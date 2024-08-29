Labor Day deals and more including $90 off a printer and 50% off cookware



From CB: I ordered the Amazon Basics five blade razors, which are so much more affordable than the Gillette Venus or Billie razors I’ve used. I like them better than both of those brands. They leave my legs smoother with less razor bumps. The pack I bought should last a long time and I will reorder them. I also ordered the Zevo flying insect trap. It really works! About two days after I plugged it in I stopped seeing gnats in my house. Here are some Labor Day sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Labor Day sales and deals

50% off Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set 13-Piece, Healthy Pots and Pans Set

41% off Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional

45% off Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

44% off Anua Peach 70 Niacinamide Serum 30ml

26% off Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper – 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam

15% off Women’s Hiking Pants Quick Dry Lightweight Water Resistant

47% off Plentio Quick Dry Stone Drying Mat for Kitchen Counter

40% off Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB

15% off 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags with Zippers & Carrying Handles

38% off Asics Women’s Gel-Sonoma 6 Running Shoes

25% off Reebok Women’s Classic Leather Sneaker

24% off adidas Women’s Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

25% off 12 pack Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Lined Writing Note Pad, 8.5 x 11.75, Canary

12% off a liquid highlighter you can use all over



From CB: Elf Halo Glow is a game changer for those days when you want to look polished and refreshed. It has a light overall glow that isn’t sparkly and adds a soft, dewy look. This listing has 4.5 stars, over 10,800 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s better than more expensive brands. “I love this foundation it has multiple coverage options, lasts all day, and easy to blend. If wanting more of a full coverage/last all day effect use a brush to apply, but if you could care less and just want it blended use a sponge. I like that not only does this product look super pretty and natural- it has the perfect glow. Expensive look for less than half the price.” “At 64 years old I really did not expect a lot with my old skin… but wow! It transforms my dull pale skin into a noticeable healthy appearance. It’s hard to spread so I use the primer first then apply to easily and even spread on my face. Really has been a game changer for me.”

$90 off a great printer with affordable refills



From CB: In October, 2019 I ordered an Epson Ecotank and it’s the best printer I’ve ever had. I’ve only had to order ink for it three times and I use it almost every day. Only rarely does it have trouble printing and I just run the cleaning and calibrating operations and it works again. It’s easy to set up and to refill. Plus it works great as a scanner too. The Ecotank ET-2800 with printing, scanning and copying features is currently on sale for under $200. (Please note that it does not print on both sides in one pass.) This listing has over 9,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Most people love it as much as I do. “We love our printer! The wireless printing is so convenient and easy. We have been printing nonstop and we still have plenty of ink left. The refills are easy to load and it’s so affordable. Stop looking and buy this printer now. You won’t regret it.” “It prints well, has printed off of several different devices, filling the ink was a breeze, and after a lot of printing out the gates, the ink levels still look as high as when I set the thing up. Perfect for a home office where I’m never printing more than 10 pages at a time, and perfect for someone who just wants an affordable, functioning printer that works.”

20% off a custom neon sign that makes an impressive backdrop



From CB: I’ve been seeing these neon signs in the background on YouTube. They would be so cute for a special occasion or as an accent piece. They start at $50 and up depending on the number of characters and lines. There’s also a 20% off coupon you can check. I ran the pricing for one and just for “Celebitchy” it would be less than $85. There are 15 different fonts and 10 colors to choose from. It comes fully assembled and all you need to do is mount it and plug it in. This listing has over 3,700 ratings and 4.8 stars on ReviewMeta. People rave about how cute these signs are for parties, weddings and more. “My Fiancé and I were looking for a neon sign for our upcoming wedding for Photo Booth pictures. This shop had just what we were looking for. The sign is completely customizable and has a variety of colors and fonts. Shipping was super quick and it was packaged safely. When we received it the quality and light looked amazing.” “This sign was perfect for the event we used it for! Perfect for taking pictures in front of! I have no complaints! It was beautiful, durable, and soo easy too set up!”

