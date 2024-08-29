Angelina Jolie looks radiant in Saint Laurent at the Venice photocall for ‘Maria’

Here are some new photos of Angelina Jolie today at the Venice Film Festival. This is from the photocall and daytime promotion for Pablo Larrain’s Maria, which stars Angelina as Maria Callas. The world premiere is this evening and I hope Angelina brings the drama! I don’t have an ID on this dress, but she wore Tom Ford to an event last night. Meaning, she’s not just wearing pieces from Atelier Jolie for this promotion, and mama’s got a new Tom Ford Beauty contract, so who knows. This doesn’t look like Tom Ford to me, but I wonder if she’ll wear that label at the premiere. Update: this dress is Saint Laurent.

Meanwhile, there was some concern that Angelina might run into Brad Pitt, who is also scheduled to appear in Venice to promote Wolfs with George Clooney. Venice organizers have arranged it so that the two exes – who are currently suing each other – will not come into contact:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will avoid any awkward run-in this week while promoting their movies at the Venice International Film Festival — as programmers have taken extra precaution to keep the embattled exes apart. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said the fest took special care to keep the famous exes’ films from overlapping on its schedule.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug. 29], and she will leave right after with [‘Maria’ director] Pablo Larraín” for the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, Barbera said. “So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido,” the famed island on which the fest takes place.

A source tells us the Hollywood stars did not request that the fest space out their films.

“Neither asked for that, they were wise enough to realize,” said our source.

Good. I wouldn’t blame Angelina if she did ask for a special arrangement to be made, but that probably didn’t happen. Once the festival realized that Angelina would show up (her first time in years), they did all they could to make sure that she’s being treated appropriately.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the week, Maria did not have an American distributor and there were some concerns that no one wanted to invest in a smaller-budget Oscar-bait drama. Well, Netflix has now picked up Maria! I hope they do a theatrical release, but I’ll be fine if this goes straight to streaming too. I feel like Netflix is perfectly willing to put some money behind Angelina’s Oscar campaign. Speaking of, we don’t have a trailer for Maria yet but they did release a clip. I’m already obsessed.

38 Responses to “Angelina Jolie looks radiant in Saint Laurent at the Venice photocall for ‘Maria’”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:37 am

    It’s good that she’ll be protected, so many women don’t have that option when their abuser is relentless.

    Reply
  2. Mireille says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:41 am

    Love, love, love, these 2 dresses! She looks good! Can’t wait to see her evening wear. I love subtle make-up on her — don’t need too much when you have THAT FACE. I hope she does break out some Atelier Jolie at one of these festivals OR Tom Ford (you can’t go wrong with Tom Ford). Looking forward to seeing this movie in theatres or on Netflix!

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:52 am

    I’ll watch this when it comes out on Netflix for sure.

    Reply
    • Orangestoapples says:
      August 29, 2024 at 12:55 pm

      Cinema, Netflix, wherever!!!
      Visuals look great, love Pablo Larraín’s previous work and of course … Angelina!

      Reply
  4. Roo says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:56 am

    She looks gorgeous and I hope that the movie is received well. I’m so glad the festival organizers took measures to keep him away from Angelina.

    Reply
  5. Jegede says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:00 am

    Jolie is just beautiful, but the blonde is 😕😕😕😕😕

    I understand the lighter shade is easier to maintain as we get older, but Angelina would look so much better sticking with her brunette but with honeyed highlights – a la Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz etc, rather then this almost platinum shade.

    Reply
    • Aerie says:
      August 29, 2024 at 8:16 am

      I agree. She’s at that stage where blonde is meant to soften the look but on someone with her features and coloring, darker brunette is always more striking.

      Reply
    • Clove says:
      August 29, 2024 at 8:47 am

      I think she went back to her natural blonde color because the ex kept trying to find brunettes that looked like her.

      Reply
      • Jegede says:
        August 29, 2024 at 8:57 am

        Now you mention it…😄😄😄😄😄

        But seriously, some women just fit darker tresses.
        IMO Carolyn Bessette – no beauty – was striking with the bronde locs she had much earlier, rather then the ice blonde she later adopted.
        Even Aniston looks so much better with her hair darker than the current blonde.

        Angie’s a stunner and the platinum is way too harsh, almost makes her look pallid.
        As @Aerie says a lighter brown would suit her features far more then this shade.

    • Kitten says:
      August 29, 2024 at 9:06 am

      Agreed! Overall, I think lighter hair suits us more as we age (and ofc women should do as they please) but Angelina is that rare beauty with large eyes, large lips, and gorgeous skin. The dark hair just makes all her features “pop” more.

      She’s still gorgeous though and I love both dresses!

      Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      August 29, 2024 at 9:18 am

      I agree with you. That face! She will be stunning at 80. I love both dresses. I agree with her features the dark hair makes her eyes, lips features even more fascinating. The blonde sort of mutes her. She’s gorgeous regardless of what she does. I’m happy for her and hope she gets another Oscar.

