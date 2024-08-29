Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ at the thought of Ben Affleck ‘chasing tail’ in recent months

People conveniently forget that In Touch Weekly was the outlet to get the ball rolling on Bennifer’s Split. Months later, my guess is that many outlets got tips on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s spring separation, but no one wanted to be the first to run with it. Following In Touch’s report, sources confirmed the separation to People Magazine and TMZ. I bring this up because In Touch now says that Jennifer Lopez is absolutely furious about Ben and his reported romance with Kick Kennedy.
Jennifer Lopez is not happy about the dating rumors surrounding Ben Affleck and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy amid their divorce, a source exclusively tells In Touch.
“The word is Ben and Kick have been spending time together and getting to know each other. Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business. He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better,” the insider says. “But J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire. She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.”
In Touch’s insider says of the rumors, “The fact is Kick is young and gorgeous and just his type. It’s no wonder everyone’s assuming something is going on, even if Ben’s trying to downplay it.” The rumors of Ben dating are “not true,” a rep for Ben Affleck tells In Touch.
Whether the Argo star moves on with Kick or someone else, the source adds that Ben is “not going to sit around single for long. He’s ready to enjoy his life again. He and J. Lo have been separated for nearly six months. He’s not going to live like a monk forever,” the insider continues. “But J. Lo is nowhere near ready to make this easy on him. She’s devastated, and the news that Ben’s dating a woman nearly 20 years younger than her, whether he admits it or not, is only making her more upset.”
The source adds that it’s “hard to ignore that Kick looks a whole lot” like a younger version of Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, “which is another knife in the heart, considering all their history.”
The vibe I’m getting from J.Lo’s camp is not rage or wrath, actually. I think Jen is heartbroken and devastated and I’m sure the Kick Kennedy rumors have upset her. Of course, I halfway believe that J.Lo is the source of the Kick rumors, and her side put it out there as yet another reason for why this divorce is not her fault. Speaking of:
Jennifer Lopez is “upset and disappointed with” Ben Affleck amid their divorce, according to a source. Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on Aug. 20, listing a separation date of April 26, the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The pair has spent most of the summer apart amid speculation about their relationship.
“It’s really hit her hard,” a source tells PEOPLE of the Atlas star. “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben.”
The insider adds that Lopez isn’t comfortable living in the Beverly Hills mansion the two purchased in May 2023 for a reported $60 million. “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,” says the source.
I was always going to be on Team JLo regardless, but the way this has played out over the past week really shows that Jennifer thought it would be forever and she’s very hurt that Ben just lost interest. I’m sure it has hit her hard and I’m sure she is disappointed in Ben. Hell, I’m disappointed in him too. I thought he had outgrown these kinds of douche moves but I guess not.
I don’t know. Yeah, it reeks of him having many issues – but she seems like an awful lot of work. All of her romances are “large”. That has to be exhausting.
Above all, she’s utterly deluded if she believed that a man who ‘chases tail’ as a personal sport was going to stop… ‘chasing tail’ all of a sudden 🤣🤣🤣
She is in her 50’s and she hasn’t learned a leopard doesn’t change its’ spots?
@AlpineWitch 🤣🤣🤣.. I feel bad for her because she let herself fall for him, which was entirely public, with zero precaution. Jlo should have taken her time and not rushed into a marriage with this man. He’s never going to grow or change.
When a man always constantly blames a woman, there must be something wrong with him. Jane Fonda gave her some advice.
Once a douche, always a douche.
He’s a man who just got out of a marriage. He’s going to be dating pretty quickly. It’s what most men do. Most don’t have other people like close friends they rely on emotionally if they’re no longer in their 20s and hanging out with their dudes.
He’s not out of the marriage yet.
No matter how he’s been acting since April, May. Even if they were separated, unless he was willing to end it by filing, especially because it seems he hadn’t made it clear to her it was done-done.
This
@North of Boston,
“He’s not out of the marriage yet. No matter how he’s been acting since April, May. Even if they were separated, unless he was willing to end it by filing,”
They’re not living together any longer and she’s filed for divorce. IMO, they are both to free to do what they want.
I know it’s very easy for me to say this but I think JLo shouldn’t waste anymore energy on Ben.
I mean, he showed her who he was 20 years ago. People don’t actually change in the essentials, so girls, never marry a cheater. It sounds like he just ghosted her, his own wife who he bought a 60 million dollar mansion with. He’s always made my flesh crawl, there’s something so revolting about his face, lolz. I wish JLo the best, she’s got the spark.
