Eden: Prince Harry won’t give any interviews to promote the paperback release

Prince Harry’s Spare was a global bestseller, selling millions of hardback copies and earning Harry millions of dollars. Apparently, Harry is not adding any new chapters to the paperback edition, which will be released in October. He’s also not making any edits or removing anything, a fact which the royalist media wants to ignore after they spent months claiming that Harry lied about this or that. The sudden announcement of a paperback edition apparently stole the Windsors’ thunder, but the royalist media is desperately trying to spin the news as some kind of win for them: Harry’s not adding chapters, that must mean he’s desperate to reconcile with his family! Now Richard Eden at the Mail claims that Harry will not do any interviews to promote the paperback.

Here’s a rare piece of welcome news for the Royal Family from Montecito. I hear that the Duke of Sussex is not planning to give any interviews to publicise the paperback edition of his tawdry memoirs, Spare. His publisher, Penguin Random House, announced on Monday that the cheaper edition of the explosive book would come out in October. ‘Harry doesn’t plan to give any interviews to promote the paperback edition,’ a friend of his tells me. ‘The paperback was a part of the book deal he signed, but he is not contractually obliged to promote this edition. The reason it has taken longer than usual for the paperback to be published is that the more expensive hardback was still selling well.’ My news will come as a relief to the Royal Family, who were subjected to a series of tell-all interviews with Prince Harry when he was promoting the publication of the hardback edition in January last year. He told Tom Bradby, for example, in an ITV News interview, that his family had ‘gone to bed with the devil’ by collaborating with the Press and suggested his father was ‘not ready’ for the responsibilities of parenthood. The hardback edition of Spare broke records at bookshops. It was Britain’s best-selling book last year, with more than 700,000 copies sold. A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex declines to comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

Book tours and promotional tours usually happen only for the hardback release, but many authors will also do some interviews and appearances to promote the paperback release. Will Prince Harry do anything like that? Does Eden have the true insider dirt? I don’t know. I doubt Harry will appear on 60 Minutes again or anything, but I could absolutely see him chatting with the LA Times or something like that. Plus, Harry will be in New York next month. What are the chances that CNN or the New York Times want to interview him during his visit?

As an innocent reminder, here’s the full 60 Minutes interview!