn’t work for him becoming there’s absolutely nothing that could make him look badass.
Literally zero crowds. https://www.reddit.com/r/KateMiddletonMissing/comments/1fkp379/prince_william_fights_off_the_crowds_on_his_visit/
Vanya, wow! I guess this is what happens when you spend as little time as possible being out and seen. People forget about you.
It’s over and with mumbles on permanent strike the Emperor literally has no clothes but does have a beard. Later that day there was another “crowd” total no show at Shelter in Aberdeen.
Vanya I saw what you did there 🙂
I’m still waiting to hear what happened to the diplomat guy who was going to help William become a global statesman. Maybe this was too ambitious and they decided to hire someone to help him grow a beard, instead. Baby steps.
The beard helps the beard.