Me too – his face is the very embodiment of ‘backpfeifengesicht’ (German word for a face that’s badly in need of a fist).
That video that went viral where he was talking to the influencer from Raya, saying “hey, it’s ME” was so cringey and creepy. His face was terrifying.
Jaded I have to learn how to pronounce that, what a perfect word.
Ben can’t outgrow his douchiness because it’s not a character flaw at this point, it’s character. That’s who he is, no matter what kind of woman he’s with. Whether it’s Garner, JLo or whomever.
Agreed, I am not going to have any sympathy for the next woman who gets involved with Ben. I thought it couldn’t get worse than how he treated Jennifer Garner, but this is worse. I can FEEL her anguish over this, and I feel awful for her. Leah Remini needs to kidnap her for a serious girl trip.
I can’t imagine how confusing this must be for his kids, and it’s no big shock that Jennifer Garner and the kids are Team JLo.
It’s really shitty of him so yeah, I don’t blame her. Then again, this seems to be a pattern with Ben so maybe she should have been prepared to see him with a 30-year-old jump-off.
To tell you the truth, I was. I’ve been expecting it since I heard of their separation, just can’t imagine him going celibate for even a week. I was expecting it from him more than from her in this case, because it was obvious she was hoping to salvage the relationship but when he’s done he’s done.
He’s probably so done so quickly because he never actually opens up his heart for real. He just plays at love, plays at relationships. There’s something pretty hollow deep inside, who kisses their love with their eyes scanning the room?
Just like cheating with the nanny, and now with Kick a no list actress, Ben finds ways to disrespect his wives.
“In Touch’s insider says of the rumors, “The fact is Kick is young and gorgeous and just his type.”
Relax. Kick is attractive, she’s not gorgeous.
Is she even attractive tho? The pix I’ve seen of her, she is very generic. I would not notice her more than any other woman if I passed her on the street.
She’s not gorgeous, not a listed actress, but he also cheated with the nanny. That shows you how respectful he is towards his own families. But But kick is a kennedy and she’s a partier, I guess that should be enough. Anyway, the kick story is probably not from jen’s side. She must feel so atupid right now. Im not into her music and not into bennifer 2.0 but I am on #teamJen this time.
Thank you girl_ninja! I was thinking the same thing. Gorgeous is a stretch. Angelina is gorgeous. Lupita. Halle. Penelope Cruz. Duckie Thot. Jasmine Tookes. Amber Valetta. Doutzen Kroes. Eva Mendes. Zendaya. Meghan Markle. Salma Hayek. Sonia Barbie Tucker. Alexandria Daddario. Adriana Lima. All gorgeous.
Ben’s 2 ex-wives? Both gorgeous. I could give you names and names of gorgeous women. Kick is not in that league. It’s not close. She’s nowhere near this league. They need to cut the crap with this. They need to stop trying to make Kick happen. “She’s his type” (translation: she’s a Kennedy and a partier).
I also have this pet peeve about people making “young” a thing like it’s tantamount to being intelligent or accomplished. It reminds me of a saying I’d hear all the time on fashion police “I love this look it’s so young and fresh”. WTF. As opposed to old and not so fresh? And frankly, it’s tacky when you’re in your 50s chasing “young”. I know she’s not a child, but come on dude, grow the eff up. You have three children and two stepchildren.
My teenager and I were watching The Flintstones and Wilma gets paranoid about Fred having to return to high school to finish his diploma. She lets him know that there may be teenage girls interested in him. He responds, annoyed “now who is interested in teenagers besides other teenagers?” So even Fred Flintstone had more damn sense than Ben right now.
And more gorgeous women (cause this is fun) Aishwarya Rai, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, Jessica Henwick, Kiera Knightley, Lyrica Okana. Sydney Park, Priyanka Chopra, Helen Mirren, Rekha, Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista. Naomi Campbell, Noami Watts, Uma Thurman. I could go on. Is Kick in this league ask yourselves? No. No she is not.
But who is on that list of impossibly gorgeous? Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Gardner – two women he got bored with cause he’s a man child who is always looking elsewhere while he is smooching his wife to see who else is in the room. Infant.
Thank you for bringing a Flintstone reference to the discussion SIde Eye, it made my day. Hanna-Barbera taught us The Facts!
Ah thank you Agnes! Omg I love me some Fred and Barn! Lol. I mean when Fred Flinstone is the better husband you really need to rethink your life choices…
I left Melissa McCarthy off my list – charge it to my head not my heart. She’s a beauty and the camera loves her. I love me some Melissa. I follow a lot of these peeps on Instagram and it’s so fun to follow them. They all take the best pics and I’m obsessed with their pets.
