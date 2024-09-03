Jennifer Lopez still has ‘some bitterness’ after her split from Ben Affleck

When did we, as a society, decide that September 1st marks the beginning of fall? I saw so many “end of summer” stories and social media posts, and I read all of them in 80-degree heat as my AC blasted. Autumn doesn’t really begin until mid-September, in my opinion. That’s when mornings and evenings are cooler and everything feels crisp. Anyway, Jennifer Lopez was one of those people marking the end of summer. J.Lo did a photo-dump with the message “Oh, it was a summer” on her social media. I love all of the photos, especially the t-shirt reading “she’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.” J.Lo said: I’m washing that man right out of my hair. Which is the right way to play it publicly, especially after Jennifer spent a full week ensuring that she got her side out there and everyone knows that Ben Affleck is a douchebag. Speaking of:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are both focusing on the good amid their split. Nearly two weeks after the Atlas actress, 55, filed for divorce from the Air actor-director, 52, an Affleck source tells PEOPLE that he is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home.” “He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” the source adds. “He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.” Meanwhile, a Lopez source tells PEOPLE that “she still feels very fortunate” with how her life is now despite feeling “some bitterness” about the split. “She tried so hard to make things work and it didn’t matter to Ben.” “She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids,” the source close to Lopez says. “She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”

[From People]

Yeah, I’m still dying to know what went down in early spring, because that’s when everything seemed to fall apart for good. But I appreciate how Jennifer has handled this in recent weeks. It feels like she got some things out of her system too, and I hope she’s really done with all things Ben Affleck.

Oh, it was a summer pic.twitter.com/k23v22RNr4 — jlo (@JLo) August 31, 2024