$100 off a Dyson Cordless Vacuum



From Rosie: I have an older version of this Dyson vacuum and love it, especially the different attachments. We purchased ours when it was on sale at Costco several years ago. Right now, it’s $100 off as a part of Prime’s Labor Day sales. I like that it’s easy to grab and go, and I use it on both my hardwood floors and carpets. It has a 4.6 star rating, over 900 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how versatile it is. “I was hesitant to spend this much money on a vacuum, much less a cordless one. But let me tell you this thing is worth it. I have had it about two months and use it regularly…It is so versatile with being able to convert it into a handheld vacuum makes it work amazingly to do stairs.” “We don’t know what we were missing without this vacuum. We love the attachments. It picks up dog hair. And gets my carpets super clean as well as my wood-like floors. It’s great for the car as well. I used it on my window sills when I was cleaning and it was super simple and did a great job.” “It works great, is wildly convenient, not too loud and easy to use.”

Almost 50% off a gel polish kit for a flawless at-home manicure



From Rosie: If you’re looking for a good at-home manicure kit, Jodsone’s is a number one bestseller. This gel nail polish kit is usually $30 but is currently on sale for $16. It comes with 32 fun colors, a base coat, top coat, matte top coat, and my personal favorite, a glitter top coat. It would make a great gift, too. There are also other options on sale that include a UV LED nail lamp, cuticle utensils, and nail stickers to really give you the at-home salon treatment. This kit has a 4.3 star rating, more than 13,700 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say the gel polishes are a great quality and love the variety of colors. “Got this set cheap on Prime Day. I have been pleasantly surprised at the quality of the product. Polish goes on easy and self-levels well. It’s thick enough that it does not run and was easy to get a clean line at the cuticle…Highly recommend.” “This is an ABSOLUTELY AMAZING NAIL KIT. So easy to use . Beautiful salon quality results. Stays on incredibly well…Colors are gorgeous and the cure lamp is super good and cures the gel polish quick.” “I ordered this product when I decided I wanted to stop spending a million dollars and destroying my nails with acrylic nail upkeep. I’m very happy with the product. I especially love the huge variety of colors.”

25% off eco-friendly tablets that clean your washing machine and dishwasher



From Rosie: If your washing machine or dishwasher haven’t been running as well as they should be, then you may want to try these cleaning tablets, which are currently on sale for 25% off. There are also options to bundle them with ones to clean your dishwasher, garbage disposal, and coffee maker. They work on all types of machines and are eco-friendly. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 125,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People say that these tablets are a great value and even improve their appliances’ performance. “Using these tablets is a breeze. I simply pop one into the detergent compartment of my washing machine and run a hot cycle, or place one in the bottom of my dishwasher and let it work its magic…Since incorporating these cleaning tablets into my routine, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the performance of both my washing machine and dishwasher.” “This is a great product. I was very happy with the results! Great value for the money, easy to use, does exactly what it’s supposed to do. It cleaned the washing machine very, very well with a very pleasant scent. I highly recommend it!”

15% off a lightweight Kindle that’s easy to carry around



From Rosie: If you’re looking to get a new Kindle without any frills, Amazon has the most recent version of its most basic Kindle on sale for 15% off the ad-supported version (on the lockscreen) and 20% off the version without ads in both the black and blue denim colors. This is the Kindle I have and it has the ads on the lockscreen. They’re not distracting and I love how thin and lightweight it is. Mine is from 2018 and the battery life is still great. It has a 4.6 star rating, almost 22,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. It’s so convenient that even diehard physical book lovers sing its praises. “I prefer to have the physical books but ebooks are a lot cheaper, so I finally decided to get a kindle. I got this one because it was cheap and I was unsure of how I would like it. I love it!” “Very compact, easy to carry, lightweight, lighted background and easy on my eyes. Love it.” “I just absolutely love my kindle! I never thought I would like reading electronic books, as I always thought books should be read in paper form. I was wrong! I bought it because I was going on a vacation and I didn’t want to bring my physical library book with me…I am so glad I bought it. It’s compact and light enough I can carry in my small purse.I highly recommend!”