I also don’t see any resemblance to Jen Garner whatsoever. Jen Garner has always had a unique beauty, as far as I’m concerned. She still has it, also.
Jen needs therapy so that she stops picking dudes who don’t have her best interests at heart. She seems like someone who needs to constantly be occupied with work or a man because stopping allows the pain to cloud her. He is the same. She works her ass off and needs a man’s adoration. He constantly needs a “cool girl” who is hot and doesn’t need him, but wants him.
As her fan, I want her to be well. He will never change. He reminds me of old Hollywood men and successful business men in the world who think that that needing someone is weak, so they can’t be emotionally close to anybody.
The whole family needs Al-Anon Family group. You learn so much. Ben’s behavior is predictable and wounding
Jen G said she went and it helped her greatly to change the danse in her relationship with Ben.
Did JLo think he was going to suddenly return to her after a 6 month separation? I mean…last time their relationship imploded, he was out in public getting lap dances and very publicly dissing her So…progress? I dunno. He hasn’t changed in 20+ yrs. :shrug:
Ben’s just another gross dude. He can’t stay single and he desperately needs to with all of the issues he has.
Wonder what his kids think of all this. He’s got to be embarrassed, right? Right??
Gee, JLo’s upset? Wow. I never would have guessed. Wonder what gave it away.
I don’t think this is from Jen’s camp. I think it’ from Ben’s. They would much rather have the conversation be about Kick than the truth. He fell back into his various addictions. Hollywood does not like to invest in 100 million dollar movies with an addict they can’t trust.
Kick must be doing cartwheels over all the free publicity.
I’m also weirdly mad at him. He pursued her. He made it seem like he had been pining for her for decades. He made her promises. And then he just changed his mind. He is a massive AH. He didn’t need to pull her back in again. She was fine without him. And now he is just a walking middle aged cliche. Ugh. I hope she can finally move on and heal her heart. She deserves better. We deserve better.
@Mina: Ben is a Willoughby who has convinced himself he’s a Brandon. IYKYK
Oooooh, that’s an excellent burn!
**snaps**
!!!
Devastating and apt. I admit that I wanted this to work for them, since their first time around was right about the time I got married, too, except my wedding took place and I’m still happily married now.
I am utterly disgusted with Ben. I have been since the pics of Jennifer Garner resignedly thrusting his food at him in the backseat of her SUV on the way to rehab hit (the look on her face will stay with me forever as the embodiment of OVER THIS SH!T) but this adds another level. This is almost sociopath-level behavior.
She’s an adult with agency; she got pulled in because of her own unhealthy needs at that end-of-ARod moment in her life. She dragged her adolescent kids across the country, put them in new schools, etc. because she was susceptible to manipulation and flattery.
You’re absolutely right Meredith. She isn’t blameless in all of this and they both should have slowed down for the sake of their kids. She has another year or two with her kids at home before they go off to college or wherever. She should just enjoy being with them without bringing back Ben, ARod, or someone else. Sometimes it takes a massive heartbreak to look at your patterns. She for sure has a bad picker and she should not put any trust in it. I think the only good guy she ever picked was Chris Judd, and she left him for Ben. That was the good guy in her life and her one chance at happiness and her kids having a good dad, and of course, he stepped in not on his watch.
I think being famous to some degree (at least this famous for this long) impacts your decision making as there are so many handlers and enablers who make decisions for you. And you become somewhat stunted. Like I see this as very immature behavior but they are both in their 50s.
She doesn’t need my advice or me to chime in on her life but if I were her I’d be completely done. The stakes are really high at this stage in her life with her kids still in their house. The thought that initially went through my head when they married was I wouldn’t do that, I wouldn’t move a recovering addict into my house with my kids in the house this quickly, but I never expressed it out loud because I know there are people here in recovery or who are in relationships with people in recovery who would have been offended. It’s not that I think he would have deliberately hurt her kids – it’s just that not that long ago Jen Gardner was handing him his Jack N the Box and he looked wrecked in her backseat. It’s one day at a time for addicts, but it just seemed to me like that even was not that long ago. Then he looked wrecked again at Brady’s roast. He is not just addicted to alcohol or whatever, it’s the high or the chase and the initial high a new relationship brings. Then he crashes down.