      Reply
    • Schrodinger's Kate says:
      August 29, 2024 at 9:36 am

      Lol I was going to joke that she scalped Jennifer Aniston and is wearing her hair. But those two women have been made out to be rivals too long and they’re not anything of the sort.

      I never liked Angelina in blonde hair. It washes her out. She is definitely more flattered by any shade of brown. She doesn’t look old enough to have to need softening of her features yet. She’s the picture of aging gracefully.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 29, 2024 at 10:03 am

        I agree it washes her out. I can understand she maybe wanted a change from her dark hair, but I think highlights around the face or something could have gotten her the effect she wanted without totally washing her.

        I also am not a fan of that dress. But her face looks gorgeous here.

    • Herrgreter says:
      August 29, 2024 at 11:18 am

      True! It washes her out and the whole look makes her look sickly. Cooler tones would work so much better

      Reply
  6. Jks says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:01 am

    She’s unbelievably gorgeous as ever. 😍

    The movie looks interesting!

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:07 am

    I can’t wait to see this movie.

    Reply
  8. Mina_Esq says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:13 am

    I don’t trust that Brad isn’t petty enough to show up a day early to ruin Angelina’s day.
    Fashionwise, I hope Angelina brings it this Oscar season. I love when Angelina does dramatic Angelina makeup – full movie superstar look.

    Reply
  9. Emme says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Love the style of the mud coloured dress, but my God its a dowdy colour!

    Reply
    • Kirsten says:
      August 29, 2024 at 9:25 am

      This is always the color palette that she’s in and I agree, it looks dowdy and doesn’t suit her. She would really benefit from someone doing a color analysis — I think brighter colors are a better match with her skin tone.

      Reply
  10. Agnes says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:26 am

    What a treat to have this on Netflix. Angelina is so much fun to watch in just about anything, but what a great subject for her. Can’t wait. And F off, Brad.

    Reply
  11. pyritedigger says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:28 am

    I am an AJ fan, but that video clip is makes this movie look terrible.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      August 29, 2024 at 12:14 pm

      It was making me giggle. I’m sure that is not the intention. But if I didn’t know what the movie was about I would think this clip was an outtake from Capote vs. the Swans or something else super campy like that.

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        August 29, 2024 at 12:48 pm

        Well, you just can’t get any campier than La Divina Maria Callas, so that’s true to the subject matter!

      • pyritedigger says:
        August 29, 2024 at 1:26 pm

        @Chaine

        I was going to say it reads like a parody skit she filmed for SNL! The campiness is really off the charts.

  12. Tessa says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:32 am

    I am a fan of both Angelina and maria. The movie will be a treat for me.

    Reply
  13. North of Boston says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:51 am

    That clip was interesting, made me intrigued to see more.

    Reply
  14. CLOVE says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:54 am

    I am she looks fabulous! I know that it’s streaming here in the US, and I will definitely watch it! I hope that this brings her another Oscar! I am glad that she was protected, and it’s not possible that she didn’t have to run into that abuser. I would bet that he was looking forward to that!

    Reply
  15. swaz says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:57 am

    I don’t like the clip and I truly think the casting was wrong. Angelina and Callas almost have the same personality, It’s like she’s playing herself, I only see Angelina No Callas. Calla forever is still my favorite and Jeromy Irons 😍

    Reply
  16. Manoli says:
    August 29, 2024 at 9:55 am

    Maravillosa

    Reply
  17. Grant says:
    August 29, 2024 at 10:09 am

    Love the caftan. HATE the second look. I’m really excited about Maria. The director also directed Natalie Portman (to an Oscar nom) in Jackie and Kristen Stewart (to an Oscar nom) in Spencer, so I’m expecting great things!!! Go Angie!

    Reply
  18. Huckle says:
    August 29, 2024 at 10:34 am

    There’s no denying that she’s very pretty but she’s not “radiant” in these shots. She needs some blush and lipstick. Where’s the Tom Ford red? Plus maybe a blowout or some sort of hairstyle. She wears neutral clothing a lot and she always looks washed out to me.

    Reply
  19. ravensdaughter says:
    August 29, 2024 at 1:27 pm

    Angie can wear whatever she wants, and highlight her if she wants. She deserves a break times a thousand.

    I take it from the fact that she is traveling and looking comfortable doing it that Pax is definitely on the mend. I’m sure that the Jolie clan had a very stressful 2-3 weeks, but they have each other, and that’s what counts.

    I watched the clip, too, and I can’t decide how I feel about it. The reviews from Venice will be coming out later today…

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      August 29, 2024 at 4:45 pm

      I agree: She is probably exhausted, mentally and emotionally.

      And I’ll watch the hell out of that movie.

      Reply
  20. Louise177 says:
    August 29, 2024 at 3:49 pm

    Hate the dress but Angelina looks so pretty.

    Reply
  21. Tashiro says:
    August 29, 2024 at 4:21 pm

    She is attractive but the hair color and choices of the clothing make her look drab and washed out for sure. Those dresses look like they are way to big for her. Her makeup doesn’t look great either.

    Reply

