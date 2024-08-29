Angelina Jolie looks radiant in Saint Laurent at the Venice photocall for ‘Maria’

Here are some new photos of Angelina Jolie today at the Venice Film Festival. This is from the photocall and daytime promotion for Pablo Larrain’s Maria, which stars Angelina as Maria Callas. The world premiere is this evening and I hope Angelina brings the drama! I don’t have an ID on this dress, but she wore Tom Ford to an event last night. Meaning, she’s not just wearing pieces from Atelier Jolie for this promotion, and mama’s got a new Tom Ford Beauty contract, so who knows. This doesn’t look like Tom Ford to me, but I wonder if she’ll wear that label at the premiere. Update: this dress is Saint Laurent.

Meanwhile, there was some concern that Angelina might run into Brad Pitt, who is also scheduled to appear in Venice to promote Wolfs with George Clooney. Venice organizers have arranged it so that the two exes – who are currently suing each other – will not come into contact:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will avoid any awkward run-in this week while promoting their movies at the Venice International Film Festival — as programmers have taken extra precaution to keep the embattled exes apart. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said the fest took special care to keep the famous exes’ films from overlapping on its schedule. “Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug. 29], and she will leave right after with [‘Maria’ director] Pablo Larraín” for the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, Barbera said. “So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido,” the famed island on which the fest takes place. A source tells us the Hollywood stars did not request that the fest space out their films. “Neither asked for that, they were wise enough to realize,” said our source.

Good. I wouldn’t blame Angelina if she did ask for a special arrangement to be made, but that probably didn’t happen. Once the festival realized that Angelina would show up (her first time in years), they did all they could to make sure that she’s being treated appropriately.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the week, Maria did not have an American distributor and there were some concerns that no one wanted to invest in a smaller-budget Oscar-bait drama. Well, Netflix has now picked up Maria! I hope they do a theatrical release, but I’ll be fine if this goes straight to streaming too. I feel like Netflix is perfectly willing to put some money behind Angelina’s Oscar campaign. Speaking of, we don’t have a trailer for Maria yet but they did release a clip. I’m already obsessed.