Prince William took his beard to Scotland & he has a ‘new equerry,’ weird

Here are some photos of Prince William today, Thursday, in Scotland. He goes by the Duke of Rothesay when he’s in Scotland, but he’s Huevo everywhere. He traveled to Aberdeen to visit Shelter Scotland and highlight Scottish homelessness. This is one of William’s very few core issues, and it’s all part of Homewards, his “program” to donate money to various homeless shelters and create added layers of bureaucracy attached to that money. He launched Homewards last year, to mixed reviews. Honestly, he was criticized heavily for trying to brand himself the savior of homeless people.

As you can see, William is still trying to make his ugly beard happen. He’s trimming it, right? While the beard is patchy as hell, I feel like the beard would have looked fuller by now if he was just letting it grow naturally. As in, he wants to look this sleazy and unkempt. He’s trimming his beard specifically to get THIS look. If this is how his three-week beard looks without trims, then that’s just sad. He’s spent years thinking about how he should get a beard to copy Harry, and then it turned out that he can’t grow a full beard.

Meanwhile, William has a new equerry. The Mail says the new guy is former military and a trained helicopter pilot. Mike Reynolds has a beard too. Kensington Palace keeps on bringing in new hires to work with William with no mention about why all of these positions need to be filled. I’m just saying, all of that sh-t about Harry and Meghan’s staff is projection – William in particular has a crazy-high staff turnover.

I like how William did some jazz hands in Kate’s honor. She couldn’t be there, but she was in spirit.