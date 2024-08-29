Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ at the thought of Ben Affleck ‘chasing tail’ in recent months

People conveniently forget that In Touch Weekly was the outlet to get the ball rolling on Bennifer’s Split. Months later, my guess is that many outlets got tips on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s spring separation, but no one wanted to be the first to run with it. Following In Touch’s report, sources confirmed the separation to People Magazine and TMZ. I bring this up because In Touch now says that Jennifer Lopez is absolutely furious about Ben and his reported romance with Kick Kennedy.

Jennifer Lopez is not happy about the dating rumors surrounding Ben Affleck and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy amid their divorce, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The word is Ben and Kick have been spending time together and getting to know each other. Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business. He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better,” the insider says. “But J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire. She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.” In Touch’s insider says of the rumors, “The fact is Kick is young and gorgeous and just his type. It’s no wonder everyone’s assuming something is going on, even if Ben’s trying to downplay it.” The rumors of Ben dating are “not true,” a rep for Ben Affleck tells In Touch. Whether the Argo star moves on with Kick or someone else, the source adds that Ben is “not going to sit around single for long. He’s ready to enjoy his life again. He and J. Lo have been separated for nearly six months. He’s not going to live like a monk forever,” the insider continues. “But J. Lo is nowhere near ready to make this easy on him. She’s devastated, and the news that Ben’s dating a woman nearly 20 years younger than her, whether he admits it or not, is only making her more upset.” The source adds that it’s “hard to ignore that Kick looks a whole lot” like a younger version of Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, “which is another knife in the heart, considering all their history.”

[From Yahoo]

The vibe I’m getting from J.Lo’s camp is not rage or wrath, actually. I think Jen is heartbroken and devastated and I’m sure the Kick Kennedy rumors have upset her. Of course, I halfway believe that J.Lo is the source of the Kick rumors, and her side put it out there as yet another reason for why this divorce is not her fault. Speaking of:

Jennifer Lopez is “upset and disappointed with” Ben Affleck amid their divorce, according to a source. Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on Aug. 20, listing a separation date of April 26, the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The pair has spent most of the summer apart amid speculation about their relationship. “It’s really hit her hard,” a source tells PEOPLE of the Atlas star. “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben.” The insider adds that Lopez isn’t comfortable living in the Beverly Hills mansion the two purchased in May 2023 for a reported $60 million. “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,” says the source.

[From People]

I was always going to be on Team JLo regardless, but the way this has played out over the past week really shows that Jennifer thought it would be forever and she’s very hurt that Ben just lost interest. I’m sure it has hit her hard and I’m sure she is disappointed in Ben. Hell, I’m disappointed in him too. I thought he had outgrown these kinds of douche moves but I guess not.