Exactly. He disrespected Jennifer Garner and their kids with the way he wooed JLo this time around, basically inferring she was a placeholder until he could finally reunite with his one true love. Now he’s actually treating JLo worse. Come the fuck on, Dude, you didn’t even make it 2 years. This level of disrespect is pathological and cruel.
I really hope Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend have a healthy relationship, because Ben is a terrible role model.
He needs to get dragged forever for “not going anywhere”.
This. 100 times THIS.
I dunno Mina. She was the one that said she was heartbroken for the first time because of their failed engagement (despite being a two time divorcée in 2004) in an interview 2018. And who then said she spiraled for eighteen years because of that failed engagement to another interviewer. Ben never said any of that. And moved her kids. Across the country almost immediately after they decided to be together again. And started looking for another home that fall of 2021 to fit all of them (remember that?) although he made it clear he wasn’t planning to move from his home in the palisades. So she was a full equal partner in their getting back together. I don’t think she fully trusted it (hence his reassuring her he was ‘not going anywhere’ ) but she still jumped in to it with both feet.
I feel bad for her. However, at this stage in her life, she should be better at choosing the people she surrounds herself with, especially a life partner. Ben is a mess, he has always been a mess, he has not shown any long term, positive change in the last twenty plus years. I don’t know if she thought he would change to make her happily ever after a reality but if she did, she was dead wrong. She needed people around her to tell her the hard truth that Ben is out for himself and he can’t possibly love anyone enough to not be who he is. If she did in fact have people around her who told her that, then she should’ve listened. I hope she can truly heal from this and love herself enough to realize that she’s better off without him.
Agreed re: S and S. On point!
Colonel Brandon : [mysteriously] The air is full of spices.
Ben: [clumsily] Do I smell beer?
Obviously we are privy to nothing, but JLo spent the summer on the east coast so I’m taking any representation that she was fighting hard for her marriage with a huge grain of salt. She was biking & throwing picturesque parties in the Hamptons, not slogging it out in marital counseling with her reluctant husband in California. I’m not saying she isn’t sad, but her summer pap sightings seemed like “f- him, I’m over this” which isn’t fully consistent with her current messaging that she dug into the work. Which reminds me that J G apparently was very good at the hard work of keeping Ben in the marriage until she tired of doing it (remember his award’s speech??)
Yes, I too have a hard time with the “she fight all summer and give everything she has. Well, was her idea of working on the mariage spending the weekend with his daughter and posting about it, plus organise a pap stroll ? I mean, when the dude have made clear he wants more privacy and especially about his kids regarding the paps, I don’t get how she thought it was a good move and would help him understand she can agree and meet him at least on some of his terms. I’m mad at her for this one, because it was easy to do it and not make it public and THEN she would have made a real point with Ben. But she couldn’t help.
I remember when it was known he moved out and they had a meeting at his office back in June. People were like, oh, it’s probably because they have movies coming up next. To me it was, it’s over, he left and he is setting boundaries and clarifying things up with her. Like you go on a lunch with your ex but you meet the wife you’re separating from at the office.
As much as I feel sorry for her, right now it’s like her idea of working on a mariage is just keeping on doing her things and it’d still not a good look.
Then why didn’t he file for divorce? If its over for him, then why make her file? He did dangle a semi lose carrot in front of her that there’s hope because he hasn’t made a move….after marrying her after intensely pursuing her. Jen G’s and Ben’s kids know better than be used at a pap stroll. JLo was being photographed every single day out in Hamptons long before Violet showed up to stay with her. He could have done the right thing too and cut it clean. At least that would be the right way to end things, that would be taking some responsibility for it. He let her take the entire burden while refusing to make a move. Basically waited her out. That says more about him than her.
I agree with you Kaiser, I also think the Kick thing came from Jen’s camp. She outplayed Ben with that, good for her
I know nothing but this is the guy who said “I’m not going anywhere”? Personally I never thought the breakup was about the movie etc.
The man who slept with his kids babysitter whilst married started chasing tail as soon as he was tired of being on a leash?? You don’t say!
I’m thinking of all the wedding gowns. She’s addicted to fairy tales.
There was just so much stacked against them from the minute they reconnected.
Their first engagement was called off because he cheated with stripper(s?) right before their 1st wedding. Then he went on to cheat on Jen Gardner with Snookus and the nanny. Rather shows a pattern, no?
So I really do wonder what J-Lo was thinking. I can kind of understand the romantic idea that 20 years had passed and maybe she thought this time they were older and more sure and could make it. But that concept works better if Ben hadn’t shown that his cheater tendencies remained after J-Lo.
It’s also not fair to just say “what was SHE thinking?” because HE was also there, pursuing her, proposing, getting married and blending their family. HE also knows who HE is. And who SHE is.
But what takes the cake for me is this from a source “Ben is “not going to sit around single for long. He’s ready to enjoy his life again. He and J. Lo have been separated for nearly six months. He’s not going to live like a monk forever”
Noone is asking him to be a MONK for crying out loud. But maybe he doesn’t have to be gallivanting in public with a women nearly 20 years his junior the very moment his wife files for divorce? His divorce process hadn’t even started yet, he wasn’t even the one to file! There is a wide gap between monk-like and where he is.
Just out of curiosity, does anyone know what his longest sobriety streak is? Has he ever gone a year or more without alcohol? I know he was drinking at the end, but was he sober for most of his marriage to Garner? Or is he kind of always on and off the wagon?
The first I heard about his addictions was before jlo or Jen garner he was in rehab in 2001. The first gossip I heard about a relapse was not only alcohol it was alcohol mixed with drugs around the time after Argo. Blinds about him being carried out of parties. Then more rehab in 2017, 2018. His last public relapse was October 2019.
I’m wondering if these In Touch leaks are coming from Kick? It seemed odd to me that In Touch was the first to accurately report the split. JLo is A list and, like Jen Garner, is going to leak her side through People. In Touch could have gotten lucky with the break up rumor but now I’m thinking this is coming from Kick to force a permanent breakup and get attention (young and gorgeous, really?!?!).
Ben can’t help himself. He’s addicted to leeching off beautiful vibrant women until they are as miserable as he is.
You nailed it!!! And he catches them on career highs and sucks the life out of them. Kudos to Gwyneth and Ana for bolting.
I kind of snorted when I read that the house was too big and full of memories 😂 I wonder how much time (how many consecutive days) they actually spent together in it?
But, yeah, Ben is a jerk to women.
Sad to say, but he doesn’t care if she’s upset. All of these pertinent points she’s making about why the marriage failed? Doesn’t matter, he’s moved on.
All the money, jlo hotness and stunning fashion ensembles she wears couldn’t keep this guy. No man is worth this amount of Herculean super human effort to stay in the marriage. Just because jlo has the time, energy and the fierce as f**k energy of a blow torch to reheat this relationship doesn’t mean it’s worth it. Some things are worth giving your entire body and soul to, some not. For what? The guys dying for a drink weary eyes will always be scanning the horizon for the next hit. He’s always thinking of the getaway car. Always. Move on jlo. Sell that freaking giant ass albatross of a house and move on.
I think the fact that he didn’t fight for the marriage at all, basically semi ghosted her over the summer, and waited for her to file for divorce because he knew if he filed first, it would be PR nightmare is what’s just the real low part of it. And he left during a point for her when your partner is supposed to have your back. Then why marry her with a ring that said Not Going anywhere? Anyway she’ll be okay eventually, JLo’s a tough woman, she always finds a way back after taking a few blows. I wish she learns to guard her heart better though and take her time to figure it out on her own.
@Kebbie – in pulling up the 2018 Jen G shoving food at him in the back of her SUV rehab photos, I came across an early 2020 interview or two where he mentions drinking “relatively normally” through much of their marriage. So it isn’t like he had ~ten years of sobriety between Violet and the marital tailspin in 2015.
I’ve been pretty much assuming, based on the recent “as he settled into his sobriety” narrative around the JLo reconciliation that he was on and off the wagon after the highly-publicized 2018 rehab stint – he was caught stumbling from a Halloween party in 2019 and copped to backsliding the next day. I think it’s at least as likely or not that he was drinking regularly to some extent again between Ana and JLo.
J Lo will be in a new relationship by October and be engaged by Christmas. She to talk.
The thing that puzzles me is the fact that Ben & JL had NO PRENUP! That says that they BOTH thought that this was their last, forever marriage. With BOTH of them, divorce was not their first rodeo & they BOTH knew what was at stake if they divorced. I still think something big happened. I believe that Ben totally ghosted her & was completely done with the marriage. I think that their blended family was the only thing holding this marriage together. I believe that JL has a great relationship with Ben’s daughter, Violet. Poor Violet has to read about all this gossip with her dad & Kick Kennedy now! I hope now Violet does stay in contact with JL. I really hope JL does not rush into another relationship & uses that energy to boost her career.
All of these women (GP, JG, JL) that were in a relationship with Ben believed they were the one that is going to make Ben into a ” changed man”. Ben is never going to change..